Today in High Prairie: July 17, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 17, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

National Ice Cream Day! Enjoy a treat!

1 p.m. – Enjoy games at HP Golden Age Centre. Cribbage, pool, shuffleboard, etc.

6:30 p.m. – Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture meeting at bowling alley.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 17, 2022

1704 – John Kay, Developed flying shuttle

1744 – Elbridge Gerry, Invented gerrymandering

1889 – Erle Stanley Gardner, Perry Mason writer

1892 – Mary Clare, Young & Innocent actress

1894 – Georges Lemaitre, First proposed Big Bang Theory

1899 – James Cagney, Yankee Doodle Dandy actor

1909 – Hardy Amies, Royal dressmaker of QEII

1912 – Art Linkletter, People are Funny TV host

1914 – Lucille Benson, Halloween II actress

1917 – Phyllis Diller, US comedienne/actress

1920 – Juan A. Samaranch, IOC chairman

1920 – Gordon Gould, Inventor of the laser

1921 – Acquanetta, “Venezuelan Volcano” actress

1928 – Vince Guaraldi, Peanuts TV music specialist

1934 – Pat McCormick, Don Rickles Show comedian

1935 – Donald Sutherland, M*A*S*H movie actor

1937 – Elmer Fudd, Looney Tunes character

1939 – Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran

1947 – Camilla Parker Bowles, Wife of Prince Charles

1948 – Brian Glascock, Motels drummer

1948 – Ron Asheton, Iggy Pop guitarist

1949 – Mike Vale, The Shondells bassist

1949 – Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath bassist

1950 – Phoebe Snow, US singer-songwriter

1951 – Lucie Arnaz, Jazz Singer actress

1952 – Chet McCracken, Doobie Brothers rocker

1952 – David Hasselhoff, Baywatch actor [Mitch]

1954 – Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany

1956 – Bryan Trottier, New York Islander

1957 – Bruce Crump, Molly Hatchet drummer

1963 – Denise Miller, Archie Bunker’s Place actress

1963 – John Ventimiglia, The Sopranos actor

1979 – Mike Vogel, Under the Dome actor

1982 – Natasha Hamilton, Atomic Kitten singer

This Day in Local History – July 17, 2022

July 17, 1914: Indications of the existence of gold and silver in rocks at Salt Creek near Grouard are reported by the Northern Realty and Investment Company.

July 17, 1967: Helen Jepson, 6, wins the title of Miss Wading Pool at a Family Fun Day in High Prairie. Only girls six years old and under are eligible.

July 17, 1968: Alex Mushka attends a High Prairie town council meeting complaining of dust from the planer mill settling on his garden and clothesline. Council refers the matter to the I.D., where the mill is located.

July 17, 1968: Jesse Haggerty, 58, of Enilda, is found drowned in the East Prairie River.

July 17, 1972: Bob Dupuis wins a golf tournament in High Prairie sponsored by Molsons which only allows golfers with a handicap of 15 or over to take part.

July 17, 1979: The Peavine Rangers blast the High Prairie Playboys 11-1 in a battle of the two top teams in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League.

July 17, 1984: J.R. Giroux hits two home runs in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League All-Star Game to lead the East Prairie-Driftpile team to a 4-3 win over High Prairie-Grouard.

July 17, 1987: A group of protestors from Peavine go to the Metis Settlements Branch in High Prairie protesting the recent Peavine Metis Settlement election.

July 17, 1988: An ad hoc committee recommends to the High Prairie Recreation Board that they consider moving all offices to the upstairs rooms in the Sports Palace arena.

July 17, 1989: The High Prairie Youth Centre opens in a building owned by Rollie Johnson and Fred Korol.

July 17, 1991: High Prairie Tennis Club president Rick Czyz announces that plans on building new tennis courts at the golf course is put on the back burner after provincial grants are turned down.

July 17, 1993: Driftpile resident George Okimaw turns 100.

July 17, 1993: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win 11 races and eight more relay races at their own swim meet. Kerdessa Perry leads the way winning four races.

July 17, 1996: South Peace News advertises a closing out sale at Prairie Flowers.

July 17, 1996: Vandals strike the recycling bins located at Freson IGA.

July 17, 2000: Greg and Susan Smith open CAJ’s Auto Shop across from the old Boyt Building.

July 17, 2001: EMT David White attends Leonarda’s Beauty Salon to shave his head to raise money for Cops for Cancer.

July 17, 2001: High Prairie 4-H members Risa Iwasiuk and Miranda Douglas place third in Team Growing Competition junior level at the 25th annual 4-H Beef Heifer Show in Bashaw, Alta.

July 17, 2005: Former saddle bronc world champion Mel Hyland conducts a clinic at the Agriplex.

July 17, 2006: Shane Thomas Willier has a charge of assault withdrawn against him in court after a police officer fails to attend court to testify at a trial.

July 17, 2010: A rollover near Grouard injures four. All are sent to hospital for treatment.

July 17, 2011: The Gift Lake Sluggers lose their first game but rally to win four straight games and the Under 19 Midget Boys Fastball Championships in Irma, Alta.

July 17, 2014: High Prairie’s Darryl Boisson is chosen to represent the Wildrose Party in the next provincial election.

July 17, 2017: Prairie River Gas Co-op opens in a new location in the old GEM yard south of the railway tracks.

July 17, 2018: William Francis Gladue pleads guilty to six charges in High Prairie provincial court, in part to spare the female victim the indignity of a trial. He is jailed for 254 days.

July 17, 2018: A man dies in an accident at an intersection north of McLennan. Police do not release his name.

This Day in World History – July 17, 2022

1070 – Arnulf III the Hapless becomes Earl of Flanders.

1505 – Martin Luther enters into an Augustinian monastery.

1762 – Catherine II becomes tsarina of Russia.

1775 – First military hospital approved.

1821 – Spain cedes Florida to the US.

1861 – US Congress authorizes paper money.

1897 – First ship arrives in Seattle carrying gold from Yukon.

1914 – Giants outfielder knocked unconscious by lightning.

1918 – The Romanov royal family executed in Siberia.

1935 – “Variety” publishes famous headline “Sticks Nix Hick Pix”.

1941 – New York Yankee Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak ends.

1954 – First major league game where majority of team is black [Dodgers].

1954 – Construction of Disneyland commences.

1955 – Arco, Idaho, becomes the first US city lit by nuclear power.

1959 – Tibet abolishes serfdom.

1964 – Don Campbell sets record for turbine vehicle, 690.91 kph.

1974 – First quadrophonic studio in UK is open by Moody Blues.

1974 – John Lennon is ordered to leave US in 60 days.

1975 – Apollo 18 and Soyuz 19 make 1st US/USSR linkup in space.

1976 – 21st modern Olympic games opens in Montreal.

1976 – Indonesian president Suharto annexes East Timor.

1987 – Dow Jones closes above 2,500 for the first time.

1988 – 4 billion TV-viewers watch Mandela’s 70th Birthday Tribute.

1989 – First test flight of US stealth bomber.

1995 – Bill Gates richest man in world with $12.9 billion.

1998 – Russia buries Tsar Nicholas II 80 years after his death.

2017 – Muppets Studio fires voice of Kermit the Frog.

2018 – Oldest evidence of bread made from wild grains discovered.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 17, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A long-term friendship could suddenly develop into something more now. You could see this person in a new light and realize this is a very attractive human being. It might come as a shock to you, however, and the idea could take a little time to get used to. Do not ignore it for that reason. Just approach with caution and see where it takes you. Go with the flow!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Too much is on your mind right now, and so you could have trouble sleeping. When you do manage to drop off, you could experience bizarre dreams. This is the only downside to your present situation, however. Everything else should be going very well. It might help to take a walk at night before you go to bed. This clears your head, gets the endorphins going, and works off excess energy!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Some enlightening conversations could occur today with a partner, possibly romantic, possibly career-related. New methods of operation could come to your attention, perhaps involving modern technology that could speed up the process and increase your income. Bear in mind some of what you hear may not be feasible for a while. Other ideas may never be practicable. Remember to remain objective and check out the facts!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Hard work on a particular enterprise for too long a time could finally lead to an increase in income. Creativity or innovation could be involved. Do not be surprised if you find yourself on the receiving end of compliments. You will be feeling proud and confident, and you certainly have good reason. Buy yourself a present. Take your partner out for a celebration. You deserve it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You tend to be adventurous at the calmest of times. Today you could be feeling especially daring. You might be tempted to make some radical changes in your life, particularly where your profession is concerned. You could decide to make your living in an offbeat way, or possibly move to a place you have never considered before. Think about it for a few days. The impetus might pass. If it does not, then follow your heart!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You tend to be rather intuitive, but today your psychic abilities could seem more focused than usual. You are better able to tune in to thoughts, feelings, and events. If you give readings, this is a good day for it, because you are apt to be more accurate than usual. Do not do too many or you could lose your focus and not do anyone else any good. Work steadily and pace yourself!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today your mind is apt to be turning to discussions of money. Conversations, perhaps job related, perhaps social encounters with friends, could turn to the subject of new income opportunities through modern technology. This is a good time to look into such matters, although you will probably want to consider several before making a decision. Unless you absolutely know what you want, shop around!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – New opportunities, perhaps involving writing or speaking, could appear on the horizon along with the current planetary energy. You are not one to take risks on the spur of the moment, so you might want to take all the information into consideration before committing to anything. It is not a good idea to wait too long. Things could change! If what you hear appeals to you, look into it so you do not miss the boat!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Letters, phone calls, or emails from afar could put you in touch with new, interesting people. These people could well bring some fascinating ideas your way. Shared knowledge can lead to mutual advancement on material and spiritual levels. This process just might turn a casual acquaintance into a firm friend. Expect a lot of contact with these people for a long time to come. Enjoy your day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The current aspects encourage cultivating your spirituality. However advanced you are on your spiritual journey, there are revelations, awakenings, and new experiences waiting. Visit a church or a secluded spot in nature that speaks to you and soak up the energy. Indulge in some investigation. Check out some books on spirituality and symbols, and pay attention to your dreams!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A new opportunity could come your way today. It might seem like a dream come true, the chance you have been waiting for, but you will still want to think about it a bit. The reason is it could well disrupt your life, including your romantic circumstances. Before you commit to anything, check the facts carefully to make sure it is as good as it seems. Either way, you will be glad you did!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – New communications equipment may make whatever work you do that much easier to do. You might have some doubts about your ability to use it, but do not worry. You will be able to deal with it as well as anyone. You will find it will open up new doors for you, both with regard to compiling information and staying in contact with old and new friends. Go to it!