Today in High Prairie: July 26, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 26, 2024

Hoedown Jamboree at Triangle 15 km west of HP (Day 2 of 4).

10 a.m. – Prayer Shawl knitting at HP St. Mark’s Anglican Church Parish Hall. Everyone welcome!

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy trump & whist games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

7:30 p.m. – Darts Night at HP Legion Hall. Come out and enjoy the fun!

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 26, 2024

1799 – Isaac Babbitt, Invented Babbitt’s Metal

1856 – George Bernard Shaw, Irish Dramatist – Pygmalion

1875 – Carl Jung, Founded Analytic Psychology

1895 – Gracie Allen, Burns & Allen Comedienne

1901 – John Bleifer, Highway to Heaven Actor

1908 – Salvador Allende, President of Chile

1909 – Vivian Vance, I Love Lucy Actress

1922 – Blake Edwards, Breakfast at Tiffany’s Actor

1926 – James Best, The Dukes of Hazzard Actor

1928 – Peter Lougheed, 10th Premier of Alberta

1940 – Dobie Gray, Drift Away Singer

1943 – Mick Jagger, Rolling Stones Vocalist

1944 – Kiel Martin, Hill Street Blues Actor

1945 – Linda Harrison, Planet of Apes Actress

1945 – Helen Mirren, The Queen Actress

1949 – Roger Taylor, Queen Rocker

1954 – Vitas Gerulaitis, American Tennis Pro

1956 – Dorothy Hamill, American Figure Skater

1958 – Angela Hewitt, Canadian Classical Pianist

1959 – Kevin Spacey, American Beauty Actor

1964 – Sandra Bullock, Speed Actress

1965 – Jeremy Piven, Serendipity Actor

1982 – Chez Starbuck, The Thirteenth Year Actor

1993 – Taylor Momsen, Gossip Girl Singer

This Day in Local History – July 26, 2024

July 26, 1920: A five-foot statue of St. Anne is erected in Joussard to serve as a place of pilgrimage each year.

July 26, 1961: Floyd Gilmer becomes president of the High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce float Planet High Prairie [Flying Saucer] wins first prize in the Novelty category at the Edmonton Exhibition Parade.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports Cormode and Dixon of Edmonton is awarded a tender to build the new High Prairie police building for $107,000.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports the Alberta government will built a new high school in High Prairie.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Jaycees are preparing Jaycee Park for seeding and the building of barbecue pits, picnic tables and swings. Jim Fjelsted is president.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News publishes a photo of Sid Brown’s perfect “29” cribbage hand, dealt to him against Robert Soderquist.

July 26, 1970: About 350 attend the High Prairie Stock Car Club races at Westend Raceways.

July 26, 1971: Faust Hotel owner Garth Roberts wins the PC nomination for Lesser Slave Lake at a meeting in High Prairie.

July 26, 1971: The federal government announces that W.R. Zeidler [1962] Ltd. of Edmonton will receive $853,000 in assistance to build a lumber and veneer processing plant at Kinuso. A decision to build is not reached until December when Slave Lake is also considered as a site.

July 26, 1973: A jury cites exposure as the cause of death of Rose Badger, 16, of Sucker Creek, on April 29 after an inquest concludes in High Prairie.

July 26, 1978: Frank Trudeau takes over as High Prairie’s town administrator.

July 26, 1979: The Gift Lake Renegades defeat the Peavine Rangers 3-1 handing them their first league defeat after 10 straight wins.

July 26, 1981: The High Prairie A’s bantam baseball team places third at provincials in Waskateneau.

July 26, 1995: Ken Sperling and Terry Hartz are left stranded in the weeds on Lesser Slave Lake after they run out of gas and a storm whips up six to eight-foot waves.

July 26, 1995: The M.D. of Big Lakes decides to put the question of a regional recreation complex on the fall election ballot. Voters will be asked to approve a reserve fund at $50,000 each year for seven years.

July 26, 2000: South Peace News reports Keeweetinok Lakes RHA is given $55,000 for a study to determine the need for a new hospital in High Prairie.

July 26, 2000: South Peace News reports local photographer Jodi Sware wins the Canadian Wheat Board sponsored photography contest. Her photo will grace all CWB 2000-01 calendars.

July 26, 2001: Gary Krause, regional director of Alberta Agriculture in Fairview, says there is no truth to the rumour that the High Prairie office is closing.

July 26, 2001: The Rec-Plex Partnership Committee decides to make an offer to purchase land owned by H.P. Farm Supply for the proposed Rec-Plex. H.P. Farm Supply is owned by the Shybunias.

July 26, 2001: The installation of new five-foot glass at the Sports Palace arena is completed.

July 26, 2001: The Grouard 86’ers defeat the Peavine Junior Canadians 6-5 in the opening game of the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League playoffs.

July 26, 2001: High Prairie’s Peter Kushner is honoured by the Alberta Senior Citizens Sports and Recreation Association with a volunteer award presented in Lethbridge.

July 26, 2001: The High Prairie Highlanders record shutout wins of 6-0 and 8-0 over Grande Prairie Chrysler in Grande Prairie Men’s Soccer League play.

July 26, 2006: Doris Duchesneau and Vi Fudlai are recognized by RBC for 30 years of service.

July 26, 2007: Driftpile First Nation recognizes the good behaviour of several youth as part of its recreational programming.

July 26, 2007: The Metis Youth Conference concludes in East Prairie with over 200 youths from seven settlements attending. East Prairie’s Roseanne Supernault takes first place in the female category for role model search. Morgan Howse, also of East Prairie, wins first in the male category.

July 26, 2009: Eight-Ball player Doris Sekulich and the High Prairie floor curling team of Alicemary Olansky, Vicky Mazurek, Annie Blackhurst and Polly Stafford return from the Alberta 55+ Seniors Games with silver medals.

July 26, 2011: Mary Zahacy passes away at the age of 94 years. She was married to Peter for 74 years.

July 26, 2012: Former forest ranger Alfred Werner passes away at the age of 74 years.

July 26, 2015: Driftpile First Nation sets up a cultural camp to protest the negative practice of clear-cutting. The camp is located 20 km south of Highway 2 at Driftpile.

July 26, 2016: High Prairie public works crews and volunteers plant new trees in MacIntype Park as part of an ongoing revitalization project.

July 26, 2016: High Prairie town council holds a ceremony before its meeting to place a photo and plaque of former Councillor Quentem Emter in the lobby.

July 26, 2017: East Gate developer Martin Blair says he is willing to help all parties to get the Tim Hortons store built in High Prairie.

July 26, 2017: Big Lakes County takes the advice of its lawyer, telling then that golf carts are illegal to drive on hamlet roads.

July 26, 2017: Big Lakes County hears the pros and cons of allowing sea cans in hamlets, and decides to seek public input.

July 26, 2018: Financially troubled Carillion Canada is out as the highway maintenance contractor for the High Prairie area, and replaced by Emcon Services.

July 26, 2019: Big Lakes County fire chief John McDermott resigns due to an impending move.

This Day in World History – July 26, 2024

1579 – Francis Drake leaves San Francisco to cross Pacific Ocean.

1805 – Naples/Calabria struck by earthquake; about 26,000 die.

1847 – Moses Farmer builds first miniature train for children to ride.

1847 – Liberia becomes a sovereign nation.

1865 – The capital of New Zealand moves from Auckland to Wellington.

1891 – France annexes Tahiti.

1903 – First automobile trip across the USA occurs.

1926 – Philippines government asks USA for a plebiscite on independence.

1936 – The Axis Powers decide to intervene in the Spanish Civil War.

1945 – Declaration of Potsdam: US, UK & China demand Japanese surrender.

1951 – Netherlands ends state of war with Germany.

1955 – Ted Allen throws a record 72 consecutive horseshoe ringers.

1956 – Egyptian President announces plan to nationalize Suez Canal.

1957 – USSR launches 1st intercontinental multistage ballistic missile.

1965 – Republic of Maldives gains independence from Britain.

1969 – Sharon Sites Adams, 39, becomes the first lady to solo sail the Pacific.

1971 – Apollo 15 launched to fourth manned landing on moon.

1981 – Two climbers fall 550 m down cliff near Angel Falls, Venezuela.

1982 – Canada’s Anik D1 Comsat launched by US Delta rocket.

1983 – Light flashes seen on Jupiter moon Io.

1990 – General Hospital records its 7,000th episode.

1991 – Pee Wee Herman is arrested in Florida, charged for exposing himself.

1993 – Mars Observer takes first photo of Mars, from 5 billion km.

2005 – Mumbai, India receives 39.17 inches in 24 hours.

2017 – Great Britain announces it will ban gas/diesel cars by 2040.

2017 – Three live king cobras reported found inside potato chip cans.

2018 – Facebook loses 19% of value, or $119 billion market value, this day.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 26, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Do not gamble away your resources! Take the safest route! There is a great deal of energy out there encouraging you to act, but beware of adopting too stubborn of an attitude! This will only succeed in alienating you from the very people you rely on for support! Maintain a strong, healthy balance between old and new! Try to be more open to change and, by all means, adopt a more flexible attitude!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Get things out in the open today! If someone seems to insult you, call them on it! Letting things fester inside only destroys your self-esteem! You would also be in danger of losing the respect of others! This could very well be a situation in which everyone but you sees the truth! Try not to let this happen! Be bold and assertive, and do not let others pull the wool over your eyes!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Stick to the tried and true today! Do not be afraid to make any last-minute changes of plan! Compliment others when they do something well, and show appreciation for their positive qualities! You will gain their respect! Celebrate the small things in life and appreciate all you have – physically as well as emotionally! Let other people share in your warm and generous spirit!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Reap all the riches that a new day has to offer! Every day brings new opportunities and the chance for rapid advancement! Grab the things offered to you! You have a great deal of potential, but potential is one of those things that does no good until you realize it and harness it! Today is one day in which you can take an important step toward manifesting your dreams!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may need to adjust today in order to relate well to people and situations! Things are a bit off kilter, and you may find the harder you try to fit in, the more liable you are to feel like an oddball! Try not to get caught up in others’ battles! Maintain a balance between real life and fantasy! Do not get so caught up in someone else’s world that you forget to deal with your own!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Be yourself today – 100 per cent you! The world needs more individuality! Revel in your unique qualities and be generous about sharing them with the world! Feel free to adopt a new and unconventional way of doing something – anything! Beware, however, there may be a strong, grounding force that is trying to tie you down to tradition! Do not feel pressured to give in to the social norm!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is a very expansive day in which you can make great progress in all of your endeavours! Be careful of deception by others! There may be a surreal cloud that covers up reality! You may need to do a little digging to locate the truth! Maintain a mellow attitude in order to stay safe! Sudden, extreme actions fueled by anger or fear are likely to get you into trouble!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Tune into your dreams today! Do you often feel intensely jealous thinking the people around you are living amazing lives while you are stuck in a dull, boring routine? The only person who can pull you out of this rut is you, so stop complaining and do it! Change is easier than it seems at first! Let your imagination take control and work toward manifesting your most fanciful goals!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There are extremely slow-moving, subtle energies coming into play today that may not be so easily felt! What they provide is a key to manifesting your wildest dreams! Fantasy can become your reality, but it may only come one small, subtle step at a time! Do not give up! Focus on the unconventional way to get things done! You will eventually achieve everything your heart desires as long as you truly believe you can!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There may be a great deal of conflict in your life today! Different people and situations seem to be pulling you in all directions! Your sanity is being put to the test! Try not to be too stubborn, because this will only cause more tension between you and the situation! You have the potential to stress out about the smallest things! Try to avoid this if you can!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you should work to tune into the larger, slower-moving trends in your life! Consider making some long-term monetary and emotional investments! There is a great deal of prosperity available to you now, but beware of deception on the part of others! Watch out for fast talkers and people who promise everything yet deliver nothing! Have confidence you can decipher what is real and what is not!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Let your artistic nature loose today! Add a touch of creativity to whatever project, situation, or person you encounter! Let your fantasy world extend to every aspect of your being and keep an open mind for new ideas and methods! Incorporate traditional values into new concepts! The new and the old methods may seem incompatible at first, but it is your challenge to make them work together!