Today in High Prairie – July 25, 2020

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 25, 2020

Maureena Abram

Michael Rothwell

Shawn Rich

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 25, 2020

Miranda Samuelson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 25

1861 – Andrew C. Lawson, 1st to name San Andreas Fault.

1874 – Sergey Lebedev, mass-produced synthetic rubber.

1884 – Davidson Black, Canadian ID’ed Peking Man.

1917 – Whipper Billy Watson, Canadian pro wrestler.

1920 – Rosalind Franklin, cp-discoverer DNA structure.

1923 – Estelle Getty, The Golden Girls actress.

1923 – Jerry Paris, Dick Van Dyke Show actor.

1943 – Janet Margolin, Take the Money & Run actress.

1943 – Tom Dawes, Alka-Seltzer jingle writer.

1954 – Ken Greer, Red Rider guitarist.

1954 – Walter Payton, Chicago Bear “Sweetness”.

1957 – Ray Billingsley, Curtis cartoonist.

1967 – Matt LeBlanc, Friends actor [Joey].

1967 – Wendy Robinson, Steve Harvey Show actress.

1971 – Roger Creager, American country music singer.

1978 – Louise Brown, 1st In Vitro fertilized baby.

1985 – Jasmine Lennard, Big Brother TV actress.

This Day in Local History – July 25

July 25, 1914: The Grouard News reports the town will be the base of winter operations for the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad.

July 25, 1956: A.F. Menzies publishes the first issue of the High Prairie Progress newspaper. It publishes each Wednesday in High Prairie with a subscription price of $2 per year.

July 25, 1956: The High Prairie Progress reports the town’s men’s fire hose laying team places second to Westlock while the ladies team wins their part of the competition.

July 25, 1973: High Prairie town council passes a curfew bylaw stating youths 16 years and under must be off the streets by 10 p.m. RCMP Cpl. Bill McCoy says the bylaw will be enforced.

July 25, 1973: South Peace News News reports that Mr. Halldorson opens High Prairie Realty.

July 25, 1974: A thief smashes the window at the High Prairie Liquor Store, grabs three cases of beer and leaves.

July 25, 1975: The Alberta government called for tenders for the construction of a 52,000 square foot addition to the existing 5,000 square feet at the High Prairie Hospital.

July 25, 1989: Eight people are injured when a Greyhound bus rolls onto its side near Canyon Creek.

July 25, 1990: South Peace News reports Merner’s IDA Drugstore owner Murray Johnson decides to retire and move to Calgary.

July 25, 2001: Driftpile is placed on emergency alert due to rising waters in the Driftpile River. Eventually, no one is evacuated.

July 25, 2012: The Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture holds a barbecue to officially open their new $25,000 playground.

July 25, 2012: High Prairie town council bans audio recording at meetings.

July 25, 2012: Alberta Municipal Affairs appoints Sandra Dohei as the Town of High Prairie’s official administrator.

July 25, 2014: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association is ordered to disperse over $50,000 generated from casinos after it is deemed they were not eligible for the money.

July 25, 2017: History is made in High Prairie when ATCO Electric installs the first three LED streetlights in town.

This Day in World History – July 25

1814 – Battle of Niagara Falls: Americans defeat British.

1814 – George Stephenson introduces his first steam locomotive.

1854 – Walter Hunt awardeded 1st U.S. patent for paper shirt collar.

1871 – Carousel patented by Wilhelm Schneider.

1897 – Writer Jack London sails to join the Klondike Gold Rush.

1907 – Korea becomes a protectorate of Japan.

1909 – 1st successful airplane flight across English Channel.

1917 – Sir Thomas Whyte introduces 1st income tax in Canada.

1944 – 1st jet fighter used in combat.

1963 – US, Russia & Britain sign nuclear Test ban treaty.

1964 – Beatles’ album “A Hard Day’s Night” goes #1 for 14 weeks.

1966 – Supremes release “You Can’t Hurry Love”.

1981 – Voyager 2 encounters Saturn.

1983 – 1st non-human primate [baboon] conceived in a lab dish.

1984 – Cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya 1st woman to walk in space.

1985 – Spokeswoman for Rock Hudson confirms he has AIDS.

1987 – USSR launches Kosmos 1870, 15-ton Earth-study satellite.

1994 – Jordan and Israeli end 46 year state of war.

2007 – Pratibha Patil is sworn in as India’s 1st female President.

2016 – Verizon announces $4.83 billion purchase of Yahoo.

2017 – Report: sperm counts have halved in last 40 years.

2018 – Liquid lake found on Mars under its South Pole.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 25

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – An unexpected opportunity to take a short trip could present itself today. Hop on that boat or train and see where it goes. If you have no real reason to travel, make one up. You don’t need one anyway. The point is it’s time to get away from your current surroundings and explore other ways of living. If the time isn’t right for you to get out and travel, at least make a plan now for a trip later.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you aren’t paying close attention today, you might miss what’s said. Important information is being relayed quickly, so don’t miss out on the action. It may not be important for you to agree with everything you hear, but at least listen to it and seriously consider incorporating elements into your point of view. Don’t dismiss other opinions just because they’re new and different from your own.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Actively express your thoughts today. You’ll find a great deal of information needs to be exchanged. You have the power to deliver a strong, thoughtful message to others, so don’t give up this opportunity to exercise your acute mind. You may also find people to be rather argumentative, but don’t let this keep you from expressing your true thoughts on the matter at hand.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may be feeling a little bit lost in the dust today. Somehow what you’re thinking and feeling isn’t exactly coordinating with the current conversation. Don’t think you need to agree with the group just to feel like you fit in. Maintaining your own point of view is critical. You’re better off rolling with the punches rather than trying to put up a fight.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your thinking is clear and sharp, and your mental awareness keen. You should use it to head toward new, forward-thinking projects. Don’t waste your time beating around the bush. Cut right to the heart of the issue. You’ll easily outwit your opponents in a game of Scrabble or chess. Engage in activities that exercise your brain. There’s no reason for you to doubt yourself today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’re apt to come up with some new, radical thoughts today, which you should feel free to share with others. There are opportunities around that you should grab hold of. Be aggressive about pushing ahead with your progressive thoughts. Communication with people who possess opposing viewpoints will prove quite valuable. Take a lesson from the bizarre and outlandish.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is a terrific day to express your thoughts. You’ll find your mind especially clear and ready to tackle any mental issue that comes your way. Your tendency is toward free and unconventional ways of problem solving. Express the importance of being able to think for yourself. Write letters, make calls, and surprise someone with a personal visit. Connect with friends you haven’t spoken with in a long time.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Someone may challenge your mental capabilities today. Your natural tendency might be to take the information, mull it over for a while, and come back with your decision or opinion at some later date. The truth of the matter is that things are moving quickly and decisions must be made quickly and efficiently. Stay on your toes and have confidence in your mental processes.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Unexpected information may be coming at you today from out of the blue. You’ll find this information is extremely important, so make sure to keep all lines of communication open. You’re apt to learn some important lessons regarding working harmoniously with groups to fulfill not just your own needs but also those of others. Let other people’s viewpoints be heard.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Don’t be so nosy about others’ affairs today. If you were meant to be included in the conversation, you’d have been invited. Suspicion of other people’s actions and motives will only cause them to lose their trust in you. Keep any abrasive and critical thoughts to yourself. Perfection is a hot topic in your mind. Realize the only person you can control in that department is you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Other people could have some seriously opposing opinions about how things should be done. Be prepared for battle, because others are likely to have sharp tongues. Compromise is the key to finding solutions that will work for everyone. Realize the best solution is probably one that neither party has thought of on his or her own. Work together to come up with the best situation for everyone involved.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Information is apt to come in erratic bursts today. You’ll find that a great deal of nonverbal communication is revealed and you should listen not only with your ears but also with your eyes and heart. Keep an open mind. Let others finish their thoughts before you make any judgments. You’re probably better off not making any judgments at all. Let people say their peace.