Today in High Prairie: July 21, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 21, 2022

6:30 – 11 p.m. – Hoedown Jamboree at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie.

1 p.m. – McLennan Birdwalk Summer Program [ages 4-8 years]. Call [780] 324-2004 for more info.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 21, 2022

1816 – Paul von Reuter, Founder of Reuters News

1851 – Sam Bass, US Old West Train Robber

1892 – Lenore Ulric, Better Woman Actress

1898 – Sara Carter, American Country Musician

1899 – Ernest Hemingway, Old Man and the Sea Author

1907 – Ross Alexander, Captain Blood Actor

1911 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian Writer

1924 – Don Knotts, Andy Griffth Show Actor

1926 – Norman Jewison, And Justice For All Director

1929 – “Cowboy” Bob Orton, American Pro Wrestler

1943 – Henry McCullough, Wings Guitarist

1947 – Wendell Burton, New Dick Van Dyke Show Actor

1948 – Cat Stevens, Rock Vocalist

1948 – Garry Trudeau, Doonesbury Cartoonist

1949 – Al Hrabosky, “Mad Hungarian” MLB Pitcher

1950 – Larry Tolbert, Raydio Drummer

1951 – Robin Williams, Mork & Mindy Actor

1955 – Tacho Ocheriski, Putting on the Ritz Singer

1957 – Jon Lovitz, Saturday Night Live Actor

1960 – Lance Guest, Lou Grant Actor – Lance

1962 – Lee Aaron, Metal Queen Rocker

1977 – Paul Casey, English Pro Golfer

1980 – Tailor James, Canadian Model

This Day in Local History – July 21, 2022

July 21, 1913: Grouard attains town status. Elections are set for Aug. 19.

July 21, 1915: Alberta votes in favour of prohibition 46,987 to 27,752 in early returns. Later, the final vote is reported to be 51,412 to 30,843.

July 21, 1934: Father Normandeau is named the first Parish Priest of Ste. Anne Parish in Joussard.

July 21, 1969: The Edmo Peyre family is one of 25 families recognized in Alberta by the Edmonton Exhibition Association during the first Farm Family Awards in Edmonton.

July 21, 1971: South Peace News reports 40 per cent of crops in the South Peace area have been lost due to flood damage after seeding.

July 21, 1971: The local Metis Association announces they will donate $75 to the Hospital Auxiliary to help purchase a blood gas analyzer.

July 21, 1976: South Peace News reports the Faust fish plant closed temporarily because it wasn’t making money.

July 21, 1979: Roger and Corinne Okimaw, of Driftpile, host a two-day rodeo as part of Driftpile Treaty Days celebrations.

July 21, 1985: The High Prairie Dolphins place second in their own swim meet behind Grande Prairie. Coaches Cathy Hubar and Andy Kryvenchuk combine for four first place and two second place finishes.

July 21, 1985: Marv Hopkins shoots a one over par 35 to win a fun event at the High Prairie golf course. Each golfer was only allowed to use one club for each hole played in the tournament.

July 21, 1985: Ron Fjeld snags a 17.5-pound fish and wins the High Prairie Fish and Game Club’s derby at Snipe Lake.

July 21, 1986: Wilfred and Julie Couturier open JJ Video with 2,200 titles in stock.

July 21, 1991: The High Prairie Little Eagles defeat Waskateneau 11-8 to win the Alberta Mosquito baseball championship in Slave Lake.

July 21, 1991: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmer Ian Griffiths wins four races and Kerdessa Perry three as the club hosts its annual swim meet.

July 21, 1991: The Grande Prairie Deacon Diggers win the men’s title and the Gift Lake Lady Bears the women’s title as the High Prairie Stingers’ Slo-Pitch Tournament concludes.

July 21, 1993: South Peace News reports the Alberta government promises to clean the old Faust Osmose site by early August.

July 21, 1994: Rookie Athabasca MP David Chatters is named Reform’s Natural Resources Critic.

July 21, 2001: The High Prairie Dolphins win 10 aggregate titles and first place overall at the Slave Lake Sharks Swim Meet.

July 21, 2006: Bob Dlugosz presents a cheque for $1,335 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society from proceeds of the Tom Dlugosz Memorial Golf Tournament.

July 21, 2007: Pottermania strikes High Prairie as the latest books go on sale at various venues around town.

July 21, 2008: Tolko Industries is charged with seven violations under the Occupational Health and Safety Act in connection with an incident which claimed the life of Heather Flaman, 40, May 30, 2006. Valin Industrial Mill Installations faces a single count under the same act.

July 21, 2010: High Prairie POPS Home Hardware announces in a story they are planning a major expansion with the installation of a new truss plant.

July 21, 2010: South Peace News publishes a story with photos on work at the new firefighting training centre at the High Prairie Airport.

July 21, 2010: The Alberta government announces $89.9 million has been set aside in the budget to build the new High Prairie Hospital. Construction is expected to begin in 2011.

July 21, 2013: The Baseball Alberta Bantam A Provincials are held at Jaycee Park but the home team loses 19-9 to Bawlf and 24-10 to Czar before rebounding to win the consolation final 14-6 over Okotoks.

July 21, 2015: The newly-formed High Prairie men’s soccer team is trounced by a more polished Slave Lake team 10-1 at St. Andrew’s School.

July 21, 2015: High Prairie’s Barry Sharkawi is elected to his third term as chair of the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance.

July 21, 2016: Alberta Health Services issues a blue-green algae advisory at Winagami Lake.

July 21, 2018: Alberta Parks mascot Bertie the Beaver celebrates his birthday at Parks Day at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park. The Native Cultural Arts Museum at Grouard joins the celebration with activities.

This Day in World History – July 21, 2022

356 BC – Herostratus sets fire to the Temple of Artemis.

365 – Crete earthquake/tsunami allegedly destroys Alexandria.

1798 – Napoleon Bonaparte wins Battle of Pyramids in Egypt.

1831 – Belgium gains independence from Netherlands.

1836 – First Canadian railroad opens.

1853 – Central Park in New York created.

1865 – Wild Bill Hickok shoots and kills Davis Tutt.

1873 – Jesse James and James Younger gang’s first train robbery [Iowa].

1904 – After 13 years, the 4,607-mile Trans-Siberian railway is completed.

1904 – Camille Jenatzy sets world auto speed record at 65.79 mph.

1925 – John T. Scopes found guilty of teaching evolution.

1940 – Soviet Union annexes Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania.

1944 – British PM Winston Churchill flies to France.

1944 – US forces land on Guam during its recapture from the Japanese.

1951 – Dalai Lama returns to Tibet.

1954 – France agrees to independence of North & South Vietnam.

1959 – Boston Red Sox are last team to use a black player.

1960 – Country of Katanga forms in Africa.

1960 – Ceylon elects world’s first female head of state in modern times.

1969 – Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to step on the moon.

1969 – Russia’s Luna 15 impacts moon after 52 lunar orbits.

1970 – Aswan High Dam opens in Egypt.

1972 – In New York, 57 murders occur in 24 hours.

1977 – Sanjiva Reddy is elected sixth President of India unopposed.

1978 – World’s strongest dog, 80-kg St. Bernard, pulls 2,909-kg load.

1980 – Jean-Claude Droyer climbs Eiffel Tower in 2:18.00.

1983 – World’s lowest-ever natural temperature -89.2C in Antarctica.

1990 – Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” is performed where Berlin Wall once stood.

2007 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is published.

2011 – NASA’s Space Shuttle program ends.

2017 – Singer Justin Bieber barred from performing in China.

2018 – India scraps tax on sanitary products.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 21, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may have that awful feeling you really need to get down to work yet something seems to stand square in the way of progress. Perhaps you feel like you are at a four-way stop with three other cars. Everyone is anxious to go first. You can not all go at once, yet no one knows whose turn it is. Do not put the pedal to the metal. Instead, ease slowly into the intersection and clearly signal your intentions!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are anxious to take action, especially when it comes to matters of the heart. Be careful about acting too hastily. It is important you and your loved one be on the same page first. You are probably ready to jump to the end of the book where everyone lives happily ever after. There is a whole story that has to play out first. Feel free to take aggressive action, but make sure you temper it with a dash of common sense!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It may feel as if something or someone is trying to keep you from moving ahead with your ambitious goals and aggressive nature. At first you may resent this ball and chain attached to your ankle, but on closer examination, you will see this hindrance is actually a help. For now it is serving as an important reminder to slow down and do more thinking and planning before taking action!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You are apt to feel more talkative than usual. There are many times when you may shrink from a situation in disgust or perhaps boredom. You are usually anxious to move from one scene and get on with the next. Feel free to call the shots and speak your mind. Others are more likely to listen to what you have to say, so be honest when someone comes to you with a question or situation he or she needs help with!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be anxious to try an uncharted path that speaks to your sense of risk and adventure. It is important to temper these actions with realistic planning. You are much more likely to get a flat tire when you do not carry a spare. Make sure you have the proper resources to pull yourself out of any jam along the way. The old way of doing things is practical, tested, and tried and true for a reason, so do not dismiss it altogether!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Other people are likely to be anxious to get up and moving with their plans. It might be better for you to hang back a bit and see how things pan out before you take action. Let others go across the river first to learn the best way. Do you take a boat, wade, or look for a bridge? Let someone else be the guinea pig so you will have all the information you need to make the most prudent decision on how to proceed!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your heart has been active, and you are probably feeling the need to take charge of a certain relationship. Instead of being too hasty in your pursuit of this romance, you should probably do more planning. Look at the situation from a long-term perspective and see if the partnership is heading the way you want it to, based on how things are moving now. It could be that you are jumping ahead of the game!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is solid grounding to your emotions right now that is helping you stabilize your sensitive feelings. As you become more attuned to your internal needs, you may discover recent actions in romance and love may not have been particularly appropriate. They could have seemed satisfying at the time, but on closer examination you may discover you were compromising in order to make it seem like everything was working the way you wanted it to!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your relationships are going well from an intellectual perspective, but from an emotional one, you might feel like they are not as fulfilling as you would like. Perhaps you are letting your brain do too much of the driving. It is time to let your heart take over and have its needs be tended to for a while. As your energy shifts, so will that of people around you. Let them react however they will. Try not to be upset by the changes that follow!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Concentrate on nurturing your needs right now instead of trying to accommodate the needs of others. There is a difficult tension that arises when you try to comfort someone who really does not want to be comforted. The best way to handle the situation is to leave the person alone and tend to your own emotions. If you are more stable and clear, you will be better able to help others. Take this time to recharge your own batteries!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things may roll along nicely in love and romance and then suddenly run into a snag. Perhaps you failed to recognize an important birthday or anniversary. Perhaps you were expected to act a certain way or do something you failed to do. Approach the person you hurt honestly and apologetically. You write your own rules. Your way may differ from someone else’s, but that does not make it better or worse!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Here is a reminder that it is OK to be you. You may feel more centered than usual, which encourages you to stand up for yourself and say the things you must to people who need to hear them. There may have been recent arguments with a partner, but those should subside now, thanks to today’s serene feelings. Perhaps you have gained greater insight into the cause of the tension. Share this with the person you’ve been arguing with!