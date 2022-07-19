Today in High Prairie: July 20, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 20, 2022

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard.

1 – 4 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Admission is $3.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

6 p.m. – HP Community Beautification meeting at South Peace News office.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 20, 2022

356BC – Alexander the Great, Macedonian Military Leader

1822 – Gregor Mendel, Discovered Laws of Heredity

1890 – Verna Felton, Voice of Cinderella in Movies

1902 – Jimmy Kennedy, Teddy Bears’ Picnic Singer

1919 – Edmund Hillary, First to scale Mt. Everest

1929 – Mike Ilitch, Founded Little Caesars Pizza

1931 – Marina Popovich, Holder of 102 Flight Records

1933 – Buddy Knox, Lovey Dovey Rocker

1938 – Natalie Wood, West Side Story Actress

1945 – John Lodge, The Moody Blues Vocalist

1945 – Kim Carnes, Bette Davis Eyes Singer

1947 – Carlos Santana, Black Magic Woman Singer

1950 – Tantoo Cardinal, Canadian Actress

1954 – Jay Jay French, Twisted Sister Guitarist

1956 – Paul Cook, Sex Pistols Drummer

1957 – Merlina Defranco, The DeFranco Family Singer

1963 – Frank Whaley, Pulp Fiction Actor

1965 – Stone Gossard, Pearl Jam Musician

1968 – Kool G. Rap, American Rapper

1971 – Sandra Oh, Grey’s Anatomy Actress

1973 – Peter Forsberg, Colorado Avalanche

1980 – Gisele Bundchen, Model [Tom Brady’s Wife]

1995 – Shaquem Griffin, One-Handed NFL player

This Day in Local History – July 20, 2022

July 20, 1968: Shirley Ells wins the Pioneer Threshermans draw and a colour TV.

July 20, 1971: Four new Canadians take their oaths of allegiance in High Prairie citizenship Court. They are Mrs. Branislawa Blacha, John Orsal, Marinus Vredegoor and Mrs. Johanna Rehak.

July 20, 1978: The Alberta government announces an $8.8 million plan to stabilize water levels on Lesser Slave Lake at a meeting in Kinuso.

July 20, 1979: Buchanan Lumber owner Gordon Buchanan tells South Peace News he has a “fair chance” of getting a timber development proposal in the 1.275 million-acre Fox Creek area.

July 20, 1979: A municipal census reveals High Prairie’s population is 2,281.

July 20, 1983: South Peace News reports the Alberta government is starting four programs to help the struggling commercial fishing industry.

July 20, 1983: High Prairie town council debates whether to buy a $1,000 share in a radio station proposed for the Lesser Slave Lake area.

July 20, 1986: A High Prairie man, 39, fires gunshots on a residential street in town at around 4 a.m. to disperse a crowd. He is later charged. No one is injured.

July 20, 1988: South Peace News reports that a Cree Interpretive Centre will proceed in Grouard but on a much smaller scale than anticipated.

July 20, 2001: Keeweetinok RHA fires chief executive officer George Ubels. RHA chair Sharon Cox cites no reason for the firing saying a legal issue was at hand. Later, it is revealed that Ubels provided false information on his resume.

July 20, 2001: High Prairie RCMP charge two people after an accident just east of the Treaty 8 House at Sucker Creek injures four people.

July 20, 2005: The Town of High Prairie and Lions Club team with the Tire Recycling Management Association of Alberta to improve the Lions Tot Lot in the town’s east end.

July 20, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes increases its rate to gravel truckers because of rising fuel costs.

July 20, 2005: The Whitefish Lady Hawks and Slave Lake Storm win the first games in their respective series as the High Prairie Ladies Fastball League playoffs begin.

July 20, 2007: Two vehicles are set ablaze at I&P Mechanic in High Prairie’s east end. Quick response from the High Prairie Fire Department saves the main building.

July 20, 2008: The Peavine Girls Softball Team wins the Alberta Bantam “B” title in Edmonton. They win six straight games including a 9-5 win over Sundre in the final.

July 20, 2009: Cathy Wilcox begins hew job at the M.D. of Big Lakes as manager of grants administration.

July 20, 2010: Loblaw’s Craig Ware says they have no plans to open a No Frills grocery store in High Prairie. The Town of High Prairie’s economic development committee is left wondering why town council did not meet with Loblaw before the decision is reached.

July 20, 2015: Hermann Minderlein begins his job as treasurer of the Town of High Prairie. He left the same job six years ago.

July 20, 2015: Adolph Anton Huculak passes away at the age of 87 years.

July 20, 2016: South Peace News reports that Karen Lemay is appointed principal of Grouard Northland School by Northland School Division.

July 20, 2016: South Peace News reports that Patrick Lambton is appointed principal of East Prairie Hillview School by Northland School Division.

July 20-24, 2016: High Prairie sharpshooters bring home six Top 3 finishes at the 2016 Alberta Provincial Trapshooting Championships at the Edmonton Gun Club. Jesse Smith placed first in the following events: the Jim Thomson Singles 4B Class on July 22 with a score of 99; the Bruce McKenna Doubles 6B on July 23 with a score of 93; and the Championship Doubles 9A Class on July 24 Class with a score of 93. Rodney Smith placed first in Championship Singles 7/8 A Class on July 23 with a score of 195 out of 200, and second in the Championship Handicap 10 Class on July 24 with a score of 94. He also placed fifth in Prelim Handicap 2 on July 21 with a score of 91. Rodney’s son, Ethan, tied for third in the Sub-Junior Class, which includes all entries. He shot 163 out of 200.

July 20, 2018: Willy and Kristie Gordon celebrate the official grand opening of Shady Orchard Winery east of High Prairie.

July 20, 2018: Kerry Gardner accepts the $1,000 High Prairie BPO Memorial Scholarship from the Elks.

July 20-22, 2018: The High Prairie Peewee Rebels win the Alberta Peewee A Tier 2 baseball title in Beaumont. The team, coached by Deen Flett, wins four straight games to win the title.

This Day in World History – July 20, 2022

1304 – Wars of Scottish Independence.

1773 – Scottish settlers arrive at Pictou, N.S.

1801 – Elisha Brown Jr. presses a 1,235-pound cheese ball at his farm.

1858 – Fee is first charged to see a baseball game [50 cents].

1871 – British Columbia joins Canada.

1881 – Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull surrenders.

1926 – Methodist Church votes to allow women to become priests.

1928 – Hungary issues a decree ordering Gypsies to end their nomadic ways.

1933 – In London, 500,000 march against anti-Semitism.

1935 – First broadcast of “Gang Busters” on NBC-Radio.

1940 – Billboard publishes its first singles record chart.

1944 – British and Canadian troops occupy Hill 67, Normandy.

1944 – Adolf Hitler survives an assassination attempt by German army.

1954 – Vietnam separates into North Vietnam and South Vietnam.

1956 – Great Britain refuses to lend Egypt money to build Aswan Dam.

1960 – USSR recovers 2 dogs; first living organisms to return from space.

1964 – First surfing record to go #1 – Jan & Dean’s “Surf City”.

1969 – Apollo 11 lunar module lands on the surface of the moon.

1976 – Hank Aaron hits 755th and last home run.

1976 – US Viking 1 lands on Mars: first Martian landing.

1984 – Vanessa Williams is asked to resign as Miss America.

1985 – Divers find wreck of Spanish galleon Atocha.

1994 – Major parts of Comet Shoemaker-Levy hit Jupiter.

1994 – O.J. Simpson offers $500,000 for evidence of ex-wife’s killer.

1999 – Falun Gong is banned in the People’s Republic of China.

2005 – Canada legalizes same-sex marriage.

2015 – Dating site Ashley Madison is hacked.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 20, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Restlessness may plague you throughout the day, because you could be brimming over with physical energy but have no outlet for it. You might have to stay in and wait for something important, which could prove frustrating. Put on an exercise video and do aerobics while you wait. This is not a good day to start new projects. Limit your social interactions to exercising with others at the gym!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Though current business and money matters could well encounter obstacles, at this time you may find yourself reaping the rewards of past efforts. Your naturally persevering nature practically assures more success in the future, even though you might be blocked now. New insights as to how to continue to progress could come your way today. It might be a good idea to write them down so you will be assured of having them at your fingertips later!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today your powers of persuasion are at an all-time high. This is a good day to ask for a raise or promote a new project. Your drive to gain recognition for your accomplishments may necessitate seeking the public eye, so if publicity is what you need, this is the day to go for it. Your observational skills are acute, as is your insight into others’ feelings. This is definitely a good day to seek advancement!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This day bodes well for accomplishments in business and finance. Long-term investments of either time or funds may finally pay off. New opportunities could come your way. This is a better time to complete old projects than start new ones, but if you must, new projects started now should be successful. Celebrate by treating yourself to new clothes. Wear them for a long-time friend or lover this evening!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your insight, creativity, and inventiveness are in full swing, and new ideas come thick and fast. However, you might find yourself too caught up in boring, mundane tasks to do very much about it. Yet physical energy is plentiful, so you have it in you to take care of chores and then have time to do what you enjoy. You will produce results if you remember to pace yourself. Work too hard and you will be too tired!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – As a natural healer, you might find yourself experiencing a rush of transformative energy today, which you should put into practice. This is a great time to go for a massage or study natural healing modalities such as herbs or aromatherapy. Combine them with your innate healing abilities, and you might be happy with the results. Your mind is especially receptive right now. You will retain more of what you learn than you usually would!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Be prepared to work diligently toward making your dreams a reality today. Success is definitely on the way, though it may not be approaching quite as quickly as you might like. A lot of significant letters and phone calls could come your way, keeping you busy. Do not allow yourself to get too frazzled, though. Take time periodically throughout the day to sit quietly and recoup your energy.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You could find it harder than usual to wake up this morning, as your energy may be flagging. Personal or professional pressures might stir feelings of futility, but do not fall into this trap. In spite of your momentary lethargy, everything on the horizon looks far better than it seems – primarily because of your own hard work. Retire early tonight and tomorrow you will feel more energetic!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today it might suddenly hit you that you have a lot of unfinished tasks that need to be completed, and this might lead to a case of the blues. Take heart! The process appears more overwhelming than it is. A little planning and focused discipline should enable you to get through everything without stressing yourself out too much. In the evening, reward yourself with a meal out or a movie!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Business and financial matters look promising today, but you could find yourself torn between the need to attend to these matters and the desire to relax at home. If you have to make a choice, it might be best to choose the former, because today’s aspects promise opportunities that might not come around again for a while. The evening should be your own. Plan an intimate dinner with a lover. You will like the results!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today, matters surrounding business and finances need immediate attention, and this could prove a bit disheartening. Do you have a lot of unfinished tasks that have piled up? Gear up and get to them. They are not going away, and you will feel better about everything when they are out of the way. You might find that clearing up these old matters allows new opportunities to flow your way!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – New opportunities to advance your professional standing may arise. The aspects bode well for business and money. Promising new projects may present themselves. Your tendency to serve and nurture others should strengthen your work relationships, so morale on the job takes a tangible upswing at this time. Warmth and affection for friends, children, romantic partners, and even casual acquaintances should increase and enhance relationships!