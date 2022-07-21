Today in High Prairie: July 22, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 22, 2022

Driftpile Powwow [Day 1 of 3] – Grand Entry at 1 p.m.

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

Noon – 10 p.m. – Hoedown Jamboree at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie.

1 p.m. – Enjoy games at HP Golden Age Centre. Cribbage, pool, shuffleboard, etc.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 22, 2022

1478 – Philip I, “The Handsome” Spanish King

1763 – James Geddes, Engineered Erie Canal

1849 – Emma Lazarus, “New Colossus” Author

1889 – James Whale, Frankenstein Director

1907 – Zubir Said, Wrote Singapore’s Anthem

1908 – Amy Vanderbilt, American Etiquette Authority

1930 – Marcia Henderson, Peter Pan Actress

1933 – Chuck Cassey, Jimmy Dean Show Director

1934 – Louise Fletcher, One Flew over Cuckoo’s Nest

1940 – Alex Trebek, Jeopardy TV Host

1941 – Ron Turcotte, Canadian Jockey

1944 – Rick Davies, Supertramp Vocalist

1946 – Danny Glover, Lethal Weapon Actor

1947 – Don Henley, Eagles Drummer/Vocalist

1949 – Alan Menken, Beauty & the Beast Composer

1955 – Willem Dafoe, Platoon Actor

1957 – Dave Stieb, Toronto Blue Jay

1962 – Martine St. Clair, Canadian Singer

1964 – David Spade, Saturday Night Live Actor

1965 – Shawn Michaels, WWF/WWE Wrestler

1972 – Colin Ferguson, Canadian Actor

1978 – A.J. Cook, Canadian Actress

1992 – Selena Gomez, Stars Dance Actress/Singer

2013 – Prince George, Third in Line to English Throne

This Day in Local History – July 22, 2022

July 22, 1968: High Prairie’s Matt Zahacy is fined $10 and costs in provincial court after pleading guilty to driving a tractor on a highway with no rubber tires.

July 22, 1984: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmer Andrew Howard sets an Alberta record in the boy’s 15-16 years 50-metre freestyle race. No time is published.

July 22, 1984: The High Prairie All-Stars win their own slo-pitch tournament defeating Grande Prairie Burnt Hills Trucking 13-3 in the final. They win $2,000 for their efforts.

July 22, 1984: Valerie Bodette is crowned Winagami Lake Beach Queen.

July 22, 1988: A fire at Buchanan Lumber’s third yard damages the electrical room, one edger, part of the main carriage and other equipment. Damage is later estimated at $250,000.

July 22, 1990: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win eight races and 32 medals at their own swim meet.

July 22, 1995: Carman Moen celebrates the grand opening of Workmasters Safety and Workwear.

July 22, 1998: South Peace News reports Mayor Diana Oliver says the High Prairie Recreation Board is dysfunctional and must be disbanded.

July 22, 2000: Doris Villeneuve celebrates the grand opening of the Fisherman’s Diner in Joussard.

July 22, 2001: High Prairie Max Badboys sweep a doubleheader from the visiting Grimshaw Athletics 10-0 and 11-4 in Wheatbelt Baseball League action.

July 22, 2001: Echo Sound sweeps the High Prairie Highlanders 5-4 and 2-0 in Grande Prairie Men’s Soccer League play.

July 22, 2006: The Grouard Peace River TrailNet Society holds its annual guided hikes beginning at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park. Six guided walks are held on trails in the area.

July 22, 2006: The High Prairie Playboys win the Alberta Masters Fastball title in Calihoo after defeating Bonnyville 16-7 and 10-5.

July 22, 2008: The Grouard 86’ers advance to the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final with a 9-3 win over the Peavine Boyz. Grouard wins the series three straight.

July 22, 2009: The High Prairie and Area Concerned Citizens Health Committee holds its first meeting.

July 22, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to write the Alberta government over frustrating delays on the $15 million marina project in Joussard by R.J. and Linda Williscroft.

July 22, 2015: Big Lakes County discusses a proposal to purchase the High Prairie Airport from the Town of High Prairie.

July 22, 2015: Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan’s prediction comes true when Big Lakes County agrees to spend another $100,000 to repair the High Prairie Airport Terminal. First estimates was it was going to cost only $90,000 for the entire project.

July 22, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to investigate the cost of hiring employees at the Gilwood and Enilda waste transfer stations.

July 22, 2015: Big Lakes County declares a state of agricultural disaster. Poor hay and crop conditions prompt the action.

July 22, 2015: Marvin Lloyd Hunt passes away at the age of 84 years. He was an avid hunter and trapper.

July 22, 2017: High Prairie Dolphins win 32 races at their annual swim meet.

This Day in World History – July 22, 2022

1729 – Diamonds found in Minas Geras, Brazil.

1793 – Alexander Mackenzie reaches the Pacific Ocean.

1893 – Katharine Lee Bates writes “America the Beautiful”.

1918 – Lightning kills 504 sheep in Utah’s Wasatch National Park.

1933 – First solo flight round the world 7 days, 19 hrs.

1934 – John Dillinger is mortally wounded by FBI agents.

1942 – Warsaw Ghetto Jews [300,000] sent to Treblinka Extermination Camp.

1959 – Ed Wood’s “Plan 9 From Outer Space” called one of worse films ever.

1962 – First US Venus probe, Mariner 1, fails at lift-off.

1963 – The Beatles release “Introducing the Beatles”.

1972 – Venera 8 makes soft landing on Venus.

1983 – Dick Smith makes first solo helicopter flight around the world.

1992 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escapes prison.

1994 – 23rd & last part of Comet Shoemaker-Levy hit Jupiter.

1994 – O.J. Simpson pleads “Absolutely 100% Not Guilty” of murder.

2011 – Norway is the victim of twin terror attacks.

2012 – Pranab Mukherjee is elected 13th President of India.

2015 – ‘Oldest’ Qur’an fragments discovered date back to AD 568-645.

2016 – Manufacture of world’s last videocassette occurs this month.

2018 – Heatwave in Japan kills 11 in one day.

2018 – Lone gunman shooting kills 3, injures 13 in Toronto.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 22, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You could feel like a giant wrecking ball that is anxious to break down existing structures. Perhaps you are upset about a new development in your town, the country’s political system, or the power structure within your home. Regardless of the exact reason, you are certain that change needs to happen in order to make progress. Often, one must tear down an existing structure before a better one can be built!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Keep pen and paper close by, and have the number of the patent office on hand. You are apt to come up with some original ideas that could be revolutionary. You are likely be more intrigued by gadgets and electronic devices than usual. You have the power to make cunning observations about how things work. You may end up with a brilliant idea on how to improve the efficiency of an appliance in your house!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may have endless ideas streaming through your head but little patience to see any of them through to the end. Perhaps you are so busy jumping from one thought to the next you do not take any of them far enough to know whether or not they are worth pursuing. Write thoughts down as they come to you, and go over them later when your mind is in a quieter state!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It is OK to change your opinion. You may pride yourself on being the solid one who always has an answer or knows exactly where to go. You may look upon others as flaky, indecisive, or fickle. It is important you not shut down your thinking after making a decision about something. Keep your mind open to changes that occur around you and maybe you will have a change of heart!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel a strong need to express your individuality. You do not want to blend into the herd, unseen as you walk down the street. You want to be the sheep with the blue wool, the person skipping instead of walking. Find a place or group that lets you be yourself and not worry about what other people think about your style. Your originality is inspiring. Do not squelch it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Going with the flow may not necessarily appeal to you today. This is one time when you may want to be the fish swimming upstream while the school heads downstream. Feel free to go your own way regardless of what others have to say about it. You may get pressured by your loved ones to act a certain way or go somewhere special. Do not do these things just to please them. Do what pleases you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There are a few emotional surprises coming your way. You might act a certain way under normal circumstances, but today you are apt to take a completely different route. Perhaps you do not know why you suddenly feel comfortable about a situation you would normally be quite skeptical about. Nevertheless, this feeling is possible. Do not bother questioning your emotions. Simply roll with whatever circumstances come your way. You will open many doors for yourself!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are apt to need emotional freedom. Perhaps you sense you are being coerced or manipulated into feeling a certain way and feel trapped in the situation. If you can distance yourself, you are likely to see you are indeed getting caught up in someone else’s drama. Right now, it is imperative you find an outlet where you can express yourself freely without feeling like you have to act a particular way!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Take inventory of your habits and behaviours. Look to certain patterns and note the ones that do and do not work for you. You will more than likely feel an urge to break free from repetition and create new paths that allow for other opportunities to come along. You may not even be consciously aware that in many ways you are beating a dead horse. Do not continue to waste your energy on paths that go nowhere!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel smothered by certain individuals and loved ones who hang on you like barnacles on a rock. You are a big part of their emotional support system and they rely on you for strength. Today, however, you could get frustrated by this extra weight. You will more than likely want to rip those barnacles off in order to give you more breathing room. Freedom from others’ emotional baggage is the key for today!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may end up scaring people with your dramatic, emotional outbursts. Your behavior is likely to be erratic. The smallest things could set you off on a crazy tirade. The root of these issues probably has to do with a need to be loved, and you feel like others do not give you the attention you think you deserve. Try not to let your happiness depend so much on others’ actions. The most important love is self-love!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might surprise a few people with your words and actions, which could seem out of character for you. Do not be surprised if you do not think or act like your normal self. There is a streak of the oddball inside you that wants to have its day in the spotlight. Let that part of you shine through by wearing your plaid pants with a polka dot shirt and furry orange hat. Wear bright, expressive colours that show off your willingness to stand out in a crowd!