Today in High Prairie: July 22, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – July 22, 2023

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 22, 2023

1478 – Philip I, “The Handsome” Spanish King

1763 – James Geddes, Engineered Erie Canal

1849 – Emma Lazarus, “New Colossus” Author

1889 – James Whale, Frankenstein Director

1907 – Zubir Said, Wrote Singapore’s Anthem

1908 – Amy Vanderbilt, American Etiquette Authority

1930 – Marcia Henderson, Peter Pan Actress

1933 – Chuck Cassey, Jimmy Dean Show Director

1934 – Louise Fletcher, One Flew over Cuckoo’s Nest

1940 – Alex Trebek, Jeopardy TV Host

1941 – Ron Turcotte, Canadian Jockey

1944 – Rick Davies, Supertramp Vocalist

1946 – Danny Glover, Lethal Weapon Actor

1947 – Don Henley, Eagles Drummer/Vocalist

1949 – Alan Menken, Beauty & the Beast Composer

1955 – Willem Dafoe, Platoon Actor

1957 – Dave Stieb, Toronto Blue Jay

1962 – Martine St. Clair, Canadian Singer

1964 – David Spade, Saturday Night Live Actor

1965 – Shawn Michaels, WWF/WWE Wrestler

1972 – Colin Ferguson, Canadian Actor

1978 – A.J. Cook, Canadian Actress

1992 – Selena Gomez, Stars Dance Actress/Singer

2013 – Prince George, Third in Line to English Throne

This Day in Local History – July 22, 2023

July 22, 1968: High Prairie’s Matt Zahacy is fined $10 and costs in provincial court after pleading guilty to driving a tractor on a highway with no rubber tires.

July 22, 1984: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmer Andrew Howard sets an Alberta record in the boy’s 15-16 years 50-metre freestyle race. No time is published.

July 22, 1984: The High Prairie All-Stars win their own slo-pitch tournament defeating Grande Prairie Burnt Hills Trucking 13-3 in the final. They win $2,000 for their efforts.

July 22, 1984: Valerie Bodette is crowned Winagami Lake Beach Queen.

July 22, 1988: A fire at Buchanan Lumber’s third yard damages the electrical room, one edger, part of the main carriage and other equipment. Damage is later estimated at $250,000.

July 22, 1990: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win eight races and 32 medals at their own swim meet.

July 22, 1995: Carman Moen celebrates the grand opening of Workmasters Safety and Workwear.

July 22, 1998: South Peace News reports Mayor Diana Oliver says the High Prairie Recreation Board is dysfunctional and must be disbanded.

July 22, 2000: Doris Villeneuve celebrates the grand opening of the Fisherman’s Diner in Joussard.

July 22, 2001: High Prairie Max Badboys sweep a doubleheader from the visiting Grimshaw Athletics 10-0 and 11-4 in Wheatbelt Baseball League action.

July 22, 2001: Echo Sound sweeps the High Prairie Highlanders 5-4 and 2-0 in Grande Prairie Men’s Soccer League play.

July 22, 2006: The Grouard Peace River TrailNet Society holds its annual guided hikes beginning at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park. Six guided walks are held on trails in the area.

July 22, 2006: The High Prairie Playboys win the Alberta Masters Fastball title in Calihoo after defeating Bonnyville 16-7 and 10-5.

July 22, 2008: The Grouard 86’ers advance to the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final with a 9-3 win over the Peavine Boyz. Grouard wins the series three straight.

July 22, 2009: The High Prairie and Area Concerned Citizens Health Committee holds its first meeting.

July 22, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to write the Alberta government over frustrating delays on the $15 million marina project in Joussard by R.J. and Linda Williscroft.

July 22, 2015: Big Lakes County discusses a proposal to purchase the High Prairie Airport from the Town of High Prairie.

July 22, 2015: Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan’s prediction comes true when Big Lakes County agrees to spend another $100,000 to repair the High Prairie Airport Terminal. First estimates was it was going to cost only $90,000 for the entire project.

July 22, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to investigate the cost of hiring employees at the Gilwood and Enilda waste transfer stations.

July 22, 2015: Big Lakes County declares a state of agricultural disaster. Poor hay and crop conditions prompt the action.

July 22, 2015: Marvin Lloyd Hunt passes away at the age of 84 years. He was an avid hunter and trapper.

July 22, 2017: High Prairie Dolphins win 32 races at their annual swim meet.

This Day in World History – July 22, 2023

1729 – Diamonds found in Minas Geras, Brazil.

1793 – Alexander Mackenzie reaches the Pacific Ocean.

1893 – Katharine Lee Bates writes “America the Beautiful”.

1918 – Lightning kills 504 sheep in Utah’s Wasatch National Park.

1933 – First solo flight round the world 7 days, 19 hrs.

1934 – John Dillinger is mortally wounded by FBI agents.

1942 – Warsaw Ghetto Jews [300,000] sent to Treblinka Extermination Camp.

1959 – Ed Wood’s “Plan 9 From Outer Space” called one of worse films ever.

1962 – First US Venus probe, Mariner 1, fails at lift-off.

1963 – The Beatles release “Introducing the Beatles”.

1972 – Venera 8 makes soft landing on Venus.

1983 – Dick Smith makes first solo helicopter flight around the world.

1992 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escapes prison.

1994 – 23rd & last part of Comet Shoemaker-Levy hit Jupiter.

1994 – O.J. Simpson pleads “Absolutely 100% Not Guilty” of murder.

2011 – Norway is the victim of twin terror attacks.

2012 – Pranab Mukherjee is elected 13th President of India.

2015 – ‘Oldest’ Qur’an fragments discovered date back to AD 568-645.

2016 – Manufacture of world’s last videocassette occurs this month.

2018 – Heatwave in Japan kills 11 in one day.

2018 – Lone gunman shooting kills 3, injures 13 in Toronto.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 22, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There is no excuse for laziness today. Get out of bed before noon. The more active you are, the happier you will be. Come out of your cave and express your thoughts to others. Get out in the open air and listen to what the wind has to say. Be active and flexible. There is nothing heavy about people’s emotions today, so keep things light and active.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not let things stagnate. It is time to take action. See how far rather than deep you can go in everything you do today. Cover a wide range of topics and pick up a magazine or two. Take a break from your usual emotional intensity and enjoy the sunshine and the light conversation. Keep it all energetic and upbeat. Take action when you see that things are lagging.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may feel like you have come into the light today. A weight has been lifted, but there is still a great deal of emotional drama that needs to work itself out. Go for a walk or jog this afternoon and work on increasing your lung capacity. Get your heart rate up and feel your blood pumping. The more active you are, the more you will be able to sort through your situation.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Take a break from your steady climb today. Look at things around you. Enjoy a night out with friends and take an active role in the conversation. See a movie or play. Do more socializing and you will be able to release some of the tension you might not even realize you have inside. Get the energy moving again. Take an active role and keep up with the beat.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Pay attention to the news today, and not just the mainstream news but the offbeat, smaller publications, too. Question what you hear and read. Take an active role to increase your knowledge of the world. Take responsibility for your citizenship by keeping an eye on what is going on. Information is an important part of gaining power.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today is a great day to jump out of bed and get things done. You may feel indecisive, but do not sweat it. You do not have to make any great commitments. You will do fine jumping around from task to task. Get out into the open and say what is on your mind. Engage in some sort of physical activity that gets you breathing deeply.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The name of the game today is action. The air has cleared, and it feels like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders. You might experience a sudden burst of physical energy, pushing you to get out and walk or go for a long bike ride. Enjoy the wind in your hair. Release your pent-up emotions in the open air.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Take some of that knowledge you have gathered and processed over the past few weeks and begin to spread it around. It is time to put your communication skills to work. Your emotions are strongly tied to your actions, and things will take on a much lighter tone than they have had in the past couple of days. Take deep breaths and find a way to release your pent-up tension.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your physical stamina is apt to be strong today. You should consider going to the gym to release some of that pent-up energy. Engage in team sports or something that involves strategy and good coordination. Pick up a tennis racquet or join a basketball game. Your high energy will be the key to coming out on top.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Take a break from the seriousness that has prevailed over the past couple days. Upbeat conversations are the way to navigate through today’s waters. You might notice that others are more actively communicating and that words are especially effective. You talk and people listen. Do your share of listening, too. The conscious exchange of ideas is critical on a day like this.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Jump back on stage and say what you have to say. Your participation in the conversation is critical to maintaining a healthy energy flow. The things you say will have a profound effect on others, so chose your words carefully. Enjoy a physical activity that involves a group. Make it a social event. Be an active participant in all situations today.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your solid grounding may become a bit unstable today, but do not worry about it. Be a little more flexible and release your tight grip on the situation. Infuse laughter and playfulness into the picture. The exchange of ideas is critical. Get out of the house and into a social arena where you can enjoy lighthearted conversations.