Today in High Prairie: July 16, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

1 p.m. – HPSD board of trustees meets at Learning Support Centre in High Prairie.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6:30 p.m. – Drop-in Volleyball at St. Isidore Cultural Centre.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 16, 2024

1722 – Joseph Wilton, Westminster Abbey sculptor

1746 – Giuseppe Piazzi, Found first asteroid [Ceres]

1872 – Roald Amundsen, First to reach South Pole

1877 – Bela Schick, Developed Schick test

1882 – Edward Earle, Canadian actor

1887 – Joe Jackson, Black Sox Scandal baseballer

1888 – Percy Kilbride, Ma & Pa Kettle actor

1889 – Larry Semon, The Wizard of Oz actor

1896 – Trygve Lie, First Secretary-General of United Nations

1902 – Mary Philbin, Phantom of the Opera actress

1907 – Orville Redenbacher, Popcorn magnate

1911 – Ginger Rogers, Top Hat actress

1911 – Sonny Tufts, The Seven Year Itch actor

1918 – George Mueller, Managed 1969 moon landing

1932 – Milly Vitale, War & Peace actress

1933 – Sollie McElroy, Flamingos singer

1939 – Corin Redgrave, A Man For All Seasons actor

1939 – Denise LaSalle, “Queen of the Blues”

1942 – Margaret Smith Court, Australian tennis player

1943 – Jimmy Johnson, Dallas Cowboys coach

1944 – Thomas Boggs, Box Tops drummer

1952 – Stewart Copeland, The Police drummer

1960 – Leila Kenzle, Mad About You actress

1967 – Will Ferrell, Daddy’s Home actor

1968 – Barry Sanders, Detroit Lion

1968 – Larry Sanger, Co-founder of Wikipedia

1969 – Rain Pryor, Head of the Class actress

1976 – Anna Smashnova, Russian tennis pro

1980 – Adam Scott, Australian pro golfer

This Day in Local History – July 16, 2024

July 16, 1910: The Lesser Slave Lake Agricultural Society is born, the first such ordinance granted in the province.

July 16, 1956: High Prairie town council declares Aug. 14 a civic holiday so citizens can attend the second annual fair.

July 16, 1967: MLA Roy Ells officially opens the Joussard Centennial Park. Ken Enders is president of the Centennial Park Committee.

July 16, 1969: South Peace News reports an outbreak of measles since the closing of school.

July 16, 1994: Quin Sekulich wins gold medals in the long jump and triple jump at the Alberta Outdoor Track and Field Meet in Calgary.

July 16, 2000: The Gift Lake Junior Sluggers win the Alberta Peewee C Division baseball championship at High River.

July 16, 2001: Valleyview RCMP seize over $600,000 in marijuana from a home in Sunset House.

July 16, 2005: A funnel cloud is sighted over Enilda.

July 16, 2007: The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce holds a wine and cheese night at the Pomeroy Inn to honour Garand and Debbie Jones for their contributions to the community Earlier in the year, they announced they were moving.

July 16, 2007: Two children, aged seven and 12, die in a tragic accident at the East Prairie Bridge.

July 16, 2007: Squarehed Designs is completing a move to new premises by the Metis Employment Offices in the Vanderaegan Building.

July 16, 2008: The summer begins with South Peace News reporting of major bridge repairs of the Swan River Bridge at Kinuso. Repairs last into September.

July 16, 2014: Pleasantview Lodge hosts a garden party featuring a fashion show and a performance from the High Prairie Zirka Dancers.

July 16, 2016: The Grouard Native Cultural Arts Museum holds its open house and recognizes the late author Larry Loyie. In turn. Loyie’s partner, Constance Brissenden, donates gifts to the museum, including a birch bark moose caller and a drum.

July 16, 2018: South Peace News wins its 86th AWNA/CCNA award after the paper places third for Best Front Page in its circulation category in CCNA awards judging.

July 16, 2019: Long-time High Prairie farmer and noted history buff Donald Ernest Fevang passes away at the age of 91 years.

This Day in World History – July 16, 2024

463 – Start of Lunar Cycle of Hilarius.

1439 – Kissing is banned in England to stop Black Death from spreading.

1618 – Capt. John Gilbert patents the first dredger.

1782 – Mozart’s opera “Die Entführung aus dem Serail” premieres in Vienna.

1790 – US Congress declares Washington the permanent US capital.

1809 – First independent government in Spanish America former in La Paz, Bolivia.

1867 – Joseph Monier patents reinforced concrete.

1880 – Dr. Emily Stowe is first woman licenced to practise medicine in Canada.

1920 – China joins the League of Nations.

1926 – National Geographic takes first natural-colour undersea photos.

1936 – First X-ray photo of arterial circulation taken.

1940 – Hitler orders preparations for the invasion of Britain.

1945 – First test detonation of an atomic bomb at New Mexico.

1951 – Novel “Catcher in Rye” is published.

1956 – Last Ringling Bros, Barnum & Bailey Circus under a canvas tent.

1960 – Brazil-Uruguay World Cup soccer match draws record 205,000.

1963 – Amazon River carries record 190,000 m3/second of water.

1969 – Apollo 11 launched, carrying first men to land on moon.

1972 – Smokey Robinson & Miracles final live performance.

1981 – Shukuni Sasaki spins 72 plates simultaneously.

1990 – Ukraine declares independence.

1994 – Comet Shoemaker-Levy first collides with Jupiter.

2001 – “Jurassic Park III” premieres in the US.

2004 – Martha Stewart is sentenced to five months in prison.

2005 – “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” book published.

2007 – Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 off Japan damages nuclear power plant.

2015 – Scientists reveal first close-up pictures of Pluto.

2018 – 12 new moons discovered orbiting Jupiter [total now 79].

Today’s Horoscopes – July 16, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Too much is on your mind right now and so you could have trouble sleeping! When you do manage to drop off, you could experience bizarre dreams! This is the only downside to your present situation, however! Everything else should be going very well! It might help to take a walk at night before you go to bed! This clears your head, gets the endorphins going, and works off excess energy!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some enlightening conversations could occur today with a partner, possibly romantic, possibly career-related! New methods of operation could come to your attention, perhaps involving modern technology that could speed up the process and increase your income! Bear in mind some of what you hear may not be feasible for a while! Other ideas may never be practicable! Remember to remain objective and check out the facts!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Hard work on a particular enterprise for too long a time could finally lead to an increase in income! Creativity or innovation could be involved! Do not be surprised if you find yourself on the receiving end of compliments! You will be feeling proud and confident, and you certainly have good reason! Buy yourself a present! Take your partner out for a celebration! You deserve it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You tend to be adventurous at the calmest of times! Today you could be feeling especially daring! You might be tempted to make some radical changes in your life, particularly where your profession is concerned! You could decide to make your living in an offbeat way, or possibly move to a place you have never considered before! Think about it for a few days! The impetus might pass! If it does not, then follow your heart!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You tend to be rather intuitive, but today your psychic abilities could seem more focused than usual! You are better able to tune in to thoughts, feelings, and events! If you give readings, this is a good day for it, because you are apt to be more accurate than usual! Do not do too many or you could lose your focus and not do anyone else any good! Work steadily and pace yourself!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today your mind is apt to be turning to discussions of money! Conversations, perhaps job related, perhaps social encounters with friends, could turn to the subject of new income opportunities through modern technology! This is a good time to look into such matters, although you will probably want to consider several before making a decision! Unless you absolutely know what you want, shop around!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – New opportunities, perhaps involving writing or speaking, could appear on the horizon along with the current planetary energy! You are not one to take risks on the spur of the moment, so you might want to take all the information into consideration before committing to anything! It is not a good idea to wait too long! Things could change! If what you hear appeals to you, look into it so you do not miss the boat!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Letters, phone calls, or emails from afar could put you in touch with new, interesting people! These people could well bring some fascinating ideas your way! Shared knowledge can lead to mutual advancement on material and spiritual levels! This process just might turn a casual acquaintance into a firm friend! Expect a lot of contact with these people for a long time to come! Enjoy your day!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The current aspects encourage cultivating your spirituality! However advanced you are on your spiritual journey, there are revelations, awakenings, and new experiences waiting! Visit a church or a secluded spot in nature that speaks to you and soak up the energy! Indulge in some investigation! Check out some books on spirituality and symbols, and pay attention to your dreams!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A new opportunity could come your way today! It might seem like a dream come true, the chance you have been waiting for, but you will still want to think about it a bit! The reason is it could well disrupt your life, including your romantic circumstances! Before you commit to anything, check the facts carefully to make sure it is as good as it seems! Either way, you will be glad you did!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – New communications equipment may make whatever work you do that much easier to do! You might have some doubts about your ability to use it, but do not worry! You will be able to deal with it as well as anyone! You will find it will open up new doors for you, both with regard to compiling information and staying in contact with old and new friends! Go to it!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – A long-term friendship could suddenly develop into something more now! You could see this person in a new light and realize this is a very attractive human being! It might come as a shock to you, however, and the idea could take a little time to get used to! Do not ignore it for that reason! Just approach with caution and see where it takes you! Go with the flow!