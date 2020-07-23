Today in High Prairie – July 24, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 24, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 24, 2020

Adelaide Veniot

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 24, 2020

Banks Lightning

Billy Ray Chalifoux Jr.

Blossom Prentice

Morgan Saitz

Sharlee Samuelson

Tyrell Willier-Chalifoux

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 24

1683 – Simón Bolívar, Bolivia named for him.

1802 – Alexandre Dumas, The Three Musketeers author.

1897 – Amelia Earhart, female aviator who disappeared.

1899 – Chief Dan George, Canadian First Nations author.

1914 – Frances Kelsey, stopped Thalidomide use in US.

1924 – Charles K. Johnson, Flat Earth Society president.

1936 – Mark Goddard, Lost in Space actor.

1936 – Ruth Buzzi, Laugh-In actress.

1940 – Dan Hedaya, Cheers actor [Carla’s husband].

1942 – Chris Sarandon, Dog Day Afternoon actor.

1948 – Marvin the Martian, Looney Tunes character.

1949 – Michael Richards, Seinfeld actor [ Kramer].

1951 – Lynda Carter, Wonder Woman actress.

1963 – Julie Krone, 1st female to win Belmont Stakes.

1964 – Barry Bonds, MLB Home Run King [762].

1969 – Jennifer Lopez, American pop singer.

1975 – Torrie Wilson, American WWF wrestler.

1987 – Mara Wilson, Mrs. Doubtfire actresss.

This Day in Local History – July 24

July 24, 1968: South Peace News reports on High Prairie’s challenge to Peace River to give the most blood at upcoming blood donor clinics. All in fun, Peace River Mayor Whitmey says, “We accept the challenge and will beat those bloody leaches.”

July 24, 1972: A study by the Peace River Regional Planning Commission predicts in 20 years Grande Prairie and Peace River will be cities. High Prairie, High Level, Falher and Fairview are predicted to be other major centres.

July 24, 1985: No one is injured in a fire which guts the High Prairie Provincial Building destroying the records in 13 government offices. The fire started in an interior incinerator.

July 24, 1985: South Peace News reports Earle Mast, 57, is found guilty in an Edmonton court of impersonating a police officer and other charges arising from incidents in McLennan and High Prairie.

July 24-25, 1985: Two members of the Health Facilities Review Committee investigate complaints at the High Prairie Hospital.

July 24, 1991: South Peace News reports that Jaime Erasmus is awarded two gold medals after the completion of the Alberta Northwest Summer Games after it’s discovered that the original gold medal winner is too old to compete in her event.

July 24, 1992: Kinuso celebrates the opening of their new Seniors Centre.

July 24, 1993: Quin Sekulich wins a silver medal in the triple jump and a bronze in the long jump at the Alberta Outdoor Track and Field Meet in Calgary.

July 24, 1995: The public is enraged to hear that Harvey James Mitchell, 19, pleads guilty in court to assaulting two Marigold Enterprises clients.

July 24, 1997: The High Prairie recreation board shuns an idea to sell booze in the Sports Palace arena.

July 24, 2006: Six cars jump the tracks at a derailment near Triangle. No environmental damage or injuries occur.

July 24, 2011: Several local seniors return home with medals from the Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games in Fairview. Dorothy Calvert and Lloyd Gauchier win gold medals in golf, Doug Flett bronze in golf, Erwyn Marx and John Turner bronze in tennis, and Frank Tries in shot put and discus.

July 24, 2012: Concrete is poured to begin construction of POPS Home Hardware’s new building.

July 24, 2013: A photo of a lost dog in a Spotlight story is seen by two little girls, Amber and Ashlinn Brown, who are later reunited with their dog after two years.

July 24, 2015: Martin Deerline celebrates its grand opening in its new building.

July 24, 2016: The High Prairie Peewee A Chiefs win silver medals at Provincials after losing the final 12-1 to the host Clive Hornets.

This Day in World History – July 24

1487 – Citizens in Netherlands rebel against ban on foreign beer.

1534 – Jacques Cartier lands in Canada, claims it for France.

1567 – Mary Queen of Scots is forced to abdicate; son, 1, assumes throne.

1673 – Edmund Halley enters Oxford as an undergraduate.

1823 – Slavery is abolished in Chile.

1847 – Brigham Young and his Mormon followers arrive at Salt Lake City.

1847 – Rotary-type printing press patented.

1851 – Window tax abolished in Britain.

1911 – American explorer Hiram Bingham discovers Machu Picchu.

1917 – Trial of Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari begins for spying.

1929 – NY to San Francisco foot race ends after 2 1/2 months.

1934 – 1st ptarmigan hatched and reared in captivity in Ithaca, NY.

1944 – 300 allied bombers drop fire bombs on Allied/German positions.

1967 – The Beatles sign a petition in Times to legalize marijuana.

1967 – Charles de Gaulle says, “Vive le Quebec libre!”

1982 – “Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor from “Rocky III” tops charts.

1987 – IBM-PC DOS Version 3.3 [updated] released.

1991 – Scientists find a planet outside of solar system.

1998 – “Saving Private Ryan” starring Tom Hanks is released.

2009 – FINA Congress votes to ban all body-length swimsuits.

2018 – 1st bison born in Banff National Park in 140 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 24

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may experience a transformation in your thinking. It’s bound to affect every aspect of your life. By always questioning, you work through difficult issues that require a constant reshuffling of viewpoints. Feel free to open yourself up to new ways of thinking as you dismiss old ways that no longer serve you. Now is a terrific time to consider a fresh wave of thought. You’ll be exposed to a new way of truth.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be overwhelmed by an onslaught of communication from someone you didn’t expect to hear from. It could be that this person suddenly puts a monkey wrench in your plans. It’s important to adapt and allow for the constant changes that are bound to come your way. Don’t get so hung up on a certain way of doing things that you fail to see the wisdom in a new and different approach.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Someone might feel obligated to give you their two cents even if you didn’t ask for it. Be careful not to dismiss this information without giving it proper consideration. This knowledge comes to you for a reason, and it’s possible it’s the very piece of information you need now in order to complete the puzzle. Don’t disregard anything, regardless of how esoteric it seems.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It’s time to finally apply the knowledge you’ve accumulated and come to recognize the truth. Perhaps you’ve been sitting on the facts while contemplating their meaning. It’s now time to get this information out into the open. There’s no doubt this action is likely to make waves, but that’s OK. A key theme of the day is transformation, so feel free to contribute your part.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – When it comes to issues that require real thinking, be careful of letting someone else take control. You might have a rather lazy attitude in this department, and it could be tempting to simply let someone else do the thinking for you. This attitude is apt to lead you down the wrong path for you. Taking responsibility for yourself means thinking for yourself, so do it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There’s likely to be a powerful force at work trying to manipulate the way you think about a certain situation. Be conscious of the source of your facts. It could be that someone is giving you tainted information so you’ll act in a way that is favourable to his or her plan. Others may not be looking out for your best interests, so it’s important that you are. Don’t accept things blindly without question.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Don’t second-guess yourself today. It could be you’re wavering so much about a decision that even after you make it, you hesitate to follow through with it. Once you make up your mind about something, stick with it. Have confidence in your own mental process. Once you begin to waver, it may be difficult to find the assurance that you need since you’ll inevitably slide down the slippery slope of self-doubt.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Other people may try to wield their power even when it isn’t their place. This is one time when people may try to show off their IQ by offering random facts that don’t offer anything useful to the situation at hand but just serve to prove their knowledge of esoteric trivia. Try not to buy into other people’s displays of power. There’s more than likely a great deal of hype and not much substance.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Once your brain gets hooked on something, you’re likely to take it to the extreme. Be careful of overworking yourself in a certain issue that requires a more rational, temperate attitude. You may get into trouble if you insist on going off the deep end. Don’t tackle issues you aren’t ready to handle. Take things slowly and maintain a moderate, conservative viewpoint. If you go too far, back off and take a break.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your brain is likely to be working overtime. Things were going along just fine until you suddenly ran into an unexpected snag that kept you from where you want to be. It’s as if the hamster wheel you’ve been running on suddenly jammed. Even though you’re still working just as hard, the wheel simply won’t turn. Perhaps it’s time to step off and take a break. Get some perspective.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Try not to get too wrapped up in the mental side of things. Perhaps you’re trying to work everything through in your mind. You’ll find that there are strong forces outside your own trying their hardest to manipulate your thinking. It might be good to step away from the situation and do more processing with your heart. Go with your instincts rather than rely so much on your thoughts.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It’s possible you’ve been so emotional about a certain issue you’ve taken it way too far. Fortunately, your reasoning has finally caught up with your feelings. Now it’s time for a reckoning. Give your brain a chance to sort things out and bring the situation back into equilibrium. Your first tendency may be to overreact and have things swing in the opposite direction. Do your best to resist this temptation.