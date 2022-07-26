Today in High Prairie: July 27, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 27, 2022

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Story Time at HP Municipal Library [3-5 years].

12:30 – 5:30 p.m. – Marigold Farmers’ Market in HP at Marigold Building.

12:30 p.m. – Seniors Lunch in Elder’s Room at Kapawe’no School at Grouard.

1 – 4 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Admission is $3.

5:30 p.m. – Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, Precall at 6:30 p.m., games start 7 p.m.

7:30 p.m. – Play cards at Joussard Homesteaders Hall. Whist/crib alternate each week.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 27, 2022

1452 – Ludovico Sforza, Commissioned The Last Supper

1625 – Edward Montagu, First Earl of Sandwich

1849 – John Hopkinson, Discovered Hopkinson’s Law

1882 – Geoffrey de Havilland, British Aircraft Designer

1900 – Charles Vidor, Gilda Director

1903 – Michail Stasinopoulos, First president of Greece

1910 – Lupita Tovar, Dracula Actress

1916 – Keenan Wynn, Dr. Strangelove Actor

1922 – Bob Thiele, Impulse Records Producer

1922 – Norman Lear, All in the Family Producer 1922

1923 – Masutatsu Oyama, Founder of Kyokushin Karate

1927 – Allen Breed, Invented Auto Airbag Sensor

1929 – Jack Higgins, The Eagle Has Landed Author

1930 – Andy White, Early Beatles Drummer

1931 – Jerry Van Dyke, Coach Actor

1933 – Nick Reynolds, The Kingston Trio Singer

1937 – Don Galloway, Ironside Actor

1938 – Gary Gygax, Dungeons & Dragons Creator

1943 – Allan Ramsey, Gary Lewis Rocker

1944 – Bobbie Gentry, Ode to Billy Joe Singer

1947 – Betty Thomas, Hill Street Blues Actress

1948 – Peggy Fleming, American Figure Skater

1949 – Maureen McGovern, “Morning After” Singer

1950 – Michael Vaughn, Paper Lace Singer

1958 – Christopher Dean, English Figure Skater

1969 – Paul Levesque, WWE “Triple H” Wrestler

1970 – Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones Actor

1980 – Dolph Ziggler, WWE Wrestler

1993 – Jordan Spieth, American Pro Golfer

This Day in Local History – July 27, 2022

July 27, 1915: Alexandra Dickie, 30, drowns in the Heart River while ferrying horses across. Dickie first objected to using the ferry but later conceded. The body is not found until Aug. 1.

July 27, 1929: Construction begins on a new wing at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard, which will permit the entire personnel to live under one roof.

July 27, 1962: James Steeves, 17, of Enilda, drowns in the East Prairie River.

July 27, 1969: Heber Keay passes away at the University Hospital in Edmonton.

July 27, 1970: Manager R. Mann helps cut the ribbon as the Toronto Dominion Bank celebrates its grand opening.

July 27, 1974: A head-on collision between a motorcycle and semi-trailer truck claims the life of High Prairie residents Garnet Fjeld, 21, and Robert F. Berry, 20.

July 27, 1986: The High Prairie Dolphins win their own swim meet with 284 points, 33 more than Peace River. Ian Griffiths and Gary Ludwig win every race they enter. Robin McCallum and Byron MacDonald also win aggregate titles.

July 27, 1988: South Peace News reports High Prairie School Division gives land to the day care society to construct a new building.

July 27, 1993: Peavine Rangers’ pitcher Elmer Anderson tosses a shutout as the Rangers defeat the Driftpile Swingers in the first game of their semi-final series in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League action.

July 27, 1994: South Peace News reports Dolly Wally wins first place in the Towns and Villages category in the Klondike Days Parade.

July 27, 1994: South Peace News reports that Falher’s Shawn Gervais is drafted by the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

July 27, 1994: A public meeting in Faust gives the Community League a 39-4 mandate to be the voice of the hamlet. The I.D. agreed June 9 to no longer recognize FCL but rescinded that motion after the vote.

July 27, 2001: Well-known High Prairie farmer and entrepreneur Dennis Vernon Cox dies at the age of 55 years from cancer.

July 27, 2001: Doris Sekulich, 60, wins a bronze medal at the Alberta Seniors Games in Lethbridge in snooker.

July 27, 2005: The Slave Lake Storm sweep their way into the High Prairie Ladies Fastball League final with a 25-13 win over visiting High Prairie.

July 27, 2005: South Peace News reports that Alberta Infrastructure and Transportation is cost-sharing the paving of the Resource Road on the town’s east end.

July 27, 2005: High Prairie town council discusses the idea of hiring an economic development officer. The M.D. of Big Lakes discussed the same issue at their meeting July 20. Banana Belt Councilor Alvin Billings says the right person must be hired for the job.

July 27, 2005: CBC News reports that Brenda Moreside called 9-1-1 for help before she was stabbed to death but High Prairie police did not respond.

July 27, 2008: Curly’s Steak and Pizza is re-opened under the name Boondock’s Grill under the management of Seham and Ali Mouallem.

July 27, 2009: Fire destroys a home along the East Prairie Road.

July 27, 2010: Six Driftpile residents return by horse and wagon from attending the Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage. It’s the tenth year of the pilgrimage which started in 2001. Steve Thunder and Roger B. Collins make the trip each year.

July 27, 2011: The Town of High Prairie and M.D. of Big Lakes councils approve a $1.58 million expansion to the High Prairie Fire Hall.

July 27, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes council approves a new $998,025 Kinuso Fire Hall.

July 27, 2011: South Peace News reports on Northland School Division’s investigation into a regional high school for the region. Chair Jeff Chalifoux says nothing is written in stone.

July 27, 2011: South Peace News reports that High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Steve Daley is moving to Edmonton after four years in High Prairie.

July 27, 2011: A very leery M.D. of Big Lakes council passes first reading into possibly creating the hamlet of Spruce Point. The plan never materializes.

July 27, 2011: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Alvin Billings writes the federal government over concerns regarding too much red tape over development on Lesser Slave Lake.

July 27, 2014: The High Prairie Mosquito Titans baseball team wins the Mosquito A Tier 3 title at Jaycee Park after defeating the Jasper Bears 8-4 in the final.

July 27, 2016: South Peace News features Miss Rodeo Canada Samantha Stokes, and her recovery at home after an accident June 9 near Brooks.

July 27, 2016: Sucker Creek First Nation pitches a lower speed limit on Highway 2 through the reserve during a visit from Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan.

July 27, 2016: Sucker Creek First Nation Chief Jim Badger repeats the band’s support for renal dialysis treatment at the High Prairie Hospital during a visit from Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan.

July 27, 2016: Big Lakes County discusses fining the Astral Harvest organizers $2,500 for breaches in its permit, including operating the fair past its prescribed hours.

July 27, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to support the enhanced policing program for three more years. The program specifically assigns officers to combat the area’s drug trade.

This Day in World History – July 27, 2022

1549 – First Christian missionary in Japan arrives: Francis Xavier.

1586 – Sir Walter Raleigh brings first tobacco to England from Virginia.

1866 – Atlantic telegraph cable successfully laid [1,686 miles long].

1880 – Alexander P. Ashbourne patents a process for refining coconut oil.

1890 – Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh shoots himself, dies two days later.

1920 – Radio compass used for first time for aircraft navigation.

1921 – Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin in Toronto.

1931 – Grasshoppers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota destroy crops.

1940 – Billboard magazine starts publishing bestseller charts.

1940 – Bugs Bunny, Warner Bros. cartoon character, created.

1949 – First jet-propelled airline flies.

1953 – North Korea and the United Nations sign armistice.

1962 – Mariner 2 launched to Venus; flyby mission.

1973 – Walter Blum becomes 6th jockey to ride 4,000 winners.

1982 – Indian PM Indira Gandhi’s first visit to the US in almost 11 years.

1987 – First expedited salvaging of Titanic wreck begins.

1988 – Radio Shack announces Tandy 1000 SL computer.

1990 – Zsa Zsa Gabor begins 3-day jail sentence for slapping policeman.

1991 – TV Guide publishes its 2,000th edition.

1996 – Bomb explodes at Atlanta Olympic Park, 1 killed, 110 injured.

1999 – Tony Hawk is the first skateboarder to land a “900”.

2005 – NASA grounds the Space shuttle, pending an investigation.

2007 – Two news helicopters from Phoenix TV stations collide.

2013 – 1,000 inmates escape from a prison in Libya.

2015 – Fiat Chrysler fined record $105 million over recalls.

2015 – The Shanghai Composite Index drops 8.5% in one day.

2017 – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos becomes world’s richest man [$91.4B].

Today’s Horoscopes – July 27, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Let your artistic nature loose today. Add a touch of creativity to whatever project, situation, or person you encounter. Let your fantasy world extend to every aspect of your being and keep an open mind for new ideas and methods. Incorporate traditional values into new concepts. The new and the old methods may seem incompatible at first, but it is your challenge to make them work together!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do not gamble away your resources. Take the safest route. There is a great deal of energy out there encouraging you to act, but beware of adopting too stubborn of an attitude. This will only succeed in alienating you from the very people you rely on for support. Maintain a strong, healthy balance between old and new. Try to be more open to change and, by all means, adopt a more flexible attitude!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Get things out in the open today. If someone seems to insult you, call them on it. Letting things fester inside only destroys your self-esteem. You would also be in danger of losing the respect of others. This could very well be a situation in which everyone but you sees the truth. Try not to let this happen. Be bold and assertive, and do not let others pull the wool over your eyes!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Stick to the tried and true today. Do not be afraid to make any last-minute changes of plan. Compliment others when they do something well, and show appreciation for their positive qualities. You will gain their respect. Celebrate the small things in life and appreciate all you have – physically as well as emotionally. Let other people share in your warm and generous spirit!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Reap all the riches that a new day has to offer. Every day brings new opportunities and the chance for rapid advancement. Grab the things offered to you. You have a great deal of potential, but potential is one of those things that does no good until you realize it and harness it. Today is one day in which you can take an important step toward manifesting your dreams!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may need to adjust today in order to relate well to people and situations. Things are a bit off kilter, and you may find the harder you try to fit in, the more liable you are to feel like an oddball. Try not to get caught up in others’ battles. Maintain a balance between real life and fantasy. Do not get so caught up in someone else’s world you forget to deal with your own!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Be yourself today – 100 per cent you! The world needs more individuality. Revel in your unique qualities and be generous about sharing them with the world. Feel free to adopt a new and unconventional way of doing something – anything! Beware, however, there may be a strong, grounding force that is trying to tie you down to tradition. Do not feel pressured to give in to the social norm!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is a very expansive day in which you can make great progress in all of your endeavours. Be careful of deception by others. There may be a surreal cloud that covers up reality. You may need to do a little digging to locate the truth. Maintain a mellow attitude in order to stay safe. Sudden, extreme actions fueled by anger or fear are likely to get you into trouble!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Tune into your dreams today. Do you often feel intensely jealous thinking the people around you are living amazing lives while you are stuck in a dull, boring routine? The only person who can pull you out of this rut is you, so stop complaining and do it. Change is easier than it seems at first. Let your imagination take control and work toward manifesting your most fanciful goals!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There are extremely slow-moving, subtle energies coming into play today that may not be so easily felt. What they provide is a key to manifesting your wildest dreams. Fantasy can become your reality, but it may only come one small, subtle step at a time. Do not give up. Focus on the unconventional way to get things done. You will eventually achieve everything your heart desires as long as you truly believe you can!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There may be a great deal of conflict in your life today. Different people and situations seem to be pulling you in all directions. Your sanity is being put to the test. Try not to be too stubborn, because this will only cause more tension between you and the situation. You have the potential to stress out about the smallest things. Try to avoid this if you can!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you should work to tune into the larger, slower-moving trends in your life. Consider making some long-term monetary and emotional investments. There is a great deal of prosperity available to you now, but beware of deception on the part of others. Watch out for fast talkers and people who promise everything yet deliver nothing. Have confidence that you can decipher what is real and what is not!