Today in High Prairie – July 22, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – July 22, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 22, 2020

Alie Dumont

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 22, 2020

Terry Bellerose

Jo Samuelson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 22

1478 – Philip I, “The Handsome” Spanish King.

1889 – James Whale, Frankenstein director.

1907 – Zubir Said, wrote Singapore’s national anthem

1908 – Amy Vanderbilt, American etiquette authority.

1930 – Marcia Henderson, Peter Pan actress.

1934 – Louise Fletcher, One Flew over Cuckoo’s Nest actress.

1940 – Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! TV host.

1941 – Ron Turcotte, Canadian jockey.

1944 – Rick Davies, Supertramp vocalist.

1947 – Don Henley, Eagles drummer/vocalist.

1955 – Willem Dafoe, Platoon actor.

1857 – Dave Stieb, Toronto Blue Jay.

1964 – David Spade, Saturday Night Live actor.

1965 – Shawn Michaels, WWF/WWE wrestler.

1992 – Selena Gomez, Stars Dance actress/singer.

2013 – Prince George, 3rd in Line to English throne.

This Day in Local History – July 22

July 22, 1968: High Prairie’s Matt Zahacy is fined $10 and costs in provincial court after pleading guilty to driving a tractor on a highway with no rubber tires.

July 22, 1984: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmer Andrew Howard sets an Alberta record in the boy’s 15-16 years 50-metre freestyle race. No time is published.

July 22, 1984: Valerie Bodette is crowned Winagami Lake Beach Queen.

July 22, 1988: A fire at Buchanan Lumber’s third yard damages the electrical room, one edger, part of the main carriage and other equipment. Damage is later estimated at $250,000.

July 22, 1995: Carman Moen celebrates the grand opening of Workmasters Safety and Workwear.

July 22, 1998: South Peace News reports Mayor Diana Oliver says the High Prairie recreation board is dysfunctional and must be disbanded.

July 22, 2000: Doris Villeneuve celebrates the grand opening of the Fisherman’s Diner in Joussard.

July 22, 2006: The High Prairie Playboys win the Alberta Masters Fastball title in Calihoo after defeating Bonnyville 16-7 and 10-5.

July 22, 2008: The Grouard 86’ers advance to the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final with a 9-3 win over the Peavine Boyz. Grouard wins the series three straight.

July 22, 2009: The High Prairie and Area Concerned Citizens Health Committee holds its first meeting.

July 22, 2015: Big Lakes County declares a state of agricultural disaster. Poor hay and crop conditions prompt the action.

This Day in World History – July 22

1729 – Diamonds found in Minas Geras, Brazil.

1793 – Alexander Mackenzie reaches the Pacific Ocean.

1918 – Lightning kills 504 sheep in Utah’s Wasatch National Park.

1933 – 1st solo flight round the world 7 days, 19 hrs.

1934 – John Dillinger is mortally wounded by FBI agents.

1942 – Warsaw Ghetto Jews [300,000] sent to Treblinka Extermination Camp.

1959 – Ed Wood’s “Plan 9 From Outer Space” called one of worse films ever.

1962 – 1st US Venus probe, Mariner 1, fails at lift-off.

1963 – The Beatles release “Introducing the Beatles”.

1972 – Venera 8 makes soft landing on Venus.

1983 – Dick Smith makes 1st solo helicopter flight around the world.

1992 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escapes prison.

1994 – 23rd & last part of Comet Shoemaker-Levy hit Jupiter.

1994 – O.J. Simpson pleads “Absolutely 100% Not Guilty” of murder.

2011 – Norway is the victim of twin terror attacks.

2015 – ‘Oldest’ Qur’an fragments discovered date back to AD 568-645.

2016 – Manufacture of world’s last videocassette occurs this month.

2018 – Heatwave in Japan kills 11 in one day.

2018 – Lone gunman shooting kills 3, injures 13 in Toronto.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 22

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may have endless ideas streaming through your head but little patience to see any of them through to the end. Perhaps you’re so busy jumping from one thought to the next you don’t take any of them far enough to know whether or not they’re worth pursuing. Write thoughts down as they come to you, and go over them later when your mind is in a quieter state.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It’s OK to change your opinion. You may pride yourself on being the solid one who always has an answer or knows exactly where to go. You may look upon others as flaky, indecisive, or fickle. It’s important you not shut down your thinking after making a decision about something. Keep your mind open to changes that occur around you and maybe you’ll have a change of heart.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel a strong need to express your individuality. You don’t want to blend into the herd, unseen as you walk down the street. You want to be the sheep with the blue wool, the person skipping instead of walking. Find a place or group that lets you be yourself and not worry about what other people think about your style. Your originality is inspiring. Don’t squelch it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Going with the flow may not necessarily appeal to you today. This is one time when you may want to be the fish swimming upstream while the school heads downstream. Feel free to go your own way regardless of what others have to say about it. You may get pressured by your loved ones to act a certain way or go somewhere special. Don’t do these things just to please them. Do what pleases you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There are a few emotional surprises coming your way. You might act a certain way under normal circumstances, but today you’re apt to take a completely different route. Perhaps you don’t know why you suddenly feel comfortable about a situation that you’d normally be quite skeptical about. Nevertheless, this feeling is possible. Don’t bother questioning your emotions. Simply roll with whatever circumstances come your way. You’ll open many doors for yourself.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’re apt to need emotional freedom. Perhaps you sense you’re being coerced or manipulated into feeling a certain way and feel trapped in the situation. If you can distance yourself, you’re likely to see you’re indeed getting caught up in someone else’s drama. Right now it’s imperative you find an outlet where you can express yourself freely without feeling like you have to act a particular way.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Take inventory of your habits and behaviours. Look to certain patterns and note the ones that do and don’t work for you. You’ll more than likely feel an urge to break free from repetition and create new paths that allow for other opportunities to come along. You may not even be consciously aware that in many ways you’re beating a dead horse. Don’t continue to waste your energy on paths that go nowhere.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel smothered by certain individuals and loved ones who hang on you like barnacles on a rock. You’re a big part of their emotional support system and they rely on you for strength. Today, however, you could get frustrated by this extra weight. You’ll more than likely want to rip those barnacles off in order to give you more breathing room. Freedom from others’ emotional baggage is the key for today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may end up scaring people with your dramatic, emotional outbursts. Your behaviour is likely to be erratic. The smallest things could set you off on a crazy tirade. The root of these issues probably has to do with a need to be loved, and you feel like others don’t give you the attention you think you deserve. Try not to let your happiness depend so much on others’ actions. The most important love is self-love.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might surprise a few people with your words and actions, which could seem out of character for you. Don’t be surprised if you don’t think or act like your normal self. There is a streak of the oddball inside you that wants to have its day in the spotlight. Let that part of you shine through by wearing your plaid pants with a polka dot shirt and furry orange hat. Wear bright, expressive colours that show off your willingness to stand out in a crowd.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You could feel like a giant wrecking ball that’s anxious to break down existing structures. Perhaps you’re upset about a new development in your town, the country’s political system, or the power structure within your home. Regardless of the exact reason, you’re certain that change needs to happen in order to make progress. Often one must tear down an existing structure before a better one can be built.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Keep pen and paper close by, and have the number of the patent office on hand. You’re apt to come up with some original ideas that could be revolutionary. You’re likely be more intrigued by gadgets and electronic devices than usual. You have the power to make cunning observations about how things work. You may end up with a brilliant idea on how to improve the efficiency of an appliance in your house.