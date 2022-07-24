Today in High Prairie: July 24, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 24, 2022

Attend the church of your choice.

Driftpile Powwow [Day 3 of 3]. Grand Entries at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

HP Summer Football Clinic. Call [780] 523-0265 for details.

1 p.m. – Enjoy games at HP Golden Age Centre. Cribbage, pool, shuffleboard, etc.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 24, 2022

1683 – Simón Bolívar, Bolivia Named for Him

1802 – Alexandre Dumas, The Three Musketeers Author

1851 – Friedrich Sch ottky, Schottky’s Theorem Founder

1897 – Amelia Earhart, Female Aviator – Disappeared

1899 – Chief Dan George, Canadian Indian Author

1913 – George H. Brown, Hotel Sahara Producer

1914 – Frances Kelsey, Stopped Thalidomide use in US

1916 – Bob Eberly, Jimmy Dorsey Band Singer

1924 – Charles K. Johnson, Flat Earth Society President

1936 – Mark Goddard, Lost in Space Actor

1936 – Ruth Buzzi, Laugh-In Actress

1940 – Dan Hedaya, Cheers Actor – Carla’s Hubby

1942 – Chris Sarandon, Dog Day Afternoon Actor

1947 – Robert Hays, Airplane Actor

1948 – Marvin the Martian, Looney Tunes Character

1949 – Michael Richards, Seinfeld Actor – Kramer

1950 – Sam Behrens, LA Law Actor

1951 – Lynda Carter, Wonder Woman Actress

1957 – Robbie Grey, Modern English Rocker

1963 – Julie Krone, First Female Win Belmont Stakes

1964 – Barry Bonds, MLB Home Run King [762]

1968 – Malcolm Ingram, Canadian Director

1969 – Jennifer Lopez, American Pop Singer

1971 – Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman Director

1975 – Torrie Wilson, American WWF Wrestler

1982 – Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men Actress

1987 – Mara Wilson, Mrs. Doubtfire Actress

1991 – Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow Actress

This Day in Local History – July 24, 2022

July 24, 1967: Northland Utilities moves its High Prairie office next to K&L Tire.

July 24, 1968: South Peace News reports on High Prairie’s challenge to Peace River to give the most blood at upcoming blood donor clinics. All in fun, Peace River’s mayor says, “We accept the challenge and will beat those bloody leaches.”

July 24, 1972: A study by the Peace River Regional Planning Commission predicts in 20 years Grande Prairie and Peace River will be cities. High Prairie, High Level, Falher and Fairview are predicted to be other major centers.

July 24, 1974: High Prairie town council is unhappy with the Alberta government’s $675,000 grant to upgrade the town’s water system.

July 24, 1977: The Grande Prairie Doug Lewis Bulldogs defeat the Peavine Rangers 6-0 to win the host club’s fastball tournament.

July 24, 1983: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win 117 ribbons at their seventh annual swim meet and place second behind Peace River.

July 24, 1985: No one is injured in a fire which guts the High Prairie Provincial Building destroying the records in 13 government offices. The fire started in an interior incinerator.

July 24, 1985: South Peace News reports Earle Mast, 57, is found guilty in an Edmonton court of impersonating a police officer and other charges arising from incidents in McLennan and High Prairie.

July 24-25, 1985: Two members of the Health Facilities Review Committee investigate complaints at the High Prairie Hospital.

July 24, 1988: About 250 participants attend Grouard’s Kapown Days at Hilliardd’s Bay Provincial Park.

July 24, 1988: Collin Willier wins the bull riding title as the Sucker Creek Rodeo concludes two days of events.

July 24, 1991: South Peace News reports that Jaime Erasmus is awarded two gold medals after the completion of the Alberta Northwest Summer Games after it’s discovered the original gold medal winner is too old to compete in her event.

July 24, 1992: Kinuso celebrates the opening of their new Seniors Centre.

July 24, 1993: Bert Daly wins the annual Triangle Demolition Derby.

July 24, 1993: Quin Sekulich wins a silver medal in the triple jump and a bronze in the long jump at the Alberta Outdoor Track and Field Meet in Calgary.

July 24, 1994: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers Leslie Pollack, Nicole Vandermeulen and Kerdessa Perry all win aggregate titles in their age group at a swim meet in Grimshaw. Each swimmer wins four races. In all, Dolphins’ swimmers win 14 races.

July 24, 1995: The public is enraged to hear that Harvey James Mitchell, 19, pleads guilty in court to assaulting two Marigold Enterprises clients.

July 24, 1997: The High Prairie Recreation Board shuns an idea to sell booze in the Sports Palace arena.

July 24, 2001: The Peavine Rangers place first in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League with a 12-3-0 record while the Faust Silver Bullets do the same in the ladies division with an 11-1-0 record as regular season play concludes.

July 24, 2006: Six cars jump the tracks at a derailment near Triangle. No environmental damage or injuries occur.

July 24, 2009: Vandals strike the Eagle’s Nest Complex at Enilda forcing an indefinite closure of the facility. The vandal drove through the double doors leading into the hall.

July 24, 2010: Entries and attendance both rise from the previous year as the High Prairie Customs and Classics Carshow is held. About $2,300 is raised by the High Prairie Fire Department, who helped guide vehicles into their places. They also cooked the barbecue dinner.

July 24-25, 2010: Northern Lakes College’s Native Cultural Arts Museum celebrates its history by turning the clock back to the 1880s with outside and indoor displays.

July 24, 2011: Several local seniors return home with medals from the Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games in Fairview. Dorothy Calvert and Lloyd Gauchier win gold medals in golf, Doug Flett bronze in golf, Erwyn Marx and John Turner bronze in tennis, and Frank Tries in shot put and discus.

July 24, 2012: Concrete is poured to begin construction of POPS Home Hardware’s new building.

July 24, 2012: Town of High Prairie roads and facilities manager Brian Martinson tells the public works committee the proposed Tim Hortons store is on hold.

July 24, 2013: A photo of a lost dog in a Spotlight story is seen by two little girls, Amber and Ashlinn Brown, who are later reunited with their dog after two years.

July 24, 2013: High Prairie town council decides to add the names of Olga Johnston, Rhonda Keay and Verda Kozie to the High Prairie Citizen’s Monument. A fourth nominee declines the nomination.

July 24, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi says a proposed road leading south from East Prairie Metis Settlement to Swan Hills deserves council’s support.

July 24, 2013: Citizen Michael Long attends a High Prairie town council meeting and proposes a dog park.

July 24, 2015: Martin Deerline celebrates its grand opening in its new building.

July 24, 2016: The High Prairie Peewee A Chiefs win silver medals at Provincials after losing the final 12-1 to the host Clive Hornets.

July 24, 2016: The High Prairie Mosquito A Eagles win the consolation final at Provincials in Delburne after defeating the Fort McMurray Oil Giants 16-12.

July 24, 2018: High Prairie town council agrees to spend $6,000 to hire Municipal Experts to give the town a new look. The current look is getting stale, they say.

July 24, 2018: High Prairie town council hears from resident Andy Bruneau that stray cats are a problem after he is bitten and scratched.

July 24, 2018: High Prairie town Councillor Michael Long lashes out at Northern Lakes College and HPSD after hearing there are no plans to revive the Integrated NLC Campus. Long said NLC and HPSD “made their own mess” regarding the proposed project.

July 24, 2018: Former HP RCMP member Doug Buchta passes away at the age of 68 years in Grande Prairie. He served the RCMP over 30 years.

July 24, 2019: La Crete begins inquiries about joining the North Peace Hockey League. Their attempt to join is unsuccessful.

July 24, 2019: Big Lakes County Big Meadow – Enilda Councillor Donald Bissell says citizens who are fined should be given the right to appeal. “There is no appeal process,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development. “There should be,” says Bissell.

This Day in World History – July 24, 2022

1487 – Citizens in Netherlands rebel against ban on foreign beer.

1534 – Jacques Cartier lands in Canada, claims it for France.

1567 – Mary Queen of Scots is forced to abdicate; son, 1, assumes throne.

1673 – Edmund Halley enters Oxford as an undergraduate.

1823 – Slavery is abolished in Chile.

1847 – Brigham Young and his Mormon followers arrive at Salt Lake City.

1847 – Rotary-type printing press patented.

1851 – Window tax abolished in Britain.

1911 – American explorer Hiram Bingham discovers Machu Picchu.

1917 – Trial of Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari begins for spying.

1929 – New York to San Francisco foot race ends after 2 1/2 months.

1934 – First ptarmigan hatched and reared in captivity in Ithaca, NY.

1944 – 300 allied bombers drop fire bombs on Allied/German positions.

1952 – “High Noon” Western film starring Gary Cooper is released.

1967 – The Beatles sign a petition in Times to legalize marijuana.

1967 – Charles de Gaulle says, “Vive le Quebec libre!”

1982 – “Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor from “Rocky III” tops charts.

1987 – IBM-PC DOS Version 3.3 [updated] released.

1991 – Scientists find a planet outside of solar system.

1998 – “Saving Private Ryan” starring Tom Hanks is released.

2009 – FINA Congress votes to ban all body-length swimsuits.

2018 – First bison born in Banff National Park in 140 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 24, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Try not to get too wrapped up in the mental side of things. Perhaps you are trying to work everything through in your mind. You will find there are strong forces outside your own trying their hardest to manipulate your thinking. It might be good to step away from the situation and do more processing with your heart. Go with your instincts rather than rely so much on your thoughts!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It is possible you have been so emotional about a certain issue you have taken it way too far. Fortunately, your reasoning has finally caught up with your feelings. Now it is time for a reckoning. Give your brain a chance to sort things out and bring the situation back into equilibrium. Your first tendency may be to overreact and have things swing in the opposite direction. Do your best to resist this temptation!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may experience a transformation in your thinking. It is bound to affect every aspect of your life. By always questioning, you work through difficult issues that require a constant reshuffling of viewpoints. Feel free to open yourself up to new ways of thinking as you dismiss old ways that no longer serve you. Now is a terrific time to consider a fresh wave of thought. You will be exposed to a new way of truth!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be overwhelmed by an onslaught of communication from someone you did not expect to hear from. It could be this person suddenly puts a monkey wrench in your plans. It is important to adapt and allow for the constant changes that are bound to come your way. Do not get so hung up on a certain way of doing things you fail to see the wisdom in a new and different approach!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Someone might feel obligated to give you their two cents even if you did not ask for it. Be careful not to dismiss this information without giving it proper consideration. This knowledge comes to you for a reason, and it is possible it is the very piece of information you need now in order to complete the puzzle. Do not disregard anything, regardless of how esoteric it seems!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It is time to finally apply the knowledge you have accumulated and come to recognize the truth. Perhaps you have been sitting on the facts while contemplating their meaning. It is now time to get this information out into the open. There is no doubt this action is likely to make waves, but that is OK. A key theme of the day is transformation, so feel free to contribute your part!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – When it comes to issues that require real thinking, be careful of letting someone else take control. You might have a rather lazy attitude in this department, and it could be tempting to simply let someone else do the thinking for you. This attitude is apt to lead you down the wrong path for you. Taking responsibility for yourself means thinking for yourself, so do it!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is likely to be a powerful force at work trying to manipulate the way you think about a certain situation. Be conscious of the source of your facts. It could be that someone is giving you tainted information so you will act in a way that is favourable to his or her plan. Others may not be looking out for your best interests, so it is important you are. Do not accept things blindly without question!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Do not second-guess yourself today. It could be you are wavering so much about a decision that even after you make it, you hesitate to follow through with it. Once you make up your mind about something, stick with it. Have confidence in your own mental process. Once you begin to waver, it may be difficult to find the assurance you need since you will inevitably slide down the slippery slope of self-doubt!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Other people may try to wield their power even when it is not their place. This is one time when people may try to show off their IQ by offering random facts that do not offer anything useful to the situation at hand but just serve to prove their knowledge of esoteric trivia. Try not to buy into other people’s displays of power. There is more than likely a great deal of hype and not much substance!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Once your brain gets hooked on something, you are likely to take it to the extreme. Be careful of overworking yourself in a certain issue that requires a more rational, temperate attitude. You may get into trouble if you insist on going off the deep end. Do not tackle issues you are not ready to handle. Take things slowly and maintain a moderate, conservative viewpoint. If you go too far, back off and take a break!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your brain is likely to be working overtime! Things were going along just fine until you suddenly ran into an unexpected snag that kept you from where you want to be. It is as if the hamster wheel you have been running on suddenly jammed. Even though you are still working just as hard, the wheel simply will not turn. Perhaps it is time to step off and take a break. Get some perspective!