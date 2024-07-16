Today in High Prairie: July 17, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 17, 2024

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at College Cafeteria (Kapawe’no School).

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

6:30 – 8 p.m. – Youth softball at St. Isidore Ball Diamond.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. $3 per person.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 17, 2024

1704 – John Kay, Developed flying shuttle

1744 – Elbridge Gerry, Invented gerrymandering

1889 – Erle Stanley Gardner, Perry Mason writer

1892 – Mary Clare, Young & Innocent actress

1894 – Georges Lemaitre, First proposed Big Bang Theory

1899 – James Cagney, Yankee Doodle Dandy actor

1909 – Hardy Amies, Royal dressmaker of QEII

1912 – Art Linkletter, People are Funny TV host

1914 – Lucille Benson, Halloween II actress

1917 – Phyllis Diller, US comedienne/actress

1920 – Juan A. Samaranch, IOC chairman

1920 – Gordon Gould, Inventor of the laser

1921 – Acquanetta, “Venezuelan Volcano” actress

1928 – Vince Guaraldi, Peanuts TV music specialist

1934 – Pat McCormick, Don Rickles Show comedian

1935 – Donald Sutherland, M*A*S*H movie actor

1937 – Elmer Fudd, Looney Tunes character

1939 – Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran

1947 – Camilla Parker Bowles, Wife of Prince Charles

1948 – Brian Glascock, Motels drummer

1948 – Ron Asheton, Iggy Pop guitarist

1949 – Mike Vale, The Shondells bassist

1949 – Geezer Butler, Black Sabbath bassist

1950 – Phoebe Snow, US singer-songwriter

1951 – Lucie Arnaz, Jazz Singer actress

1952 – Chet McCracken, Doobie Brothers rocker

1952 – David Hasselhoff, Baywatch actor [Mitch]

1954 – Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany

1956 – Bryan Trottier, New York Islander

1957 – Bruce Crump, Molly Hatchet drummer

1963 – Denise Miller, Archie Bunker’s Place actress

1963 – John Ventimiglia, The Sopranos actor

1979 – Mike Vogel, Under the Dome actor

1982 – Natasha Hamilton, Atomic Kitten singer

This Day in Local History – July 17, 2024

July 17, 1914: Indications of the existence of gold and silver in rocks at Salt Creek near Grouard are reported by the Northern Realty and Investment Company.

July 17, 1967: Helen Jepson, 6, wins the title of Miss Wading Pool at a Family Fun Day in High Prairie. Only girls six years old and under are eligible.

July 17, 1968: Alex Mushka attends a High Prairie town council meeting complaining of dust from the planer mill settling on his garden and clothesline. Council refers the matter to the I.D., where the mill is located.

July 17, 1968: Jesse Haggerty, 58, of Enilda, is found drowned in the East Prairie River.

July 17, 1972: Bob Dupuis wins a golf tournament in High Prairie sponsored by Molsons which only allows golfers with a handicap of 15 or over to take part.

July 17, 1979: The Peavine Rangers blast the High Prairie Playboys 11-1 in a battle of the two top teams in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League.

July 17, 1984: J.R. Giroux hits two home runs in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League All-Star Game to lead the East Prairie-Driftpile team to a 4-3 win over High Prairie-Grouard.

July 17, 1987: A group of protestors from Peavine go to the Metis Settlements Branch in High Prairie protesting the recent Peavine Metis Settlement election.

July 17, 1989: The High Prairie Youth Centre opens in a building owned by Rollie Johnson and Fred Korol.

July 17, 1991: High Prairie Tennis Club president Rick Czyz announces that plans on building new tennis courts at the golf course is put on the back burner after provincial grants are turned down.

July 17, 1993: Driftpile resident George Okimaw turns 100.

July 17, 1993: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win 11 races and eight more relay races at their own swim meet. Kerdessa Perry leads the way winning four races.

July 17, 1996: South Peace News advertises a closing out sale at Prairie Flowers.

July 17, 1996: Vandals strike the recycling bins located at Freson IGA.

July 17, 2000: Greg and Susan Smith open CAJ’s Auto Shop across from the old Boyt Building.

July 17, 2001: EMT David White attends Leonarda’s Beauty Salon to shave his head to raise money for Cops for Cancer.

July 17, 2005: Former saddle bronc world champion Mel Hyland conducts a clinic at the High Prairie Agriplex.

July 17, 2006: Shane Thomas Willier has a charge of assault withdrawn against him in court after a police officer fails to attend court to testify at a trial.

July 17, 2010: A rollover near Grouard injures four. All are sent to hospital for treatment.

July 17, 2011: The Gift Lake Sluggers lose their first game but rally to win four straight games and the Under 19 Midget Boys Fastball Championships in Irma, Alta.

July 17, 2014: High Prairie’s Darryl Boisson is chosen to represent the Wildrose Party in the next provincial election.

July 17, 2017: Prairie River Gas Co-op opens in a new location in the old GEM yard south of the railway tracks.

July 17, 2018: William Francis Gladue pleads guilty to six charges in High Prairie provincial court, in part to spare the female victim the indignity of a trial. He is jailed for 254 days.

July 17, 2018: A man dies in an accident at an intersection north of McLennan. Police do not release his name.

This Day in World History – July 17, 2024

1070 – Arnulf III the Hapless becomes Earl of Flanders.

1505 – Martin Luther enters into an Augustinian monastery.

1762 – Catherine II becomes tsarina of Russia.

1775 – First military hospital approved.

1821 – Spain cedes Florida to the US.

1861 – US Congress authorizes paper money.

1897 – First ship arrives in Seattle carrying gold from Yukon.

1914 – Giants outfielder knocked unconscious by lightning.

1918 – The Romanov royal family executed in Siberia.

1935 – “Variety” publishes famous headline “Sticks Nix Hick Pix”.

1941 – New York Yankee Joe DiMaggio’s 56-game hitting streak ends.

1954 – First major league game where majority of team is black [Dodgers].

1954 – Construction of Disneyland commences.

1955 – Arco, Idaho, becomes the first US city lit by nuclear power.

1959 – Tibet abolishes serfdom.

1964 – Don Campbell sets record for turbine vehicle, 690.91 kph.

1974 – First quadrophonic studio in UK is open by Moody Blues.

1974 – John Lennon is ordered to leave US in 60 days.

1975 – Apollo 18 and Soyuz 19 make 1st US/USSR linkup in space.

1976 – 21st modern Olympic games opens in Montreal.

1976 – Indonesian president Suharto annexes East Timor.

1987 – Dow Jones closes above 2,500 for the first time.

1988 – 4 billion TV-viewers watch Mandela’s 70th Birthday Tribute.

1989 – First test flight of US stealth bomber.

1995 – Bill Gates richest man in world with $12.9 billion.

1998 – Russia buries Tsar Nicholas II 80 years after his death.

2017 – Muppets Studio fires voice of Kermit the Frog.

2018 – Oldest evidence of bread made from wild grains discovered.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 17, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Important communications regarding finances could come today, and it might be fortuitous if you follow up on them right away! Once that is done, you will probably want to relax and delve into whatever interests you the most! It might be a good idea to read a book, since your mind is especially sharp! Take breaks in the fresh air! Ideas and insights should come quickly, so take notes!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your sensual side is likely to show itself today! You might find yourself viewing young folks in tight jeans more appreciatively than you usually do! Racy novels and movies might also suddenly seem appealing! Romantic encounters are intense and passionate, so make sure you allow plenty of time for them! Enjoy yourself!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Ingenious techniques for growing your money could come your way today! While you are not one to jump into anything, you are certainly likely to give these ideas serious thought! Take care to only go for those that are totally up front, with no hidden sides! Your passion for delving into new professional fields is only surpassed by your romantic passions! Plan a seductive evening with a partner! Make it a night to remember!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you are likely to be in just the right place at the right time to meet the right person! You are overdue for a lucky break and probably not expecting it! You may start the day in a restless and frustrated state of mind, but whatever happens will catapult you out of it! Be prepared! This transition may involve vast changes in your life, in the long run if not immediately!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might wake up this morning, look in the mirror, and decide you hate what you see even though you probably look fine! This is a good day to shop for new clothes or get a haircut! Perhaps you feel a little blue? Getting out and indulging yourself is more a necessity than luxury! Do not overindulge in food or drink now! You might not like the consequences tomorrow!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you could find yourself seeking self-knowledge through relationships, especially through assisting those you love! Someone is troubled and needs your help! It would be best for all if you gave it, because you are especially sensitive and insightful now! You are especially able to soothe others’ anger and mediate arguments! Your optimism is very high, and you have what it takes to pass it on to others!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Do you have a romantic evening planned for tonight? If so, it is likely to turn out to be all you had hoped for! You will be especially attractive, and your naturally warm and loving nature will be very apparent! Even casual encounters with friends may bring about closer bonding, and new acquaintances are likely to become friends! Your communicative skills are good now, and people will likely respond to you! Go for it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could feel restless and anxious to get out in the open for a while today, but mundane tasks could force you to postpone it! Someone you care about might ask for a favour, and while you may not want to help this person, you probably will! Do not let your irritation show! Just get it done quickly and accept the person’s thanks! In the evening, go for a long walk under the stars!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – At some point during the day you might find yourself involved in a project that piques your interest far more than usual! You could throw yourself more deeply into it than is necessary now! Take care it does not distract you from what needs to be done! Your wisdom is especially sharp, and you can use your intuition to gain valuable practical knowledge! Spend the evening meditating!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Are you hoping to accomplish a goal you have been working toward for a long time? Do not let delays cause you to fear it will never happen! It could block your creative energy and cause you to lose faith in yourself! Fortunate changes are in the wind, but it is still going to take a little more effort to get where you want to be! Keep going! You will get there!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be in an especially nurturing mood today! You might reach out to every living thing around you, from plants to pets to friends, children, and romantic partners! There is a danger of being too helpful and supportive, which some could find stifling! Your loved ones like to see you relaxed and happy, so channel some energy into indulging yourself! Go for a massage or other treat! Live a little!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Social responsibilities might appear to be hitting you all at once! Everyone you know seems to crave your company! As a naturally polite and socially astute person, you might feel obligated to accept any and all invitations! This is not a good day to commit yourself! Wait a while until you are feeling a little more balanced, then send out your responses! Commit only to those events you would genuinely enjoy!