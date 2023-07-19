Today in High Prairie: July 19, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 19, 2023

Big Lakes County Waste Round-up at Joussard.

1 – 4 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Youth Softball Wednesdays at St. Isidore Ball Diamonds.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7 p.m. – Drop-in Badminton at McLennan Providence School for 12 years and older, please.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 19, 2023

810 – Imam Bukhari, Compiler of Hadith

1814 – Samuel Colt, Inventor of Colt 6 Revolver

1860 – Lizzie Borden, 40 Whacks Acquitted Murderer

1883 – Max Fleischer, Popeye Animator

1893 – Vladimir Mayakovsky, Ode to Revolution Poet

1907 – Isabel Jewell, Gone with the Wind Actress

1919 – Patricia Medina, The Three Musketeers Actress

1926 – Helen Gallagher, Ryan’s Hope Dancer/Actress

1945 – George Dzundza, Law & Order Actor

1947 – Bernie Leadon, Eagles Vocalist

1947 – Brian May, Queen Vocalist

1948 – Keith Godchaux, Grateful Dead Pianist

1952 – Allen Collins, Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist

1962 – Anthony Edwards, ER Actor

1971 – Vitali Klitschko, Ukrainian Pro Boxer

1978 – Nene, Brazilian Footballer

This Day in Local History – July 19, 2023

July 19, 1913: The Grouard News reports Hudson’s Bay will build a new two-storey 50 x 70-foot store at Grouard costing $20,000.

July 19, 1967: South Peace News reports Imperial Oil’s John Prodaniuk moves his business to a new location just west of town limits.

July 19, 1970: A hailstorm near Triangle wipes out crops belonging to farmers.

July 19, 1971: Dale Greer raises the East Peace Grand Champion Steer at the East Peace District 4-H Council Achievement Day.

July 19, 1974: Grouard girls Yvonne Calahasen and Hilma Noskeye enter the Miss Indian Princes Pageant in Slave Lake.

July 19, 1976: Four men are charged after a robbery at Grouard.

July 19, 1978: South Peace News reports High Prairie Regals star forward Tom Iannone accepts a transfer to Valleyview.

July 19, 1981: MLA Larry Shaben helps celebrate the grand opening of the Enilda and District Recreation Centre.

July 19, 1982: Kirby Young, representing the Grouard Stony Point Recreation Board, attends a High Prairie Recreation Board meeting expressing an interest in joining.

July 19, 1987: The Gift Lakers win first place and $1,500 in the High Prairie Stingers Slo-Pitch Tournament. On the women’s side, the Gift Lake Raiders win first place and $600.

July 19, 1987: The High Prairie Dolphins host their annual swim meet and finish in third place behind Peace River and Grande Prairie.

July 19, 1992: Quin Sekulich and Misty Carpentier each win gold medals at the Alberta Track Meet in Calgary. Sekulich wins the long jump and triple jump while Carpentier wins the 3,000-metre run.

July 19, 1995: South Peace News reports on the $650,000 addition being built onto the Kapown Centre. Its completion was scheduled for Sept. 4.

July 19, 1996: Athabasca MP David Chatters is reinstated by the Reform party after his remarks on homosexuals.

July 19, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to move its dog kennel so barking dogs won’t disturb neighbours at a nearby trailer court.

July 19, 2000: High Prairie town council hears the community ranks fourth in the provincial crime statistical ratings.

July 19, 2000: High Prairie town council says they are having cash flow problems as businesses owe over $600,000 in taxes.

July 19, 2001: South Peace News’ Christmas 2000 edition places second in the Canadian Communities Newspapers’ Association under 4,000 circulation class.

July 19, 2006: South Peace News reports Tolko Industries is considering its High Prairie mill for an I-Joist plant.

July 19, 2006: The Alberta government allots an extra $14.6 million for the new High Prairie Hospital bringing the commitment to funding to $43.8 million.

July 19, 2007: A wild regular season concludes in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League with no team clinching a playoff berth. Nine makeup games will decide the final order in the standings.

July 19, 2011: Dan Sloan aces the par three 165-yard fourth hole at the High Prairie golf course.

July 19, 2013: A fire causes extensive damage at L&L Restaurant. The diner had not reopened by year’s end.

July 19, 2014: Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park celebrates a grand re-opening after extensive renovations.

July 19, 2015: The Alberta 55+ Seniors Summer Games conclude at Strathmore. Frank Tries wins two gold and two silver medals in track and field events. Janet Lemay wins silver in cribbage; Jayne Rubelke wins bronze in cribbage; and Dianne Willier wins bronze in golf.

July 19, 2017: South Peace News features High Prairie cowboy Dawson Cardinal and the many awards he won during the current season, including the Alberta High School Rodeo Association tiedown title.

July 19, 2018: The Alberta Debt Clock visits town telling people that the provincial debt now stands at $45.6 billion. The clock is funded by the Alberta Taxpayers’ Federation.

July 19, 2018: Sucker Creek First Nation opens $40,000 Serenidy Park in honour of one of its late children, who loved to play. The same day, the Book Project is also launched.

This Day in World History – July 19, 2023

532 – Start of Dionysian Pascal Cycle.

1553 – Lady Jane Grey, 15, deposed as England’s Queen after 9 days.

1595 – Astronomer Johannes Kepler develops theory of the geometrical basis.

1836 – HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin arrives in Ascension Island.

1845 – Fire in New York City destroys 1,000 homes and kills many.

1860 – First railroad reaches Kansas.

1869 – Louis Riel speaks; Red River Rebellion begins.

1879 – Doc Holliday kills for first time.

1912 – Meteorite explodes over Arizona, 16,000 pieces of debris fall.

1939 – Dr. Roy P Scholz is the first surgeon to use fiberglass sutures.

1940 – Adolf Hitler orders Great Britain to surrender.

1941 – Tom and Jerry first appear under their own names in cartoon.

1942 – German occupiers confiscate bicycles in Rotterdam and The Hague.

1955 – Yarkon Water Project opens to supply water to Negev desert.

1956 – US refuse to lend Egypt money to build Aswan Dam.

1957 – First rocket with nuclear warhead fired, Yucca Flat, Nevada.

1961 – First in-flight movie shown on TWA.

1965 – Shooting begins on Star Trek’s second pilot.

1969 – Apollo 11 goes into Moon orbit.

1975 – Apollo and Soyuz linked in orbit for 2 days, separate.

1976 – Rock group Deep Purple disbands.

1979 – Two supertankers collide off Tobago; 260,000 tons of oil spill.

1984 – First female to captain a 747 across Atlantic.

1990 – Cincinnati Red Pete Rose is sentence to 5 months for tax evasion.

1996 – 26th Olympic Games open in Atlanta.

2015 – World Health Organization puts world’s Ebola death toll at 11,284.

2017 – Scientists say all plastic ever produced – 8.3 billion tonnes.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 19, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is a day of contrasts. Eat chocolate in the morning and go jogging in the afternoon. Sleep in late and go to bed early. It is also a day of grounding. Spend time at home and make more calls than you normally would. Clean your desk and organize a bookshelf. Why not clean out the refrigerator? Take care of your pets.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The day does not begin until you clear your head and take stock of some pending personal issues. You might be making mountains out of molehills. Realize there is a path for everybody. Put your stinger away today. It is powerful, but it will not do any good. Keep your power under wraps. Concentrate more on the mundane tasks that need to be done. Why not make a list?

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today might be a difficult day for you. You instinctively will want to escape the situation and explore your horizons, but something holds you down. Take care of the bills on your desk, and deal with the mess in the bedroom. Clearing the physical space around you will help clear the mental space in your head. You will be footloose and fancy free soon enough.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The world is wide open to you today, so take advantage of all the great things it has to offer. Even though you may not realize it, you have a loyal fan club developing in the wings. The things you say and do have a strong impact on others. This is a fantastic day to take charge and lead others who seem to be floundering. Your solid perspective will be an asset in every situation.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Say what is on your mind, but do not take offense if no one seems to listen. Do not bulldoze your point through. Whiners are not popular, either. Concentrate instead on your aspirations and push yourself to the limit. You might have been talking a lot lately, and getting those ideas out there is great. Now is the time when you need to lay some groundwork in order to realize those ideas.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Get your head out of the clouds, and come back to Earth for a nice visit. There are some things you need to take care of here. Mundane tasks and routine chores will not be painful after you set your mind on getting them done. You can accomplish a lot today. Just make sure you keep a level head and keep a firm handle on the reality of the situation.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Bring things down to Earth today! Get yourself grounded and enjoy the day. The more you slow down and adopt a caring, sensitive, receptive attitude, the more things will naturally flow your way. This is not a day to fight. It is a time to connect with others on a symbiotic level. Nurture yourself and others. Get a massage and snuggle up close to those you love.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is a fantastic day for you, so enjoy yourself fully. Your emotions will be stable and you have a very expansive sense of well-being. Your self-confidence is strong, so use this to your advantage. This energy may be subtle, but if you tune into it early in the day and set a plan for what you want to accomplish, you can be very productive.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is a good day to simply get things done. Take care of the annoying tasks that have been accumulating. You have a great opportunity to accomplish a lot. People are less concerned with frivolous drivel and gossip than they are with setting a plan to meet an important goal. Contribute to this trend by getting serious about the tasks at hand.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your emotions may seem a bit muddy today. You might not understand the reason for this. Look to others to share your thoughts. You should find that talking will help you sort through your feelings. If you need to, shift down to second gear for a little more power. Take your time if you need to. Do not let others rush you into believing something that you suspect is not true.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are going to get it all today. You may not feel especially powerful, and in fact there may be those who try to make you feel incompetent. Realize this is a passing trend and you will soon bounce back to your true self. Open up a little more than usual and let more light into your life.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today is your day to shine, so give it your all! Be sure you get the credit you deserve for all you do. Try not to fall into self-pity. Be yourself and people will naturally follow your lead. Now is an excellent time to make plans for the future. Stay grounded and on target with your goals. Make sure you are not thrown off course by other people’s whims and motivations.