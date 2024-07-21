Today in High Prairie: July 21, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 21, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 21, 2024

1816 – Paul von Reuter, Founder of Reuters News

1851 – Sam Bass, US Old West Train Robber

1892 – Lenore Ulric, Better Woman Actress

1898 – Sara Carter, American Country Musician

1899 – Ernest Hemingway, Old Man and the Sea Author

1907 – Ross Alexander, Captain Blood Actor

1911 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian Writer

1924 – Don Knotts, Andy Griffth Show Actor

1926 – Norman Jewison, And Justice For All Director

1929 – “Cowboy” Bob Orton, American Pro Wrestler

1943 – Henry McCullough, Wings Guitarist

1947 – Wendell Burton, New Dick Van Dyke Show Actor

1948 – Cat Stevens, Rock Vocalist

1948 – Garry Trudeau, Doonesbury Cartoonist

1949 – Al Hrabosky, “Mad Hungarian” MLB Pitcher

1950 – Larry Tolbert, Raydio Drummer

1951 – Robin Williams, Mork & Mindy Actor

1955 – Tacho Ocheriski, Putting on the Ritz Singer

1957 – Jon Lovitz, Saturday Night Live Actor

1960 – Lance Guest, Lou Grant Actor – Lance

1962 – Lee Aaron, Metal Queen Rocker

1977 – Paul Casey, English Pro Golfer

1980 – Tailor James, Canadian Model

This Day in Local History – July 21, 2024

July 21, 1913: Grouard attains town status. Elections are set for Aug. 19.

July 21, 1915: Alberta votes in favour of prohibition 46,987 to 27,752 in early returns. Later, the final vote is reported to be 51,412 to 30,843.

July 21, 1934: Father Normandeau is named the first Parish Priest of Ste. Anne Parish in Joussard.

July 21, 1969: The Edmo Peyre family is one of 25 families recognized in Alberta by the Edmonton Exhibition Association during the first Farm Family Awards in Edmonton.

July 21, 1971: South Peace News reports 40 per cent of crops in the South Peace area have been lost due to flood damage after seeding.

July 21, 1971: The local Metis Association announces they will donate $75 to the Hospital Auxiliary to help purchase a blood gas analyzer.

July 21, 1976: South Peace News reports the Faust fish plant closed temporarily because it wasn’t making money.

July 21, 1979: Roger and Corinne Okimaw, of Driftpile, host a two-day rodeo as part of Driftpile Treaty Days celebrations.

July 21, 1985: The High Prairie Dolphins place second in their own swim meet behind Grande Prairie. Coaches Cathy Hubar and Andy Kryvenchuk combine for four first place and two second place finishes.

July 21, 1985: Marv Hopkins shoots a one over par 35 to win a fun event at the High Prairie golf course. Each golfer was only allowed to use one club for each hole played in the tournament.

July 21, 1985: Ron Fjeld snags a 17.5-pound fish and wins the High Prairie Fish and Game Club’s derby at Snipe Lake.

July 21, 1986: Wilfred and Julie Couturier open JJ Video with 2,200 titles in stock.

July 21, 1991: The High Prairie Little Eagles defeat Waskateneau 11-8 to win the Alberta Mosquito baseball championship in Slave Lake.

July 21, 1991: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmer Ian Griffiths wins four races and Kerdessa Perry three as the club hosts its annual swim meet.

July 21, 1991: The Grande Prairie Deacon Diggers win the men’s title and the Gift Lake Lady Bears the women’s title as the High Prairie Stingers’ Slo-Pitch Tournament concludes.

July 21, 1993: South Peace News reports the Alberta government promises to clean the old Faust Osmose site by early August.

July 21, 1994: Rookie Athabasca MP David Chatters is named Reform’s Natural Resources Critic.

July 21, 2001: The High Prairie Dolphins win 10 aggregate titles and first place overall at the Slave Lake Sharks Swim Meet.

July 21, 2006: Bob Dlugosz presents a cheque for $1,335 to the High Prairie and District Sports Complex Society from proceeds of the Tom Dlugosz Memorial Golf Tournament.

July 21, 2007: Pottermania strikes High Prairie as the latest books go on sale at various venues around town.

July 21, 2010: High Prairie POPS Home Hardware announces in a story they are planning a major expansion with the installation of a new truss plant.

July 21, 2010: South Peace News publishes a story with photos on work at the new firefighting training centre at the High Prairie Airport.

July 21, 2010: The Alberta government announces $89.9 million has been set aside in the budget to build the new High Prairie Hospital. Construction is expected to begin in 2011.

July 21, 2013: The Baseball Alberta Bantam A Provincials are held at Jaycee Park but the home team loses 19-9 to Bawlf and 24-10 to Czar before rebounding to win the consolation final 14-6 over Okotoks.

July 21, 2016: Alberta Health Services issues a blue-green algae advisory at Winagami Lake.

July 21, 2018: Alberta Parks mascot Bertie the Beaver celebrates his birthday at Parks Day at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park. The Native Cultural Arts Museum at Grouard joins the celebration with activities.

This Day in World History – July 21, 2024

356 BC – Herostratus sets fire to the Temple of Artemis.

365 – Crete earthquake/tsunami allegedly destroys Alexandria.

1798 – Napoleon Bonaparte wins Battle of Pyramids in Egypt.

1831 – Belgium gains independence from Netherlands.

1836 – First Canadian railroad opens.

1853 – Central Park in New York created.

1865 – Wild Bill Hickok shoots and kills Davis Tutt.

1873 – Jesse James and James Younger gang’s first train robbery [Iowa].

1904 – After 13 years, the 4,607-mile Trans-Siberian railway is completed.

1904 – Camille Jenatzy sets world auto speed record at 65.79 mph.

1925 – John T. Scopes found guilty of teaching evolution.

1940 – Soviet Union annexes Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania.

1944 – British PM Winston Churchill flies to France.

1944 – US forces land on Guam during its recapture from the Japanese.

1951 – Dalai Lama returns to Tibet.

1954 – France agrees to independence of North & South Vietnam.

1959 – Boston Red Sox are last team to use a black player.

1960 – Country of Katanga forms in Africa.

1960 – Ceylon elects world’s first female head of state in modern times.

1969 – Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to step on the moon.

1969 – Russia’s Luna 15 impacts moon after 52 lunar orbits.

1970 – Aswan High Dam opens in Egypt.

1972 – In New York, 57 murders occur in 24 hours.

1977 – Sanjiva Reddy is elected sixth President of India unopposed.

1978 – World’s strongest dog, 80-kg St. Bernard, pulls 2,909-kg load.

1980 – Jean-Claude Droyer climbs Eiffel Tower in 2:18.00.

1983 – World’s lowest-ever natural temperature -89.2C in Antarctica.

1990 – Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” is performed where Berlin Wall once stood.

2007 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is published.

2011 – NASA’s Space Shuttle program ends.

2017 – Singer Justin Bieber barred from performing in China.

2018 – India scraps tax on sanitary products.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 21, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Keep pen and paper close by and have the number of the patent office on hand! You are apt to come up with some original ideas that could be revolutionary! You are likely to be more intrigued by gadgets and electronic devices than usual! You have the power to make cunning observations about how things work! You may end up with a brilliant idea on how to improve the efficiency of an appliance in your house!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may have endless ideas streaming through your head but little patience to see any of them through to the end! Perhaps you are so busy jumping from one thought to the next you do not take any of them far enough to know whether or not they are worth pursuing! Write thoughts down as they come to you, and go over them later when your mind is in a quieter state!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It is OK to change your opinion! You may pride yourself on being the solid one who always has an answer or knows exactly where to go! You may look upon others as flaky, indecisive, or fickle! It is important you not shut down your thinking after making a decision about something! Keep your mind open to changes that occur around you and maybe you will have a change of heart!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may feel a strong need to express your individuality! You do not want to blend into the herd, unseen as you walk down the street! You want to be the sheep with the blue wool, the person skipping instead of walking! Find a place or group that lets you be yourself and not worry about what other people think about your style! Your originality is inspiring! Do not squelch it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Going with the flow may not necessarily appeal to you today! This is one time when you may want to be the fish swimming upstream while the school heads downstream! Feel free to go your own way regardless of what others have to say about it! You may get pressured by your loved ones to act a certain way or go somewhere special! Do not do these things just to please them! Do what pleases you!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There are a few emotional surprises coming your way! You might act a certain way under normal circumstances, but today you are apt to take a completely different route! Perhaps you do not know why you suddenly feel comfortable about a situation you would normally be quite skeptical about! Nevertheless, this feeling is possible! Do not bother questioning your emotions! Simply roll with whatever circumstances come your way! You will open many doors for yourself!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are apt to need emotional freedom! Perhaps you sense you are being coerced or manipulated into feeling a certain way and feel trapped in the situation! If you can distance yourself, you are likely to see you are indeed getting caught up in someone else’s drama! Right now it is imperative you find an outlet where you can express yourself freely without feeling like you have to act a particular way!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Take inventory of your habits and behaviours! Look to certain patterns and note the ones that do and do not work for you! You will more than likely feel an urge to break free from repetition and create new paths that allow for other opportunities to come along! You may not even be consciously aware that in many ways you are beating a dead horse! Do not continue to waste your energy on paths that go nowhere!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may feel smothered by certain individuals and loved ones who hang on you like barnacles on a rock! You are a big part of their emotional support system and they rely on you for strength! Today, however, you could get frustrated by this extra weight! You will more than likely want to rip those barnacles off in order to give you more breathing room! Freedom from others’ emotional baggage is the key for today!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may end up scaring people with your dramatic, emotional outbursts! Your behaviour is likely to be erratic! The smallest things could set you off on a crazy tirade! The root of these issues probably has to do with a need to be loved, and you feel like others do not give you the attention you think you deserve! Try not to let your happiness depend so much on others’ actions! The most important love is self-love!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might surprise a few people with your words and actions, which could seem out of character for you! Do not be surprised if you do not think or act like your normal self! There is a streak of the oddball inside you that wants to have its day in the spotlight! Let that part of you shine through by wearing your plaid pants with a polka dot shirt and furry orange hat! Wear bright, expressive colours that show off your willingness to stand out in a crowd!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You could feel like a giant wrecking ball that is anxious to break down existing structures! Perhaps you are upset about a new development in your town, the country’s political system, or the power structure within your home! Regardless of the exact reason, you are certain that change needs to happen in order to make progress! Often one must tear down an existing structure before a better one can be built!