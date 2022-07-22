Today in High Prairie: July 23, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

Driftpile Powwow [Day 2 of 3]. Grand Entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

HP Summer Football Clinic. Call [780] 523-0265 for details.

Noon – 10 p.m. – Hoedown Jamboree at Triangle Hall 15 km west of High Prairie.

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Peace River Farmers’ Market at 8002-102 Ave. [West Hill Industrial Plaza].

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 23, 2022

1503 – Anna of Bohemia, “Queen of the Romans”

1775 – Etienne-Louis Malus, Polarization of Light Studies

1823 – Coventry Patmore, The Angel in the House Poet

1849 – Geza Zichy, Famous One-Armed Pianist

1864 – Apolinario Mabini, First PM of the Philippines

1884 – Albert Warner, Warner Bros. Studio Founder

1894 – Arthur Treacher, Merv Griffin Show Announcer

1908 – Karl Swenson, Little House on Prairie Actor

1917 – Kurt Kreuger, Unfaithfully Yours Actor

1921 – Peter Twiss, First to Exceed 1,000 mph

1928 – Vera Rubin, Discovered Dark Matter

1929 – Jack Richardson, The Guess Who Producer

1933 – Bert Convy, Tattletales TV Host

1937 – Bruce Surtees, Dirty Harry Cinematographer

1947 – David Essex, Rock On Singer

1950 – Blair Thornton, BTO Guitarist

1950 – Ian Thomas, Painted Ladies Singer

1954 – Marisa DeFranco, DeFranco Family Musician

1961 – Martin Gore, Depeche Mode Rocker

1961 – Woody Harrelson, Cheers Actor [Woody[

1961 – Eriq La Salle, ER Actor [Dr. Peter Benton]

1965 – “Slash”, Guns N’ Roses Guitarist

1967 – Philip Hoffman, Moneyball Actor

1973 – Monica Lewinsky, Bill Clinton Scandal Woman

1976 – Jonathan Gallant, Canadian Musician

1980 – Michelle Williams, Destiny’s Child Singer

1982 – Schottzie Schott, Dog Mascot of Cincinnati Reds

1989 – Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter Series Actor

This Day in Local History – July 23, 2022

July 23, 1914: The Peace River Record begins publishing with C. Frederick as publisher.

July 23, 1969: South Peace News reports of a hailstorm five miles west of town that severely damaged crops and wiped out gardens.

July 23, 1969: South Peace News reports The Bay’s $35,000 renovation is complete.

July 23, 1975: The High Prairie Reporter publishes its last edition ending an 18-month run.

July 23, 1983: Despite being open for nearly four years, Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park celebrates its official grand opening.

July 23, 1984: A prominent local businessman’s four-year battle with cancer ends as Peter Schell dies at the age of 60.

July 23, 1985: Six people are injured in a head-on collision at Faust.

July 23, 1986: South Peace News reports that the Fairview Monarchs leave the NPHL to join the new Central Peace Hockey League.

July 23, 1988: The Kinuso Bad News Blues mosquito baseball team returns home from provincials winless.

July 23, 2000: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers Leslie Pollack, Erin Pollack and Nicole Vandermeulen win seven medals at the Alberta Summer Games in Grande Prairie.

July 23, 2001: RCMP officials announce that Sgt. Dan McNaughton is hired as High Prairie’’s new staff sergeant.

July 23, 2005: A theft at Shell Snack and Car wash occurs with the culprit stealing only cigarettes.

July 23, 2008: Buchanan Lumber’s plant manager, Wayne Midnight, writes South Peace News telling High Prairie residents they are prepared to ride out the storm of declining lumber markets.

July 23, 2008: Joanne Smith writes in her High Prairie Golf column that High Prairie’s Kelly Masson records a rare eagle on the sixth hole.

July 23, 2008: Big Lakes Dodge completes the paving of their parking lot.

July 23, 2009: The defending champion Whitefish Lake Hawks defeat the hometown Peavine Young Guns 8-2 to advance to the league semi-final against the Peavine Rangers.

July 23, 2009: High Prairie’s Pat Berry wins $2,500 in the Royal Bank Gold Key Contest.

July 23, 2010: Two police vehicles collide on Highway 2 near Big Lakes Dodge.

July 23, 2014: Wildrose Party Leader Danielle Smith visits High Prairie to pitch the party’s plan to local leaders.

July 23, 2017: The High Prairie Royals win the Alberta Mosquito A Tier 1 baseball title after defeating the NEX Pirates 19-13 in Provost.

This Day in World History – July 23, 2022

1764 – James Otis publishes views on taxation without representation.

1798 – Napoleon captures Alexandria, Egypt.

1827 – First US swimming school opens at Boston.

1829 – William Burt patents America’s first typewriter.

1840 – Union Act passed uniting Upper & Lower Canada.

1888 – John Boyd Dunlop applies to patent pneumatic tire.

1904 – Ice cream cone created during St Louis World Fair.

1929 – The fascist government in Italy bans use of foreign words.

1931 – France says it can’t afford to send a team to 1932 LA Olympics.

1937 – Isolation of pituitary hormone announced.

1944 – Soviet Army marches into Poland.

1956 – Bell X-2 rocket plane sets aircraft speed record of 3,050 kph.

1965 – The Beatles’ “Help” is released in UK.

1967 – First successful liver transplant performed.

1973 – US President Richard Nixon refuses to release Watergate tapes.

1982 – US FCC approves AM stereo radio.

1982 – International Whaling Commission votes for total ban on whaling.

1983 – Air Canada Flight 143 runs out of fuel; lands at Gimli, Manitoba.

1989 – FOX-TV tops ABC, NBC & CBS for the first time.

1994 – All 40,000 ceiling tiles in Kingdome must be replaced.

1995 – Comet Hale-Bopp is discovered, becomes visible 1 year later.

2008 – Cape Verde joins the World Trade Organization [153rd member].

2015 – NASA announces discovery of the most Earth-like planet yet.

2018 – Japan records its highest-ever temperature at 41.1C.

2018 – Slum homes for 30,000 people demolished in Nairobi, Kenya.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 23, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Follow through on your promises today. You may be generous with your words and advice, but you might fall a bit short when it comes to actually delivering the goods. This is a great time to prove to others you mean what you say. Do the things you said you would. You will be able to accomplish quite a bit as long as you maintain a focused and positive mindset!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not get discouraged by other people’s failures today. There may be signs that warn you of potential roadblocks ahead, but this does not mean you should turn your car around or give up on your goal. Perhaps you only need to slow down the pace or select a new route. Either way, you have the perseverance and inner drive to accomplish any task you undertake!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Do not get thrown off your path. Focus inward and concentrate on the tasks at hand. This may not be the most light-hearted and jovial day, but one must always take the good with the bad. Use the sober, grounding tone of today’s energy to get down to business and stay there. Work now, play later! Remember the story about the ant and the grasshopper. Now is the time to store provisions for the future!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Things should be flowing quite well for you today. Take this opportunity and use the energy to its full potential. Centre yourself and look at the weeks ahead. Where do you want to be in two months? Where do you want to be in two years? Now is the time to take stock of what you have got and plan for future growth. You have a great deal going for you, so do not waste your time on frivolity!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is a great day to gather data for a new project you are working on. Put your nose to the grindstone and make some major progress on an important job. Find comfort in your work. Make sure, however, that the work you are engaged in is something that feeds your soul as opposed to just put money in your pocket. This is critical to maintaining a healthy mind and spirit!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is obvious how much you like to dream. Certainly, this is an important part of your existence. Realize there comes a time when you must face reality. This is one of those days when you need to bite the bullet and deal with your bills. Take care of annoying errands that you have been putting off. Send the letters that have piled up on your desk for days. Stop making excuses!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Stop wasting your energy on things that have no real relevance in your life. This is a day to focus your attention on the tasks at hand and get things done. Do not get distracted by the blinking neon lights. Stay tuned to your own channel. It might not be a bad idea to adopt more of a critical tone so you do not get caught up in issues that do not pertain to you!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Delight in all your projects today. You should enjoy a positive mood and pleasurable experiences with others. Let the good times roll. Your ego and emotions should be acting harmoniously. You have every reason to smile, so keep grinning from ear to ear. You are able to get a lot accomplished if you so choose. Adjust your compass, check the prevailing winds, and set sail!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is not a great day for inspiring enthusiasm in others. You might find there is a sober, conservative tone to the day that is stealing the fuel from your fire. Realize this is just part of the natural cycle of things. Do not feel you need to be up and active all the time. Give yourself a rest and focus your energy inward. Settle your nerves and get down to business!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is an excellent day in which you should be able to ground your emotions and find a greater amount of stability in your life. As you walk down the street, be conscious of the Earth below you. Plant your feet firmly on the ground and realize you are a living part and product of this great planet. Do not separate yourself from Mother Nature – you are her child. Respect her!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Realize you are the one responsible for cleaning up your own mess. If you have left your dirty clothes on the floor and the dishes unwashed, you will be the one who has to pay the consequences later on. Take responsibility for your actions. Today is an excellent day to do your laundry and clean the mess in the sink. You will feel better about yourself and your immediate environment after you do!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Things should be going your way right now. Feel confident about yourself and your decisions. Let your inner glow radiate outward and show people you have a great deal of love to offer. Practice what you preach. You lose respect when you act contrary to the way in which you insist the people around you act. Feel your power from within as opposed to trying to get it from others!