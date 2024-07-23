Today in High Prairie: July 24, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 24, 2024

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets in High Prairie in council chambers.

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at College Cafeteria (Kapawe’no School).

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall. Pre-Call at 6:30 p.m., early bird at 6:45 p.m., regular games 7 p.m.

7 p.m. – AA meeting at Grouard in Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. $3 per person.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 24, 2024

1683 – Simón Bolívar, Bolivia Named for Him

1802 – Alexandre Dumas, The Three Musketeers Author

1851 – Friedrich Sch ottky, Schottky’s Theorem Founder

1897 – Amelia Earhart, Female Aviator – Disappeared

1899 – Chief Dan George, Canadian Indian Author

1913 – George H. Brown, Hotel Sahara Producer

1914 – Frances Kelsey, Stopped Thalidomide use in US

1916 – Bob Eberly, Jimmy Dorsey Band Singer

1924 – Charles K. Johnson, Flat Earth Society President

1936 – Mark Goddard, Lost in Space Actor

1936 – Ruth Buzzi, Laugh-In Actress

1940 – Dan Hedaya, Cheers Actor – Carla’s Hubby

1942 – Chris Sarandon, Dog Day Afternoon Actor

1947 – Robert Hays, Airplane Actor

1948 – Marvin the Martian, Looney Tunes Character

1949 – Michael Richards, Seinfeld Actor – Kramer

1950 – Sam Behrens, LA Law Actor

1951 – Lynda Carter, Wonder Woman Actress

1957 – Robbie Grey, Modern English Rocker

1963 – Julie Krone, First Female Win Belmont Stakes

1964 – Barry Bonds, MLB Home Run King [762]

1968 – Malcolm Ingram, Canadian Director

1969 – Jennifer Lopez, American Pop Singer

1971 – Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman Director

1975 – Torrie Wilson, American WWF Wrestler

1982 – Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men Actress

1987 – Mara Wilson, Mrs. Doubtfire Actress

1991 – Emily Bett Rickards, Arrow Actress

This Day in Local History – July 24, 2024

July 24, 1967: Northland Utilities moves its High Prairie office next to K&L Tire.

July 24, 1968: South Peace News reports on High Prairie’s challenge to Peace River to give the most blood at upcoming blood donor clinics. All in fun, Peace River’s mayor says, “We accept the challenge and will beat those bloody leaches.”

July 24, 1972: A study by the Peace River Regional Planning Commission predicts in 20 years Grande Prairie and Peace River will be cities. High Prairie, High Level, Falher and Fairview are predicted to be other major centres.

July 24, 1977: The Grande Prairie Doug Lewis Bulldogs defeat the Peavine Rangers 6-0 to win the host club’s fastball tournament.

July 24, 1983: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers win 117 ribbons at their seventh annual swim meet and place second behind Peace River.

July 24, 1985: No one is injured in a fire which guts the High Prairie Provincial Building destroying the records in 13 government offices. The fire started in an interior incinerator.

July 24, 1985: South Peace News reports Earle Mast, 57, is found guilty in an Edmonton court of impersonating a police officer and other charges arising from incidents in McLennan and High Prairie.

July 24-25, 1985: Two members of the Health Facilities Review Committee investigate complaints at the High Prairie Hospital.

July 24, 1988: About 250 participants attend Grouard’s Kapown Days at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park.

July 24, 1988: Collin Willier wins the bull riding title as the Sucker Creek Rodeo concludes two days of events.

July 24, 1991: South Peace News reports that Jaime Erasmus is awarded two gold medals after the completion of the Alberta Northwest Summer Games after it’s discovered the original gold medal winner is too old to compete in her event.

July 24, 1992: Kinuso celebrates the opening of their new Seniors Centre.

July 24, 1993: Bert Daly wins the annual Triangle Demolition Derby.

July 24, 1993: Quin Sekulich wins a silver medal in the triple jump and a bronze in the long jump at the Alberta Outdoor Track and Field Meet in Calgary.

July 24, 1994: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmers Leslie Pollack, Nicole Vandermeulen and Kerdessa Perry all win aggregate titles in their age group at a swim meet in Grimshaw. Each swimmer wins four races. In all, Dolphins’ swimmers win 14 races.

July 24, 1995: The public is enraged to hear that Harvey James Mitchell, 19, pleads guilty in court to assaulting two Marigold Enterprises clients.

July 24, 1997: The High Prairie Recreation Board shuns an idea to sell booze in the Sports Palace arena.

July 24, 2001: The Peavine Rangers place first in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League with a 12-3-0 record while the Faust Silver Bullets do the same in the ladies division with an 11-1-0 record as regular season play concludes.

July 24, 2006: Six cars jump the tracks at a derailment near Triangle. No environmental damage or injuries occur.

July 24, 2009: Vandals strike the Eagle’s Nest Complex at Enilda forcing an indefinite closure of the facility. The vandal drove through the double doors leading into the hall.

July 24, 2010: Entries and attendance both rise from the previous year as the High Prairie Customs and Classics Carshow is held. About $2,300 is raised by the High Prairie Fire Department, who helped guide vehicles into their places. They also cooked the barbecue dinner.

July 24-25, 2010: Northern Lakes College’s Native Cultural Arts Museum celebrates its history by turning the clock back to the 1880s with outside and indoor displays.

July 24, 2011: Several local seniors return home with medals from the Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games in Fairview. Dorothy Calvert and Lloyd Gauchier win gold medals in golf, Doug Flett bronze in golf, Erwyn Marx and John Turner bronze in tennis, and Frank Tries in shot put and discus.

July 24, 2012: Concrete is poured to begin construction of POPS Home Hardware’s new building.

July 24, 2012: Town of High Prairie roads and facilities manager Brian Martinson tells the public works committee the proposed Tim Hortons store is on hold.

July 24, 2013: A photo of a lost dog in a Spotlight story is seen by two little girls, Amber and Ashlinn Brown, who are later reunited with their dog after two years.

July 24, 2013: High Prairie town council decides to add the names of Olga Johnston, Rhonda Keay and Verda Kozie to the High Prairie Citizen’s Monument. A fourth nominee declines the nomination.

July 24, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Barry Sharkawi says a proposed road leading south from East Prairie Metis Settlement to Swan Hills deserves council’s support.

July 24, 2013: Citizen Michael Long attends a High Prairie town council meeting and proposes a dog park.

July 24, 2015: Martin Deerline celebrates its grand opening in its new building.

July 24, 2016: The High Prairie Peewee A Chiefs win silver medals at Provincials after losing the final 12-1 to the host Clive Hornets.

July 24, 2016: The High Prairie Mosquito A Eagles win the consolation final at Provincials in Delburne after defeating the Fort McMurray Oil Giants 16-12.

July 24, 2018: High Prairie town council agrees to spend $6,000 to hire Municipal Experts to give the town a new look. The current look is getting stale, they say.

July 24, 2018: High Prairie town council hears from resident Andy Bruneau that stray cats are a problem after he is bitten and scratched.

July 24, 2018: High Prairie town Councillor Michael Long lashes out at Northern Lakes College and HPSD after hearing there are no plans to revive the Integrated NLC Campus. Long said NLC and HPSD “made their own mess” regarding the proposed project.

July 24, 2018: Former HP RCMP member Doug Buchta passes away at the age of 68 years in Grande Prairie. He served the RCMP over 30 years.

July 24, 2019: La Crete begins inquiries about joining the North Peace Hockey League. Their attempt to join is unsuccessful.

July 24, 2019: Big Lakes County Big Meadow – Enilda Councillor Donald Bissell says citizens who are fined should be given the right to appeal. “There is no appeal process,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development. “There should be,” says Bissell.

This Day in World History – July 24, 2024

1487 – Citizens in Netherlands rebel against ban on foreign beer.

1534 – Jacques Cartier lands in Canada, claims it for France.

1567 – Mary Queen of Scots is forced to abdicate; son, 1, assumes throne.

1673 – Edmund Halley enters Oxford as an undergraduate.

1823 – Slavery is abolished in Chile.

1847 – Brigham Young and his Mormon followers arrive at Salt Lake City.

1847 – Rotary-type printing press patented.

1851 – Window tax abolished in Britain.

1911 – American explorer Hiram Bingham discovers Machu Picchu.

1917 – Trial of Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari begins for spying.

1929 – New York to San Francisco foot race ends after 2 1/2 months.

1934 – First ptarmigan hatched and reared in captivity in Ithaca, NY.

1944 – 300 allied bombers drop fire bombs on Allied/German positions.

1952 – “High Noon” Western film starring Gary Cooper is released.

1967 – The Beatles sign a petition in Times to legalize marijuana.

1967 – Charles de Gaulle says, “Vive le Quebec libre!”

1982 – “Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor from “Rocky III” tops charts.

1987 – IBM-PC DOS Version 3.3 [updated] released.

1991 – Scientists find a planet outside of solar system.

1998 – “Saving Private Ryan” starring Tom Hanks is released.

2009 – FINA Congress votes to ban all body-length swimsuits.

2018 – First bison born in Banff National Park in 140 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 24, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Information is apt to come in erratic bursts today! You will find a great deal of nonverbal communication is revealed and you should listen not only with your ears but also with your eyes and heart! Keep an open mind! Let others finish their thoughts before you make any judgments! You are probably better off not making any judgments at all! Let people say their peace!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – An unexpected opportunity to take a short trip could present itself today! Hop on that boat or train and see where it goes! If you have no real reason to travel, make one up! You do not need one anyway! The point is it is time to get away from your current surroundings and explore other ways of living! If the time is not right for you to get out and travel, at least make a plan now for a trip later!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If you are not paying close attention today, you might miss what is said! Important information is being relayed quickly, so do not miss out on the action! It may not be important for you to agree with everything you hear, but at least listen to it and seriously consider incorporating elements into your point of view! Do not dismiss other opinions just because they are new and different from your own!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Actively express your thoughts today! You will find a great deal of information needs to be exchanged! You have the power to deliver a strong, thoughtful message to others, so do not give up this opportunity to exercise your acute mind! You may also find people to be rather argumentative, but do not let this keep you from expressing your true thoughts on the matter at hand!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may be feeling a little bit lost in the dust today! Somehow what you are thinking and feeling is not exactly coordinating with the current conversation! Do not think you need to agree with the group just to feel like you fit in! Maintaining your own point of view is critical! You are better off rolling with the punches rather than trying to put up a fight!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your thinking is clear and sharp and your mental awareness keen! You should use it to head toward new, forward-thinking projects! Do not waste your time beating around the bush! Cut right to the heart of the issue! You will easily outwit your opponents in a game of Scrabble or chess! Engage in activities that exercise your brain! There is no reason for you to doubt yourself today!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are apt to come up with some new, radical thoughts today, which you should feel free to share with others! There are opportunities around you should grab hold of! Be aggressive about pushing ahead with your progressive thoughts! Communication with people who possess opposing viewpoints will prove quite valuable! Take a lesson from the bizarre and outlandish!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is a terrific day to express your thoughts! You will find your mind especially clear and ready to tackle any mental issue that comes your way! Your tendency is toward free and unconventional ways of problem solving! Express the importance of being able to think for yourself! Write letters, make calls, and surprise someone with a personal visit! Connect with friends you have not spoken with in a long time!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Someone may challenge your mental capabilities today! Your natural tendency might be to take the information, mull it over for a while, and come back with your decision or opinion at some later date! The truth of the matter is things are moving quickly and decisions must be made quickly and efficiently! Stay on your toes and have confidence in your mental processes!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Unexpected information may be coming at you today from out of the blue! You will find this information is extremely important, so make sure to keep all lines of communication open! You are apt to learn some important lessons regarding working harmoniously with groups to fulfill not just your own needs but also those of others! Let other people’s viewpoints be heard!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Do not be so nosy about others’ affairs today! If you were meant to be included in the conversation, you had have been invited! Suspicion of other people’s actions and motives will only cause them to lose their trust in you! Keep any abrasive and critical thoughts to yourself! Perfection is a hot topic in your mind! Realize the only person you can control in that department is you!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Other people could have some seriously opposing opinions about how things should be done! Be prepared for battle, because others are likely to have sharp tongues! Compromise is the key to finding solutions that will work for everyone! Realize the best solution is probably one that neither party has thought of on his or her own! Work together to come up with the best situation for everyone involved!