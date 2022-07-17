Today in High Prairie: July 18, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 18, 2022

1 -3 p.m. – Little Adventurers Bubble Bursters at Nampa Mill Brown Park [children 0-6 years].

2 – 4 p.m. – Water Wars at Girouxville Park. Ages 6-17 years. Hosted by Smoky River FCSS.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Kids at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 18, 2022

1534 – Zacharias Ursinus, Heidelberger Catechism

1811 – William Thackeray, Vanity Fair Author

1818 – Louis Gerhard De Geer, First Swedish PM

1891 – Gene Lockhart, Christmas Carol Actor

1893 – Richard Dix, The 10 Commandments Actor

1895 – “Machine Gun” Kelly, American Gangster

1898 – John Stuart, Kittie Actor, Superman Actor

1909 – Harriet Nelson, Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet

1909 – Lupe Vélez, Joe Palooka Actress

1911 – Hume Cronyn, World According to Garp Actor

1913 – Red Skelton, Red Skelton Show Host

1918 – Nelson Mandela, Anti-Apartheid Activist

1920 – Adolphus Sweet, Which Way is Up Actor

1921 – John Glenn, American Astronaut

1923 – Jerome H. Lemelson, Inventor: Held 600+ Patents

1930 – Burt Kwouk, Pink Panther Movies Actor

1938 – Ian Stewart, Co-Founder of Rolling Stones

1940 – James Brolin, Marcus Welby Actor, Dr. Kiley

1940 – Joe Torre, New York Yankees Manager

1945 – Danny McCullock, Animals Rocker

1950 – Glenn Hughes, Village People Singer

1950 – Jack Layton, Canadian NDP Politician

1954 – Ricky Skaggs, Country Singer

1957 – Nick Faldo, English Pro Golfer

1967 – Vin Diesel, Fast & The Furious Actor

This Day in Local History – July 18, 2022

July 18, 1914: The Grouard News reports A.E. Hofnes comes to town with 26 black and silver fox pelts valued at $25,000.

July 18, 1973: South Peace News reports the High Prairie information booth will stay closed for the summer since there is no money to operate it.

July 18, 1973: A signing ceremony is held to mark construction of the new High Prairie swimming pool.

July 18, 1977: The High Prairie Lions make the final payment on the High Prairie swimming pool.

July 18, 1981: The High Prairie A’’ bantam baseball team advances to provincials after defeating Plamondon 21-4 and 11-0.

July 18, 1982: The High Prairie Playboys win the Peace River district fastball zone championship defeating the Fort St. John Canadians 3-2 in the final.

July 18, 1984: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Playboys finish in first place in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League with a 7-4-1 record.

July 18, 1984: South Peace News features a report on aquasize [similar to water aerobics] at the pool. Classes are run under the direction of instructor Gilliam Ernewein.

July 18, 1986: A sod turning ceremony is held to mark construction of the new High Prairie Courthouse.

July 18, 1991: The Dolly Wally float wins second place in the Towns and Villages category in the Edmonton Kondike Days Parade.

July 18, 1992: The High Prairie Peewee North Stars baseball team wins the bronze medal at provincials in Oyen.

July 18, 1994: Tolko Industries holds a sod turning to celebrate construction of their mill.

July 18, 1996: Agriculture Minister Walter Paszkowski meets with farmers in High Prairie to discuss flood damage compensation.

July 18, 1997: The Northern Abilities Centre opens an office in the Provincial Building.

July 18, 2000: The Peavine Rangers increase their league-leading record to 10-1 with a 14-2 drubbing over the Grouard 86ers in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League action despite only getting nine hits.

July 18, 2001: Funnel clouds are sighted south of Grouard marking the sixth funnel cloud sighting in the High Prairie area over a seven-day period.

July 18, 2005: The High Prairie Recreation Board considers building a new ball diamond at E.W. Pratt High School. They do approve building a new bocce ball and disc golf course at Jaycee Park in 2006.

July 18, 2006: Communities in Bloom judges Linda Tomlinson of Rocky Mountain House and Gillian Evans of Edmonton arrive in High Prairie to conduct judging.

July 18, 2007: High Prairie’s Jessica Houle, 17, is named Miss Teen Alberta. South Peace News features a front page story on her preparation efforts for the Miss Teen Canada Pageant Aug. 12-20 in Toronto.

July 18, 2007: Extra Foods announces they are delaying all construction plans until at least 2008. The news shocks everyone in town including developer Nick Shybunia and High Prairie town council. Earlier, the company had promised to start construction by summer.

July 18, 2007: Warm weather leads to several cases of swimmer’s itch in Lesser Slave Lake’s east end.

July 18, 2011: Sherry Poole resigns as M.D. of Big Lakes economic development officer after less than three months on the job. She started May 1.

July 18, 2014: Kizic Dlugosz passes away at the age of 78 years. He was a long-time farmer and worked for the Town of High Prairie for 17 years.

July 18, 2016: Denis Lawrence Peyre passes away at the age of 73 years. The long-time businessman was well-respected by many and a huge community booster.

July 18-22, 2018: High Prairie’s Lynn Smith wins the Ladies 1 Alberta Women’s Trap Singles title in Edmonton.

This Day in World History – July 18, 2022

64 – Great Fire of Rome begins under the Emperor Nero.

1290 – King Edward I orders expulsion of Jews from England.

1323 – Pope John XXII proclaims theologian Thomas Aquinas a saint.

1536 – Pope’s authority declared void in England.

1743 – First half-page newspaper ad is published [NY Weekly Journal].

1853 – Completion of Grand Trunk Line: Portland, Maine and Montreal.

1872 – The Ballot Act introduces the secret ballot in elections in Britain.

1897 – Cap Anson is first baseball player to get 3,000 hits.

1907 – French troops occupy Casablanca.

1921 – Black Sox Scandal trial begins in Chicago.

1925 – Adolf Hitler publishes Mein Kampf.

1931 – First air-conditioned ship launched.

1932 – US and Canada sign a treaty to develop St Lawrence Seaway.

1943 – British assault on Catania, Sicily.

1947 – King George VI signs Indian Independence Act.

1951 – Jersey Joe Walcott, 37, is oldest to win heavyweight boxing title.

1955 – First electric power generated from atomic energy sold commercially.

1967 – Silver hits record $1.87 an ounce in New York.

1968 – The Intel Corporation is founded in Santa Clara, California.

1972 – Egyptian president Anwar Sadat throws out 20,000 Russian military aides.

1974 – World’s tallest structure, 646 metre Polish radio mast, completed.

1977 – Vietnam becomes a member of the UN.

1979 – Gold hits record $303.85 an ounce in London.

1980 – Rohini 1, first Indian satellite, launches into orbit.

1986 – Videotapes released showing Titanic’s sunken remains.

1994 – Comet Shoemaker–Levy collides with Jupiter.

1994 – Crayola announces introduction of scented crayons.

2012 – Kim Jong-un officially appointed Supreme Leader of North Korea.

2013 – Detroit files for bankruptcy; $18.5 billion debt.

2015 – Photo published of Queen Elizabeth giving Nazi salute in 1933.

2018 – Google fined record $5.1 billion for abusing its power.

2018 – New Earth geological age announced.

2018 – Kilauea volcano adds 700 acres to Big Island, confirms Hawaii.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 18, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Social responsibilities might appear to be hitting you all at once. Everyone you know seems to crave your company. As a naturally polite and socially astute person, you might feel obligated to accept any and all invitations. This is not a good day to commit yourself. Wait a while until you are feeling a little more balanced, then send out your responses. Commit only to those events you would genuinely enjoy!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Important communications regarding finances could come today, and it might be fortuitous if you follow up on them right away. Once that is done, you will probably want to relax and delve into whatever interests you the most. It might be a good idea to read a book, since your mind is especially sharp. Take breaks in the fresh air. Ideas and insights should come quickly, so take notes!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your sensual side is likely to show itself today. You might find yourself viewing young folks in tight jeans more appreciatively than you usually do. Racy novels and movies might also suddenly seem appealing. Romantic encounters are intense and passionate, so make sure you allow plenty of time for them. Enjoy yourself!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Ingenious techniques for growing your money could come your way today. While you are not one to jump into anything, you are certainly likely to give these ideas serious thought. Take care to only go for those that are totally up front, with no hidden sides. Your passion for delving into new professional fields is only surpassed by your romantic passions. Plan a seductive evening with a partner. Make it a night to remember!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you are likely to be in just the right place at the right time to meet the right person. You are overdue for a lucky break and probably not expecting it. You may start the day in a restless and frustrated state of mind, but whatever happens will catapult you out of it. Be prepared – this transition may involve vast changes in your life, in the long run if not immediately!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might wake up this morning, look in the mirror, and decide you hate what you see even though you probably look fine. This is a good day to shop for new clothes or get a haircut. Perhaps you feel a little blue. Getting out and indulging yourself is more a necessity than luxury. Do not overindulge in food or drink now. You might not like the consequences tomorrow!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you could find yourself seeking self-knowledge through relationships, especially through assisting those you love. Someone is troubled and needs your help. It would be best for all if you gave it, because you are especially sensitive and insightful now. You are especially able to soothe others’ anger and mediate arguments. Your optimism is very high, and you have what it takes to pass it on to others!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Do you have a romantic evening planned for tonight? If so, it is likely to turn out to be all you had hoped for. You will be especially attractive, and your naturally warm and loving nature will be very apparent. Even casual encounters with friends may bring about closer bonding, and new acquaintances are likely to become friends. Your communicative skills are good now, and people will likely respond to you. Go for it!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could feel restless and anxious to get out in the open for a while today, but mundane tasks could force you to postpone it. Someone you care about might ask for a favour, and while you may not want to help this person, you probably will. Do not let your irritation show – just get it done quickly and accept the person’s thanks. In the evening, go for a long walk under the stars!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – At some point during the day you might find yourself involved in a project that piques your interest far more than usual. You could throw yourself more deeply into it than is necessary now. Take care it does not distract you from what needs to be done. Your wisdom is especially sharp, and you can use your intuition to gain valuable practical knowledge. Spend the evening meditating!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Are you hoping to accomplish a goal you have been working toward for a long time? Do not let delays cause you to fear it will never happen. It could block your creative energy and cause you to lose faith in yourself. Fortunate changes are in the wind, but it is still going to take a little more effort to get where you want to be. Keep going. You will get there!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be in an especially nurturing mood today. You might reach out to every living thing around you, from plants to pets to friends, children, and romantic partners. There is a danger of being too helpful and supportive, which some could find stifling. Your loved ones like to see you relaxed and happy, so channel some energy into indulging yourself. Go for a massage or other treat. Live a little!