Today in High Prairie: July 22, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – July 22, 2024

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 22, 2024

1478 – Philip I, “The Handsome” Spanish King

1763 – James Geddes, Engineered Erie Canal

1849 – Emma Lazarus, “New Colossus” Author

1889 – James Whale, Frankenstein Director

1907 – Zubir Said, Wrote Singapore’s Anthem

1908 – Amy Vanderbilt, American Etiquette Authority

1930 – Marcia Henderson, Peter Pan Actress

1933 – Chuck Cassey, Jimmy Dean Show Director

1934 – Louise Fletcher, One Flew over Cuckoo’s Nest

1940 – Alex Trebek, Jeopardy TV Host

1941 – Ron Turcotte, Canadian Jockey

1944 – Rick Davies, Supertramp Vocalist

1946 – Danny Glover, Lethal Weapon Actor

1947 – Don Henley, Eagles Drummer/Vocalist

1949 – Alan Menken, Beauty & the Beast Composer

1955 – Willem Dafoe, Platoon Actor

1957 – Dave Stieb, Toronto Blue Jay

1962 – Martine St. Clair, Canadian Singer

1964 – David Spade, Saturday Night Live Actor

1965 – Shawn Michaels, WWF/WWE Wrestler

1972 – Colin Ferguson, Canadian Actor

1978 – A.J. Cook, Canadian Actress

1992 – Selena Gomez, Stars Dance Actress/Singer

2013 – Prince George, Third in Line to English Throne

This Day in Local History – July 22, 2024

July 22, 1968: High Prairie’s Matt Zahacy is fined $10 and costs in provincial court after pleading guilty to driving a tractor on a highway with no rubber tires.

July 22, 1984: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmer Andrew Howard sets an Alberta record in the boy’s 15-16 years 50-metre freestyle race. No time is published.

July 22, 1984: The High Prairie All-Stars win their own slo-pitch tournament defeating Grande Prairie Burnt Hills Trucking 13-3 in the final. They win $2,000 for their efforts.

July 22, 1984: Valerie Bodette is crowned Winagami Lake Beach Queen.

July 22, 1988: A fire at Buchanan Lumber’s third yard damages the electrical room, one edger, part of the main carriage and other equipment. Damage is later estimated at $250,000.

July 22, 1990: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win eight races and 32 medals at their own swim meet.

July 22, 1995: Carman Moen celebrates the grand opening of Workmasters Safety and Workwear.

July 22, 1998: South Peace News reports Mayor Diana Oliver says the High Prairie Recreation Board is dysfunctional and must be disbanded.

July 22, 2000: Doris Villeneuve celebrates the grand opening of the Fisherman’s Diner in Joussard.

July 22, 2001: High Prairie Max Badboys sweep a doubleheader from the visiting Grimshaw Athletics 10-0 and 11-4 in Wheatbelt Baseball League action.

July 22, 2001: Echo Sound sweeps the High Prairie Highlanders 5-4 and 2-0 in Grande Prairie Men’s Soccer League play.

July 22, 2006: The Grouard Peace River TrailNet Society holds its annual guided hikes beginning at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park. Six guided walks are held on trails in the area.

July 22, 2006: The High Prairie Playboys win the Alberta Masters Fastball title in Calihoo after defeating Bonnyville 16-7 and 10-5.

July 22, 2008: The Grouard 86’ers advance to the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final with a 9-3 win over the Peavine Boyz. Grouard wins the series three straight.

July 22, 2009: The High Prairie and Area Concerned Citizens Health Committee holds its first meeting.

July 22, 2009: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to write the Alberta government over frustrating delays on the $15 million marina project in Joussard by R.J. and Linda Williscroft.

July 22, 2015: Big Lakes County discusses a proposal to purchase the High Prairie Airport from the Town of High Prairie.

July 22, 2015: Joussard Councillor Ed Podollan’s prediction comes true when Big Lakes County agrees to spend another $100,000 to repair the High Prairie Airport Terminal. First estimates was it was going to cost only $90,000 for the entire project.

July 22, 2015: Big Lakes County agrees to investigate the cost of hiring employees at the Gilwood and Enilda waste transfer stations.

July 22, 2015: Big Lakes County declares a state of agricultural disaster. Poor hay and crop conditions prompt the action.

July 22, 2015: Marvin Lloyd Hunt passes away at the age of 84 years. He was an avid hunter and trapper.

July 22, 2017: High Prairie Dolphins win 32 races at their annual swim meet.

This Day in World History – July 22, 2024

1729 – Diamonds found in Minas Geras, Brazil.

1793 – Alexander Mackenzie reaches the Pacific Ocean.

1893 – Katharine Lee Bates writes “America the Beautiful”.

1918 – Lightning kills 504 sheep in Utah’s Wasatch National Park.

1933 – First solo flight round the world 7 days, 19 hrs.

1934 – John Dillinger is mortally wounded by FBI agents.

1942 – Warsaw Ghetto Jews [300,000] sent to Treblinka Extermination Camp.

1959 – Ed Wood’s “Plan 9 From Outer Space” called one of worse films ever.

1962 – First US Venus probe, Mariner 1, fails at lift-off.

1963 – The Beatles release “Introducing the Beatles”.

1972 – Venera 8 makes soft landing on Venus.

1983 – Dick Smith makes first solo helicopter flight around the world.

1992 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escapes prison.

1994 – 23rd & last part of Comet Shoemaker-Levy hit Jupiter.

1994 – O.J. Simpson pleads “Absolutely 100% Not Guilty” of murder.

2011 – Norway is the victim of twin terror attacks.

2012 – Pranab Mukherjee is elected 13th President of India.

2015 – ‘Oldest’ Qur’an fragments discovered date back to AD 568-645.

2016 – Manufacture of world’s last videocassette occurs this month.

2018 – Heatwave in Japan kills 11 in one day.

2018 – Lone gunman shooting kills 3, injures 13 in Toronto.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 22, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not get discouraged by other people’s failures today! There may be signs that warn you of potential roadblocks ahead, but this does not mean you should turn your car around or give up on your goal! Perhaps you only need to slow down the pace or select a new route! Either way, you have the perseverance and inner drive to accomplish any task you undertake!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not get thrown off your path! Focus inward and concentrate on the tasks at hand! This may not be the most lighthearted and jovial day, but one must always take the good with the bad! Use the sober, grounding tone of today’s energy to get down to business and stay there! Work now, play later! Remember the story about the ant and the grasshopper! Now is the time to store provisions for the future!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things should be flowing quite well for you today! Take this opportunity and use the energy to its full potential! Centre yourself and look at the weeks ahead! Where do you want to be in two months? Where do you want to be in two years? Now is the time to take stock of what you have got and plan for future growth! You have a great deal going for you, so do not waste your time on frivolity!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today is a great day to gather data for a new project you are working on! Put your nose to the grindstone and make some major progress on an important job! Find comfort in your work! Make sure, however, that the work you are engaged in is something that feeds your soul as opposed to just put money in your pocket! This is critical to maintaining a healthy mind and spirit!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is obvious how much you like to dream! Certainly, this is an important part of your existence! Realize there comes a time when you must face reality! This is one of those days when you need to bite the bullet and deal with your bills! Take care of annoying errands you have been putting off! Send the letters that have piled up on your desk for days! Stop making excuses!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Stop wasting your energy on things that have no real relevance in your life! This is a day to focus your attention on the tasks at hand and get things done! Do not get distracted by the blinking neon lights! Stay tuned to your own channel! It might not be a bad idea to adopt more of a critical tone so you do not get caught up in issues that do not pertain to you!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Delight in all your projects today! You should enjoy a positive mood and pleasurable experiences with others! Let the good times roll! Your ego and emotions should be acting harmoniously! You have every reason to smile, so keep grinning from ear to ear! You are able to get a lot accomplished if you so choose! Adjust your compass, check the prevailing winds, and set sail!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is n ot a great day for inspiring enthusiasm in others! You might find there is a sober, conservative tone to the day that is stealing the fuel from your fire! Realize this is just part of the natural cycle of things! Do not feel you need to be up and active all the time! Give yourself a rest and focus your energy inward! Settle your nerves and get down to business!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is an excellent day in which you should be able to ground your emotions and find a greater amount of stability in your life! As you walk down the street, be conscious of the Earth below you! Plant your feet firmly on the ground and realize you are a living part and product of this great planet! Do not separate yourself from Mother Nature – you are her child! Respect her!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Realize you are the one responsible for cleaning up your own mess! If you have left your dirty clothes on the floor and the dishes unwashed, you will be the one who has to pay the consequences later on! Take responsibility for your actions! Today is an excellent day to do your laundry and clean the mess in the sink! You will feel better about yourself and your immediate environment after you do!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things should be going your way right now! Feel confident about yourself and your decisions! Let your inner glow radiate outward and show people you have a great deal of love to offer! Practice what you preach! You lose respect when you act contrary to the way in which you insist the people around you act! Feel your power from within as opposed to trying to get it from others!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Follow through on your promises today! You may be generous with your words and advice, but you might fall a bit short when it comes to actually delivering the goods! This is a great time to prove to others that you mean what you say! Do the things you said you would! You will be able to accomplish quite a bit as long as you maintain a focused and positive mindset.