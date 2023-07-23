Today in High Prairie: July 24, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 24, 2023

5 p.m. – Town of Peace River meets in council chambers.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 24, 2023

1683 – Simón Bolívar, Bolivia Named for Him

1802 – Alexandre Dumas, The Three Musketeers Author

1851 – Friedrich Sch ottky, Schottky’s Theorem Founder

1897 – Amelia Earhart, Female Aviator – Disappeared

1899 – Chief Dan George, Canadian Indian Author

1913 – George H. Brown, Hotel Sahara Producer

1914 – Frances Kelsey, Stopped Thalidomide use in US

1916 – Bob Eberly, Jimmy Dorsey Band Singer

1924 – Charles K. Johnson, Flat Earth Society President

1936 – Mark Goddard, Lost in Space Actor

1936 – Ruth Buzzi, Laugh-In Actress

1940 – Dan Hedaya, Cheers Actor – Carla’s Hubby

1942 – Chris Sarandon, Dog Day Afternoon Actor

1947 – Robert Hays, Airplane Actor

1948 – Marvin the Martian, Looney Tunes Character

1949 – Michael Richards, Seinfeld Actor – Kramer

1950 – Sam Behrens, LA Law Actor

1951 – Lynda Carter, Wonder Woman Actress

1957 – Robbie Grey, Modern English Rocker

1963 – Julie Krone, First Female Win Belmont Stakes

1964 – Barry Bonds, MLB Home Run King [762]

1968 – Malcolm Ingram, Canadian Director

1969 – Jennifer Lopez, American Pop Singer

1971 – Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman Director

1975 – Torrie Wilson, American WWF Wrestler

1982 – Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men Actress

1987 – Mara Wilson, Mrs. Doubtfire Actress

1991 – Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow Actress

This Day in Local History – July 24, 2023

July 24, 1967: Northland Utilities moves its High Prairie office next to K&L Tire.

July 24, 1968: South Peace News reports on High Prairie’s challenge to Peace River to give the most blood at upcoming blood donor clinics. All in fun, Peace River’s mayor says, “We accept the challenge and will beat those bloody leaches.”

July 24, 1972: A study by the Peace River Regional Planning Commission predicts in 20 years Grande Prairie and Peace River will be cities. High Prairie, High Level, Falher and Fairview are predicted to be other major centres.

July 24, 1977: The Grande Prairie Doug Lewis Bulldogs defeat the Peavine Rangers 6-0 to win the host club’s fastball tournament.

July 24, 1983: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win 117 ribbons at their seventh annual swim meet and place second behind Peace River.

July 24, 1985: No one is injured in a fire which guts the High Prairie Provincial Building destroying the records in 13 government offices. The fire started in an interior incinerator.

July 24, 1985: South Peace News reports Earle Mast, 57, is found guilty in an Edmonton court of impersonating a police officer and other charges arising from incidents in McLennan and High Prairie.

July 24-25, 1985: Two members of the Health Facilities Review Committee investigate complaints at the High Prairie Hospital.

July 24, 1988: About 250 participants attend Grouard’s Kapown Days at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

July 24, 1988: Collin Willier wins the bull riding title as the Sucker Creek Rodeo concludes two days of events.

July 24, 1991: South Peace News reports that Jaime Erasmus is awarded two gold medals after the completion of the Alberta Northwest Summer Games after it’s discovered the original gold medal winner is too old to compete in her event.

July 24, 1992: Kinuso celebrates the opening of their new Seniors Centre.

July 24, 1993: Bert Daly wins the annual Triangle Demolition Derby.

July 24, 1993: Quin Sekulich wins a silver medal in the triple jump and a bronze in the long jump at the Alberta Outdoor Track and Field Meet in Calgary.

July 24, 1994: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers Leslie Pollack, Nicole Vandermeulen and Kerdessa Perry all win aggregate titles in their age group at a swim meet in Grimshaw. Each swimmer wins four races. In all, Dolphins’ swimmers win 14 races.

July 24, 1995: The public is enraged to hear that Harvey James Mitchell, 19, pleads guilty in court to assaulting two Marigold Enterprises clients.

July 24, 1997: The High Prairie Recreation Board shuns an idea to sell booze in the Sports Palace arena.

July 24, 2001: The Peavine Rangers place first in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League with a 12-3-0 record while the Faust Silver Bullets do the same in the ladies division with an 11-1-0 record as regular season play concludes.

July 24, 2006: Six cars jump the tracks at a derailment near Triangle. No environmental damage or injuries occur.

July 24, 2009: Vandals strike the Eagle’s Nest Complex at Enilda forcing an indefinite closure of the facility. The vandal drove through the double doors leading into the hall.

July 24, 2010: Entries and attendance both rise from the previous year as the High Prairie Customs and Classics Carshow is held. About $2,300 is raised by the High Prairie Fire Department, who helped guide vehicles into their places. They also cooked the barbecue dinner.

July 24-25, 2010: Northern Lakes College’s Native Cultural Arts Museum celebrates its history by turning the clock back to the 1880s with outside and indoor displays.

July 24, 2011: Several local seniors return home with medals from the Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games in Fairview. Dorothy Calvert and Lloyd Gauchier win gold medals in golf, Doug Flett bronze in golf, Erwyn Marx and John Turner bronze in tennis, and Frank Tries in shot put and discus.

July 24, 2012: Concrete is poured to begin construction of POPS Home Hardware’s new building.

July 24, 2012: Town of High Prairie roads and facilities manager Brian Martinson tells the public works committee the proposed Tim Hortons store is on hold.

July 24, 2013: A photo of a lost dog in a Spotlight story is seen by two little girls, Amber and Ashlinn Brown, who are later reunited with their dog after two years.

July 24, 2013: High Prairie town council decides to add the names of Olga Johnston, Rhonda Keay and Verda Kozie to the High Prairie Citizen’s Monument. A fourth nominee declines the nomination.

July 24, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi says a proposed road leading south from East Prairie Metis Settlement to Swan Hills deserves council’s support.

July 24, 2013: Citizen Michael Long attends a High Prairie town council meeting and proposes a dog park.

July 24, 2015: Martin Deerline celebrates its grand opening in its new building.

July 24, 2016: The High Prairie Peewee A Chiefs win silver medals at Provincials after losing the final 12-1 to the host Clive Hornets.

July 24, 2016: The High Prairie Mosquito A Eagles win the consolation final at Provincials in Delburne after defeating the Fort McMurray Oil Giants 16-12.

July 24, 2018: High Prairie town council agrees to spend $6,000 to hire Municipal Experts to give the town a new look. The current look is getting stale, they say.

July 24, 2018: High Prairie town council hears from resident Andy Bruneau that stray cats are a problem after he is bitten and scratched.

July 24, 2018: High Prairie town Councillor Michael Long lashes out at Northern Lakes College and HPSD after hearing there are no plans to revive the Integrated NLC Campus. Long said NLC and HPSD “made their own mess” regarding the proposed project.

July 24, 2018: Former HP RCMP member Doug Buchta passes away at the age of 68 years in Grande Prairie. He served the RCMP over 30 years.

July 24, 2019: La Crete begins inquiries about joining the North Peace Hockey League. Their attempt to join is unsuccessful.

July 24, 2019: Big Lakes County Big Meadow – Enilda Councillor Donald Bissell says citizens who are fined should be given the right to appeal. “There is no appeal process,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development. “There should be,” says Bissell.

This Day in World History – July 24, 2023

1487 – Citizens in Netherlands rebel against ban on foreign beer.

1534 – Jacques Cartier lands in Canada, claims it for France.

1567 – Mary Queen of Scots is forced to abdicate; son, 1, assumes throne.

1673 – Edmund Halley enters Oxford as an undergraduate.

1823 – Slavery is abolished in Chile.

1847 – Brigham Young and his Mormon followers arrive at Salt Lake City.

1847 – Rotary-type printing press patented.

1851 – Window tax abolished in Britain.

1911 – American explorer Hiram Bingham discovers Machu Picchu.

1917 – Trial of Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari begins for spying.

1929 – New York to San Francisco foot race ends after 2 1/2 months.

1934 – First ptarmigan hatched and reared in captivity in Ithaca, NY.

1944 – 300 allied bombers drop fire bombs on Allied/German positions.

1952 – “High Noon” Western film starring Gary Cooper is released.

1967 – The Beatles sign a petition in Times to legalize marijuana.

1967 – Charles de Gaulle says, “Vive le Quebec libre!”

1982 – “Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor from “Rocky III” tops charts.

1987 – IBM-PC DOS Version 3.3 [updated] released.

1991 – Scientists find a planet outside of solar system.

1998 – “Saving Private Ryan” starring Tom Hanks is released.

2009 – FINA Congress votes to ban all body-length swimsuits.

2018 – First bison born in Banff National Park in 140 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 24, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If there is an issue with your partner that needs airing, this is a good time to do it! Do not hold back just to maintain the equilibrium in the relationship. Do not sacrifice your peace of mind just to keep from rocking the boat. Refusing to face reality just to keep up an easy façade is not doing anyone a bit of good. Be totally honest with yourself, your feelings, and other people.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The intensity of the day may bring unexpected opposition. Whether it is verbalized or not, the confrontations are quite real. Do not underestimate a loved one’s emotions. Stand up to these issues and be realistic about their solutions. No one expects you to have all the answers, so do not pretend to. We are all human and we all make mistakes.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Give your loved ones the attention they need today. Do not let another day go by without saying you love them. Life is short and getting shorter with each passing day. Be confrontational about a serious issue that needs addressing. You are responsible for your feelings. Do not play the victim. You will only experience more pain and resentment later.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not run away from the tension today. Any emotional stress you feel will be compounded if it is not dealt with right away. Be in the moment while the moment is here. The more you face the present, the less you will regret in the future. Clear up any sticky situation that arises and move forward. People may not understand your needs and concerns until you clearly verbalize them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Stop hiding behind your intellectual barrier. Playing games will get you nowhere. True strength is standing up and demonstrating you can say what you feel in any situation, especially regarding a close loved one. If you feel the need to say something, say it. Do not wait until the situation escalates to an unhealthy argument before you finally get your feelings out.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Stop trying to feel everyone else’s emotions and focus on yours. Being empathetic is certainly laudable, but at some point you need to face the music and look in the mirror. Make a clear distinction between your needs and those of others. Express your feelings. Ask for help if you need it. Other people are not mind readers. They probably have no idea what you are feeling.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It may seem like neither side of the bed is the right side to wake up on today. The only solution may be is to just go back to dreamland if you can. If you can not, focus on your heart, because it is trying to tell you it needs some attention. Emotions may be running high, so be careful how you treat yourself and others.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may feel like you are being double-crossed by a loved one today. Maybe your words are being used against you in such a way that makes you look like the bad guy. When it comes to making a rebuttal on your behalf, let the other person know you are confronting them about their behaviour and not their person.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may say one thing one minute and the opposite the next. Most of the time you jump from one issue to the next with no hassle, but today people probably will call you on it. Think about what you mean before you say it. Do not do all your thinking aloud so others can hear. Your continuous thought process might be mistaken for your final analysis. Confusion could ensue.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The tension in the air might be what you need in order to become more aware of subconscious issues that affect your behaviour. There is a great deal you need to get off your chest. The more honest you can be about the pain people have caused you, the more love will flow in the future. Open the communication channels.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Stop being an enabler to someone you care about. You may let someone continue a dangerous addictive behaviour simply because you want to avoid a confrontation. Realize this behavior is doing neither of you any good. The more you continue to perpetrate the lie, the more it will hurt all parties involved. Be open and honest with your concerns.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have some issues with food. Maybe your sense of self-worth is not at its highest, and you are trying to make up for this by sabotaging your relationship with your body. Food is healthy nourishment you need in order to survive. Your body deserves respect, and you need to give it the proper fuel it needs to be healthy.