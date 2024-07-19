Today in High Prairie: July 20, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 20, 2024

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Kinuso Curling Rink.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 20, 2024

356BC – Alexander the Great, Macedonian Military Leader

1822 – Gregor Mendel, Discovered Laws of Heredity

1890 – Verna Felton, Voice of Cinderella in Movies

1902 – Jimmy Kennedy, Teddy Bears’ Picnic Singer

1919 – Edmund Hillary, First to scale Mt. Everest

1929 – Mike Ilitch, Founded Little Caesars Pizza

1931 – Marina Popovich, Holder of 102 Flight Records

1933 – Buddy Knox, Lovey Dovey Rocker

1938 – Natalie Wood, West Side Story Actress

1945 – John Lodge, The Moody Blues Vocalist

1945 – Kim Carnes, Bette Davis Eyes Singer

1947 – Carlos Santana, Black Magic Woman Singer

1950 – Tantoo Cardinal, Canadian Actress

1954 – Jay Jay French, Twisted Sister Guitarist

1956 – Paul Cook, Sex Pistols Drummer

1957 – Merlina Defranco, The DeFranco Family Singer

1963 – Frank Whaley, Pulp Fiction Actor

1965 – Stone Gossard, Pearl Jam Musician

1968 – Kool G. Rap, American Rapper

1971 – Sandra Oh, Grey’s Anatomy Actress

1973 – Peter Forsberg, Colorado Avalanche

1980 – Gisele Bundchen, Model [Tom Brady’s Wife]

1995 – Shaquem Griffin, One-Handed NFL player

This Day in Local History – July 20, 2024

July 20, 1968: Shirley Ells wins the Pioneer Threshermans draw and a colour TV.

July 20, 1971: Four new Canadians take their oaths of allegiance in High Prairie citizenship Court. They are Mrs. Branislawa Blacha, John Orsal, Marinus Vredegoor and Mrs. Johanna Rehak.

July 20, 1978: The Alberta government announces an $8.8 million plan to stabilize water levels on Lesser Slave Lake at a meeting in Kinuso.

July 20, 1979: Buchanan Lumber owner Gordon Buchanan tells South Peace News he has a “fair chance” of getting a timber development proposal in the 1.275 million-acre Fox Creek area.

July 20, 1979: A municipal census reveals High Prairie’s population is 2,281.

July 20, 1983: South Peace News reports the Alberta government is starting four programs to help the struggling commercial fishing industry.

July 20, 1983: High Prairie town council debates whether to buy a $1,000 share in a radio station proposed for the Lesser Slave Lake area.

July 20, 1986: A High Prairie man, 39, fires gunshots on a residential street in town at around 4 a.m. to disperse a crowd. He is later charged. No one is injured.

July 20, 1988: South Peace News reports that a Cree Interpretive Centre will proceed in Grouard but on a much smaller scale than anticipated.

July 20, 2001: Keeweetinok RHA fires chief executive officer George Ubels. RHA chair Sharon Cox cites no reason for the firing saying a legal issue was at hand. Later, it is revealed that Ubels provided false information on his resume.

July 20, 2001: High Prairie RCMP charge two people after an accident just east of the Treaty 8 House at Sucker Creek injures four people.

July 20, 2005: The Town of High Prairie and Lions Club team with the Tire Recycling Management Association of Alberta to improve the Lions Tot Lot in the town’s east end.

July 20, 2005: The M.D. of Big Lakes increases its rate to gravel truckers because of rising fuel costs.

July 20, 2005: The Whitefish Lady Hawks and Slave Lake Storm win the first games in their respective series as the High Prairie Ladies Fastball League playoffs begin.

July 20, 2007: Two vehicles are set ablaze at I&P Mechanic in High Prairie’s east end. Quick response from the High Prairie Fire Department saves the main building.

July 20, 2008: The Peavine Girls Softball Team wins the Alberta Bantam “B” title in Edmonton. They win six straight games including a 9-5 win over Sundre in the final.

July 20, 2009: Cathy Wilcox begins hew job at the M.D. of Big Lakes as manager of grants administration.

July 20, 2010: Loblaw’s Craig Ware says they have no plans to open a No Frills grocery store in High Prairie. The Town of High Prairie’s economic development committee is left wondering why town council did not meet with Loblaw before the decision is reached.

July 20, 2015: Hermann Minderlein begins his job as treasurer of the Town of High Prairie. He left the same job six years ago.

July 20, 2015: Adolph Anton Huculak passes away at the age of 87 years.

July 20, 2016: South Peace News reports that Karen Lemay is appointed principal of Grouard Northland School by Northland School Division.

July 20, 2016: South Peace News reports that Patrick Lambton is appointed principal of East Prairie Hillview School by Northland School Division.

July 20-24, 2016: High Prairie sharpshooters bring home six Top 3 finishes at the 2016 Alberta Provincial Trapshooting Championships at the Edmonton Gun Club. Jesse Smith placed first in the following events: the Jim Thomson Singles 4B Class on July 22 with a score of 99; the Bruce McKenna Doubles 6B on July 23 with a score of 93; and the Championship Doubles 9A Class on July 24 Class with a score of 93. Rodney Smith placed first in Championship Singles 7/8 A Class on July 23 with a score of 195 out of 200, and second in the Championship Handicap 10 Class on July 24 with a score of 94. He also placed fifth in Prelim Handicap 2 on July 21 with a score of 91. Rodney’s son, Ethan, tied for third in the Sub-Junior Class, which includes all entries. He shot 163 out of 200.

July 20, 2018: Willy and Kristie Gordon celebrate the official grand opening of Shady Orchard Winery east of High Prairie.

July 20, 2018: Kerry Gardner accepts the $1,000 High Prairie BPO Memorial Scholarship from the Elks.

July 20-22, 2018: The High Prairie Peewee Rebels win the Alberta Peewee A Tier 2 baseball title in Beaumont. The team, coached by Deen Flett, wins four straight games to win the title.

This Day in World History – July 20, 2024

1304 – Wars of Scottish Independence.

1773 – Scottish settlers arrive at Pictou, N.S.

1801 – Elisha Brown Jr. presses a 1,235-pound cheese ball at his farm.

1858 – Fee is first charged to see a baseball game [50 cents].

1871 – British Columbia joins Canada.

1881 – Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull surrenders.

1926 – Methodist Church votes to allow women to become priests.

1928 – Hungary issues a decree ordering Gypsies to end their nomadic ways.

1933 – In London, 500,000 march against anti-Semitism.

1935 – First broadcast of “Gang Busters” on NBC-Radio.

1940 – Billboard publishes its first singles record chart.

1944 – British and Canadian troops occupy Hill 67, Normandy.

1944 – Adolf Hitler survives an assassination attempt by German army.

1954 – Vietnam separates into North Vietnam and South Vietnam.

1956 – Great Britain refuses to lend Egypt money to build Aswan Dam.

1960 – USSR recovers 2 dogs; first living organisms to return from space.

1964 – First surfing record to go #1 – Jan & Dean’s “Surf City”.

1969 – Apollo 11 lunar module lands on the surface of the moon.

1976 – Hank Aaron hits 755th and last home run.

1976 – US Viking 1 lands on Mars: first Martian landing.

1984 – Vanessa Williams is asked to resign as Miss America.

1985 – Divers find wreck of Spanish galleon Atocha.

1994 – Major parts of Comet Shoemaker-Levy hit Jupiter.

1994 – O.J. Simpson offers $500,000 for evidence of ex-wife’s killer.

1999 – Falun Gong is banned in the People’s Republic of China.

2005 – Canada legalizes same-sex marriage.

2015 – Dating site Ashley Madison is hacked.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 20, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are anxious to take action, especially when it comes to matters of the heart! Be careful about acting too hastily! It is important you and your loved one be on the same page first! You are probably ready to jump to the end of the book where everyone lives happily ever after! There is a whole story that has to play out first! Feel free to take aggressive action, but make sure you temper it with a dash of common sense!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It may feel as if something or someone is trying to keep you from moving ahead with your ambitious goals and aggressive nature! At first you may resent this ball and chain attached to your ankle, but on closer examination, you will see this hindrance is actually a help! For now it is serving as an important reminder to slow down and do more thinking and planning before taking action!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You are apt to feel more talkative than usual! There are many times when you may shrink from a situation in disgust or perhaps boredom! You are usually anxious to move from one scene and get on with the next! Feel free to call the shots and speak your mind! Others are more likely to listen to what you have to say, so be honest when someone comes to you with a question or situation he or she needs help with!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be anxious to try an uncharted path that speaks to your sense of risk and adventure! It is important to temper these actions with realistic planning! You are much more likely to get a flat tire when you do not carry a spare! Make sure you have the proper resources to pull yourself out of any jam along the way! The old way of doing things is practical, tested, and tried and true for a reason, so do not dismiss it altogether!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Other people are likely to be anxious to get up and moving with their plans! It might be better for you to hang back a bit and see how things pan out before you take action! Let others go across the river first to learn the best way! Do you take a boat, wade, or look for a bridge? Let someone else be the guinea pig so you will have all the information you need to make the most prudent decision on how to proceed!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your heart has been active and you are probably feeling the need to take charge of a certain relationship! Instead of being too hasty in your pursuit of this romance, you should probably do more planning! Look at the situation from a long-term perspective and see if the partnership is heading the way you want it to, based on how things are moving now! It could be you are jumping ahead of the game!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is solid grounding to your emotions right now that is helping you stabilize your sensitive feelings! As you become more attuned to your internal needs, you may discover recent actions in romance and love may not have been particularly appropriate! They could have seemed satisfying at the time, but on closer examination you may discover you were compromising in order to make it seem like everything was working the way you wanted it to!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your relationships are going well from an intellectual perspective, but from an emotional one, you might feel like they are not as fulfilling as you would like! Perhaps you are letting your brain do too much of the driving! It is time to let your heart take over and have its needs be tended to for a while! As your energy shifts, so will that of people around you! Let them react however they will! Try not to be upset by the changes that follow!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Concentrate on nurturing your needs right now instead of trying to accommodate the needs of others! There is a difficult tension that arises when you try to comfort someone who really does not want to be comforted! The best way to handle the situation is to leave the person alone and tend to your own emotions! If you are more stable and clear you will be better able to help others! Take this time to recharge your own batteries!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things may roll along nicely in love and romance and then suddenly run into a snag! Perhaps you failed to recognize an important birthday or anniversary! Perhaps you were expected to act a certain way or do something you failed to do! Approach the person you hurt honestly and apologetically! You write your own rules! Your way may differ from someone else’s, but that does not make it better or worse!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Here is a reminder it is OK to be you! You may feel more centered than usual, which encourages you to stand up for yourself and say the things you must to people who need to hear them! There may have been recent arguments with a partner, but those should subside now, thanks to today’s serene feelings! Perhaps you have gained greater insight into the cause of the tension! Share this with the person you have been arguing with!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have that awful feeling you really need to get down to work yet something seems to stand square in the way of progress! Perhaps you feel like you are at a four-way stop with three other cars! Everyone is anxious to go first! You can not all go at once, yet no one knows whose turn it is! Do not put the pedal to the metal! Instead, ease slowly into the intersection and clearly signal your intentions!