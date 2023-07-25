Today in High Prairie: July 26, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 26, 2023

1 – 4 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

6:30 – 8:30 p.m. – Youth Softball Wednesdays at St. Isidore Ball Diamonds.

7 p.m. – Grouard AA meeting at Brown Building behind Kapawe’no Hall.

7 p.m. – Darts Night at McLennan Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7 p.m. – Drop-in Badminton at McLennan Providence School for 12 years and older, please.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall, Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 26, 2023

1799 – Isaac Babbitt, Invented Babbitt’s Metal

1856 – George Bernard Shaw, Irish Dramatist – Pygmalion

1875 – Carl Jung, Founded Analytic Psychology

1895 – Gracie Allen, Burns & Allen Comedienne

1901 – John Bleifer, Highway to Heaven Actor

1908 – Salvador Allende, President of Chile

1909 – Vivian Vance, I Love Lucy Actress

1922 – Blake Edwards, Breakfast at Tiffany’s Actor

1926 – James Best, The Dukes of Hazzard Actor

1928 – Peter Lougheed, 10th Premier of Alberta

1940 – Dobie Gray, Drift Away Singer

1943 – Mick Jagger, Rolling Stones Vocalist

1944 – Kiel Martin, Hill Street Blues Actor

1945 – Linda Harrison, Planet of Apes Actress

1945 – Helen Mirren, The Queen Actress

1949 – Roger Taylor, Queen Rocker

1954 – Vitas Gerulaitis, American Tennis Pro

1956 – Dorothy Hamill, American Figure Skater

1958 – Angela Hewitt, Canadian Classical Pianist

1959 – Kevin Spacey, American Beauty Actor

1964 – Sandra Bullock, Speed Actress

1965 – Jeremy Piven, Serendipity Actor

1982 – Chez Starbuck, The Thirteenth Year Actor

1993 – Taylor Momsen, Gossip Girl Singer

This Day in Local History – July 26, 2023

July 26, 1920: A five-foot statue of St. Anne is erected in Joussard to serve as a place of pilgrimage each year.

July 26, 1961: Floyd Gilmer becomes president of the High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce float Planet High Prairie [Flying Saucer] wins first prize in the Novelty category at the Edmonton Exhibition Parade.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports Cormode and Dixon of Edmonton is awarded a tender to build the new High Prairie police building for $107,000.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports the Alberta government will built a new high school in High Prairie.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Jaycees are preparing Jaycee Park for seeding and the building of barbecue pits, picnic tables and swings. Jim Fjelsted is president.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News publishes a photo of Sid Brown’s perfect “29” cribbage hand, dealt to him against Robert Soderquist.

July 26, 1970: About 350 attend the High Prairie Stock Car Club races at Westend Raceways.

July 26, 1971: Faust Hotel owner Garth Roberts wins the PC nomination for Lesser Slave Lake at a meeting in High Prairie.

July 26, 1971: The federal government announces that W.R. Zeidler [1962] Ltd. of Edmonton will receive $853,000 in assistance to build a lumber and veneer processing plant at Kinuso. A decision to build is not reached until December when Slave Lake is also considered as a site.

July 26, 1973: A jury cites exposure as the cause of death of Rose Badger, 16, of Sucker Creek, on April 29 after an inquest concludes in High Prairie.

July 26, 1978: Frank Trudeau takes over as High Prairie’s town administrator.

July 26, 1979: The Gift Lake Renegades defeat the Peavine Rangers 3-1 handing them their first league defeat after 10 straight wins.

July 26, 1981: The High Prairie A’s bantam baseball team places third at provincials in Waskateneau.

July 26, 1995: Ken Sperling and Terry Hartz are left stranded in the weeds on Lesser Slave Lake after they run out of gas and a storm whips up six to eight-foot waves.

July 26, 1995: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to put the question of a regional recreation complex on the fall election ballot. Voters will be asked to approve a reserve fund at $50,000 each year for seven years.

July 26, 2000: South Peace News reports Keeweetinok Lakes RHA is given $55,000 for a study to determine the need for a new hospital in High Prairie.

July 26, 2000: South Peace News reports local photographer Jodi Sware wins the Canadian Wheat Board sponsored photography contest. Her photo will grace all CWB 2000-01 calendars.

July 26, 2001: Gary Krause, regional director of Alberta Agriculture in Fairview, says there is no truth to the rumour that the High Prairie office is closing.

July 26, 2001: The Rec-Plex Partnership Committee decides to make an offer to purchase land owned by H.P. Farm Supply for the proposed Rec-Plex. H.P. Farm Supply is owned by the Shybunias.

July 26, 2001: The installation of new five-foot glass at the Sports Palace arena is completed.

July 26, 2001: The Grouard 86’ers defeat the Peavine Junior Canadians 6-5 in the opening game of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League playoffs.

July 26, 2001: High Prairie’s Peter Kushner is honoured by the Alberta Senior Citizens Sports and Recreation Association with a volunteer award presented in Lethbridge.

July 26, 2001: The High Prairie Highlanders record shutout wins of 6-0 and 8-0 over Grande Prairie Chrysler in Grande Prairie Men’s Soccer League play.

July 26, 2006: Doris Duchesneau and Vi Fudlai are recognized by RBC for 30 years of service.

July 26, 2007: Driftpile First Nation recognizes the good behaviour of several youth as part of its recreational programming.

July 26, 2007: The Metis Youth Conference concludes in East Prairie with over 200 youths from seven settlements attending. East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault takes first place in the female category for role model search. Morgan Howse, also of East Prairie, wins first in the male category.

July 26, 2009: Eight-Ball player Doris Sekulich and the High Prairie floor curling team of Alicemary Olansky, Vicky Mazurek, Annie Blackhurst and Polly Stafford return from the Alberta 55+ Seniors Games with silver medals.

July 26, 2011: Mary Zahacy passes away at the age of 94 years. She was married to Peter for 74 years.

July 26, 2012: Former forest ranger Alfred Werner passes away at the age of 74 years.

July 26, 2015: Driftpile First Nation sets up a cultural camp to protest the negative practice of clear-cutting. The camp is located 20 km south of Highway 2 at Driftpile.

July 26, 2016: High Prairie public works crews and volunteers plant new trees in MacIntype Park as part of an ongoing revitalization project.

July 26, 2016: High Prairie town council holds a ceremony before its meeting to place a photo and plaque of former Councillor Quentem Emter in the lobby.

July 26, 2017: East Gate developer Martin Blair says he is willing to help all parties to get the Tim Hortons store built in High Prairie.

July 26, 2017: Big Lakes County takes the advice of its lawyer, telling then that golf carts are illegal to drive on hamlet roads.

July 26, 2017: Big Lakes County hears the pros and cons of allowing sea cans in hamlets, and decides to seek public input.

July 26, 2018: Financially troubled Carillion Canada is out as the highway maintenance contractor for the High Prairie area, and replaced by Emcon Services.

July 26, 2019: Big Lakes County fire chief John McDermott resigns due to an impending move.

This Day in World History – July 26, 2023

1579 – Francis Drake leaves San Francisco to cross Pacific Ocean.

1805 – Naples/Calabria struck by earthquake; about 26,000 die.

1847 – Moses Farmer builds first miniature train for children to ride.

1847 – Liberia becomes a sovereign nation.

1865 – The capital of New Zealand moves from Auckland to Wellington.

1891 – France annexes Tahiti.

1903 – First automobile trip across the USA occurs.

1926 – Philippines government asks USA for a plebiscite on independence.

1936 – The Axis Powers decide to intervene in the Spanish Civil War.

1945 – Declaration of Potsdam: US, UK & China demand Japanese surrender.

1951 – Netherlands ends state of war with Germany.

1955 – Ted Allen throws a record 72 consecutive horseshoe ringers.

1956 – Egyptian President announces plan to nationalize Suez Canal.

1957 – USSR launches 1st intercontinental multistage ballistic missile.

1965 – Republic of Maldives gains independence from Britain.

1969 – Sharon Sites Adams, 39, becomes the first lady to solo sail the Pacific.

1971 – Apollo 15 launched to fourth manned landing on moon.

1981 – Two climbers fall 550 m down cliff near Angel Falls, Venezuela.

1982 – Canada’s Anik D1 Comsat launched by US Delta rocket.

1983 – Light flashes seen on Jupiter moon Io.

1990 – General Hospital records its 7,000th episode.

1991 – Pee Wee Herman is arrested in Florida, charged for exposing himself.

1993 – Mars Observer takes first photo of Mars, from 5 billion km.

2005 – Mumbai, India receives 39.17 inches in 24 hours.

2017 – Great Britain announces it will ban gas/diesel cars by 2040.

2017 – Three live king cobras reported found inside potato chip cans.

2018 – Facebook loses 19% of value, or $119 billion market value, this day.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 26, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is a terrific day, and you can get a lot accomplished using your quick mind and sharp wit. Information is flying quickly. Grab what resonates with you and discard the rest. The more informed you are, the better equipped you will be to handle the decisions of the day. Get all the facts before you proceed.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Why me? You may feel like you ask yourself this question more than anyone else. Your life may seem like an intense roller-coaster ride that never stops. But deep down you realize you would have it no other way. Take a break from it all today if you can. Communicate your thoughts and feelings. By talking, you will feel much better about the situation.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your brain may buzz like a beehive today. That is good. There is a great deal of information to process now. Have you been thinking about buying some new electronic equipment or small appliances for your home? Now is a great time to do some research on this project before you hand over your credit card. Use today to gather facts.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Do not automatically assume you can work out all your problems alone. Just talking things out with others may help shed light on a situation that baffled you earlier. Enlist the help of others in areas where you need it. Do not be ashamed to ask for assistance. We all have problems and issues to deal with. You are not alone.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Get up early and get working. You have a lot of emotional and physical energy that should help you accomplish whatever you need to do. The planetary energy is on your side. Take advantage of it to say what is on your mind and get a step closer to wherever you need to be. Your active, receptive nature is prominent. You should be able to find a healthy balance between giving and receiving.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Speak up today. Perhaps no one has heard your point of view in a while. More than likely, it is incredibly important for them to hear it. Just because people do not ask for your opinion does not mean that it is not valid. You have incredible insight that others do not have. Do not assume they know what you are thinking even though you probably know what they are thinking.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone has just turned on the fan and papers are flying everywhere! The pace is picking up and you are scrambling to pick up the pieces. Stay in close communication with others today, for this will be your saving grace. You may require others’ help to gather the documents that have blown across the room. Keep an eye on things so you do not lose your place.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – No one is going to cater to your needs today, so get up and do things on your own. There is little sympathy from others, and strong opinions are a dime a dozen. There is a great deal of gossip buzzing around that you may be tempted to join. Do not enable this sort of behaviour. It is only going to alienate you from others in the end.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Listen closely to the wind, for the answers are blowing right in front of you. Make contact with people you have not heard from in a while. You can be quite productive today in unexpected situations. Ironically, the less you plan, the more you will accomplish. Be spontaneous. Revelations will come to you in a flash.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might be sidestepping in order to avoid a commitment today. Do not keep giving someone the runaround. Be strong and let people know your thoughts even if you think their feelings will be hurt. Your job is to protect your emotions. Other people can handle their own. Be aggressive if you have to. Your sanity depends on being true to yourself.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You are at a dramatic climax in your monthly emotional cycle today. It is quite possible you will erupt like a volcano. Do not be ashamed about releasing these emotions. Your feminine and masculine natures are connected, and they are working harmoniously to express themselves to the fullest. Open up the gates of communication and let the stampede charge through.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your philanthropic side may want to come out and do good works today. Your default mode is to care for others. This is fine, but make sure it does not deplete your vital life force. The key is to offer advice and then walk away from the situation. You are not responsible for other people’s actions. Offer information, but leave the final decision up to the person you are trying to help.