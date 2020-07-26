Today in High Prairie – July 27, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 27, 2020

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 27, 2020

Angela Gauchier

Danielle Delorme

Danika Jenson

Shelby Anderson

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 27, 2020

Cole Freeman

Kelly Purvis

Kelvin Hunt

Nicolas LaPlante-Cayer

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 27

1452 – Ludovico Sforza, commissioned The Last Supper.

1625 – Edward Montagu, 1st Earl of Sandwich.

1882 – Geoffrey de Havilland, British aircraft designer.

1922 – Bob Thiele, Impulse Records producer.

1922 – Norman Lear, All in the Family producer.

1923 – Masutatsu Oyama, founder of Kyokushin Karate.

1927 – Allen Breed, invented Auto Airbag Sensor.

1930 – Andy White, early Beatles drummer.

1933 – Nick Reynolds, The Kingston Trio singer.

1937 – Don Galloway, Ironside actor.

1938 – Gary Gygax, Dungeons & Dragons creator.

1944 – Bobbie Gentry, “Ode to Billy Joe” singer.

1948 – Peggy Fleming, American figure skater.

1949 – Maureen McGovern, “The Morning After” singer.

1950 – Michael Vaughn, Paper Lace singer.

1969 – Paul Levesque, WWF/WWE “Triple H” wrestler.

1980 – Dolph Ziggler, WWE wrestler.

1993 – Jordan Spieth, American pro golfer.

This Day in Local History – July 27

July 27, 1915: Alexandra Dickie, 30, drowns in the Heart River while ferrying horses across. Dickie first objected to using the ferry but later conceded. The body is not found until Aug. 1.

July 27, 1929: Construction begins on a new wing at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard, which will permit the entire personnel to live under one roof.

July 27, 1962: James Steeves, 17, of Enilda, drowns in the East Prairie River.

July 27, 1969: Heber Keay passes away at the University Hospital in Edmonton.

July 27, 1970: Manager R. Mann helps cut the ribbon as the Toronto Dominion Bank celebrates its grand opening.

July 27, 1974: A head-on collision between a motorcycle and semi-trailer truck claims the life of High Prairie residents Garnet Fjeld, 21, and Robert F. Berry, 20.

July 27, 1994: South Peace News reports Dolly Wally wins first place in the Towns and Villages category in the Klondike Days Parade.

July 27, 1994: South Peace News reports that Falher’s Shawn Gervais is drafted by the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

July 27, 2001: Well-known High Prairie farmer and entrepreneur Dennis Vernon Cox dies at the age of 55 years from cancer.

July 27, 2001: Doris Sekulich, 60, wins a bronze medal at the Alberta Seniors Games in Lethbridge in snooker.

July 27, 2008: Curly’s Steak and Pizza is re-opened under the name Boondock’s Grill under the management of Seham and Ali Mouallem.

July 27, 2011: South Peace News reports on Northland School Division’s investigation into a regional high school for the region. Chair Jeff Chalifoux says nothing is written in stone.

July 27, 2014: The High Prairie Mosquito Titans baseball team wins the Mosquito A Tier 3 title at Jaycee Park after defeating the Jasper Bears 8-4 in the final.

This Day in World History – July 27

1549 – 1st Christian missionary in Japan arrives: Francis Xavier.

1586 – Sir Walter Raleigh brings first tobacco to England from Virginia.

1866 – Atlantic telegraph cable successfully laid [1,686 miles long].

1880 – Alexander P. Ashbourne patents a process for refining coconut oil.

1890 – Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh shoots himself, dies 2 days later.

1920 – Radio compass used for 1st time for aircraft navigation.

1921 – Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin in Toronto.

1931 – Grasshoppers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota destroy crops.

1940 – Billboard magazine starts publishing bestseller charts.

1940 – Bugs Bunny, Warner Bros. cartoon character, created.

1953 – North Korea and the United Nations sign armistice.

1962 – Mariner 2 launched to Venus; flyby mission.

1987 – 1st expedited salvaging of Titanic wreck begins.

1988 – Radio Shack announces Tandy 1000 SL computer.

1990 – Zsa Zsa Gabor begins 3-day jail sentence for slapping policeman.

1991 – TV Guide publishes its 2,000th edition.

1999 – Tony Hawk is the first skateboarder to land a “900”.

2005 – NASA grounds the Space shuttle, pending an investigation.

2007 – Two news helicopters from Phoenix TV stations collide.

2013 – 1,000 inmates escape from a prison in Libya.

2015 – Fiat Chrysler fined record $105 million over recalls.

2017 – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos becomes world’s richest man [$91.4B].

Today’s Horoscopes – July 27

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Get things out in the open today! If someone seems to insult you, call them on it. Letting things fester inside only destroys your self-esteem. You’d also be in danger of losing the respect of others. This could very well be a situation in which everyone but you sees the truth. Try not to let this happen. Be bold and assertive, and don’t let others pull the wool over your eyes.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Stick to the tried and true today. Don’t be afraid to make any last-minute changes of plan. Compliment others when they do something well, and show appreciation for their positive qualities. You’ll gain their respect. Celebrate the small things in life and appreciate all that you have – physically as well as emotionally. Let other people share in your warm and generous spirit.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Reap all the riches a new day has to offer. Every day brings new opportunities and the chance for rapid advancement. Grab the things offered to you. You have a great deal of potential, but potential is one of those things that does no good until you realize it and harness it. Today is one day in which you can take an important step toward manifesting your dreams.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may need to adjust today in order to relate well to people and situations. Things are a bit off kilter, and you may find the harder you try to fit in, the more liable you are to feel like an oddball. Try not to get caught up in others’ battles. Maintain a balance between real life and fantasy. Don’t get so caught up in someone else’s world you forget to deal with your own.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Be yourself today – 100 per cent you! The world needs more individuality. Revel in your unique qualities and be generous about sharing them with the world. Feel free to adopt a new and unconventional way of doing something – anything! Beware, however, there may be a strong, grounding force that’s trying to tie you down to tradition. Don’t feel pressured to give in to the social norm.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is a very expansive day in which you can make great progress in all of your endeavours. Be careful of deception by others. There may be a surreal cloud that covers up reality. You may need to do a little digging to locate the truth. Maintain a mellow attitude in order to stay safe. Sudden, extreme actions fueled by anger or fear are likely to get you into trouble.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Tune into your dreams today. Do you often feel intensely jealous thinking the people around you are living amazing lives while you’re stuck in a dull, boring routine? The only person who can pull you out of this rut is you, so stop complaining and do it. Change is easier than it seems at first. Let your imagination take control and work toward manifesting your most fanciful goals.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There are extremely slow-moving, subtle energies coming into play today that may not be so easily felt. What they provide is a key to manifesting your wildest dreams. Fantasy can become your reality, but it may only come one small, subtle step at a time. Don’t give up. Focus on the unconventional way to get things done. You’ll eventually achieve everything your heart desires as long as you truly believe you can.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There may be a great deal of conflict in your life today. Different people and situations seem to be pulling you in all directions. Your sanity is being put to the test. Try not to be too stubborn, because this will only cause more tension between you and the situation. You have the potential to stress out about the smallest things. Try to avoid this if you can.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you should work to tune into the larger, slower-moving trends in your life. Consider making some long-term monetary and emotional investments. There is a great deal of prosperity available to you now, but beware of deception on the part of others. Watch out for fast talkers and people who promise everything yet deliver nothing. Have confidence you can decipher what’s real and what isn’t.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Let your artistic nature loose today. Add a touch of creativity to whatever project, situation, or person you encounter. Let your fantasy world extend to every aspect of your being and keep an open mind for new ideas and methods. Incorporate traditional values into new concepts. The new and the old methods may seem incompatible at first, but it’s your challenge to make them work together.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Don’t gamble away your resources. Take the safest route. There’s a great deal of energy out there encouraging you to act, but beware of adopting too stubborn of an attitude. This will only succeed in alienating you from the very people you rely on for support. Maintain a strong, healthy balance between old and new. Try to be more open to change and, by all means, adopt a more flexible attitude.