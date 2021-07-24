Today in High Prairie: July 25, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 25, 2021

Attend the church of your choice.

1-5 p.m. – Live music at Triangle Hall, Everyone welcome. Donation at the door.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – July 25, 2021

Maureena Abram

Michael Rothwell

Shawn Rich

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 25, 2021

Miranda Samuelson

Wade McCotter

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 25, 2021

1861 – Andrew C. Lawson, First to Name San Andreas Fault

1874 – Sergey Lebedev, Mass-Produced Synthetic Rubber

1884 – Davidson Black, Canadian ID’ed Peking Man

1893 – Dorothy Dickson, Danny Boy Actress

1899 – Arthur Dubin, Mr. Ed Producer

1908 – Jack Gilford, Cocoon Actor

1914 – Woody Strode, Scream Actor

1917 – Whipper Billy Watson, Canadian Pro Wrestler

1920 – Rosalind Franklin, Co-Discoverer DNA Structure

1923 – Estelle Getty, The Golden Girls Actress

1925 – Jerry Paris, Dick Van Dyke Show Actor

1943 – Janet Margolin, Take the Money & Run Actress

1943 – Tom Dawes, Alka-Seltzer Jingle Writer

1951 – Verdine White, Earth, Wind & Fire Bassist

1954 – Ken Greer, Red Rider Guitarist

1954 – Walter Payton, Chicago Bear “Sweetness”

1957 – Ray Billingsley, Curtis Cartoonist

1967 – Matt LeBlanc, Friends Actor – Joey

1967 – Wendy Robinson, Steve Harvey Show Actress

1971 – Roger Creager, American Country Music Singer

1978 – Louise Brown, First In Vitro Fertilized Baby

1985 – Jasmine Lennard, Big Brother TV Actress

1985 – Nelson Piquet Jr., Brazilian Auto Racer

This Day in Local History: July 25, 2021

July 25, 1914: The Grouard News reports the town will be the base of winter operations for the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad.

July 25, 1956: A.F. Menzies publishes the first issue of the High Prairie Progress newspaper. It publishes each Wednesday in High Prairie with a subscription price of $2 per year.

July 25, 1956: The High Prairie Progress reports the town’s men’s fire hose laying team places second to Westlock while the women’s team wins their part of the competition.

July 25, 1971: The High Prairie Golf Club holds its annual Open Tournament. Barry Dune of Valleyview wins the men’s title shooting 129 while Leola McRae of Peace River wins the women’s title shooting 168. About 50 enter the tournament.

July 25, 1973: High Prairie town council passes a curfew bylaw stating youths 16 years and under must be off the streets by 10 p.m. RCMP Cpl. Bill McCoy says the bylaw will be enforced.

July 25, 1973: South Peace News reports Mr. Halldorson opens High Prairie Realty.

July 25, 1974: A thief smashes the window at the High Prairie Liquor Store, grabs three cases of beer and leaves.

July 25, 1975: The Alberta government calls for tenders for the construction of a 52,000 square foot addition to the existing 5,000 square feet at the High Prairie Hospital.

July 25, 1979: Hilliard’s Bay chief park ranger Brian Tarnarsky tells South Peace News the park will expand in the next three to four years with the addition of 165 camping stalls.

July 25, 1981: An estimated $10,000 in damages is caused during a break-in at B&P Foods in Grouard.

July 25, 1989: Eight people are injured when a Greyhound bus rolls onto its side near Canyon Creek.

July 25, 1990: South Peace News reports Merner’s IDA Drugstore owner Murray Johnson decides to retire and move to Calgary.

July 25, 2001: Driftpile is placed on emergency alert due to rising waters in the Driftpile River. Eventually, no one is evacuated.

July 25, 2001: High Prairie town council is furious after receiving a bill for an extra $25,000 from their auditors.

July 25, 2001: Heavy rains in High Prairie cause flash flooding and severe damages to several homes. Over four inches of rain falls in less than two hours.

July 25, 2001: High Prairie town council agrees to spend $17,000 in an aggressive tree planting program in town.

July 25, 2007: South Peace News reports Bethel Baptist Pastor Eric Kregel places fourth in a writing contest for Christians.

July 25, 2007: Ice fishermen will face increased enforcement on Lesser Slave Lake next winter after the M.D. of Big Lakes meets with Sustainable Resource. Last winter, complaints of fishermen leaving too much garbage on the ice angered Joussard residents.

July 25, 2012: The Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture holds a barbecue to officially open their new $25,000 playground.

July 25, 2012: High Prairie town council bans audio recording at meetings.

July 25, 2012: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont says he wants to explore the idea of constructing the world’s biggest walleye and calling High Prairie its home.

July 25, 2012: High Prairie town council decides to add the names of Arnold Aarts, Leonard Olson and Warren Stout to the High Prairie Monument.

July 25, 2012: Alberta Municipal Affairs appoints Sandra Dohei as the Town of High Prairie’s official administrator.

July 25, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes confirms it will set aside $75,000 for the proposed skateboard park in High Prairie.

July 25, 2013: Norman Dow passes away at the age of 86 years. He retired to live in Faust but soon opened a campground/café.

July 25, 2014: Marigold Enterprises celebrates the opening of its Sears outlet during a grand opening and community fair.

July 25, 2014: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association is ordered to disperse over $50,000 generated from casinos after it is deemed they were not eligible for the money.

July 25, 2015: James Lawrence Helmer passes away at the age of 82 years. He worked at Bissell’s, Wagner and Buchanan Lumber sawmills.

July 25, 2016: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association decides to enter the 150 Community Gardens contest and the chance to win 1,000 tulip bulbs. They are later successful.

July 25, 2016: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association decides to hold a Best Yards contest, designed to recognize the neatest yards in town with a sign and certificate.

July 25, 2017: History is made in High Prairie when ATCO Electric installs the first three LED streetlights in town.

July 25, 2018: South Peace News reports three young women are competing for the title of 2018 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen: Reann Cardinal, Hayley Cox, and Sarah Neill. Neill eventually wins the title.

July 25, 2018: Big Lakes County presents the Farm Family Award to the Dwayne Pollack family of Big Meadow.

This Day in World History – July 25, 2021

1814 – Battle of Niagara Falls: Americans defeat British.

1814 – George Stephenson introduces his first steam locomotive.

1854 – Walter Hunt awarded first U.S. patent for paper shirt collar.

1871 – Carousel patented by Wilhelm Schneider.

1897 – Writer Jack London sails to join the Klondike Gold Rush.

1907 – Korea becomes a protectorate of Japan.

1909 – First successful airplane flight across English Channel.

1917 – Sir Thomas Whyte introduces first income tax in Canada.

1941 – FDR bans selling benzine/gasoline to Japan.

1943 – Benito Mussolini dismissed as Italian Premier.

1944 – First jet fighter used in combat.

1963 – US, Russia & Britain sign nuclear Test ban treaty.

1964 – Beatles’ album “A Hard Day’s Night” goes #1 for 14 weeks.

1966 – Mao Zedong swims the Yangtze River.

1966 – Supremes release “You Can’t Hurry Love”.

1981 – Voyager 2 encounters Saturn.

1983 – First non-human primate [baboon] conceived in a lab dish.

1984 – Cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya first woman to walk in space.

1985 – Spokeswoman for Rock Hudson confirms he has AIDS.

1987 – USSR launches Kosmos 1870, 15-ton Earth-study satellite.

1994 – Jordan and Israeli end 46 year state of war.

2007 – Pratibha Patil is sworn in as India’s first female President.

2016 – Verizon announces $4.83 billion purchase of Yahoo.

2017 – Report: sperm counts have halved in last 40 years.

2018 – Liquid lake found on Mars under its South Pole.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 25, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Mix your reality with a bit of fantasy today. Kick back for a while and rest. Try to spend time meditating and clearing your head of daily worries. Calming, relaxing activities are the best way to spend today. Take walks with friends and go deep into conversation about outlandish subjects. Give yourself time and space to dream.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Let yourself go into creative mode today. Drift into a whole other world. Escape your present reality and explore your fantasies through artistic endeavours. Dream as big as your mind will allow. There’s no limit to the things that can be realized on a day like this. Push your limits and test your boundaries. You may be able to soar much higher than you think.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Things are slipping into place quite nicely for you. Your persuasive manner and gentle nudges are enough to get people where you want them. Control is all yours if you want it. Remember that as you accept praise for success, you also need to be willing to accept the blame of failure. Any risks you take today will probably work out in your favour.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – When faced with 10 entrees on a menu, it may be hard for you to choose just one. Order two or more! Don’t let indecisiveness hinder you. At the same time, don’t view it as something negative. The key for today is to go with the flow. Expand your dreams as you wish. Have fun and be willing to take full responsibility for your actions.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your dreams will never come true unless you believe in and act on them. No one else is going to do it for you. Unless you have a fairy godmother, you need to take matters into your own hands. Realize you can get there many different ways. The first step is always to believe in yourself and the fact that anything is possible. Today is a great day to let your imagination take charge.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If people start to hassle you today or give you a hard time about your appearance, pay them no mind. You have the right to live your life any way you want. If that means you want to go around the house in a grubby shirt and sweatpants that haven’t been washed in months, so be it. Be the person you want to be.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Reach for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. It’s closer than you think. Indeed, your dreams are completely within your reach. There are forces at work today helping you to achieve your goals. You should be in a positive mood all day, and people will be very responsive to you. Let your fantasies lead the way.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is your day to dream big. Think about what you want most out of life. Aim at the stars. There’s no limit to how far you can go. Your only limitation is your imagination. Don’t worry if your plan doesn’t seem to make rational sense. Worry more about what you want and less about how you’re going to get it.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Expand your mind to its furthest reaches today. There’s an incredible opportunity opening up in which you can make great strides in a creative realm. Follow the music today. Pick up an instrument, go to the record store, or listen to a live band. Let the artist within you have room to shine. Shoot for a goal and don’t stop until you reach it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your mind may seem rather cloudy today, but don’t let this hinder you. In fact, you can use this dreamy feeling to your advantage. Try to bring more magic into your life. The more you accept your bizarre feelings and ideas, the more things will fall into place. Don’t think everything in life has to be completely rational.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is an excellent day for you, in which your emotions will be strong. Trust your instincts are serving you well, better than any other sign. You have nothing to lose by following you heart. This is an important time for you to rekindle the dreams you’ve let smoulder. Bring more of your fantasy world into your everyday life.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Things may get a bit confusing today. Don’t feel like you need to make sense of it all. In fact, that may be impossible. Whatever you do, make sure you’re being yourself. Let your creative nature shine through. Other people are quite malleable, so you should take the lead in just about any situation. Make sure you’re considerate of other people’s needs.