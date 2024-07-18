Today in High Prairie: July 19, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 19, 2024

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 19, 2024

810 – Imam Bukhari, Compiler of Hadith

1814 – Samuel Colt, Inventor of Colt 6 Revolver

1860 – Lizzie Borden, 40 Whacks Acquitted Murderer

1883 – Max Fleischer, Popeye Animator

1893 – Vladimir Mayakovsky, Ode to Revolution Poet

1907 – Isabel Jewell, Gone with the Wind Actress

1919 – Patricia Medina, The Three Musketeers Actress

1926 – Helen Gallagher, Ryan’s Hope Dancer/Actress

1945 – George Dzundza, Law & Order Actor

1947 – Bernie Leadon, Eagles Vocalist

1947 – Brian May, Queen Vocalist

1948 – Keith Godchaux, Grateful Dead Pianist

1952 – Allen Collins, Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist

1962 – Anthony Edwards, ER Actor

1971 – Vitali Klitschko, Ukrainian Pro Boxer

1978 – Nene, Brazilian Footballer

This Day in Local History – July 19, 2024

July 19, 1913: The Grouard News reports Hudson’s Bay will build a new two-storey 50 x 70-foot store at Grouard costing $20,000.

July 19, 1967: South Peace News reports Imperial Oil’s John Prodaniuk moves his business to a new location just west of town limits.

July 19, 1970: A hailstorm near Triangle wipes out crops belonging to farmers.

July 19, 1971: Dale Greer raises the East Peace Grand Champion Steer at the East Peace District 4-H Council Achievement Day.

July 19, 1974: Grouard girls Yvonne Calahasen and Hilma Noskeye enter the Miss Indian Princes Pageant in Slave Lake.

July 19, 1976: Four men are charged after a robbery at Grouard.

July 19, 1978: South Peace News reports High Prairie Regals star forward Tom Iannone accepts a transfer to Valleyview.

July 19, 1981: MLA Larry Shaben helps celebrate the grand opening of the Enilda and District Recreation Centre.

July 19, 1982: Kirby Young, representing the Grouard Stony Point Recreation Board, attends a High Prairie Recreation Board meeting expressing an interest in joining.

July 19, 1987: The Gift Lakers win first place and $1,500 in the High Prairie Stingers Slo-Pitch Tournament. On the women’s side, the Gift Lake Raiders win first place and $600.

July 19, 1987: The High Prairie Dolphins host their annual swim meet and finish in third place behind Peace River and Grande Prairie.

July 19, 1992: Quin Sekulich and Misty Carpentier each win gold medals at the Alberta Track Meet in Calgary. Sekulich wins the long jump and triple jump while Carpentier wins the 3,000-metre run.

July 19, 1995: South Peace News reports on the $650,000 addition being built onto the Kapown Centre. Its completion was scheduled for Sept. 4.

July 19, 1996: Athabasca MP David Chatters is reinstated by the Reform party after his remarks on homosexuals.

July 19, 2000: High Prairie town council decides to move its dog kennel so barking dogs won’t disturb neighbours at a nearby trailer court.

July 19, 2000: High Prairie town council hears the community ranks fourth in the provincial crime statistical ratings.

July 19, 2000: High Prairie town council says they are having cash flow problems as businesses owe over $600,000 in taxes.

July 19, 2001: South Peace News’ Christmas 2000 edition places second in the Canadian Communities Newspapers’ Association under 4,000 circulation class.

July 19, 2006: South Peace News reports Tolko Industries is considering its High Prairie mill for an I-Joist plant.

July 19, 2006: The Alberta government allots an extra $14.6 million for the new High Prairie Hospital bringing the commitment to funding to $43.8 million.

July 19, 2007: A wild regular season concludes in the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League with no team clinching a playoff berth. Nine makeup games will decide the final order in the standings.

July 19, 2011: Dan Sloan aces the par three 165-yard fourth hole at the High Prairie golf course.

July 19, 2013: A fire causes extensive damage at L&L Restaurant. The diner had not reopened by year’s end.

July 19, 2014: Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park celebrates a grand re-opening after extensive renovations.

July 19, 2015: The Alberta 55+ Seniors Summer Games conclude at Strathmore. Frank Tries wins two gold and two silver medals in track and field events. Janet Lemay wins silver in cribbage; Jayne Rubelke wins bronze in cribbage; and Dianne Willier wins bronze in golf.

July 19, 2017: South Peace News features High Prairie cowboy Dawson Cardinal and the many awards he won during the current season, including the Alberta High School Rodeo Association tiedown title.

July 19, 2018: The Alberta Debt Clock visits town telling people that the provincial debt now stands at $45.6 billion. The clock is funded by the Alberta Taxpayers’ Federation.

July 19, 2018: Sucker Creek First Nation opens $40,000 Serenidy Park in honour of one of its late children, who loved to play. The same day, the Book Project is also launched.

This Day in World History – July 19, 2024

532 – Start of Dionysian Pascal Cycle.

1553 – Lady Jane Grey, 15, deposed as England’s Queen after 9 days.

1595 – Astronomer Johannes Kepler develops theory of the geometrical basis.

1836 – HMS Beagle with Charles Darwin arrives in Ascension Island.

1845 – Fire in New York City destroys 1,000 homes and kills many.

1860 – First railroad reaches Kansas.

1869 – Louis Riel speaks; Red River Rebellion begins.

1879 – Doc Holliday kills for first time.

1912 – Meteorite explodes over Arizona, 16,000 pieces of debris fall.

1939 – Dr. Roy P Scholz is the first surgeon to use fiberglass sutures.

1940 – Adolf Hitler orders Great Britain to surrender.

1941 – Tom and Jerry first appear under their own names in cartoon.

1942 – German occupiers confiscate bicycles in Rotterdam and The Hague.

1955 – Yarkon Water Project opens to supply water to Negev desert.

1956 – US refuse to lend Egypt money to build Aswan Dam.

1957 – First rocket with nuclear warhead fired, Yucca Flat, Nevada.

1961 – First in-flight movie shown on TWA.

1965 – Shooting begins on Star Trek’s second pilot.

1969 – Apollo 11 goes into Moon orbit.

1975 – Apollo and Soyuz linked in orbit for 2 days, separate.

1976 – Rock group Deep Purple disbands.

1979 – Two supertankers collide off Tobago; 260,000 tons of oil spill.

1984 – First female to captain a 747 across Atlantic.

1990 – Cincinnati Red Pete Rose is sentence to 5 months for tax evasion.

1996 – 26th Olympic Games open in Atlanta.

2015 – World Health Organization puts world’s Ebola death toll at 11,284.

2017 – Scientists say all plastic ever produced – 8.3 billion tonnes.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 19, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Though current business and money matters could well encounter obstacles, at this time you may find yourself reaping the rewards of past efforts! Your naturally persevering nature practically assures more success in the future, even though you might be blocked now! New insights as to how to continue to progress could come your way today! It might be a good idea to write them down so you will be assured of having them at your fingertips later!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today your powers of persuasion are at an all-time high! This is a good day to ask for a raise or promote a new project! Your drive to gain recognition for your accomplishments may necessitate seeking the public eye, so if publicity is what you need, this is the day to go for it! Your observational skills are acute, as is your insight into others’ feelings! This is definitely a good day to seek advancement!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – This day bodes well for accomplishments in business and finance! Long-term investments of either time or funds may finally pay off! New opportunities could come your way! This is a better time to complete old projects than start new ones, but if you must, new projects started now should be successful! Celebrate by treating yourself to new clothes! Wear them for a long-time friend or lover this evening!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your insight, creativity, and inventiveness are in full swing, and new ideas come thick and fast! However, you might find yourself too caught up in boring, mundane tasks to do very much about it! Yet physical energy is plentiful, so you have it in you to take care of chores and then have time to do what you enjoy! You will produce results if you remember to pace yourself! Work too hard and you will be too tired!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – As a natural healer, you might find yourself experiencing a rush of transformative energy today, which you should put into practice! This is a great time to go for a massage or study natural healing modalities such as herbs or aromatherapy! Combine them with your innate healing abilities, and you might be happy with the results! Your mind is especially receptive right now! You will retain more of what you learn than you usually would!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Be prepared to work diligently toward making your dreams a reality today! Success is definitely on the way, though it may not be approaching quite as quickly as you might like! A lot of significant letters and phone calls could come your way, keeping you busy! Do not allow yourself to get too frazzled, though! Take time periodically throughout the day to sit quietly and recoup your energy!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You could find it harder than usual to wake up this morning, as your energy may be flagging! Personal or professional pressures might stir feelings of futility, but do not fall into this trap! In spite of your momentary lethargy, everything on the horizon looks far better than it seems – primarily because of your own hard work! Retire early tonight and tomorrow you will feel more energetic!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today it might suddenly hit you that you have a lot of unfinished tasks that need to be completed, and this might lead to a case of the blues! Take heart! The process appears more overwhelming than it is! A little planning and focused discipline should enable you to get through everything without stressing yourself out too much! In the evening, reward yourself with a meal out or a movie!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Business and financial matters look promising today, but you could find yourself torn between the need to attend to these matters and the desire to relax at home! If you have to make a choice, it might be best to choose the former, because today’s aspects promise opportunities that might not come around again for a while! The evening should be your own! Plan an intimate dinner with a lover! You will like the results!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today, matters surrounding business and finances need immediate attention, and this could prove a bit disheartening! Do you have a lot of unfinished tasks that have piled up? Gear up and get to them! They are not going away, and you will feel better about everything when they are out of the way! You might find that clearing up these old matters allows new opportunities to flow your way!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – New opportunities to advance your professional standing may arise! The aspects bode well for business and money! Promising new projects may present themselves! Your tendency to serve and nurture others should strengthen your work relationships, so morale on the job takes a tangible upswing at this time! Warmth and affection for friends, children, romantic partners, and even casual acquaintances should increase and enhance relationships!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Restlessness may plague you throughout the day, because you could be brimming over with physical energy but have no outlet for it! You might have to stay in and wait for something important, which could prove frustrating! Put on an exercise video and do aerobics while you wait! This is not a good day to start new projects! Limit your social interactions to exercising with others at the gym.