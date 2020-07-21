Today in High Prairie – July 20, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 20, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 20, 2020

Martin Herben

Theoran Bliss

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 20, 2020

Albert Klyne

Charlene Hunt

Judy Kirtio

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 20

356 BC – Alexander the Great, Macedonian military leader.

1822 – Gregor Mendel, discovered Laws of Heredity.

1890 – Verna Felton, voice of Cinderella in movies.

1902 – Jimmy Kennedy, Teddy Bears’ Picnic singer.

1919 – Sir Edmund Hillary, 1st to scale Mt. Everest.

1929 – Mike Ilitch, founded Little Caesars Pizza.

1931 – Marina Popovich, holder of 102 flight records.

1945 – John Lodge, The Moody Blues vocalist.

1945 – Kim Carnes, Bette Davis Eyes singer.

1947 – Carlos Santana, Black Magic Woman singer.

1950 – Tantoo Cardinal, Canadian actress.

1954 – Jay Jay French, Twisted Sister guitarist.

1965 – Stone Gossard, Pearl Jam musician.

1968 – Kool G. Rap, American rapper.

1971 – Sandra Oh, Grey’s Anatomy actress.

1973 – Peter Forsberg, Colorado Avalanche.

1980 – Gisele Bundchen, model [Tom Brady’s Wife].

This Day in Local History – July 20

July 20, 1968: Shirley Ells wins the Pioneer Threshermen’s draw and wins a colour TV.

July 20, 1978: The Alberta government announces an $8.8 million plan to stabilize water levels on Lesser Slave Lake at a meeting in Kinuso.

July 20, 1979: A municipal census reveals High Prairie’s population is 2,281.

July 20, 1988: South Peace News reports that a Cree Interpretive Centre will proceed in Grouard but on a much smaller scale than anticipated.

July 20, 2001: Keeweetinok RHA fires chief executive officer George Ubels. RHA chair Sharon Cox cites no reason for the firing saying a legal issue was at hand. Later, it is revealed that Ubels provided false information on his resume.

July 20, 2007: Two vehicles are set ablaze at I&P Mechanic in High Prairie’s east end.

July 20, 2008: The Peavine Girls Softball Team wins the Alberta Bantam “B” title in Edmonton. They win six straight games including a 9-5 win over Sundre in the final.

July 20, 2010: Loblaw’s Craig Ware says they have no plans to open a No Frills grocery store in High Prairie. The Town of High Prairie’s economic development committee is left wondering why town council did not meet with Loblaw before the decision is reached.

July 20, 2016: South Peace News reports that Karen Lemay is appointed principal of Grouard Northland School.

July 20, 2016: South Peace News reports that Patrick Lambton is appointed principal of East Prairie Hillview School.

July 20-24, 2016: High Prairie sharpshooters bring home six Top 3 finishes at the 2016 Alberta Provincial Trapshooting Championships at the Edmonton Gun Club. Jesse Smith placed first in the following events: the Jim Thomson Singles 4B Class on July 22 with a score of 99; the Bruce McKenna Doubles 6B on July 23 with a score of 93; and the Championship Doubles 9A Class on July 24 Class with a score of 93. Rodney Smith placed first in Championship Singles 7/8 A Class on July 23 with a score of 195 out of 200, and second in the Championship Handicap 10 Class on July 24 with a score of 94. He also placed fifth in Prelim Handicap 2 on July 21 with a score of 91. Rodney’s son, Ethan, tied for third in the Sub-Junior Class, which includes all entries. He shot 163 out of 200.

July 20, 2018: Willy and Kristie Gordon celebrate the official grand opening of Shady Orchard Winery east of High Prairie.

July 20-22, 2018: The High Prairie Peewee Rebels win the Alberta Peewee A Tier 2 baseball title in Beaumont. The team, coached by Deen Flett, wins four straight games to win the title.

This Day in World History – July 20

1304 – Wars of Scottish Independence.

1773 – Scottish settlers arrive at Pictou, N.S.

1801 – Elisha Brown Jr. presses a 1,235 pound cheese ball at his farm.

1858 – Fee 1st charged to see a baseball game [50 cents].

1871 – British Columbia joins Canada.

1881 – Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull surrenders.

1926 – Methodist Church votes to allow women to become priests.

1928 – Hungary issues a decree ordering Gypsies to end their nomadic ways.

1933 – In London, 500,000 march against anti-Semitism.

1940 – Billboard publishes its 1st singles record chart.

1944 – British and Canadian troops occupy Hill 67, Normandy.

1944 – Adolf Hitler survives an assassination attempt by German army.

1954 – Vietnam separates into North Vietnam and South Vietnam.

1956 – Great Britain refuses to lend Egypt money to build Aswan Dam.

1960 – USSR recovers 2 dogs; 1st living organisms to return from space.

1964 – 1st surfing record to go #1 – Jan & Dean’s “Surf City”.

1976 – Hank Aaron hits 755th and last home run.

1976 – US Viking 1 lands on Mars: 1st Martian landing.

1994 – O.J. Simpson offers $500,000 for evidence of ex-wife’s killer.

1999 – Falun Gong is banned in the People’s Republic of China.

2005 – Canada legalizes same-sex marriage.

2015 – Dating site Ashley Madison is hacked.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 20

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today your powers of persuasion are at an all-time high. This is a good day to ask for a raise or promote a new project. Your drive to gain recognition for your accomplishments may necessitate seeking the public eye, so if publicity is what you need, this is the day to go for it. Your observational skills are acute, as is your insight into others’ feelings. This is definitely a good day to seek advancement.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This day bodes well for accomplishments in business and finance. Long-term investments of either time or funds may finally pay off. New opportunities could come your way. This is a better time to complete old projects than start new ones, but if you must, new projects started now should be successful. Celebrate by treating yourself to new clothes. Wear them for a longtime friend or lover this evening.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your insight, creativity, and inventiveness are in full swing, and new ideas come thick and fast. However, you might find yourself too caught up in boring, mundane tasks to do very much about it. Yet physical energy is plentiful, so you have it in you to take care of chores and then have time to do what you enjoy. You’ll produce results if you remember to pace yourself. Work too hard and you’ll be too tired!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – As a natural healer, you might find yourself experiencing a rush of transformative energy today, which you should put into practice. This is a great time to go for a massage or study natural healing modalities such as herbs or aromatherapy. Combine them with your innate healing abilities, and you might be happy with the results. Your mind is especially receptive right now. You’ll retain more of what you learn than you usually would.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be prepared to work diligently toward making your dreams a reality today. Success is definitely on the way, though it may not be approaching quite as quickly as you might like. A lot of significant letters and phone calls could come your way, keeping you busy. Don’t allow yourself to get too frazzled, though. Take time periodically throughout the day to sit quietly and recoup your energy.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could find it harder than usual to wake up this morning, as your energy may be flagging. Personal or professional pressures might stir feelings of futility, but don’t fall into this trap. In spite of your momentary lethargy, everything on the horizon looks far better than it seems – primarily because of your own hard work. Retire early tonight and tomorrow you’ll feel more energetic.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today it might suddenly hit you that you have a lot of unfinished tasks that need to be completed, and this might lead to a case of the blues. Take heart! The process appears more overwhelming than it is. A little planning and focused discipline should enable you to get through everything without stressing yourself out too much. In the evening, reward yourself with a meal out or a movie.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Business and financial matters look promising today, but you could find yourself torn between the need to attend to these matters and the desire to relax at home. If you have to make a choice, it might be best to choose the former, because today’s aspects promise opportunities that might not come around again for a while. The evening should be your own. Plan an intimate dinner with a lover. You’ll like the results!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today, matters surrounding business and finances need immediate attention, and this could prove a bit disheartening. Do you have a lot of unfinished tasks that have piled up? Gear up and get to them. They aren’t going away, and you’ll feel better about everything when they’re out of the way. You might find that clearing up these old matters allows new opportunities to flow your way.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – New opportunities to advance your professional standing may arise. The aspects bode well for business and money. Promising new projects may present themselves. Your tendency to serve and nurture others should strengthen your work relationships, so morale on the job takes a tangible upswing at this time. Warmth and affection for friends, children, romantic partners, and even casual acquaintances should increase and enhance relationships.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Restlessness may plague you throughout the day, because you could be brimming over with physical energy but have no outlet for it. You might have to stay in and wait for something important, which could prove frustrating. Put on an exercise video and do aerobics while you wait. This isn’t a good day to start new projects. Limit your social interactions to exercising with others at the gym.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Though current business and money matters could well encounter obstacles, at this time you may find yourself reaping the rewards of past efforts. Your naturally persevering nature practically assures more success in the future, even though you might be blocked now. New insights as to how to continue to progress could come your way today. It might be a good idea to write them down so you’ll be assured of having them at your fingertips later.