Today in High Prairie – July 21, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – July 21, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 21, 2020

Arne Johansson

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 21, 2020

Jesse James Courtoreille

Mario Colangelo

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 21

1816 – Paul von Reuter, founder of Reuters News Agency.

1851 – Sam Bass, US Old West train robber.

1898 – Sara Carter, American country musician.

1899 – Ernest Hemingway, Old Man and the Sea author.

1911 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian writer.

1924 – Don Knotts, Andy Griffth Show actor.

1929 – “Cowboy” Bob Orton, American pro wrestler.

1931 – Plas Johnson, Pink Panther theme musician.

1948 – Cat Stevens, rock vocalist.

1948 – Garry Trudeau, Doonesbury Cartoonist.

1949 – Al Hrabosky, “Mad Hungarian” MLB pitcher.

1951 – Robin Williams, Mork & Mindy actor.

1955 – Tacho Ocheriski, Putting on the Ritz singer.

1957 – Jon Lovitz, Saturday Night Live actor.

1960 – Lance Guest, Lou Grant actor.

1980 – Tailor James, Canadian model.

This Day in Local History – July 21

July 21, 1913: Grouard attains town status. Elections are set for Aug. 19.

July 21, 1915: Alberta votes in favour of prohibition 46,987 to 27,752 in early returns. Later, the final vote is reported to be 51,412 to 30,843.

July 21, 1934: Father Normandeau is named the first Parish Priest of Ste. Anne Parish in Joussard.

July 21, 1969: The Edmo Peyre family is one of 25 families recognized in Alberta by the Edmonton Exhibition Association during the first Farm Family Awards in Edmonton.

July 21, 1971: South Peace News reports 40 per cent of crops in the South Peace area have been lost due to flood damage after seeding.

July 21, 1985: Marv Hopkins shoots a one over par 35 to win a fun event at the High Prairie golf course. Each golfer was only allowed to use one club for each hole played in the tournament.

July 21, 1986: Wilfred and Julie Couturier open JJ Video with 2,200 titles in stock.

July 21, 1991: The High Prairie Little Eagles defeat Waskateneau 11-8 to win the Alberta Mosquito baseball championship in Slave Lake.

July 21, 1993: South Peace News reports the Alberta government promises to clean the old Faust Osmose site by early August.

July 21, 1994: Rookie Athabasca MP David Chatters is named Reform’s Natural Resources Critic.

July 21, 2007: Pottermania strikes High Prairie as the latest books go on sale at various venues around town.

July 21, 2010: High Prairie POPS Home Hardware announces in a story they are planning a major expansion with the installation of a new truss plant.

July 21, 2010: The Alberta government announces $89.9 million has been set aside in the budget to build the new High Prairie Hospital. Construction is expected to begin in 2011.

July 21, 2015: High Prairie’s Barry Sharkawi is elected to his third term as chair of the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance.

This Day in World History – July 21

356 BC – Herostratus sets fire to the Temple of Artemis.

365 – Crete earthquake/tsunami allegedly destroys Alexandria.

1798 – Napoleon Bonaparte wins Battle of Pyramids in Egypt.

1831 – Belgium gains independence from Netherlands.

1836 – 1st Canadian railroad opens.

1853 – Central Park in New York created.

1865 – Wild Bill Hickok shoots and kills Davis Tutt.

1873 – Jesse James and James Younger gang’s 1st train robbery [Iowa].

1904 – After 13 years, the 4,607-mile Trans-Siberian railway is completed.

1904 – Camille Jenatzy sets world auto speed record at 65.79 mph.

1925 – John T. Scopes found guilty of teaching evolution.

1944 – US forces land on Guam during its recapture from the Japanese.

1951 – Dalai Lama returns to Tibet.

1954 – France agrees to independence of North & South Vietnam.

1959 – Boston Red Sox are last team to use a black player.

1960 – Ceylon elects world’s 1st female head of state in modern times.

1969 – Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to step on the moon.

1969 – Russia’s Luna 15 impacts moon after 52 lunar orbits.

1970 – Aswan High Dam opens in Egypt.

1972 – In New York, 57 murders occur in 24 hours.

1978 – World’s strongest dog, 80-kg St. Bernard, pulls 2909-kg load.

1980 – Jean-Claude Droyer climbs Eiffel Tower in 2:18.00.

1983 – World’s lowest-ever natural temperature -89.2C in Antarctica.

2007 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is published.

2011 – NASA’s Space Shuttle program ends.

2017 – Singer Justin Bieber barred from performing in China.

2018 – India scraps tax on sanitary products.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 21

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It may feel as if something or someone is trying to keep you from moving ahead with your ambitious goals and aggressive nature. At first you may resent this ball and chain attached to your ankle, but on closer examination, you’ll see this hindrance is actually a help. For now it’s serving as an important reminder to slow down and do more thinking and planning before taking action.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re apt to feel more talkative than usual. There are many times when you may shrink from a situation in disgust or perhaps boredom. You’re usually anxious to move from one scene and get on with the next. Feel free to call the shots and speak your mind. Others are more likely to listen to what you have to say, so be honest when someone comes to you with a question or situation that he or she needs help with.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may be anxious to try an uncharted path that speaks to your sense of risk and adventure. It’s important to temper these actions with realistic planning. You’re much more likely to get a flat tire when you don’t carry a spare. Make sure you have the proper resources to pull yourself out of any jam along the way. The old way of doing things is practical, tested, and tried and true for a reason, so don’t dismiss it altogether.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Other people are likely to be anxious to get up and moving with their plans. It might be better for you to hang back a bit and see how things pan out before you take action. Let others go across the river first to learn the best way. Do you take a boat, wade, or look for a bridge? Let someone else be the guinea pig so you’ll have all the information you need to make the most prudent decision on how to proceed.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your heart has been active, and you’re probably feeling the need to take charge of a certain relationship. Instead of being too hasty in your pursuit of this romance, you should probably do more planning. Look at the situation from a long-term perspective and see if the partnership is heading the way you want it to, based on how things are moving now. It could be you’re jumping ahead of the game.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There is solid grounding to your emotions right now that is helping you stabilize your sensitive feelings. As you become more attuned to your internal needs, you may discover recent actions in romance and love may not have been particularly appropriate. They could have seemed satisfying at the time, but on closer examination you may discover you were compromising in order to make it seem like everything was working the way you wanted it to.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your relationships are going well from an intellectual perspective, but from an emotional one, you might feel like they aren’t as fulfilling as you’d like. Perhaps you’re letting your brain do too much of the driving. It’s time to let your heart take over and have its needs be tended to for a while. As your energy shifts, so will that of people around you. Let them react however they will. Try not to be upset by the changes that follow.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Concentrate on nurturing your needs right now instead of trying to accommodate the needs of others. There is a difficult tension that arises when you try to comfort someone who really doesn’t want to be comforted. The best way to handle the situation is to leave the person alone and tend to your own emotions. If you’re more stable and clear, you’ll be better able to help others. Take this time to recharge your own batteries.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Things may roll along nicely in love and romance and then suddenly run into a snag. Perhaps you failed to recognize an important birthday or anniversary. Perhaps you were expected to act a certain way or do something you failed to do. Approach the person you hurt honestly and apologetically. You write your own rules. Your way may differ from someone else’s, but that doesn’t make it better or worse.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Here’s a reminder it’s OK to be you. You may feel more centered than usual, which encourages you to stand up for yourself and say the things you must to people who need to hear them. There may have been recent arguments with a partner, but those should subside now, thanks to today’s serene feelings. Perhaps you’ve gained greater insight into the cause of the tension. Share this with the person you’ve been arguing with.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may have that awful feeling you really need to get down to work yet something seems to stand square in the way of progress. Perhaps you feel like you’re at a four-way stop with three other cars. Everyone is anxious to go first. You can’t all go at once, yet no one knows whose turn it is. Don’t put the pedal to the metal. Instead, ease slowly into the intersection and clearly signal your intentions.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’re anxious to take action, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Be careful about acting too hastily. It’s important that you and your loved one be on the same page first. You’re probably ready to jump to the end of the book where everyone lives happily ever after. There’s a whole story that has to play out first. Feel free to take aggressive action, but make sure that you temper it with a dash of common sense.