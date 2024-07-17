Today in High Prairie: July 18, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 18, 2024

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 18, 2024

1534 – Zacharias Ursinus, Heidelberger Catechism

1811 – William Thackeray, Vanity Fair Author

1818 – Louis Gerhard De Geer, First Swedish PM

1891 – Gene Lockhart, Christmas Carol Actor

1893 – Richard Dix, The 10 Commandments Actor

1895 – “Machine Gun” Kelly, American Gangster

1898 – John Stuart, Kittie Actor, Superman Actor

1909 – Harriet Nelson, Adventures of Ozzie & Harriet

1909 – Lupe Vélez, Joe Palooka Actress

1911 – Hume Cronyn, World According to Garp Actor

1913 – Red Skelton, Red Skelton Show Host

1918 – Nelson Mandela, Anti-Apartheid Activist

1920 – Adolphus Sweet, Which Way is Up Actor

1921 – John Glenn, American Astronaut

1923 – Jerome H. Lemelson, Inventor: Held 600+ Patents

1930 – Burt Kwouk, Pink Panther Movies Actor

1938 – Ian Stewart, Co-Founder of Rolling Stones

1940 – James Brolin, Marcus Welby Actor, Dr. Kiley

1940 – Joe Torre, New York Yankees Manager

1945 – Danny McCullock, Animals Rocker

1950 – Glenn Hughes, Village People Singer

1950 – Jack Layton, Canadian NDP Politician

1954 – Ricky Skaggs, Country Singer

1957 – Nick Faldo, English Pro Golfer

1967 – Vin Diesel, Fast & The Furious Actor

This Day in Local History – July 18, 2024

July 18, 1914: The Grouard News reports A.E. Hofnes comes to town with 26 black and silver fox pelts valued at $25,000.

July 18, 1973: South Peace News reports the High Prairie information booth will stay closed for the summer since there is no money to operate it.

July 18, 1973: A signing ceremony is held to mark construction of the new High Prairie swimming pool.

July 18, 1977: The High Prairie Lions make the final payment on the High Prairie swimming pool.

July 18, 1981: The High Prairie A’s bantam baseball team advances to provincials after defeating Plamondon 21-4 and 11-0.

July 18, 1982: The High Prairie Playboys win the Peace River district fastball zone championship defeating the Fort St. John Canadians 3-2 in the final.

July 18, 1984: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Playboys finish in first place in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League with a 7-4-1 record.

July 18, 1984: South Peace News features a report on aquasize [similar to water aerobics] at the pool. Classes are run under the direction of instructor Gilliam Ernewein.

July 18, 1986: A sod turning ceremony is held to mark construction of the new High Prairie Courthouse.

July 18, 1990: Spruce Point Park Association president Ken Killeen denies rumours that a push is on in High Prairie to convert the park into a provincial park.

July 18, 1991: The Dolly Wally float wins second place in the Towns and Villages category in the Edmonton Kondike Days Parade.

July 18, 1992: The High Prairie Peewee North Stars baseball team wins the bronze medal at provincials in Oyen.

July 18, 1994: Tolko Industries holds a sod turning to celebrate construction of their mill.

July 18, 1996: Agriculture Minister Walter Paszkowski meets with farmers in High Prairie to discuss flood damage compensation.

July 18, 1997: The Northern Abilities Centre opens an office in the Provincial Building.

July 18, 2000: The Peavine Rangers increase their league-leading record to 10-1 with a 14-2 drubbing over the Grouard 86ers in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League action despite only getting nine hits.

July 18, 2001: Funnel clouds are sighted south of Grouard marking the sixth funnel cloud sighting in the High Prairie area over a seven-day period.

July 18, 2005: The High Prairie Recreation Board considers building a new ball diamond at E.W. Pratt High School. They do approve building a new bocce ball and disc golf course at Jaycee Park in 2006.

July 18, 2006: Communities in Bloom judges Linda Tomlinson of Rocky Mountain House and Gillian Evans of Edmonton arrive in High Prairie to conduct judging.

July 18, 2007: High Prairie’s Jessica Houle, 17, is named Miss Teen Alberta. South Peace News features a front page story on her preparation efforts for the Miss Teen Canada Pageant Aug. 12-20 in Toronto.

July 18, 2007: Extra Foods announces they are delaying all construction plans until at least 2008. The news shocks everyone in town including developer Nick Shybunia and High Prairie town council. Earlier, the company had promised to start construction by summer.

July 18, 2007: Warm weather leads to several cases of swimmer’s itch in Lesser Slave Lake’s east end.

July 18, 2009: The first annual Classic Car Show is held in High Prairie in the NAPA parking lot. The show attracts just over 40 entries.

July 18, 2009: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers record 72 personal best times at their annual swim meet.

July 18, 2009: Winagami Lake Provincial Park holds another successful Parks Day with activities for the entire family.

July 18, 2011: Sherry Poole resigns as M.D. of Big Lakes economic development officer after less than three months on the job. She started May 1.

July 18, 2012: Pleasantview Lodge holds a special Garden Party Fashion Show were children model various outfits, much to the delight of residents.

July 18, 2014: Kizic Dlugosz passes away at the age of 78 years. He was a long-time farmer and worked for the Town of High Prairie for 17 years.

July 18, 2016: Denis Lawrence Peyre passes away at the age of 73 years. The long-time businessman was well-respected by many and a huge community booster.

July 18, 2018: Pleasantview Lodge hosts a garden party, featuring a fashion show using the lodge’s residents and staff.

July 18-22, 2018: High Prairie’s Lynn Smith wins the Ladies 1 Alberta Women’s Trap Singles title in Edmonton.

This Day in World History – July 18, 2024

64 – Great Fire of Rome begins under the Emperor Nero.

1290 – King Edward I orders expulsion of Jews from England.

1323 – Pope John XXII proclaims theologian Thomas Aquinas a saint.

1536 – Pope’s authority declared void in England.

1743 – First half-page newspaper ad is published [NY Weekly Journal].

1853 – Completion of Grand Trunk Line: Portland, Maine and Montreal.

1872 – The Ballot Act introduces the secret ballot in elections in Britain.

1897 – Cap Anson is first baseball player to get 3,000 hits.

1907 – French troops occupy Casablanca.

1921 – Black Sox Scandal trial begins in Chicago.

1925 – Adolf Hitler publishes Mein Kampf.

1931 – First air-conditioned ship launched.

1932 – US and Canada sign a treaty to develop St Lawrence Seaway.

1943 – British assault on Catania, Sicily.

1947 – King George VI signs Indian Independence Act.

1951 – Jersey Joe Walcott, 37, is oldest to win heavyweight boxing title.

1955 – First electric power generated from atomic energy sold commercially.

1967 – Silver hits record $1.87 an ounce in New York.

1968 – The Intel Corporation is founded in Santa Clara, California.

1972 – Egyptian president Anwar Sadat throws out 20,000 Russian military aides.

1974 – World’s tallest structure, 646 metre Polish radio mast, completed.

1977 – Vietnam becomes a member of the UN.

1979 – Gold hits record $303.85 an ounce in London.

1980 – Rohini 1, first Indian satellite, launches into orbit.

1986 – Videotapes released showing Titanic’s sunken remains.

1994 – Comet Shoemaker–Levy collides with Jupiter.

1994 – Crayola announces introduction of scented crayons.

2012 – Kim Jong-un officially appointed Supreme Leader of North Korea.

2013 – Detroit files for bankruptcy; $18.5 billion debt.

2015 – Photo published of Queen Elizabeth giving Nazi salute in 1933.

2018 – Google fined record $5.1 billion for abusing its power.

2018 – New Earth geological age announced.

2018 – Kilauea volcano adds 700 acres to Big Island, confirms Hawaii.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 18, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Be selective when it comes to expressing your passion today! Remember that less is more! You do n0t have to use a tremendous number of bells and whistles in order to get your point across! Let your actions be minimal but meaningful! You can say a great deal with few words! There is more to your glance than meets the eye! The unwary prey has no chance against your hypnotic stare!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – In general, your spirit is upbeat, freedom loving, and adventurous! Today, however, you might find it is a bit more intense and possibly somber, especially when it comes to romantic issues! This approach to matters of the heart is not exactly your normal style, but you are apt to find it is appropriate for your situation now! Make sure you have the right tools for the job at hand!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It is important for you not to overanalyze every little detail of your situation now, especially when it comes to love and romance issues! You could be jumping to ridiculous conclusions based purely on circumstantial evidence! Do not lose sleep over things you do not even know to be true! Release your stranglehold on certain issues and concentrate on simply rebuilding your own self-confidence!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – When it comes to love and romance, you may find yourself in a bit of a pickle! There is a request for greater commitment now! You may be unsure about how to respond! You may hesitate to give up the sense of freedom you hold so dear! Recognize the importance of a close connection with one other person! Give yourself the opportunity to experience this kind of intense relationship on a more permanent basis!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your romantic, sensitive nature comes alive today, and you may find yourself searching for the security of a close lover! You are apt to be pickier than usual – not just anyone will do any more! There is a longing within you for the company of someone who shares your deep intuitive understanding of people, emotions, and life in general! Do not settle for anything less!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Tension in your romantic life is apt to well up today! More than likely, there are certain responsibilities you feel you have to attend to that take you away from your intimate experience with another! Whether or not you are currently involved in a romantic partnership, the day’s energy is likely to stir up issues regarding love and romance! Try to find a healthy balance between work and play!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You could be feeling the pressure of time now! At this point in your life you may be more aware than ever of your limited time left on this planet! Perhaps you are thinking more about love and romance and how much they mean to you! Consider the limitations of each, but do not dwell on them! The important thing is to embrace today and make the most of the time and love you have now!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Situations regarding love and romance are likely to get much heavier and more intense now! Are you ready to make a deeper commitment to the one you love? It may be quite hard for you to make a solid commitment because you could be wary of the freedom you will lose! Now is the time to face the music and really dedicate yourself to the people who mean the most to you!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The love and romance department should be going pretty well for you now! This is the time to probe more deeply into your current affair with that person who catches your eye! There is a greater sensitivity to your emotions today, and you could find yourself holding back a bit more than usual! An air of mystery and intrigue will surround you, drawing others toward you like a moth to a candle!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your incredible passion and creativity are taking center stage! It is also quite possible there is a great restlessness within you egging you on to take things to the next level! Combine your powers of dedication with your flair for the dramatic to accomplish whatever it is your heart desires! You have the power within you to shine especially bright on a day like today!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may be feeling a bit reserved today, especially when it comes to issues involving love and romance! Follow your instincts and know your hesitation is not unfounded! Sometimes it is good to slow down and question the road you are on! Just do not doubt yourself to the point that you become too frustrated that you can not take the next big step forward!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Reclaim control of things that might be holding you back now! You may find there is an element of restriction to the day that is keeping you from getting where you want to be! Try the best you can to relax and stabilize your emotions! Interaction with people who are older and wiser is likely to shed some important perspective on things today! Heed advice from those who have been through similar situations!