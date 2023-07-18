Today in High Prairie: July 18, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 18, 2023

Big Lakes County Waste Round-up at Grouard.

10 – 11 a.m. – Seniors Coffee Morning at Nampa Foods.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 18, 2023

1534 – Zacharias Ursinus, Heidelberger Catechism

1811 – William Thackeray, Vanity Fair Author

1818 – Louis Gerhard De Geer, First Swedish PM

1891 – Gene Lockhart, Christmas Carol Actor

1893 – Richard Dix, The 10 Commandments Actor

1895 – “Machine Gun” Kelly, American Gangster

1898 – John Stuart, Kittie Actor, Superman Actor

1909 – Harriet Nelson, Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet

1909 – Lupe Vélez, Joe Palooka Actress

1911 – Hume Cronyn, World According to Garp Actor

1913 – Red Skelton, Red Skelton Show Host

1918 – Nelson Mandela, Anti-Apartheid Activist

1920 – Adolphus Sweet, Which Way is Up Actor

1921 – John Glenn, American Astronaut

1923 – Jerome H. Lemelson, Inventor: Held 600+ Patents

1930 – Burt Kwouk, Pink Panther Movies Actor

1938 – Ian Stewart, Co-Founder of Rolling Stones

1940 – James Brolin, Marcus Welby Actor, Dr. Kiley

1940 – Joe Torre, New York Yankees Manager

1945 – Danny McCullock, Animals Rocker

1950 – Glenn Hughes, Village People Singer

1950 – Jack Layton, Canadian NDP Politician

1954 – Ricky Skaggs, Country Singer

1957 – Nick Faldo, English Pro Golfer

1967 – Vin Diesel, Fast & The Furious Actor

This Day in Local History – July 18, 2023

July 18, 1914: The Grouard News reports A.E. Hofnes comes to town with 26 black and silver fox pelts valued at $25,000.

July 18, 1973: South Peace News reports the High Prairie information booth will stay closed for the summer since there is no money to operate it.

July 18, 1973: A signing ceremony is held to mark construction of the new High Prairie swimming pool.

July 18, 1977: The High Prairie Lions make the final payment on the High Prairie swimming pool.

July 18, 1981: The High Prairie A’s bantam baseball team advances to provincials after defeating Plamondon 21-4 and 11-0.

July 18, 1982: The High Prairie Playboys win the Peace River district fastball zone championship defeating the Fort St. John Canadians 3-2 in the final.

July 18, 1984: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Playboys finish in first place in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League with a 7-4-1 record.

July 18, 1984: South Peace News features a report on aquasize [similar to water aerobics] at the pool. Classes are run under the direction of instructor Gilliam Ernewein.

July 18, 1986: A sod turning ceremony is held to mark construction of the new High Prairie Courthouse.

July 18, 1990: Spruce Point Park Association president Ken Killeen denies rumours that a push is on in High Prairie to convert the park into a provincial park.

July 18, 1991: The Dolly Wally float wins second place in the Towns and Villages category in the Edmonton Kondike Days Parade.

July 18, 1992: The High Prairie Peewee North Stars baseball team wins the bronze medal at provincials in Oyen.

July 18, 1994: Tolko Industries holds a sod turning to celebrate construction of their mill.

July 18, 1996: Agriculture Minister Walter Paszkowski meets with farmers in High Prairie to discuss flood damage compensation.

July 18, 1997: The Northern Abilities Centre opens an office in the Provincial Building.

July 18, 2000: The Peavine Rangers increase their league-leading record to 10-1 with a 14-2 drubbing over the Grouard 86ers in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League action despite only getting nine hits.

July 18, 2001: Funnel clouds are sighted south of Grouard marking the sixth funnel cloud sighting in the High Prairie area over a seven-day period.

July 18, 2005: The High Prairie Recreation Board considers building a new ball diamond at E.W. Pratt High School. They do approve building a new bocce ball and disc golf course at Jaycee Park in 2006.

July 18, 2006: Communities in Bloom judges Linda Tomlinson of Rocky Mountain House and Gillian Evans of Edmonton arrive in High Prairie to conduct judging.

July 18, 2007: High Prairie’s Jessica Houle, 17, is named Miss Teen Alberta. South Peace News features a front page story on her preparation efforts for the Miss Teen Canada Pageant Aug. 12-20 in Toronto.

July 18, 2007: Extra Foods announces they are delaying all construction plans until at least 2008. The news shocks everyone in town including developer Nick Shybunia and High Prairie town council. Earlier, the company had promised to start construction by summer.

July 18, 2007: Warm weather leads to several cases of swimmer’s itch in Lesser Slave Lake’s east end.

July 18, 2009: The first annual Classic Car Show is held in High Prairie in the NAPA parking lot. The show attracts just over 40 entries.

July 18, 2009: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers record 72 personal best times at their annual swim meet.

July 18, 2009: Winagami Lake Provincial Park holds another successful Parks Day with activities for the entire family.

July 18, 2011: Sherry Poole resigns as M.D. of Big Lakes economic development officer after less than three months on the job. She started May 1.

July 18, 2012: Pleasantview Lodge holds a special Garden Party Fashion Show were children model various outfits, much to the delight of residents.

July 18, 2014: Kizic Dlugosz passes away at the age of 78 years. He was a long-time farmer and worked for the Town of High Prairie for 17 years.

July 18, 2016: Denis Lawrence Peyre passes away at the age of 73 years. The long-time businessman was well-respected by many and a huge community booster.

July 18, 2018: Pleasantview Lodge hosts a garden party, featuring a fashion show using the lodge’s residents and staff.

July 18-22, 2018: High Prairie’s Lynn Smith wins the Ladies 1 Alberta Women’s Trap Singles title in Edmonton.

This Day in World History – July 18, 2023

64 – Great Fire of Rome begins under the Emperor Nero.

1290 – King Edward I orders expulsion of Jews from England.

1323 – Pope John XXII proclaims theologian Thomas Aquinas a saint.

1536 – Pope’s authority declared void in England.

1743 – First half-page newspaper ad is published [NY Weekly Journal].

1853 – Completion of Grand Trunk Line: Portland, Maine and Montreal.

1872 – The Ballot Act introduces the secret ballot in elections in Britain.

1897 – Cap Anson is first baseball player to get 3,000 hits.

1907 – French troops occupy Casablanca.

1921 – Black Sox Scandal trial begins in Chicago.

1925 – Adolf Hitler publishes Mein Kampf.

1931 – First air-conditioned ship launched.

1932 – US and Canada sign a treaty to develop St Lawrence Seaway.

1943 – British assault on Catania, Sicily.

1947 – King George VI signs Indian Independence Act.

1951 – Jersey Joe Walcott, 37, is oldest to win heavyweight boxing title.

1955 – First electric power generated from atomic energy sold commercially.

1967 – Silver hits record $1.87 an ounce in New York.

1968 – The Intel Corporation is founded in Santa Clara, California.

1972 – Egyptian president Anwar Sadat throws out 20,000 Russian military aides.

1974 – World’s tallest structure, 646 metre Polish radio mast, completed.

1977 – Vietnam becomes a member of the UN.

1979 – Gold hits record $303.85 an ounce in London.

1980 – Rohini 1, first Indian satellite, launches into orbit.

1986 – Videotapes released showing Titanic’s sunken remains.

1994 – Comet Shoemaker–Levy collides with Jupiter.

1994 – Crayola announces introduction of scented crayons.

2012 – Kim Jong-un officially appointed Supreme Leader of North Korea.

2013 – Detroit files for bankruptcy; $18.5 billion debt.

2015 – Photo published of Queen Elizabeth giving Nazi salute in 1933.

2018 – Google fined record $5.1 billion for abusing its power.

2018 – New Earth geological age announced.

2018 – Kilauea volcano adds 700 acres to Big Island, confirms Hawaii.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 18, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – All your relationships may be enhanced by an increased sensitivity to the needs and feelings of others. You may provide melancholy friends with a sympathetic ear, or you may give assistance in resolving problems. Rest assured your efforts will not go unappreciated. You will probably grow closer to those who mean the most to you now, including the very special person in your life.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Expect to minister to the needs of colleagues and family members today. People may need to draw on your insight into human nature in order to understand themselves and others. Your common sense could prove invaluable. In the process of sharing your wisdom, you might also shed some light on emotional situations of your own. You could surprise yourself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might feel especially creative and intellectually inspired. You could discuss your ideas with others. The process of communication could open up new doors in your mind, and result in some fascinating insights concerning whatever you are pursuing. Sometime in the course of your conversations, do not be surprised if you find one of your friends needs a sympathetic ear.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A close friend or member of your household could be having money problems, and might want to draw upon your business sense in order to make sense of the situation and find ways to put it right. As you are likely to be feeling especially sensitive to the needs of others, you could be of valuable assistance to this person and anyone else who needs some insight.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Heightened intuition could lead to some interesting conversations. Others could be blown away by your insights into their thoughts, feelings, and desires. You could also feel more expressive than usual. You might want to channel some of that inspiration into writing, speaking, or some other form of self-expression. Reading could prove especially valuable at this time.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your intuition and inspiration could enhance your artistic talents. A powerful drive to express the stories, pictures, or music in your mind could result in your spending as much of the day as you can jotting down your thoughts and ideas. You might spend most of your free time alone as a result.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Moving ahead is the key for today. You should feel very optimistic and excited about your goals. You are probably confident you will reach them and all will go well. This positive attitude spills over into your personal relationships. You should be in just the right frame of mind to encourage your friends to go for their own dreams and give them whatever assistance they need.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Inspiration is the key for today. You may feel highly motivated to move on with what others consider impossible. Impossibility has never stopped you before, and you are not likely to let it stop you now. You are more likely to consider all contingencies carefully in order to make them work. Friends could be inspired by your vision and determination and follow your example.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – An increased understanding of different cultures as well as curiosity about the people who live there might spur you to learn more about those places. Friends or groups could be involved in some way. You may channel a lot of energy into intellectual activities and inspire others to do the same. Take a walk at some point during the day. You will need to clear your head.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The opportunity to increase your income could spur you on to channel more energy and inspiration into career matters. Some intense dreams could reveal a lot about you and your motivation, which might increase your self-awareness and make everything easier for you. The drive to succeed in material and spiritual matters is likely to play a powerful role in everything you do.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might have the desire for travel, perhaps to visit a friend who lives far away. You may actually set the wheels in motion to make it happen. Social events could take up your time this evening, and you could meet some interesting people. A friend might need a sympathetic ear. Today you are especially sensitive to others, so be prepared to hear a sad story. Otherwise, your day should go well.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might hear about opportunities to increase your income, either in your current employment, a new job, or perhaps by a project of your own. You may channel a great deal of energy and inspiration toward this end. Others may want to pitch in and help you. You are likely to feel energetic and optimistic. This can work in attracting still more new opportunities.