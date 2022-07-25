Today in High Prairie: July 26, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 26, 2022

9:30 a.m. – Northern Sunrise County meets at admin building.

10 – 11:30 a.m. – Tot Time in the Park at Girouxville Park. Hosted by Smoky River FCSS.

1 p.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1 p.m. – McLennan Birdwalk Summer Program [ages 4-8 years]. Call [780] 324-2004 for more info.

6:30 p.m. – Fresh Air Cinema Sing at PR AG Grounds. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. – Town of HP council meeting in chambers.

7 p.m. – Whist card games at Big Meadow Hall north of Enilda.

7 p.m. – Trap Shooting at HP Gun Range. Equipment and instruction available.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 26, 2022

1799 – Isaac Babbitt, Invented Babbitt’s Metal

1856 – George Bernard Shaw, Irish Dramatist – Pygmalion

1875 – Carl Jung, Founded Analytic Psychology

1895 – Gracie Allen, Burns & Allen Comedienne

1901 – John Bleifer, Highway to Heaven Actor

1908 – Salvador Allende, President of Chile

1909 – Vivian Vance, I Love Lucy Actress

1922 – Blake Edwards, Breakfast at Tiffany’s Actor

1926 – James Best, The Dukes of Hazzard Actor

1928 – Peter Lougheed, 10th Premier of Alberta

1940 – Dobie Gray, Drift Away Singer

1943 – Mick Jagger, Rolling Stones Vocalist

1944 – Kiel Martin, Hill Street Blues Actor

1945 – Linda Harrison, Planet of Apes Actress

1945 – Helen Mirren, The Queen Actress

1949 – Roger Taylor, Queen Rocker

1954 – Vitas Gerulaitis, American Tennis Pro

1956 – Dorothy Hamill, American Figure Skater

1958 – Angela Hewitt, Canadian Classical Pianist

1959 – Kevin Spacey, American Beauty Actor

1964 – Sandra Bullock, Speed Actress

1965 – Jeremy Piven, Serendipity Actor

1982 – Chez Starbuck, The Thirteenth Year Actor

1993 – Taylor Momsen, Gossip Girl Singer

This Day in Local History – July 26, 2022

July 26, 1920: A five-foot statue of St. Anne is erected in Joussard to serve as a place of pilgrimage each year.

July 26, 1961: Floyd Gilmer becomes president of the High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce float Planet High Prairie [Flying Saucer] wins first prize in the Novelty category at the Edmonton Exhibition Parade.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports Cormode and Dixon of Edmonton is awarded a tender to build the new High Prairie police building for $107,000.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports the Alberta government will built a new high school in High Prairie.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Jaycees are preparing Jaycee Park for seeding and the building of barbecue pits, picnic tables and swings. Jim Fjelsted is president.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News publishes a photo of Sid Brown’s perfect “29” cribbage hand, dealt to him against Robert Soderquist.

July 26, 1970: About 350 attend the High Prairie Stock Car Club races at Westend Raceways.

July 26, 1971: Faust Hotel owner Garth Roberts wins the PC nomination for Lesser Slave Lake at a meeting in High Prairie.

July 26, 1971: The federal government announces that W.R. Zeidler [1962] Ltd. of Edmonton will receive $853,000 in assistance to build a lumber and veneer processing plant at Kinuso. A decision to build is not reached until December when Slave Lake is also considered as a site.

July 26, 1973: A jury cites exposure as the cause of death of Rose Badger, 16, of Sucker Creek, on April 29 after an inquest concludes in High Prairie.

July 26, 1978: Frank Trudeau takes over as High Prairie’s town administrator.

July 26, 1979: The Gift Lake Renegades defeat the Peavine Rangers 3-1 handing them their first league defeat after 10 straight wins.

July 26, 1981: The High Prairie A’s bantam baseball team places third at provincials in Waskateneau.

July 26, 1995: Ken Sperling and Terry Hartz are left stranded in the weeds on Lesser Slave Lake after they run out of gas and a storm whips up six to eight-foot waves.

July 26, 1995: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to put the question of a regional recreation complex on the fall election ballot. Voters will be asked to approve a reserve fund at $50,000 each year for seven years.

July 26, 2000: South Peace News reports Keeweetinok Lakes RHA is given $55,000 for a study to determine the need for a new hospital in High Prairie.

July 26, 2000: South Peace News reports local photographer Jodi Sware wins the Canadian Wheat Board sponsored photography contest. Her photo will grace all CWB 2000-01 calendars.

July 26, 2001: Gary Krause, regional director of Alberta Agriculture in Fairview, says there is no truth to the rumour that the High Prairie office is closing.

July 26, 2001: The Rec-Plex Partnership Committee decides to make an offer to purchase land owned by H.P. Farm Supply for the proposed Rec-Plex. H.P. Farm Supply is owned by the Shybunias.

July 26, 2001: The installation of new five-foot glass at the Sports Palace arena is completed.

July 26, 2001: The Grouard 86’ers defeat the Peavine Junior Canadians 6-5 in the opening game of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League playoffs.

July 26, 2001: High Prairie’s Peter Kushner is honoured by the Alberta Senior Citizens Sports and Recreation Association with a volunteer award presented in Lethbridge.

July 26, 2001: The High Prairie Highlanders record shutout wins of 6-0 and 8-0 over Grande Prairie Chrysler in Grande Prairie Men’s Soccer League play.

July 26, 2006: Doris Duchesneau and Vi Fudlai are recognized by RBC for 30 years of service.

July 26, 2007: Driftpile First Nation recognizes the good behaviour of several youth as part of its recreational programming.

July 26, 2007: The Metis Youth Conference concludes in East Prairie with over 200 youths from seven settlements attending. East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault takes first place in the female category for role model search. Morgan Howse, also of East Prairie, wins first in the male category.

July 26, 2009: Eight-Ball player Doris Sekulich and the High Prairie floor curling team of Alicemary Olansky, Vicky Mazurek, Annie Blackhurst and Polly Stafford return from the Alberta 55+ Seniors Games with silver medals.

July 26, 2011: Mary Zahacy passes away at the age of 94 years. She was married to Peter for 74 years.

July 26, 2012: Former forest ranger Alfred Werner passes away at the age of 74 years.

July 26, 2015: Driftpile First Nation sets up a cultural camp to protest the negative practice of clear-cutting. The camp is located 20 km south of Highway 2 at Driftpile.

July 26, 2015: Arthur Gerard Dubois passes away at the age of 45 years. He was a 4-H leader and avid sportsman.

July 26, 2016: High Prairie public works crews and volunteers plant new trees in MacIntype Park as part of an ongoing revitalization project.

July 26, 2016: High Prairie town council holds a ceremony before its meeting to place a photo and plaque of former Councillor Quentem Emter in the lobby.

July 26, 2017: East Gate developer Martin Blair says he is willing to help all parties to get the Tim Hortons store built in High Prairie.

July 26, 2017: Big Lakes County takes the advice of its lawyer, telling then that golf carts are illegal to drive on hamlet roads.

July 26, 2017: Big Lakes County hears the pros and cons of allowing sea cans in hamlets, and decides to seek public input.

July 26, 2018: Financially troubled Carillion Canada is out as the highway maintenance contractor for the High Prairie area, and replaced by Emcon Services.

July 26, 2019: Big Lakes County fire chief John McDermott resigns due to an impending move.

This Day in World History – July 26, 2022

1579 – Francis Drake leaves San Francisco to cross Pacific Ocean.

1805 – Naples/Calabria struck by earthquake; about 26,000 die.

1847 – Moses Farmer builds first miniature train for children to ride.

1847 – Liberia becomes a sovereign nation.

1865 – The capital of New Zealand moves from Auckland to Wellington.

1891 – France annexes Tahiti.

1903 – First automobile trip across the USA occurs.

1926 – Philippines government asks USA for a plebiscite on independence.

1936 – The Axis Powers decide to intervene in the Spanish Civil War.

1945 – Declaration of Potsdam: US, UK & China demand Japanese surrender.

1951 – Netherlands ends state of war with Germany.

1955 – Ted Allen throws a record 72 consecutive horseshoe ringers.

1956 – Egyptian President announces plan to nationalize Suez Canal.

1957 – USSR launches 1st intercontinental multistage ballistic missile.

1965 – Republic of Maldives gains independence from Britain.

1969 – Sharon Sites Adams, 39, becomes the first lady to solo sail the Pacific.

1971 – Apollo 15 launched to fourth manned landing on moon.

1981 – Two climbers fall 550 m down cliff near Angel Falls, Venezuela.

1982 – Canada’s Anik D1 Comsat launched by US Delta rocket.

1983 – Light flashes seen on Jupiter moon Io.

1990 – General Hospital records its 7,000th episode.

1991 – Pee Wee Herman is arrested in Florida, charged for exposing himself.

1993 – Mars Observer takes first photo of Mars, from 5 billion km.

2005 – Mumbai, India receives 39.17 inches in 24 hours.

2017 – Great Britain announces it will ban gas/diesel cars by 2040.

2017 – Three live king cobras reported found inside potato chip cans.

2018 – Facebook loses 19% of value, or $119 billion market value, this day.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 26, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your love life is a kaleidoscope of shapes and colours today, full of complicated patterns and ever-changing displays of beauty. A new perspective is revealed everywhere you turn, and you learn something new about yourself and the people you are involved with. Remain open to partnership on multiple levels in which you experience different types of commitment with different people. It takes every colour to make a complete rainbow!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Turn up your aggressive nature regarding your romantic life. You may find a small spark is all that is needed to rekindle a smoldering fire. You may be going through a period of transformation right now when it comes to this area of your life. If so, consider all the options and do not shy away from a new way of relating. Your partner may have the very answer you seek!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is a very powerful day for you! You may find yourself going to extremes in certain areas of your life, especially when it comes to your romantic nature. You could be pulled way over to one side and then to the other. At first you may give it your all and the next minute completely withdraw. Try to find a balance in this seesaw game!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may not understand what all the fuss is about today. Suddenly there is a fire burning all around and you may be left questioning the motivations behind others’ actions. You may not be able to make heads or tails of the situation, so do not waste your time trying to figure it all out. Let it be. Take a hint from others that you may need to add a bit of spark to your life to spice things up a bit!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Get your broom out of the closet today! Your job is to brush away the cobwebs from the corners of your emotional bedroom. Use the intense transformative energy of the day to say goodbye to stale and unsatisfactory relationships that have left a bad taste in your mouth. Ignite the fire of a new situation and consciously try to establish new habits so old patterns do not continue to repeat themselves!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There may be a great deal of charge in your battery today, but you could be unsure about where to put all this energy. Get up and do some exercise. Give your body the workout it needs. Remember what it is like to sweat. You will feel much better about yourself afterward, and you will be much more likely to continue on a healthy path if you push your body to its limits!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Let your love light shine today. There is a great deal of passion in your heart that needs to be expressed. Let your romantic nature take the reins, and allow your creative nature to blossom. Be assertive with regard to the ones you love. Muster your courage and feel free to take the lead. Be loving and caring without being smothering and clingy. Give others room to breathe!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – People might be a bit argumentative when it comes to romantic issues today. Your instincts could be telling you to restrain yourself and hold back, while the prevailing winds are urging you to strike out for new ground. Realize your heart may need a bit of freedom and detachment. Your sensitive nature could be causing you to read too much into the issues at hand!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Consider going on a trip with a close loved one. A long-term break from the current reality may be just the thing needed to infuse a new blast of romance into your life. If you are unattached, you might find that going on an adventure to a foreign country results in meeting the love of your life. Broaden your horizons and look to new ways of thinking and believing!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is one of those days in which if you want love, you need to go out and get it. Do not waste your time sitting at home and sulking. Be adventuresome and take that first step. You are the only one who has the ability to pull yourself out of the rut, so do it. There is a great deal of passion behind your romantic intentions at this time, Cupid, so be careful where you point your arrow!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things should flow extremely well for you today, especially when it comes to anything having to do with love and beauty. Throw a party, or at least invite some close friends over for dinner. A tremendous fire from within fuels your romantic and social nature. Your creativity is at a monthly peak, and you will find that, in general, your relationships with others will go extremely well!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might have to do a bit of adjusting today in order to experience a harmonious understanding with the people around you. Adopt a feistier and more aggressive attitude toward love and romance if you want to receive any attention in that area. Feel free to go for the gold. Sitting back and lying low will most likely get you nowhere. Take the initiative. Be brave and go out on a limb!