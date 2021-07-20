Today in High Prairie: July 21, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 21, 2021

1-6 p.m. – Marigold Farmer’s Market at Marigold Building.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – July 21, 2021

Arne Johansson

Shanda Gervais

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 21, 2021

Jesse James Courtoreille

Mario Colangelo

Alan Crawford

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 21, 2021

1816 – Paul von Reuter, Founder of Reuters News

1851 – Sam Bass, US Old West Train Robber

1892 – Lenore Ulric, Better Woman Actress

1898 – Sara Carter, American Country Musician

1899 – Ernest Hemingway, Old Man and the Sea Author

1907 – Ross Alexander, Captain Blood Actor

1911 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian Writer

1924 – Don Knotts, Andy Griffth Show Actor

1926 – Norman Jewison, And Justice For All Director

1929 – “Cowboy” Bob Orton, American Pro Wrestler

1931 – Plas Johnson, Pink Panther Theme Musician

1943 – Henry McCullough, Wings Guitarist

1947 – Wendell Burton, New Dick Van Dyke Show Actor

1948 – Cat Stevens, Rock Vocalist

1948 – Garry Trudeau, Doonesbury Cartoonist

1949 – Al Hrabosky, “Mad Hungarian” MLB Pitcher

1950 – Larry Tolbert, Raydio Drummer

1951 – Robin Williams, Mork & Mindy Actor

1955 – Tacho Ocheriski, Putting on the Ritz Singer

1957 – Jon Lovitz, Saturday Night Live Actor

1960 – Lance Guest, Lou Grant Actor – Lance

1962 – Lee Aaron, Metal Queen Rocker

1977 – Paul Casey, English Pro Golfer

1980 – Tailor James, Canadian Model

This Day in Local History: July 21, 2021

July 21, 1913: Grouard attains town status. Elections are set for Aug. 19.

July 21, 1915: Alberta votes in favour of prohibition 46,987 to 27,752 in early returns. Later, the final vote is reported to be 51,412 to 30,843.

July 21, 1934: Father Normandeau is named the first Parish Priest of Ste. Anne Parish in Joussard.

July 21, 1969: The Edmo Peyre family is one of 25 families recognized in Alberta by the Edmonton Exhibition Association during the first Farm Family Awards in Edmonton.

July 21, 1971: South Peace News reports 40 per cent of crops in the South Peace area have been lost due to flood damage after seeding.

July 21, 1971: South Peace News reports on the opening of High Prairie’s new playground. Over 100 children participate in games and races.

July 21, 1971: The local Metis Association announces they will donate $75 to the Hospital Auxiliary to help purchase a blood gas analyzer.

July 21, 1976: South Peace News reports the Faust fish plant closes temporarily because it wasn’t making money.

July 21, 1979: Roger and Corinne Okimaw, of Driftpile, host a two-day rodeo as part of Driftpile Treaty Days celebrations.

July 21, 1985: The High Prairie Dolphins place second in their own swim meet behind Grande Prairie. Coaches Cathy Hubar and Andy Kryvenchuk combine for four first place and two second place finishes.

July 21, 1985: Marv Hopkins shoots a one over par 35 to win a fun event at the High Prairie golf course. Each golfer was only allowed to use one club for each hole played in the tournament.

July 21, 1985: Ron Fjeld snags a 17.5-pound fish and wins the High Prairie Fish and Game Club’s derby at Snipe Lake.

July 21, 1986: Wilfred and Julie Couturier open JJ Video with 2,200 titles in stock.

July 21, 1991: The High Prairie Little Eagles defeat Waskateneau 11-8 to win the Alberta Mosquito baseball championship in Slave Lake.

July 21, 1991: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmer Ian Griffiths wins four races and Kerdessa Perry three as the club hosts its annual swim meet.

July 21, 1991: The Grande Prairie Deacon Diggers win the men’s title and the Gift Lake Lady Bears the women’s crown as the High Prairie Stingers Slo-Pitch Tournament concludes.

July 21, 1993: South Peace News reports the Alberta government promises to clean the old Faust Osmose site by early August.

July 21, 1994: Rookie Athabasca MP David Chatters is named Reform’s Natural Resources Critic.

July 21, 2001: The High Prairie Dolphins win 10 aggregate titles and first place overall at the Slave Lake Sharks Swim Meet.

July 21, 2007: Pottermania strikes High Prairie as the latest books go on sale at various venues around town.

July 21, 2008: Tolko Industries is charged with seven violations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with an incident which claimed the life of Heather Flaman, 40, May 30, 2006. Valin Industrial Mill Installations faces a single count under the same act.

July 21, 2010: The Alberta government announces $89.9 million has been set aside in the budget to build the new High Prairie Hospital. Construction is expected to begin in 2011.

July 21, 2013: The Baseball Alberta Bantam A Provincials are held at Jaycee Park but the home team loses 19-9 to Bawlf and 24-10 to Czar before rebounding to win the consolation final 14-6 over Okotoks.

July 21, 2013: Olive Heath passes away at the age of 87 years.

July 21, 2015: High Prairie’s Barry Sharkawi is elected to his third term as chair of the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance.

July 21, 2018: Alberta Parks mascot Bertie the Beaver celebrates his birthday at Parks Day at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park. The Native Cultural Arts Museum at Grouard joins the celebration with activities.

This Day in World History – July 21, 2021

1798 – Napoleon Bonaparte wins Battle of Pyramids in Egypt.

1831 – Belgium gains independence from Netherlands.

1836 – First Canadian railroad opens.

1853 – Central Park in New York created.

1865 – Wild Bill Hickok shoots and kills Davis Tutt.

1873 – Jesse James and James Younger gang’s first train robbery [Iowa].

1904 – After 13 years, the 4,607-mile Trans-Siberian railway is completed.

1904 – Camille Jenatzy sets world auto speed record at 65.79 mph.

1925 – John T. Scopes found guilty of teaching evolution.

1940 – Soviet Union annexes Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania.

1944 – US forces land on Guam during its recapture from the Japanese.

1951 – Dalai Lama returns to Tibet.

1954 – France agrees to independence of North & South Vietnam.

1959 – Boston Red Sox are last team to use a black player.

1960 – Ceylon elects world’s first female head of state in modern times.

1969 – Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to step on the moon.

1969 – Russia’s Luna 15 impacts moon after 52 lunar orbits.

1970 – Aswan High Dam opens in Egypt.

1972 – In New York, 57 murders occur in 24 hours.

1977 – Sanjiva Reddy is elected sixth President of India [unopposed].

1978 – World’s strongest dog, 80-kg St. Bernard, pulls 2,909-kg load.

1980 – Jean-Claude Droyer climbs Eiffel Tower in 2:18.00.

1983 – World’s lowest-ever natural temperature -89.2C in Antarctica.

1990 – Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” is performed where Berlin Wall once stood.

2007 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is published.

2011 – NASA’s Space Shuttle program ends.

2017 – Singer Justin Bieber barred from performing in China.

2018 – India scraps tax on sanitary products.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 21, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might experience a great deal of emotional confusion. There’s a debate brewing inside you, and you’re having a hard time deciding whether to be practical or more fanciful. Looking to others for help may only add to the problem, so take other people’s advice with a grain of salt. If nothing seems clear, wait out the storm and proceed when you have a better handle on the weather.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It will be a challenge to keep your emotions on an even keel today. Conflict may be brewing and you might fear it could get out of hand. Everything will work out. Don’t add to the pressure. The best solution is to escape into reverie and come back to Earth when the storm has passed. Don’t try to untangle the knots if they won’t give.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Tension may arise today. It’s possible you’re either too dreamy or too practical to deal effectively with the issue. It’s important to strike a balance. The toughest part will be finding others who agree with you. The people you’re in conflict with aren’t likely to budge from their position. You may have to be flexible in order to reach a compromise.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Yesterday’s trajectory may run into trouble today. Your intrinsically dreamy nature is dragging down the action you initiated. This conflict could create tension that will be difficult to resolve. Your emotions may deceive you, so try not to get pulled off course by a passing whim. Try to keep your feelings grounded.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Try to align your mind with your emotions today. It’s possible that a powerful yet subtle force is slowly pulling you off track. If so, you should think about taking a break and doing some fast-paced physical activity to get your heart rate up and blood pumping. Jogging will help clear your head and enable you to think more rationally about decisions you need to make.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – An emotional issue could be rubbing you the wrong way. Your impulse is to escape. Try to do so in a healthy manner. Go see a movie or read a book. Don’t fall prey to the temptation to indulge in alcohol or food. This will only push the problems away temporarily. When they resurface again, they may be even harder to handle.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your artistic side wants to take to the airwaves in some way. Perhaps you should consider building a website or becoming a commentator on a local radio show. Your dreams need a vehicle in order to reach their audience. Find the means. You have the ability to inspire a many people. Take this ability seriously and make use of your creative talents.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It may be apparent that what was so light and active yesterday is running into a few roadblocks today. You’re suddenly heading into a brick wall with some of the projects you’ve been working on. Suddenly there’s a more reserved tone to things and you may lose precious momentum. Use this time to back off and reassess the wisdom of your direction.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The pace of things is likely to slow compared to what it was yesterday. This is probably best. Take this time to plan and stabilize. You’ve plowed, sown, and reaped the fields. Now stop and assess what you’ve produced and decide what to do with it. Take things one step at a time and don’t get ahead of yourself. Be patient and things will naturally come your way.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There may be dreaminess about your emotions today, which could keep you from focusing on the task at hand. The aspects dictate that people may be stubborn and confused – and you’re likely to be one of them. Your mind may seem to be going in two different directions and you aren’t sure which way to proceed. Try to incorporate more of your dreams into your waking reality.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Little voices whisper in your ear and ask you to take flight and join them in the clouds. There’s tension between what your heart and mind tell you. They’re pulling you in very different directions. Don’t be surprised if today’s energy leaves you confused by sunset. Don’t stress about making hard decisions or commitments.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Something or someone may prod you to take action today. It may be best if you beat them to it and motivate yourself. Break away from the herd and go wherever you want to go. It’s likely you will run into conflict regarding an issue you feel strongly about. People may be stubborn, so prepare for a stalemate rather than any sort of resolution.