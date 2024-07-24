Today in High Prairie: July 25, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 25, 2024

Hoedown Jamboree at Triangle 15 km west of HP (Day 1 of 4).

10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Project Sewing at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Bring your own lunch!

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Everyone welcome!

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

7 p.m. – Drop-In Badminton at McLennan Providence School 12 years and older, please.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 25, 2024

1861 – Andrew C. Lawson, First to Name San Andreas Fault

1874 – Sergey Lebedev, Mass-Produced Synthetic Rubber

1884 – Davidson Black, Canadian who identified Peking Man

1893 – Dorothy Dickson, Danny Boy Actress

1899 – Arthur Dubin, Mr. Ed Producer

1908 – Jack Gilford, Cocoon Actor

1914 – Woody Strode, Scream actor

1917 – Whipper Billy Watson, Canadian Pro Wrestler

1920 – Rosalind Franklin, Co-Discoverer DNA structure

1923 – Estelle Getty, The Golden Girls Actress

1925 – Jerry Paris, Dick Van Dyke Show Actor

1943 – Janet Margolin, Take the Money & Run Actress

1943 – Tom Dawes, Alka-Seltzer Jingle Writer

1951 – Verdine White, Earth, Wind & Fire Bassist

1954 – Ken Greer, Red Rider Guitarist

1954 – Walter Payton, Chicago Bear “Sweetness”

1957 – Ray Billingsley, Curtis Catoonist

1967 – Matt LeBlanc, Friends Actor – Joey

1967 – Wendy Robinson, Steve Harvey Show Actress

1971 – Roger Creager, American Country Music Singer

1978 – Louise Brown, First In Vitro Fertilized Baby

1985 – Jasmine Lennard, Big Brother TV Actress

1985 – Nelson Piquet Jr., Brazilian Auto Racer

This Day in Local History – July 25, 2024

July 25, 1914: Patsy Costello finds his way to Mrs. Schmidt’s house at Iroquois Creek after being lost for five days.

July 25, 1914: The Grouard News reports the town will be the base of winter operations for the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad.

July 25, 1956: A.F. Menzies publishes the first issue of the High Prairie Progress newspaper. It publishes each Wednesday in High Prairie with a subscription price of $2 per year.

July 25, 1971: The High Prairie Golf Club holds its annual Open Tournament. Barry Dune of Valleyview wins the men’s title shooting 129 while Leola McRae of Peace River wins the women’s title shooting 168. About 50 enter the tournament.

July 25, 1973: High Prairie town council passes a curfew bylaw stating youths 16 years and under must be off the streets by 10 p.m. RCMP Cpl. Bill McCoy says the bylaw will be enforced.

July 25, 1973: South Peace News reports that Mr. Halldorson opens High Prairie Realty.

July 25, 1974: A thief smashes the window at the High Prairie Liquor Store, grabs three cases of beer and leaves.

July 25, 1975: The Alberta government calls for tenders for the construction of a 52,000 square foot addition to the existing 5,000 square feet at the High Prairie Hospital.

July 25, 1979: Hilliard’s Bay chief park ranger Brian Tarnarsky tells South Peace News the park will expand in the next three to four years with the addition of 165 camping stalls.

July 25, 1981: An estimated $10,000 in damages is caused during a break-in at B&P Foods in Grouard.

July 25, 1982: The High Prairie Dolphins place second in their annual swim meet with 282 points. Peace River wins the meet with 339 points.

July 25, 1989: Eight people are injured when a Greyhound bus rolls onto its side near Canyon Creek.

July 25, 1990: South Peace News reports Merner’s IDA Drugstore owner Murray Johnson decides to retire and move to Calgary.

July 25, 2001: Driftpile is placed on emergency alert due to rising waters in the Driftpile River. Eventually, no one is evacuated.

July 25, 2001: High Prairie town council is furious after receiving a bill for an extra $25,000 from their auditors.

July 25, 2001: Heavy rains in High Prairie cause flash flooding and severe damages to several homes. Over four inches of rain falls in less than two hours.

July 25, 2001: High Prairie town council agrees to spend $17,000 in an aggressive tree planting program in town.

July 25, 2007: South Peace News publishes a story on the new paint, flooring store being built by Trever Sekulich and Debbie Wales.

July 25, 2007: South Peace News reports Bethel Baptist Pastor Eric Kregel places fourth in a writing contest for Christians.

July 25, 2007: Ice fishermen will face increased enforcement on Lesser Slave Lake next winter after the M.D. of Big Lakes meets with Sustainable Resource. Last winter, complaints of fishermen leaving too much garbage on the ice angered Joussard residents.

July 25, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes receives a $995,000 grant form the Alberta government for improvements at the Swan Hills Airport runway.

July 25, 2007: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to give the High Prairie Agricultural Society $10,000 for electrical repairs at the Agriplex.

July 25, 2012: The Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture holds a barbecue to officially open their new $25,000 playground.

July 25, 2012: High Prairie town council bans audio recording at meetings.

July 25, 2012: High Prairie Mayor Rick Dumont says he wants to explore the idea of constructing the world’s biggest walleye and calling High Prairie its home.

July 25, 2012: High Prairie town council decides to add the names of Arnold Aarts, Leonard Olson and Warren Stout to the High Prairie Citizens Monument.

July 25, 2012: Alberta Municipal Affairs appoints Sandra Dohei as the Town of High Prairie’s official administrator.

July 25, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes confirms it will set aside $75,000 for the proposed skateboard park in High Prairie.

July 25, 2013: Norman Dow passes away at the age of 86 years. He retired to live in Faust but soon opened a campground/café.

July 25, 2014: Marigold Enterprises celebrates the opening of its Sears outlet during a grand opening and community fair.

July 25, 2014: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association is ordered to disperse over $50,000 generated from casinos after it is deemed they were not eligible for the money.

July 25, 2015: Jim Coyer’s 1970 Plymouth Road Runner is named Best Car at the High Prairie Customs and Classics Car Show. Todd Parsons’s 1956 Ford F100 wins Best Truck.

July 25, 2015: James Lawrence Helmer passes away at the age of 82 years. He worked at Bissell’s, Wagner and Buchanan Lumber sawmills.

July 25, 2016: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association decides to enter the 150 Community Gardens contest and the chance to win 1,000 tulip bulbs. They are later successful.

July 25, 2016: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association decides to hold a Best Yards contest, designed to recognize the neatest yards in town with a sign and certificate.

July 25, 2017: High Prairie town council agrees to send a letter to the Government of Alberta asking them to pay for reclamation of the old hospital site as soon as possible to clear the way for development of the new Northern Lakes College Integrated Campus.

July 25, 2017: History is made in High Prairie when ATCO Electric installs the first three LED streetlights in town.

July 25, 2018: South Peace News reports three young women are competing for the title of 2018 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen: Reann Cardinal, Hayley Cox, and Sarah Neill. Neill eventually wins the title.

July 25, 2018: Big Lakes County proposes a speed limit reduction to 50 km/hr from 80 km/hr along Peace River Avenue near Red Sky Developments.

July 25, 2018: Big Lakes County presents the Farm Family Award to the Dwayne Pollack family of Big Meadow.

This Day in World History – July 25, 2024

1814 – Battle of Niagara Falls: Americans defeat British.

1814 – George Stephenson introduces his first steam locomotive.

1854 – Walter Hunt awarded first U.S. patent for paper shirt collar.

1871 – Carousel patented by Wilhelm Schneider.

1897 – Writer Jack London sails to join the Klondike Gold Rush.

1907 – Korea becomes a protectorate of Japan.

1909 – First successful airplane flight across English Channel.

1917 – Sir Thomas Whyte introduces first income tax in Canada.

1941 – US bans selling benzine/gasoline to Japan.

1943 – Benito Mussolini dismissed as Italian Premier.

1944 – First jet fighter used in combat.

1944 – WWII: Operation Spring: 5,021 killed.

1963 – US, Russia & Britain sign nuclear Test ban treaty.

1964 – Beatles’ album “A Hard Day’s Night” goes #1 for 14 weeks.

1966 – Mao Zedong swims the Yangtze River.

1966 – Supremes release “You Can’t Hurry Love”.

1981 – Voyager 2 encounters Saturn.

1983 – First non-human primate [baboon] conceived in a lab dish.

1984 – Cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya is first woman to walk in space.

1985 – Spokeswoman for Rock Hudson confirms he has AIDS.

1987 – USSR launches Kosmos 1870, 15-ton Earth-study satellite.

1994 – Jordan and Israeli end 46 year state of war.

2007 – Pratibha Patil is sworn in as India’s first female President.

2016 – Verizon announces $4.83 billion purchase of Yahoo.

2017 – Report: sperm counts have halved in last 40 years.

2018 – Liquid lake found on Mars under its South Pole.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 25, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Turn up your aggressive nature regarding your romantic life! You may find that a small spark is all that is needed to rekindle a smoldering fire! You may be going through a period of transformation right now when it comes to this area of your life! If so, consider all the options and do not shy away from a new way of relating! Your partner may have the very answer you seek!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is a very powerful day for you! You may find yourself going to extremes in certain areas of your life, especially when it comes to your romantic nature! You could be pulled way over to one side and then to the other! At first you may give it your all and the next minute completely withdraw! Try to find a balance in this seesaw game!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may not understand what all the fuss is about today! Suddenly there is a fire burning all around and you may be left questioning the motivations behind others’ actions! You may not be able to make heads or tails of the situation, so do not waste your time trying to figure it all out! Let it be! Take a hint from others you may need to add a bit of spark to your life to spice things up a bit!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Get your broom out of the closet today! Your job is to brush away the cobwebs from the corners of your emotional bedroom! Use the intense transformative energy of the day to say goodbye to stale and unsatisfactory relationships that have left a bad taste in your mouth! Ignite the fire of a new situation and consciously try to establish new habits so that old patterns do not continue to repeat themselves!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There may be a great deal of charge in your battery today, but you could be unsure about where to put all this energy! Get up and do some exercise! Give your body the workout it needs! Remember what it is like to sweat! You will feel much better about yourself afterward, and you will be much more likely to continue on a healthy path if you push your body to its limits!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Let your love light shine today! There as a great deal of passion in your heart that needs to be expressed! Let your romantic nature take the reins, and allow your creative nature to blossom! Be assertive with regard to the ones you love! Muster your courage and feel free to take the lead! Be loving and caring without being smothering and clingy! Give others room to breathe!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – People might be a bit argumentative when it comes to romantic issues today! Your instincts could be telling you to restrain yourself and hold back, while the prevailing winds are urging you to strike out for new ground! Realize your heart may need a bit of freedom and detachment! Your sensitive nature could be causing you to read too much into the issues at hand!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Consider going on a trip with a close loved one! A long-term break from the current reality may be just the thing needed to infuse a new blast of romance into your life! If you are unattached, you might find that going on an adventure to a foreign country results in meeting the love of your life! Broaden your horizons and look to new ways of thinking and believing!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is one of those days in which if you want love, you need to go out and get it! Do not waste your time sitting at home and sulking! Be adventuresome and take that first step! You are the only one who has the ability to pull yourself out of the rut, so do it! There is a great deal of passion behind your romantic intentions at this time, Cupid, so be careful where you point your arrow!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Things should flow extremely well for you today, especially when it comes to anything having to do with love and beauty! Throw a party, or at least invite some close friends over for dinner! A tremendous fire from within fuels your romantic and social nature! Your creativity is at a monthly peak, and you will find that, in general, your relationships with others will go extremely well!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might have to do a bit of adjusting today in order to experience a harmonious understanding with the people around you! Adopt a feistier and more aggressive attitude toward love and romance if you want to receive any attention in that area! Feel free to go for the gold! Sitting back and lying low will most likely get you nowhere! Take the initiative! Be brave and go out on a limb!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your love life is a kaleidoscope of shapes and colours today, full of complicated patterns and ever-changing displays of beauty! A new perspective is revealed everywhere you turn, and you learn something new about yourself and the people you are involved with! Remain open to partnership on multiple levels in which you experience different types of commitment with different people! It takes every colour to make a complete rainbow!