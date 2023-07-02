Today in High Prairie: July 2, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 2, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2 p.m. – Sprue Point Park Rodeo at Spruce Point Park Rodeo Grounds.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 2, 2023

1819 – Thomas Anderson, Discovered pyridine

1821 – Charles Tupper, Sixth PM of Canada

1877 – Hermann Hesse, Steppenwolf writer

1904 – René Lacoste, French tennis player

1906 – Alan Webb, Taming of the Shrew actor

1916 – Barry Gray, Started call-in radio

1916 – Ken Curtis, Gunsmoke actor [Festus]

1921 – Maria Britneva, A Room with a View actress

1925 – Marvin Rainwater, Ozark Jubilee singer

1929 – Imelda Marcos, First Lady of the Philippines

1931 – Robert Ito, Quincy MD actor [Sam]

1932 – Dave Thomas, Wendy’s Restaurants founder

1937 – Polly Holliday, Alice actress [Flo]

1939 – Richard Petty, US NASCAR driver

1939 – Paul Williams, The Temptations musician

1937 – Larry David, Seinfeld actor

1951 – Joey Puerta, Ambrosia rocker

1952 – Johnny Colla, Huey Lewis band member

1954 – Wendy Schaal, Fantasy Island actress

1957 – Brett Hart, “The Hitman” pro wrestler

1960 – Julia Montgomery, Revenge of the Nerds actress

1968 – Mark Tewksbury, Canadian Olympic swimmer

1970 – Scotty 2 Hotty, American pro wrestler

1986 – Lindsay Lohan, Another World actress

1990 – Margot Robbie, Wolf of Wall Street actress

This Day in Local History – July 2, 2023

July 2, 1915: A baseball game between Grouard and High Prairie is held at the Grouard sports grounds. Grouard easily wins but a score is not disclosed.

July 2, 1969: South Peace News reports on the opening of Prestige Flowers, owned by Reg and Grace Burgar, and managed by Linda Burgar.

July 2, 1969: South Peace News reports that Lorraine Hachey, Colleen Kozie, Colleen Kellie and Denise Demeulle are competing for the honour of Winagami Lake Beach Queen.

July 2, 1972: An estimated 8,500 people attend the annual Winagami Lake Beach Day. High Prairie’s Lorraine Lariviere wins the Beach Queen title.

July 2, 1975: New recreation director Ann Wyllie is introduced to the board.

July 2, 1976: Northern Alberta Railways worker George Stephenson makes his last run after 40 years.

July 2, 1977: South Peace News reports that Lorraine Chalifoux and Guy Willier are honoured as St. Andrews School’s top athletes-of-the-year.

July 2, 1980: High Prairie town council takes over responsibility for the satellite TV system after a stormy debate.

July 2, 1986: Area senior Fritz Kruger says the new tourist booth looks like something that should be in someone’s back yard.

July 2, 1994: Dwayne Taylor celebrates the grand opening of the Crazy Horse Saloon and The Liquor Corral.

July 2, 1996: Larry and Yvonne Marquardt open Bodyshapers Gym with Val Marquardt and David Davies as managers.

July 2, 1996: Jim Tallman, Kristy Tallman and Gus Photiades reopen the Pizza Factory.

July 2, 2000: A rare occurrence happens when a waterspout touches down on Lesser Slave Lake’s east end.

July 2, 2000: The High Prairie Branch of the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicates their new chapel.

July 2, 2000: High Prairie’s 50th anniversary weekend celebrations conclude as hundreds prepare to return home.

July 2, 2001: The Gift Lake Junior Sluggers win a silver medal at the Alberta Bantam B Baseball Championships in Stony Plain after losing the final 6-4 to the Edmonton Crushers.

July 2, 2008: South Peace News features Yvonne Fornahl’s efforts to turn land into a community garden.

July 2, 2009: The High Prairie 86’ers sweep the defending champion Whitefish Lake Hawks 2-0 and 5-0 to run their record to a perfect 12-0 in High Prairie Men’s Fastball League play.

July 2, 2009: Former principal of many schools in High Prairie School Division, Walter Fraser Durnin, passes away in Ashcroft, B.C. at the age of 81 years.

July 2, 2011: Sven Johansson passes away at the age of 65 years.

July 2, 2012: An East Prairie teenager, Tonesha Walker-Desjarlais, 16, is tragically murdered in Edmonton during a random attack.

July 2, 2013: Dr. Chris Lewis passes away in Calgary after a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer. He practiced medicine in High Prairie for many years before retiring in 1988.

This Day in World History – July 2, 2023

1505 – After thunderstorm, Martin Luther declares he will become a monk.

1578 – Martin Frobisher sights Baffin Island.

1698 – Thomas Savery patents the first steam engine.

1808 – Simon Fraser ends his trip down Fraser River, lands at Musqueam.

1823 – Bahia Independence Day: the end of Portuguese rule in Brazil.

1843 – An alligator falls from sky during a thunderstorm in South Carolina.

1850 – Benjamin Lane patents gas mask with a breathing apparatus.

1865 – William Booth and his wife Catherine found the Salvation Army.

1885 – Canada’s North-west Insurrection ends with surrender of Big Bear.

1900 – First flight LZ-1 [zeppelin] at Lake Constance, Germany.

1901 – Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid rob train of $40,000 in Montana.

1916 – Lenin says Imperialism is caused by capitalism.

1921 – First million dollar boxing gate: Jack Dempsey vs Georges Carpentier.

1937 – Amelia Earhart disappears flying over Pacific Ocean; never found.

1951 – Leidse astronomers discover radio signal out of Milky Way system.

1955 – “Lawrence Welk Show” premieres on ABC.

1956 – Elvis Presley records “Hound Dog”” and “Don’t Be Cruel”.

1962 – Sam Walton opens his first Walmart store in Rogers, Arkansas.

1966 – First France nuclear test on Mururoa atoll.

1976 – Formal reunification of North and South Vietnam.

1979 – Susan B. Anthony dollar is issued, 1st US coin to honour a woman.

1982 – Man using lawn chair & 42 helium balloons rises to 16,000 feet.

1985 – Andrei Gromyko appointed president of USSR.

1990 – Imelda Marcos and Adnan Khashoggi found not guilty of racketeering.

1990 – Panic in tunnel of Mecca: 1,426 pilgrims trampled to death.

1998 – “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” is published.

2001 – AbioCor self contained artificial heart created.

2017 – WHO declares Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo over.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 2, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are a real master of seduction. For quite some time, you have been able to draw a number of people to you. It seems that no one can resist your charms. But today you will start thinking about this process of seduction. Even if you appreciate luxury, you should be careful and stay vigilant.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are a real charmer. None of your friends can resist you. Today you should try to put the finishing touches to your personality. Indeed, you will be able to benefit from the planetary alignment as you interact with others. You will look for a little more authenticity in your personal and professional relations.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The day will be calm and quiet. You feel strongly about finishing whatever you undertake. You probably have the opportunity to add the final changes to some projects you have been working on. This reorganization will give you some spare time, which will probably enable you to meet some very interesting people.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are very tolerant toward a particular person in your entourage, which is probably due to your generous nature. You think everyone should have his or her own experiences and setbacks. After all, we learn from our mistakes. Sometimes you are not very humble, but your friends are lucky to have someone they can count on.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today you may have a difference of opinion with a relative. You will try to resolve this problem. You will be irritated by this present situation, and almost feel your relationship has been altered for good. There is probably just a lack of communication between you. You have to try to work things out together.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You are an emotional person. You can easily be destabilized by something you read in the news or see on TV. Why are you saddened or hurt by the problems of the world? If you have felt some violence surrounding you lately, you will be happy to know you can heal your wounds today.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The time has come to focus on your personal life. Your life has certainly had its moments. During the past few months, it has been especially full of new and deep emotions. If you are persistent about keeping your determined frame of mind and course of action, you will attain the goals you have set for yourself.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Even though you should watch your finances, you have a tendency to spend a lot of money. Happily, you have the opportunity to make a lot of profit. Your investments are solid, and you will soon benefit from them. Do not spend your newfound wealth on frivolous things. You will fulfill your objectives if you are vigilant.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You often neglect your health and body. Your equilibrium suffers from this. The time has come to consider a medical checkup just to be on the safe side. You love to discover new things. Your thirst for knowledge incites you to expend a lot of energy. Try to find the time to rest and relax. Avoid all unnecessary effort.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you will tend to analyze your life. You will think about your lifestyle and the food you eat. Are you eating foods that are good for your body? Are you exercising enough? The stars will help you focus on your health. Health-promoting activities are recommended today. Try to relax and find a sport you enjoy.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The next few weeks will be full of changes in your personal life. Your relationships will evolve. You have convivial relations with your friends, but you need to keep an eye on your strong personality and let others express themselves. Try to stay vigilant. You can not impose your views on other people all the time.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Some people have a tendency to be shy. They almost apologize for being alive. For them, it is essential to keep a low profile. You probably think you are like this, but you are mistaken. You need a bit of reassurance. There are a lot of interesting things inside you that need to come out. Believe in yourself.