Today in High Prairie – July 23, 2020

What’s Happening Today – July 23, 2020

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 23, 2020

Brent Lochhead

Emma Buck

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 23, 2020

Dennis MacDonald

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 23

1503 – Anna of Bohemia, “Queen of the Romans”

1849 – Geza Zichy, famous one-armed pianist.

1864 – Apolinario Mabini, 1st PM of the Philippines.

1884 – Albert Warner, Warner Bros. Studio founder.

1908 – Karl Swenson, Little House on Prairie actor.

1921 – Peter Twiss, 1st to Exceed 1,000 mph.

1928 – Vera Rubin, discovered dark matter.

1933 – Bert Convy, Tattletales TV host.

1947 – David Essex, Rock On singer.

1950 – Blair Thornton, BTO guitarist.

1950 – Ian Thomas, Painted Ladies singer.

1961 – Woody Harrelson, Cheers sctor [Woody].

1962 – Eriq La Salle, ER Actor [Dr. Peter Benton].

1965 – “Slash”, Guns N’ Roses guitarist.

1973 – Monica Lewinsky, Bill Clinton Scandal woman.

1876 – Jonathan Gallant, Canadian musician.

1989 – Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter series actor.

This Day in Local History – July 23

July 23, 1914: The Peace River Record begins publishing with Chas Frederick as publisher.

July 23, 1969: South Peace News reports of a hailstorm five miles west of town that severely damaged crops and wiped out gardens.

July 23, 1969: South Peace News reports The Bay’s $35,000 renovation is complete.

July 23, 1975: The High Prairie Reporter publishes its last edition ending an 18-month run.

July 23, 1983: Despite being open for nearly four years, Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park celebrates its official grand opening.

July 23, 1984: A prominent local businessman’s four-year battle with cancer ends as Peter Schell dies at the age of 60.

July 23, 1985: Six people are injured in a head-on collision at Faust.

July 23, 2000: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers Leslie Pollack, Erin Pollack and Nicole Vandermeulen win seven medals at the Alberta Summer Games in Grande Prairie.

July 23, 2001: RCMP officials announce that Sgt. Dan McNaughton is hired as High Prairie’s new staff sergeant.

July 23, 2008: Joanne Smith writes in her High Prairie Golf column that High Prairie’s Kelly Masson records a rare eagle on the sixth hole.

July 23, 2017: The High Prairie Royals win the Alberta Mosquito A Tier 1 baseball title after defeating the NEX Pirates 19-13 in Provost.

This Day in World History – July 23

1764 – James Otis publishes views on taxation without representation.

1798 – Napoleon captures Alexandria, Egypt.

1829 – William Burt patents America’s first typewriter.

1840 – Union Act passed uniting Upper & Lower Canada.

1888 – John Boyd Dunlop applies to patent pneumatic tire.

1904 – Ice cream cone created during St Louis World Fair.

1929 – The Fascist government in Italy bans use of foreign words.

1931 – France says it can’t afford to send a team to 1932 LA Olympics.

1937 – Isolation of pituitary hormone announced.

1944 – Soviet Army marches into Poland.

1956 – Bell X-2 rocket plane sets aircraft speed record of 3,050 kph.

1965 – The Beatles’ “Help” is released in UK.

1967 – 1st successful liver transplant performed.

1982 – US FCC approves AM stereo radio.

1982 – International Whaling Commission votes for total ban on whaling.

1983 – Air Canada Flight 143 runs out of fuel; lands at Gimli, Manitoba.

1989 – FOX-TV tops ABC, NBC & CBS for 1st time.

1994 – All 40,000 ceiling tiles in Seattle Kingdome must be replaced.

1995 – Comet Hale-Bopp is discovered, becomes visible 1 year later.

2008 – Cape Verde joins the World Trade Organization [153rd member].

2015 – NASA announces discovery of the most Earth-like planet yet.

2018 – Japan records its highest-ever temperature at 41.1C.

2018 – Slum homes for 30,000 people demolished in Nairobi, Kenya.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 23

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Don’t get thrown off your path. Focus inward and concentrate on the tasks at hand. This may not be the most lighthearted and jovial day, but one must always take the good with the bad. Use the sober, grounding tone of today’s energy to get down to business and stay there. Work now, play later! Remember the story about the ant and the grasshopper. Now is the time to store provisions for the future.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Things should be flowing quite well for you today. Take this opportunity and use the energy to its full potential. Centre yourself and look at the weeks ahead. Where do you want to be in two months? Where do you want to be in two years? Now is the time to take stock of what you’ve got and plan for future growth. You have a great deal going for you, so don’t waste your time on frivolity.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Things should be going your way right now. Feel confident about yourself and your decisions. Let your inner glow radiate outward and show people you have a great deal of love to offer. Practice what you preach. You lose respect when you act contrary to the way in which you insist the people around you act. Feel your power from within as opposed to trying to get it from others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It’s obvious how much you like to dream. Certainly, this is an important part of your existence. Realize there comes a time when you must face reality. This is one of those days when you need to bite the bullet and deal with your bills. Take care of annoying errands you’ve been putting off. Send the letters that have piled up on your desk for days. Stop making excuses.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Stop wasting your energy on things that have no real relevance in your life. This is a day to focus your attention on the tasks at hand and get things done. Don’t get distracted by the blinking neon lights. Stay tuned to your own channel. It might not be a bad idea to adopt more of a critical tone so you don’t get caught up in issues that don’t pertain to you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Delight in all your projects today. You should enjoy a positive mood and pleasurable experiences with others. Let the good times roll. Your ego and emotions should be acting harmoniously. You have every reason to smile, so keep grinning from ear to ear. You’re able to get a lot accomplished if you so choose. Adjust your compass, check the prevailing winds, and set sail.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today isn’t a great day for inspiring enthusiasm in others. You might find there’s a sober, conservative tone to the day that’s stealing the fuel from your fire. Realize this is just part of the natural cycle of things. Don’t feel you need to be up and active all the time. Give yourself a rest and focus your energy inward. Settle your nerves and get down to business.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today is an excellent day in which you should be able to ground your emotions and find a greater amount of stability in your life. As you walk down the street, be conscious of the Earth below you. Plant your feet firmly on the ground and realize you’re a living part and product of this great planet. Don’t separate yourself from Mother Nature – you are her child. Respect her.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Realize you’re the one responsible for cleaning up your own mess. If you’ve left your dirty clothes on the floor and the dishes unwashed, you will be the one who has to pay the consequences later on. Take responsibility for your actions. Today is an excellent day to do your laundry and clean the mess in the sink. You’ll feel better about yourself and your immediate environment after you do.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Things should be going your way right now. Feel confident about yourself and your decisions. Let your inner glow radiate outward and show people you have a great deal of love to offer. Practice what you preach. You lose respect when you act contrary to the way in which you insist the people around you act. Feel your power from within as opposed to trying to get it from others.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Delight in all your projects today. You should enjoy a positive mood and pleasurable experiences with others. Let the good times roll. Your ego and emotions should be acting harmoniously. You have every reason to smile, so keep grinning from ear to ear. You’re able to get a lot accomplished if you so choose. Adjust your compass, check the prevailing winds, and set sail.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Don’t get discouraged by other people’s failures today. There may be signs that warn you of potential roadblocks ahead, but this doesn’t mean you should turn your car around or give up on your goal. Perhaps you only need to slow down the pace or select a new route. Either way, you have the perseverance and inner drive to accomplish any task you undertake.