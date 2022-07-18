Today in High Prairie: July 19, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 19, 2022

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Tot Time in the Park at McLennan School Park. Hosted by Smoky River FCSS.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1 p.m. – McLennan Birdwalk Summer Program [ages 4-8 years]. Call [780] 324-2004 for more info.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 p.m. – Trap Shooting at HP Gun Range. Equipment and instruction available.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 19, 2022

810 – Imam Bukhari, Compiler of Hadith

1814 – Samuel Colt, Inventor of Colt 6 Revolver

1860 – Lizzie Borden, 40 Whacks Acquitted Murderer

1883 – Max Fleischer, Popeye Animator

1893 – Vladimir Mayakovsky, Ode to Revolution Poet

1907 – Isabel Jewell, Gone with the Wind Actress

1919 – Patricia Medina, The Three Musketeers Actress

1926 – Helen Gallagher, Ryan’s Hope Dancer/Actress

1945 – George Dzundza, Law & Order Actor

1947 – Bernie Leadon, Eagles Vocalist

1947 – Brian May, Queen Vocalist

1948 – Keith Godchaux, Grateful Dead Pianist

1952 – Allen Collins, Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist

1962 – Anthony Edwards, ER Actor

1971 – Vitali Klitschko, Ukrainian Pro Boxer

1978 – Nene, Brazilian Footballer

This Day in Local History – July 19, 2022

July 19, 1913: The Grouard News reports Hudson’s Bay will build a new two-storey 50 x 70-foot store costing $20,000.

July 19, 1967: South Peace News reports Imperial Oil’s John Prodaniuk moves his business to a new location just west of town limits.

July 19, 1970: A hailstorm near Triangle wipes out crops belonging to farmers.

July 19, 1971: Dale Greer raises the East Peace Grand Champion Steer at the East Peace District 4-H Council Achievement Day.

July 19, 1974: Grouard girls Yvonne Calahasen and Hilma Noskeye enter the Miss Indian Princes Pageant in Slave Lake.

July 19, 1976: Four men are charged after a robbery at Grouard.

July 19, 1978: South Peace News reports High Prairie Regals star forward Tom Iannone accepts a transfer to Valleyview.

July 19, 1981: MLA Larry Shaben helps celebrate the grand opening of the Enilda and District Recreation Centre.

July 19, 1982: Kirby Young, representing the Grouard Stony Point Recreation Board, attends a High Prairie recreation board meeting expressing an interest in joining.

July 19, 1987: The Gift Lakers win first place and $1,500 in the High Prairie Stingers Slo-Pitch Tournament. On the women’s side, the Gift Lake Raiders win first place and $600.

July 19, 1987: The High Prairie Dolphins host their annual swim meet and finish in third place behind Peace River and Grande Prairie.

July 19, 1992: Quin Sekulich and Misty Carpentier each win gold medals at the Alberta Track Meet in Calgary. Sekulich wins the long jump and triple jump while Carpentier wins the 3,000-metre run.

July 19, 1995: South Peace News reports on the $650,000 addition being built onto the Kapown Centre. Its completion was scheduled for Sept. 4.

July 19, 1996: Athabasca MP David Chatters is reinstated by the Reform party after his remarks on homosexuals.

July 19, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to move its dog kennel so barking dogs won’t disturb neighbours at a nearby trailer court.

July 19, 2000: High Prairie town council hears the community ranks fourth in the provincial crime statistical ratings.

July 19, 2000: High Prairie town council says they are having cash flow problems as businesses owe over $600,000 in taxes.

July 19, 2001: South Peace News’ Christmas 2000 edition places second in the Canadian Communities Newspapers’ Association under 4,000 circulation class.

July 19, 2006: South Peace News reports Tolko Industries is considering its High Prairie mill for an I-Joist plant.

July 19, 2006: The Alberta government allots an extra $14.6 million for the new High Prairie Hospital bringing the commitment to funding to $43.8 million.

July 19, 2007: A wild regular season concludes in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League with no team clinching a playoff berth. Nine makeup games will decide the final order in the standings.

July 19, 2011: Dan Sloan aces the par three 165-yard fourth hole at the High Prairie golf course.

July 19, 2013: A fire causes extensive damage at L&L Restaurant. The diner had not reopened by year’s end.

July 19, 2014: Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park celebrates a grand re-opening after extensive renovations.

July 19, 2015: The Alberta 55+ Seniors Summer Games conclude at Strathmore. Frank Tries wins two gold and two silver medals in track and field events. Janet Lemay wins silver in cribbage; Jayne Rubelke wins bronze in cribbage; and Dianne Willier wins bronze in golf.

July 19, 2017: South Peace News features High Prairie cowboy Dawson Cardinal and the many awards he won during the current season, including the Alberta High School Rodeo Association tiedown title.

July 19, 2018: The Alberta Debt Clock visits town telling people that the provincial debt now stands at $45.6 billion. The clock is funded by the Alberta Taxpayers’ Federation.

July 19, 2018: Sucker Creek First Nation opens $40,000 Serenidy Park in honour of one of its late children, who loved to play. The same day, the Book Project is also launched.

This Day in World History – July 19, 2022

532 – Start of Dionysian Pascal Cycle.

1553 – Lady Jane Grey, 15, deposed as England’s Queen after 9 days.

1595 – Astronomer Johannes Kepler develops theory of the geometrical basis.

1836 – HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin arrives in Ascension Island.

1845 – Fire in New York City destroys 1,000 homes and kills many.

1860 – First railroad reaches Kansas.

1869 – Louis Riel speaks; Red River Rebellion begins.

1879 – Doc Holliday kills for first time.

1912 – Meteorite explodes over Arizona, 16,000 pieces of debris fall.

1939 – Dr. Roy P Scholz is the first surgeon to use fiberglass sutures.

1940 – Adolf Hitler orders Great Britain to surrender.

1941 – Tom and Jerry first appear under their own names in cartoon.

1942 – German occupiers confiscate bicycles in Rotterdam and The Hague.

1955 – Yarkon Water Project opens to supply water to Negev desert.

1956 – US refuse to lend Egypt money to build Aswan Dam.

1957 – First rocket with nuclear warhead fired, Yucca Flat, Nevada.

1961 – First in-flight movie shown on TWA.

1965 – Shooting begins on Star Trek’s second pilot.

1969 – Apollo 11 goes into Moon orbit.

1975 – Apollo and Soyuz linked in orbit for 2 days, separate.

1976 – Rock group Deep Purple disbands.

1979 – Two supertankers collide off Tobago; 260,000 tons of oil spill.

1984 – First female to captain a 747 across Atlantic.

1990 – Cincinnati Red Pete Rose is sentence to 5 months for tax evasion.

1996 – 26th Olympic Games open in Atlanta.

2015 – World Health Organization puts world’s Ebola death toll at 11,284.

2017 – Scientists say all plastic ever produced – 8.3 billion tonnes.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 19, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Reclaim control of things that might be holding you back now. You may find there is an element of restriction to the day that is keeping you from getting where you want to be. Try the best you can to relax and stabilize your emotions. Interaction with people who are older and wiser is likely to shed some important perspective on things today. Heed advice from those who have been through similar situations!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Be selective when it comes to expressing your passion today. Remember that less is more. You do not have to use a tremendous number of bells and whistles in order to get your point across. Let your actions be minimal but meaningful. You can say a great deal with few words. There is more to your glance than meets the eye. The unwary prey has no chance against your hypnotic stare!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – In general, your spirit is upbeat, freedom loving, and adventurous. Today, however, you might find it is a bit more intense and possibly somber, especially when it comes to romantic issues. This approach to matters of the heart is not exactly your normal style, but you are apt to find it is appropriate for your situation now. Make sure you have the right tools for the job at hand!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It is important for you not to overanalyze every little detail of your situation now, especially when it comes to love and romance issues. You could be jumping to ridiculous conclusions based purely on circumstantial evidence. Do not lose sleep over things you do not even know to be true. Release your stranglehold on certain issues and concentrate on simply rebuilding your own self-confidence!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – When it comes to love and romance, you may find yourself in a bit of a pickle. There is a request for greater commitment now. You may be unsure about how to respond. You may hesitate to give up the sense of freedom you hold so dear. Recognize the importance of a close connection with one other person. Give yourself the opportunity to experience this kind of intense relationship on a more permanent basis!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your romantic, sensitive nature comes alive today, and you may find yourself searching for the security of a close lover. You are apt to be pickier than usual – not just anyone will do anymore. There is a longing within you for the company of someone who shares your deep intuitive understanding of people, emotions, and life in general. Do not settle for anything less!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Tension in your romantic life is apt to well up today. More than likely, there are certain responsibilities you feel you have to attend to that take you away from your intimate experience with another. Whether or not you are currently involved in a romantic partnership, the day’s energy is likely to stir up issues regarding love and romance. Try to find a healthy balance between work and play!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could be feeling the pressure of time now. At this point in your life you may be more aware than ever of your limited time left on this planet. Perhaps you are thinking more about love and romance and how much they mean to you. Consider the limitations of each, but do not dwell on them. The important thing is to embrace today and make the most of the time and love you have now.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Situations regarding love and romance are likely to get much heavier and more intense now. Are you ready to make a deeper commitment to the one you love? It may be quite hard for you to make a solid commitment because you could be wary of the freedom you will lose. Now is the time to face the music and really dedicate yourself to the people who mean the most to you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The love and romance department should be going pretty well for you now. This is the time to probe more deeply into your current affair with that person who catches your eye. There is a greater sensitivity to your emotions today, and you could find yourself holding back a bit more than usual. An air of mystery and intrigue will surround you, drawing others toward you like a moth to a candle!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your incredible passion and creativity are taking centre stage. It is also quite possible there is a great restlessness within you egging you on to take things to the next level. Combine your powers of dedication with your flair for the dramatic to accomplish whatever it is your heart desires. You have the power within you to shine especially bright on a day like today!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be feeling a bit reserved today, especially when it comes to issues involving love and romance. Follow your instincts and know that your hesitation is not unfounded. Sometimes it is good to slow down and question the road you are on. Just do not doubt yourself to the point that you become too frustrated that you can not take the next big step forward!