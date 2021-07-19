Today in High Prairie: July 20, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 20, 2021

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – July 20, 2021

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 20, 2021

This Day in Local History: July 20, 2021

July 20, 1968: Shirley Ells wins the Pioneer Threshermans draw and wins a colour TV.

July 20, 1971: Four new Canadians take their oaths of allegiance in High Prairie citizenship Court. They are Mrs. Branislawa Blacha, John Orsal, Marinus Vredegoor and Mrs. Johanna Rehak.

July 20, 1978: The Alberta government announces an $8.8 million plan to stabilize water levels on Lesser Slave Lake at a meeting in Kinuso.

July 20, 1979: A municipal census reveals High Prairie’s population is 2,281.

July 20, 1983: South Peace News reports the Alberta government is starting four programs to help the struggling commercial fishing industry.

July 20, 1983: High Prairie town council debates whether to buy a $1,000 share in a radio station proposed for the Lesser Slave Lake area.

July 20, 1986: A High Prairie man, 39, fires gunshots on a residential street in town at around 4 a.m. to disperse a crowd. He is later charged. No one is injured.

July 20, 1988: South Peace News reports a Cree Interpretive Centre will proceed in Grouard but on a much smaller scale than anticipated.

July 20, 1988: Over 1,200 people attend the Shrine Circus’s two shows in High Prairie.

July 20, 2001: Keeweetinok RHA fires chief executive officer George Ubels. RHA chair Sharon Cox cites no reason for the firing saying a legal issue was at hand. Later, it is revealed that Ubels provided false information on his resume.

July 20, 2005: The Town of High Prairie and Lions Club team with the Tire Recycling Management Association of Alberta to improve the Lions Tot Lot in the town’s east end.

July 20, 2007: Two vehicles are set ablaze at I&P Mechanic in High Prairie’s east end. Quick response from the High Prairie Fire Department saves the main building.

July 20, 2008: The Peavine Girls Softball Team wins the Alberta Bantam “B” title in Edmonton. They win six straight games including a 9-5 win over Sundre in the final.

July 20, 2009: Cathy Wilcox begins hew job at the M.D. of Big Lakes as manager of grants administration.

July 20, 2010: Loblaw’s Craig Ware says they have no plans to open a No Frills grocery store in High Prairie. The Town of High Prairie’s economic development committee is left wondering why town council did not meet with Loblaw before the decision is reached.

July 20, 2015: Hermann Minderlein begins his job as treasurer of the Town of High Prairie. He left the same job six years ago.

July 20, 2015: Adolph Anton Huculak passes away at the age of 87 years.

July 20, 2016: South Peace News features Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee and her adjustment to life as an MLA.

July 20, 2016: South Peace News reports that Karen Lemay is appointed principal of Grouard Northland School by Northland School Division.

July 20, 2016: South Peace News reports that Patrick Lambton is appointed principal of East Prairie Hillview School by Northland School Division.

July 20-24, 2016: High Prairie sharpshooters bring home six Top 3 finishes at the 2016 Alberta Provincial Trapshooting Championships at the Edmonton Gun Club. Jesse Smith placed first in the following events: the Jim Thomson Singles 4B Class on July 22 with a score of 99; the Bruce McKenna Doubles 6B on July 23 with a score of 93; and the Championship Doubles 9A Class on July 24 Class with a score of 93. Rodney Smith placed first in Championship Singles 7/8 A Class on July 23 with a score of 195 out of 200, and second in the Championship Handicap 10 Class on July 24 with a score of 94. He also placed fifth in Prelim Handicap 2 on July 21 with a score of 91. Rodney’s son, Ethan, tied for third in the Sub-Junior Class, which includes all entries. He shot 163 out of 200.

July 20, 1018: More bad news for local farmers as the invasive week woolly burdock is found at the Heart River waste transfer site.

July 20, 2018: Willy and Kristie Gordon celebrate the official grand opening of Shady Orchard Winery east of High Prairie.

July 20-22, 2018: The High Prairie Peewee Rebels win the Alberta Peewee A Tier 2 baseball title in Beaumont. The team, coached by Deen Flett, wins four straight games to win the title.

This Day in World History – July 20, 2021

1304 – Wars of Scottish Independence.

1773 – Scottish settlers arrive at Pictou, N.S.

1801 – Elisha Brown Jr. presses a 1,235-pound cheese ball at his farm.

1858 – Fee first charged to see a baseball game [50 cents].

1871 – British Columbia joins Canada.

1881 – Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull surrenders.

1926 – Methodist Church votes to allow women to become priests.

1928 – Hungary issues a decree ordering Gypsies to end their nomadic ways.

1940 – Billboard publishes its first singles record chart.

1944 – British and Canadian troops occupy Hill 67, Normandy.

1944 – Adolf Hitler survives an assassination attempt by German army.

1954 – Vietnam separates into North Vietnam and South Vietnam.

1960 – USSR recovers two dogs; first living organisms to return from space.

1964 – First surfing record to go #1 – Jan & Dean’s “Surf City”.

1969 – Apollo 11 lunar module lands on the surface of the moon.

1976 – Hank Aaron hits 755th and last home run.

1976 – US Viking 1 lands on Mars: first Martian landing.

1994 – O.J. Simpson offers $500,000 for evidence of ex-wife’s killer.

1999 – Falun Gong is banned in the People’s Republic of China.

2005 – Canada legalizes same-sex marriage.

2015 – Dating site Ashley Madison is hacked.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 20, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A good tip to remember is to be careful about what you say about other people. If you’re speaking about someone who isn’t present, act like he or she is. What’s your motivation for saying the things you say? Is it necessary to speak in such a way? A negative comment about someone is going to resonate through the cosmos. People could lose trust in you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may need some time alone today to bring yourself back to centre. Independence is the key idea to keep in your back pocket. Make sure you’re not becoming a victim to a commitment you made long ago. As the landscape changes, you must also change. Stubborn actions will be detrimental on a day like this. Be honest and grateful for the things you have.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Don’t automatically think that beauty has to be defined by old-fashioned standards. It’s time to change the definition. There is no need to squeeze yourself into a socially constructed mold that doesn’t resonate with who you truly are. Your job isn’t to try and make sure everyone loves you. There’s only one person you need to satisfy and that is you.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Issues may get a little heavier than you’d like today. Your job is to infuse some levity and humour into the situation. Your adaptability will be put to the test as other people remain steadfast in their opinions. Be conscious of how you use your words. Other people, especially superiors or elders, may be offended by careless, offhand remarks.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If the doorknob doesn’t turn today, don’t force it. You will only break it. Perhaps you need to try another door. If things don’t flow smoothly into place, then they probably weren’t meant to be. Life shouldn’t always be a struggle. Your job is to enjoy it. Remember the next time you’re in a long line. View the situation as a period of rest.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your new approach to things might get some flack from superiors today, but don’t let that stop you. Realize your independent and somewhat rebellious nature helps to keep the world in balance. Don’t give up the fight when authorities insist their way of doing things is best when in fact it’s simply old. Use your will and determination to combat the forces from above.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might be called upon to choose between two ways of handling a situation. The old way suddenly conflicts with the new. Which way are you going to proceed? Don’t be thrown off course by fast talk and neon lights just because they grab attention. On the other hand, don’t assume the way that has worked forever is still the best. Use your intuition to choose the best route for you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Unexpected events could shuffle the cards when you least expect it. If you haven’t kept a close eye on the deck, you might get thrown for a loop. Don’t be discouraged. Everyone else is playing under the same rules as you. If the dealer seems crooked, go to another table. Don’t fall victim to the same trick twice.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your sense of self may be challenged today, and you might have trouble keeping your seat during the joust. Keep in mind the way others see you isn’t necessarily the way you are. Don’t feel like you have to change direction to please anyone. Your only responsibility is to you. Bizarre events may occur, urging you to change your thinking.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – As you follow the path toward acquiring the latest, greatest, fastest, and best, you may have left behind some fundamental values. Don’t lose sight of the principles that make up your foundation. You could be shaken today when your ego goes on trial for pig-headed behaviour. Stay in check and be conscious of the way you project yourself to others.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Key in to your sensual, beautiful nature. Take time each day to tend to your soul and make sure it gets the nourishment it needs to radiate into the world. Unexpected people are likely to appear out of nowhere, so don’t be surprised when a former lover comes knocking on the door. Events from the past may travel to the present in order to teach you a valuable life lesson.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel a nervous restlessness today that’s urging you to get moving. A journey to one place may send you off to another, which may take you on an adventure to some completely different place. It may seem like you’re on a crazy scavenger hunt. The energy of the day could leave you feeling ragged, but don’t give up. Your persistence will pay off in the end!