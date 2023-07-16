Today in High Prairie: July 17, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 17, 2023

Big Lakes County Waste Round-up at Enilda.

4:30 p.m. – Circus Wonderland at HP Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

7:30 p.m. – Circus Wonderland at HP Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 17, 2023

1704 – John Kay, Developed flying shuttle

1744 – Elbridge Gerry, Invented gerrymandering

1889 – Erle Stanley Gardner, Perry Mason writer

1892 – Mary Clare, Young & Innocent actress

1894 – Georges Lemaitre, First proposed Big Bang Theory

1899 – James Cagney, Yankee Doodle Dandy actor

1909 – Hardy Amies, Royal dressmaker of QEII

1912 – Art Linkletter, People are Funny TV host

1914 – Lucille Benson, Halloween II actress

1917 – Phyllis Diller, US comedienne/actress

1920 – Juan A. Samaranch, IOC chairman

1920 – Gordon Gould, Inventor of the laser

1921 – Acquanetta, “Venezuelan Volcano” actress

1928 – Vince Guaraldi, Peanuts TV music specialist

1934 – Pat McCormick, Don Rickles Show comedian

1935 – Donald Sutherland, M*A*S*H movie actor

1937 – Elmer Fudd, Looney Tunes character

1939 – Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran

1947 – Camilla Parker Bowles, Wife of Prince Charles

1948 – Brian Glascock, Motels drummer

1948 – Ron Asheton, Iggy Pop guitarist

1949 – Mike Vale, The Shondells bassist

1949 – Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath bassist

1950 – Phoebe Snow, US singer-songwriter

1951 – Lucie Arnaz, Jazz Singer actress

1952 – Chet McCracken, Doobie Brothers rocker

1952 – David Hasselhoff, Baywatch actor [Mitch]

1954 – Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany

1956 – Bryan Trottier, New York Islander

1957 – Bruce Crump, Molly Hatchet drummer

1963 – Denise Miller, Archie Bunker’s Place actress

1963 – John Ventimiglia, The Sopranos actor

1979 – Mike Vogel, Under the Dome actor

1982 – Natasha Hamilton, Atomic Kitten singer

This Day in Local History – July 17, 2023

July 17, 1914: Indications of the existence of gold and silver in rocks at Salt Creek near Grouard are reported by the Northern Realty and Investment Company.

July 17, 1967: Helen Jepson, 6, wins the title of Miss Wading Pool at a Family Fun Day in High Prairie. Only girls six years old and under are eligible.

July 17, 1968: Alex Mushka attends a High Prairie town council meeting complaining of dust from the planer mill settling on his garden and clothesline. Council refers the matter to the I.D., where the mill is located.

July 17, 1968: Jesse Haggerty, 58, of Enilda, is found drowned in the East Prairie River.

July 17, 1972: Bob Dupuis wins a golf tournament in High Prairie sponsored by Molsons which only allows golfers with a handicap of 15 or over to take part.

July 17, 1979: The Peavine Rangers blast the High Prairie Playboys 11-1 in a battle of the two top teams in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League.

July 17, 1984: J.R. Giroux hits two home runs in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League All-Star Game to lead the East Prairie-Driftpile team to a 4-3 win over High Prairie-Grouard.

July 17, 1987: A group of protestors from Peavine go to the Metis Settlements Branch in High Prairie protesting the recent Peavine Metis Settlement election.

July 17, 1989: The High Prairie Youth Centre opens in a building owned by Rollie Johnson and Fred Korol.

July 17, 1991: High Prairie Tennis Club president Rick Czyz announces that plans on building new tennis courts at the golf course is put on the back burner after provincial grants are turned down.

July 17, 1993: Driftpile resident George Okimaw turns 100.

July 17, 1993: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win 11 races and eight more relay races at their own swim meet. Kerdessa Perry leads the way winning four races.

July 17, 1996: South Peace News advertises a closing out sale at Prairie Flowers.

July 17, 1996: Vandals strike the recycling bins located at Freson IGA.

July 17, 2000: Greg and Susan Smith open CAJ’s Auto Shop across from the old Boyt Building.

July 17, 2001: EMT David White attends Leonarda’s Beauty Salon to shave his head to raise money for Cops for Cancer.

July 17, 2005: Former saddle bronc world champion Mel Hyland conducts a clinic at the High Prairie Agriplex.

July 17, 2006: Shane Thomas Willier has a charge of assault withdrawn against him in court after a police officer fails to attend court to testify at a trial.

July 17, 2010: A rollover near Grouard injures four. All are sent to hospital for treatment.

July 17, 2011: The Gift Lake Sluggers lose their first game but rally to win four straight games and the Under 19 Midget Boys Fastball Championships in Irma, Alta.

July 17, 2014: High Prairie’s Darryl Boisson is chosen to represent the Wildrose Party in the next provincial election.

July 17, 2017: Prairie River Gas Co-op opens in a new location in the old GEM yard south of the railway tracks.

July 17, 2018: William Francis Gladue pleads guilty to six charges in High Prairie provincial court, in part to spare the female victim the indignity of a trial. He is jailed for 254 days.

July 17, 2018: A man dies in an accident at an intersection north of McLennan. Police do not release his name.

This Day in World History – July 17, 2023

1070 – Arnulf III the Hapless becomes Earl of Flanders.

1505 – Martin Luther enters into an Augustinian monastery.

1762 – Catherine II becomes tsarina of Russia.

1775 – First military hospital approved.

1821 – Spain cedes Florida to the US.

1861 – US Congress authorizes paper money.

1897 – First ship arrives in Seattle carrying gold from Yukon.

1914 – Giants outfielder knocked unconscious by lightning.

1918 – The Romanov royal family executed in Siberia.

1935 – “Variety” publishes famous headline “Sticks Nix Hick Pix”.

1941 – New York Yankee Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak ends.

1954 – First major league game where majority of team is black [Dodgers].

1954 – Construction of Disneyland commences.

1955 – Arco, Idaho, becomes the first US city lit by nuclear power.

1959 – Tibet abolishes serfdom.

1964 – Don Campbell sets record for turbine vehicle, 690.91 kph.

1974 – First quadrophonic studio in UK is open by Moody Blues.

1974 – John Lennon is ordered to leave US in 60 days.

1975 – Apollo 18 and Soyuz 19 make 1st US/USSR linkup in space.

1976 – 21st modern Olympic games opens in Montreal.

1976 – Indonesian president Suharto annexes East Timor.

1987 – Dow Jones closes above 2,500 for the first time.

1988 – 4 billion TV-viewers watch Mandela’s 70th Birthday Tribute.

1989 – First test flight of US stealth bomber.

1995 – Bill Gates richest man in world with $12.9 billion.

1998 – Russia buries Tsar Nicholas II 80 years after his death.

2017 – Muppets Studio fires voice of Kermit the Frog.

2018 – Oldest evidence of bread made from wild grains discovered.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 17, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Get your chores done early, so you have time to play tonight. Plan a romantic getaway with a loved one. Let your imagination carry you to a whole new realm of pleasure. This is a great day to explore your artistic nature and begin to manifest some of the ideas that have been rattling around in your head for a while.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – This is an excellent day to tell people exactly how you feel. Your emotions are more stable than usual, so open up and speak from the heart. Listen. What you learn will be valuable for the future, so pay attention. Keep an eye on what is real, but let your heart explore all the possibilities. Follow your emotions and trust your instincts. You stand to gain a great deal.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today may be tough. Does it seem like nothing fits into place? Are you trying to be someone you are not? If things do not seem to be working out, do not press the issue. You are better off waiting for a time when you feel more confident about who you are and where you are going. Meanwhile, have some tea and relax. Releasing stress can clear some energy for doing other things.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Enjoy yourself! You have a lot to be grateful for, so give thanks. Take pride in all you have accomplished so far and share your joy with others. Let go of the reins and sit back comfortably for a while. You have worked hard for a reason – to enjoy life. If you do not do it now, then when? Take time out and be with loved ones tonight.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This may be one of those days when you do not know which way to turn. For some reason, you just can not make a decision, so you keep going around and around. Stop and rest. Get out and walk for a while until your head stops spinning. Wait until your mind clears before you make your next major move.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Romance is coming your way as long as you stay level-headed about the situation. Take care of the daily tasks and then let your heart soar. You have a strong connection to your emotions. Trust your instincts and let your heart take control. Be realistic about your relationships with others, but push the boundaries once they have been established.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your emotions may be reserved. Take a break from the spunk and fire and simply lay low. This is a good time to sit back and receive. Do not make any sudden moves. Just let the energy of the day take you where it will. The closer you can get to your inner nature and feminine energy, the closer you will become to a romantic partner or family member.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Family issues play an important role in your day. Speak from the heart and tell your kin how much they mean to you. In general, you might feel reserved with your energy. Do not feel like you have to make any great strides right now. It is more a time in which you can enjoy what you have worked for. Kick back and reap the rewards of all your hard work.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may be undecided about a loved one today. Something may urge you to act yet you want to lay low. There is an important next step you must take now. Carefully think the situation through before you make a move. In fact, this day would best be spent gathering data on the issue. It seems you should wait a bit before actually doing anything about it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is a great day to move forward. Your emotions are stable, leaving your heart free to take off to the clouds. Daydream! Now might be a good time to make plans with a romantic partner. Solidify your relationship and confirm your commitment to one another. If you are single, this is a good time to set a plan in motion that will put you one step closer to your greatest fantasy.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There is a conservative feeling to the day that asks you to get serious and take care of business. This may not be such a bad idea. This grounded atmosphere can help you move into a deeper relationship with someone special. Let your creativity shine, and try to do more listening than talking. Make your dreams a reality!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There is a conflicting push/pull aspect to today that may leave you feeling unsure about how to proceed. On the one hand, you may feel like you want to plan things out and get your emotions stabilized so you can function at full capacity. On the other hand, something may be pulling you into the clouds. This is your heart talking. Listen. Find a compromise between these two energies.