Today in High Prairie: July 23, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 23, 2024

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at council chambers.

10 – 11 a.m. – Nampa Seniors’ Coffee Morning at Nampa Foods.

10 a.m. – Noon – Drop-In Coffee at HP Golden Age Club.

1 – 3 p.m. – Elders Drop-in at HP Native Friendship Centre. Beading, Cards, Crafts, and more.

6 p.m. – Town of High Prairie meets in council chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 23, 2024

1503 – Anna of Bohemia, “Queen of the Romans”

1775 – Etienne-Louis Malus, Polarization of Light Studies

1823 – Coventry Patmore, The Angel in the House Poet

1849 – Geza Zichy, Famous One-Armed Pianist

1864 – Apolinario Mabini, First PM of the Philippines

1884 – Albert Warner, Warner Bros. Studio Founder

1894 – Arthur Treacher, Merv Griffin Show Announcer

1908 – Karl Swenson, Little House on Prairie Actor

1917 – Kurt Kreuger, Unfaithfully Yours Actor

1921 – Peter Twiss, First to Exceed 1,000 mph

1928 – Vera Rubin, Discovered Dark Matter

1929 – Jack Richardson, The Guess Who Producer

1933 – Bert Convy, Tattletales TV Host

1937 – Bruce Surtees, Dirty Harry Cinematographer

1947 – David Essex, Rock On Singer

1950 – Blair Thornton, BTO Guitarist

1950 – Ian Thomas, Painted Ladies Singer

1954 – Marisa DeFranco, DeFranco Family Musician

1961 – Martin Gore, Depeche Mode Rocker

1961 – Woody Harrelson, Cheers Actor [Woody[

1961 – Eriq La Salle, ER Actor [Dr. Peter Benton]

1965 – “Slash”, Guns N’ Roses Guitarist

1967 – Philip Hoffman, Moneyball Actor

1973 – Monica Lewinsky, Bill Clinton Scandal Woman

1976 – Jonathan Gallant, Canadian Musician

1980 – Michelle Williams, Destiny’s Child Singer

1982 – Schottzie Schott, Dog Mascot of Cincinnati Reds

1989 – Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter Series Actor

This Day in Local History – July 23, 2024

July 23, 1914: The Peace River Record begins publishing with C. Frederick as publisher.

July 23, 1969: South Peace News reports of a hailstorm five miles west of town that severely damaged crops and wiped out gardens.

July 23, 1969: South Peace News reports The Bay’s $35,000 renovation is complete.

July 23, 1975: The High Prairie Reporter publishes its last edition ending an 18-month run.

July 23, 1983: Despite being open for nearly four years, Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park celebrates its official grand opening.

July 23, 1984: A prominent local businessman’s four-year battle with cancer ends as Peter Schell dies at the age of 60.

July 23, 1985: Six people are injured in a head-on collision at Faust.

July 23, 1986: South Peace News reports that the Fairview Monarchs leave the NPHL to join the new Central Peace Hockey League.

July 23, 1988: The Kinuso Bad News Blues mosquito baseball team returns home from provincials winless.

July 23, 2000: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers Leslie Pollack, Erin Pollack and Nicole Vandermeulen win seven medals at the Alberta Summer Games in Grande Prairie.

July 23, 2001: RCMP officials announce that Sgt. Dan McNaughton is hired as High Prairie’s new staff sergeant.

July 23, 2005: A theft at Shell Snack and Car wash occurs with the culprit stealing only cigarettes.

July 23, 2008: Buchanan Lumber’s plant manager, Wayne Midnight, writes South Peace News telling High Prairie residents they are prepared to ride out the storm of declining lumber markets.

July 23, 2008: Joanne Smith writes in her High Prairie Golf column that High Prairie’s Kelly Masson records a rare eagle on the sixth hole.

July 23, 2008: Big Lakes Dodge completes the paving of their parking lot.

July 23, 2009: The defending champion Whitefish Lake Hawks defeat the hometown Peavine Young Guns 8-2 to advance to the league semi-final against the Peavine Rangers.

July 23, 2009: High Prairie’s Pat Berry wins $2,500 in the Royal Bank Gold Key Contest.

July 23, 2010: Two police vehicles collide on Highway 2 near Big Lakes Dodge.

July 23, 2014: Wildrose Party Leader Danielle Smith visits High Prairie to pitch the party’s plan to local leaders.

July 23, 2017: The High Prairie Royals win the Alberta Mosquito A Tier 1 baseball title after defeating the NEX Pirates 19-13 in Provost.

This Day in World History – July 23, 2024

1764 – James Otis publishes views on taxation without representation.

1798 – Napoleon captures Alexandria, Egypt.

1827 – First US swimming school opens at Boston.

1829 – William Burt patents America’s first typewriter.

1840 – Union Act passed uniting Upper & Lower Canada.

1888 – John Boyd Dunlop applies to patent pneumatic tire.

1904 – Ice cream cone created during St Louis World Fair.

1929 – The fascist government in Italy bans use of foreign words.

1931 – France says it can’t afford to send a team to 1932 LA Olympics.

1937 – Isolation of pituitary hormone announced.

1944 – Soviet Army marches into Poland.

1956 – Bell X-2 rocket plane sets aircraft speed record of 3,050 kph.

1965 – The Beatles’ “Help” is released in UK.

1967 – First successful liver transplant performed.

1973 – US President Richard Nixon refuses to release Watergate tapes.

1982 – US FCC approves AM stereo radio.

1982 – International Whaling Commission votes for total ban on whaling.

1983 – Air Canada Flight 143 runs out of fuel; lands at Gimli, Manitoba.

1989 – FOX-TV tops ABC, NBC & CBS for the first time.

1994 – All 40,000 ceiling tiles in Kingdome must be replaced.

1995 – Comet Hale-Bopp is discovered, becomes visible 1 year later.

2008 – Cape Verde joins the World Trade Organization [153rd member].

2015 – NASA announces discovery of the most Earth-like planet yet.

2018 – Japan records its highest-ever temperature at 41.1C.

2018 – Slum homes for 30,000 people demolished in Nairobi, Kenya.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 23, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – It is possible you have been so emotional about a certain issue you have taken it way too far! Fortunately, your reasoning has finally caught up with your feelings! Now it is time for a reckoning! Give your brain a chance to sort things out and bring the situation back into equilibrium! Your first tendency may be to overreact and have things swing in the opposite direction! Do your best to resist this temptation!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may experience a transformation in your thinking! It is bound to affect every aspect of your life! By always questioning, you work through difficult issues that require a constant reshuffling of viewpoints! Feel free to open yourself up to new ways of thinking as you dismiss old ways that no longer serve you! Now is a terrific time to consider a fresh wave of thought! You will be exposed to a new way of truth!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may be overwhelmed by an onslaught of communication from someone you did not expect to hear from! It could be this person suddenly puts a monkey wrench in your plans! It is important to adapt and allow for the constant changes that are bound to come your way! Do not get so hung up on a certain way of doing things that you fail to see the wisdom in a new and different approach!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Someone might feel obligated to give you their two cents even if you did not ask for it! Be careful not to dismiss this information without giving it proper consideration! This knowledge comes to you for a reason, and it is possible it is the very piece of information you need now in order to complete the puzzle! Do not disregard anything, regardless of how esoteric it seems!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is time to finally apply the knowledge you have accumulated and come to recognize the truth! Perhaps you have been sitting on the facts while contemplating their meaning! It is now time to get this information out into the open! There is no doubt this action is likely to make waves, but that is OK! A key theme of the day is transformation, so feel free to contribute your part!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – When it comes to issues that require real thinking, be careful of letting someone else take control! You might have a rather lazy attitude in this department and it could be tempting to simply let someone else do the thinking for you! This attitude is apt to lead you down the wrong path for you! Taking responsibility for yourself means thinking for yourself, so do it!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is likely to be a powerful force at work trying to manipulate the way you think about a certain situation! Be conscious of the source of your facts! It could be that someone is giving you tainted information so you will act in a way that is favourable to his or her plan! Others may not be looking out for your best interests, so it is important you are! Do not accept things blindly without question!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Do not second-guess yourself today! It could be you are wavering so much about a decision that even after you make it, you hesitate to follow through with it! Once you make up your mind about something, stick with it! Have confidence in your own mental process! Once you begin to waver, it may be difficult to find the assurance you need since you will inevitably slide down the slippery slope of self-doubt!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Other people may try to wield their power even when it is not their place! This is one time when people may try to show off their IQ by offering random facts that do not offer anything useful to the situation at hand but just serve to prove their knowledge of esoteric trivia! Try not to buy into other people’s displays of power! There is more than likely a great deal of hype and not much substance!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Once your brain gets hooked on something, you are likely to take it to the extreme! Be careful of overworking yourself in a certain issue that requires a more rational, temperate attitude! You may get into trouble if you insist on going off the deep end! Do not tackle issues you are not ready to handle! Take things slowly and maintain a moderate, conservative viewpoint! If you go too far, back off and take a break!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your brain is likely to be working overtime! Things were going along just fine until you suddenly ran into an unexpected snag that kept you from where you want to be! It is as if the hamster wheel you have been running on suddenly jammed! Even though you are still working just as hard, the wheel simply will not turn! Perhaps it is time to step off and take a break! Get some perspective!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Try not to get too wrapped up in the mental side of things! Perhaps you are trying to work everything through in your mind! You will find there are strong forces outside your own trying their hardest to manipulate your thinking! It might be good to step away from the situation and do more processing with your heart! Go with your instincts rather than rely so much on your thoughts!