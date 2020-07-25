Today in High Prairie – July 26, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 26, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 26, 2020

Kailey Delorme

Haden Willier

Mary Goede-Kohn

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 26, 2020

Alden Richards

Shanee Lodge

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 26

1799 – Isaac Babbitt, invented Babbitt’s Metal.

1856 – George Bernard Shaw, Irish Dramatist.

1875 – Carl Jung, founded analytic psychology.

1895 – Gracie Allen, Burns & Allen comedienne.

1901 – John Bleifer, Highway to Heaven actor.

1909 – Vivian Vance, I Love Lucy actress.

1926 – James Best, The Dukes of Hazzard actor.

1928 – Peter Lougheed, 10th premier of Alberta.

1940 – Dobie Gray, Drift Away singer.

1943 – Mick Jagger, Rolling Stones vocalist.

1945 – Linda Harrison, Planet of Apes actress.

1945 – Helen Mirren, The Queen actress.

1949 – Roger Taylor, Queen rocker.

1956 – Dorothy Hamill, American figure skater.

1958 – Angela Hewitt, Canadian classical pianist.

1964 – Sandra Bullock, Speed actress.

1965 – Jeremy Piven, Serendipity actor.

1993 – Taylor Momsen, Gossip Girl singer.

This Day in Local History – July 26

July 26, 1920: A five-foot statue of St. Anne is erected in Joussard to serve as a place of pilgrimage each year.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce float Planet High Prairie [Flying Saucer] wins first prize in the Novelty category at the Edmonton Exhibition Parade.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports Cormode and Dixon of Edmonton is awarded a tender to build the new High Prairie police building for $107,000.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports the Alberta government will built a new high school in High Prairie.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News publishes a photo of Sid Brown’s perfect “29” cribbage hand, dealt to him against Robert Soderquist.

July 26, 1973: A jury cites exposure as the cause of death of Rose Badger, 16, of Sucker Creek, on April 29 after an inquest concludes in High Prairie.

July 26, 1978: Frank Trudeau takes over as High Prairie’s town administrator.

July 26, 1981: The High Prairie A’s bantam baseball team places third at provincials in Waskateneau.

July 26, 2000: South Peace News reports Keeweetinok Lakes RHA is given $55,000 for a study to determine the need for a new hospital in High Prairie.

July 26, 2000: South Peace News reports local photographer Jodi Sware wins the Canadian Wheat Board sponsored photography contest. Her photo will grace all CWB 2000-01 calendars.

July 26, 2001: High Prairie’s Peter Kushner is honoured by the Alberta Senior Citizens Sports and Recreation Association with a volunteer award presented in Lethbridge.

July 26, 2009: Eight-Ball player Doris Sekulich and the High Prairie floor curling team of Alicemary Olansky, Vicky Mazurek, Annie Blackhurst and Polly Stafford return from the Alberta 55+ Seniors Games with silver medals.

July 26, 2017: Big Lakes County takes the advice of its lawyer, telling then that golf carts are illegal to drive on hamlet roads.

July 26, 2018: Financially troubled Carillion Canada is out as the highway maintenance contractor for the High Prairie area, and replaced by Emcon Services.

This Day in World History – July 26

1579 – Francis Drake leaves San Francisco to cross Pacific Ocean.

1805 – Naples/Calabria struck by earthquake; about 26,000 die.

1847 – Moses Farmer builds 1st miniature train for children to ride.

1847 – Liberia becomes a sovereign nation.

1865 – The capital of New Zealand moves from Auckland to Wellington.

1891 – France annexes Tahiti.

1926 – Philippines government asks USA for a plebiscite on independence.

1936 – The Axis Powers decide to intervene in the Spanish Civil War.

1945 – Declaration of Potsdam: US, UK & China demand Japanese surrender.

1951 – Netherlands ends state of war with Germany.

1955 – Ted Allen throws a record 72 consecutive horseshoe ringers.

1956 – Egyptian President announces plan to nationalize Suez Canal.

1957 – USSR launches 1st intercontinental multistage ballistic missile.

1965 – Republic of Maldives gains independence from Britain.

1969 – Sharon Sites Adams, 39, becomes 1st lady to solo sail the Pacific.

1981 – 2 climbers fall 550 m down cliff near Angel Falls, Venezuela.

1982 – Canada’s Anik D1 Comsat launched by US Delta rocket.

1983 – Light flashes seen on Jupiter moon Io.

1990 – General Hospital records its 7,000th episode.

1991 – Pee Wee Herman is arrested in Florida, charged for exposing himself.

1993 – Mars Observer takes 1st photo of Mars, from 5 billion km.

2005 – Mumbai, India receives 39.17 inches in 24 hours.

2017 – Great Britain announces it will ban gas/diesel cars by 2040.

2017 – 3 live king cobras reported found inside potato chip cans.

2018 – Facebook loses 19% of value, or $119 billion market value, this day.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 26

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today is a very powerful day for you. You may find yourself going to extremes in certain areas of your life, especially when it comes to your romantic nature. You could be pulled way over to one side and then to the other. At first you may give it your all and the next minute completely withdraw. Try to find a balance in this seesaw game.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may not understand what all the fuss is about today. Suddenly there’s a fire burning all around and you may be left questioning the motivations behind others’ actions. You may not be able to make heads or tails of the situation, so don’t waste your time trying to figure it all out. Let it be. Take a hint from others that you may need to add a bit of spark to your life to spice things up a bit.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Get your broom out of the closet today. Your job is to brush away the cobwebs from the corners of your emotional bedroom. Use the intense transformative energy of the day to say goodbye to stale and unsatisfactory relationships that have left a bad taste in your mouth. Ignite the fire of a new situation and consciously try to establish new habits so that old patterns don’t continue to repeat themselves.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There may be a great deal of charge in your battery today, but you could be unsure about where to put all this energy. Get up and do some exercise. Give your body the workout it needs. Remember what it’s like to sweat. You’ll feel much better about yourself afterward, and you’ll be much more likely to continue on a healthy path if you push your body to its limits.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Let your love light shine today. There’s a great deal of passion in your heart that needs to be expressed. Let your romantic nature take the reins, and allow your creative nature to blossom. Be assertive with regard to the ones you love. Muster your courage and feel free to take the lead. Be loving and caring without being smothering and clingy. Give others room to breathe!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – People might be a bit argumentative when it comes to romantic issues today. Your instincts could be telling you to restrain yourself and hold back, while the prevailing winds are urging you to strike out for new ground. Realize your heart may need a bit of freedom and detachment. Your sensitive nature could be causing you to read too much into the issues at hand.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Consider going on a trip with a close loved one. A long-term break from the current reality may be just the thing needed to infuse a new blast of romance into your life. If you’re unattached, you might find that going on an adventure to a foreign country results in meeting the love of your life. Broaden your horizons and look to new ways of thinking and believing.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today is one of those days in which if you want love, you need to go out and get it. Don’t waste your time sitting at home and sulking. Be adventuresome and take that first step. You’re the only one who has the ability to pull yourself out of the rut, so do it. There is a great deal of passion behind your romantic intentions at this time, Cupid, so be careful where you point your arrow.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Things should flow extremely well for you today, especially when it comes to anything having to do with love and beauty. Throw a party, or at least invite some close friends over for dinner. A tremendous fire from within fuels your romantic and social nature. Your creativity is at a monthly peak, and you’ll find that, in general, your relationships with others will go extremely well.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might have to do a bit of adjusting today in order to experience a harmonious understanding with the people around you. Adopt a feistier and more aggressive attitude toward love and romance if you want to receive any attention in that area. Feel free to go for the gold. Sitting back and lying low will most likely get you nowhere. Take the initiative. Be brave and go out on a limb.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your love life is a kaleidoscope of shapes and colours today, full of complicated patterns and ever-changing displays of beauty. A new perspective is revealed everywhere you turn, and you learn something new about yourself and the people you’re involved with. Remain open to partnership on multiple levels in which you experience different types of commitment with different people. It takes every colour to make a complete rainbow.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Turn up your aggressive nature regarding your romantic life. You may find that a small spark is all that’s needed to rekindle a smoldering fire. You may be going through a period of transformation right now when it comes to this area of your life. If so, consider all the options and don’t shy away from a new way of relating. Your partner may have the very answer you seek.