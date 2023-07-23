Today in High Prairie: July 23, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 23, 2023

Attend the church of your choice.

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 23, 2023

1503 – Anna of Bohemia, “Queen of the Romans”

1775 – Etienne-Louis Malus, Polarization of Light Studies

1823 – Coventry Patmore, The Angel in the House Poet

1849 – Geza Zichy, Famous One-Armed Pianist

1864 – Apolinario Mabini, First PM of the Philippines

1884 – Albert Warner, Warner Bros. Studio Founder

1894 – Arthur Treacher, Merv Griffin Show Announcer

1908 – Karl Swenson, Little House on Prairie Actor

1917 – Kurt Kreuger, Unfaithfully Yours Actor

1921 – Peter Twiss, First to Exceed 1,000 mph

1928 – Vera Rubin, Discovered Dark Matter

1929 – Jack Richardson, The Guess Who Producer

1933 – Bert Convy, Tattletales TV Host

1937 – Bruce Surtees, Dirty Harry Cinematographer

1947 – David Essex, Rock On Singer

1950 – Blair Thornton, BTO Guitarist

1950 – Ian Thomas, Painted Ladies Singer

1954 – Marisa DeFranco, DeFranco Family Musician

1961 – Martin Gore, Depeche Mode Rocker

1961 – Woody Harrelson, Cheers Actor [Woody[

1961 – Eriq La Salle, ER Actor [Dr. Peter Benton]

1965 – “Slash”, Guns N’ Roses Guitarist

1967 – Philip Hoffman, Moneyball Actor

1973 – Monica Lewinsky, Bill Clinton Scandal Woman

1976 – Jonathan Gallant, Canadian Musician

1980 – Michelle Williams, Destiny’s Child Singer

1982 – Schottzie Schott, Dog Mascot of Cincinnati Reds

1989 – Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter Series Actor

This Day in Local History – July 23, 2023

July 23, 1914: The Peace River Record begins publishing with C. Frederick as publisher.

July 23, 1969: South Peace News reports of a hailstorm five miles west of town that severely damaged crops and wiped out gardens.

July 23, 1969: South Peace News reports The Bay’s $35,000 renovation is complete.

July 23, 1975: The High Prairie Reporter publishes its last edition ending an 18-month run.

July 23, 1983: Despite being open for nearly four years, Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park celebrates its official grand opening.

July 23, 1984: A prominent local businessman’s four-year battle with cancer ends as Peter Schell dies at the age of 60.

July 23, 1985: Six people are injured in a head-on collision at Faust.

July 23, 1986: South Peace News reports that the Fairview Monarchs leave the NPHL to join the new Central Peace Hockey League.

July 23, 1988: The Kinuso Bad News Blues mosquito baseball team returns home from provincials winless.

July 23, 2000: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers Leslie Pollack, Erin Pollack and Nicole Vandermeulen win seven medals at the Alberta Summer Games in Grande Prairie.

July 23, 2001: RCMP officials announce that Sgt. Dan McNaughton is hired as High Prairie’s new staff sergeant.

July 23, 2005: A theft at Shell Snack and Car wash occurs with the culprit stealing only cigarettes.

July 23, 2008: Buchanan Lumber’s plant manager, Wayne Midnight, writes South Peace News telling High Prairie residents they are prepared to ride out the storm of declining lumber markets.

July 23, 2008: Joanne Smith writes in her High Prairie Golf column that High Prairie’s Kelly Masson records a rare eagle on the sixth hole.

July 23, 2008: Big Lakes Dodge completes the paving of their parking lot.

July 23, 2009: The defending champion Whitefish Lake Hawks defeat the hometown Peavine Young Guns 8-2 to advance to the league semi-final against the Peavine Rangers.

July 23, 2009: High Prairie’s Pat Berry wins $2,500 in the Royal Bank Gold Key Contest.

July 23, 2010: Two police vehicles collide on Highway 2 near Big Lakes Dodge.

July 23, 2014: Wildrose Party Leader Danielle Smith visits High Prairie to pitch the party’s plan to local leaders.

July 23, 2017: The High Prairie Royals win the Alberta Mosquito A Tier 1 baseball title after defeating the NEX Pirates 19-13 in Provost.

This Day in World History – July 23, 2023

1764 – James Otis publishes views on taxation without representation.

1798 – Napoleon captures Alexandria, Egypt.

1827 – First US swimming school opens at Boston.

1829 – William Burt patents America’s first typewriter.

1840 – Union Act passed uniting Upper & Lower Canada.

1888 – John Boyd Dunlop applies to patent pneumatic tire.

1904 – Ice cream cone created during St Louis World Fair.

1929 – The fascist government in Italy bans use of foreign words.

1931 – France says it can’t afford to send a team to 1932 LA Olympics.

1937 – Isolation of pituitary hormone announced.

1944 – Soviet Army marches into Poland.

1956 – Bell X-2 rocket plane sets aircraft speed record of 3,050 kph.

1965 – The Beatles’ “Help” is released in UK.

1967 – First successful liver transplant performed.

1973 – US President Richard Nixon refuses to release Watergate tapes.

1982 – US FCC approves AM stereo radio.

1982 – International Whaling Commission votes for total ban on whaling.

1983 – Air Canada Flight 143 runs out of fuel; lands at Gimli, Manitoba.

1989 – FOX-TV tops ABC, NBC & CBS for the first time.

1994 – All 40,000 ceiling tiles in Kingdome must be replaced.

1995 – Comet Hale-Bopp is discovered, becomes visible 1 year later.

2008 – Cape Verde joins the World Trade Organization [153rd member].

2015 – NASA announces discovery of the most Earth-like planet yet.

2018 – Japan records its highest-ever temperature at 41.1C.

2018 – Slum homes for 30,000 people demolished in Nairobi, Kenya.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 23, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Maintaining equilibrium may not be the easiest task today, but if anyone can do it, you can! Strong opinions from others could crop up to challenge you. You have a great deal of ammunition in your arsenal. You can learn quite a bit by accepting this challenge and engaging in a heated debate. Have faith in yourself!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Desire is the name of the game today. If you want it, you can get it, but it will not come easily. The prize will go to the person who desires it the most. Show the people around you how much you can accomplish. You will impress others with your incredible drive and determination. Do not fall victim to the wasp that could sting you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is like playing a game on your home field. You have fans supporting you and you know the territory. Take advantage of the little things you have going for you. There is a dramatic force at work that is erratic but extremely powerful as long as you maintain control. Stay focused on your goals. True happiness is only a small step away.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Enlist the help of others today. Information exchange is key to putting the last few puzzle pieces into place. Doing things on your own is important and necessary, but at some point you need to realize the next major step requires a certain amount of input from others. Gather data and apply it to your situation. Do not become a leech or burden to others.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is an excellent day for you! Celebrate! Your ego is strong. Beautiful things are flowing your way. You should enjoy a good mood that will attract favourable people and situations to you. There is virtually no limit to the expansiveness of this day. One thing to watch out for is arrogance. Be proud but not obnoxious.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your emotions may be a bit erratic. It may be hard for you to focus on anything today. Things continue to shift from one topic to the next with little resolution. Others are not apt to be very sympathetic to your feelings, so do not expect it. You will only set yourself up for disappointment. It is a better day to focus on your head rather than your heart.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is an extra blast of wind ready to fill your sails today, so make sure you have both hands on the tiller. Whichever way your rudder is pointed is the direction you will go. Once you get on course, it will be difficult for you to readjust your position, so make sure your compass is properly set. Continue with your journey, full speed ahead.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The energy of the day is erratic, and you will probably be hopping all over the place. Do not worry about trying to firm up any plans at this time. You may feel like you are trying to grab a slippery fish with greased hands. If so, do not worry about it. Let the fish swim away for now. Relax. You can always catch another one later if you need to.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Get up and get going today! You have no time to lose! Your mind will be busy tackling many tasks, but this suits you just fine. You are well equipped to deal with the many frantic situations that are likely to come up. There is a great deal of strength to your emotions that you can use to connect with others and communicate your thoughts in a healthy manner.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your heart could experience some wild fluctuations today. It may seem as if your emotions are on a derailing train. The best thing to do if this is the case is sit by yourself and write them down. Compose a letter, song, or journal entry. You are much less confused than you think. When in doubt, consult someone you love and trust. Go with your instincts.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Suddenly things are coming to a head for you. The drama is escalating and you are not sure if you can remember all your lines. Take things one step at a time. Deal with the issues as they come. If you get ahead of yourself, you might be overwhelmed by the fear that the situation will be more than you can handle. Do not sweat the small stuff!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your focus will centre on your emotions today, although being centered in itself will be quite a challenge. You may feel like a yo-yo in someone else’s hand. Do not fall prey to victimization. Stand up for yourself even if it means that others get upset. You are responsible for your feelings and no one else’s.