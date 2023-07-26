Today in High Prairie: July 27, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 27, 2023

Thursday, July 27

Hoedown Jamboree at Triangle Hall.

7 p.m. – Play bridge card game at the HP Golden Age Club.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 27, 2023

1452 – Ludovico Sforza, Commissioned The Last Supper

1625 – Edward Montagu, First Earl of Sandwich

1849 – John Hopkinson, Discovered Hopkinson’s Law

1882 – Geoffrey de Havilland, British Aircraft Designer

1900 – Charles Vidor, Gilda Director

1903 – Michail Stasinopoulos, First president of Greece

1910 – Lupita Tovar, Dracula Actress

1916 – Keenan Wynn, Dr. Strangelove Actor

1922 – Bob Thiele, Impulse Records Producer

1922 – Norman Lear, All in the Family Producer 1922

1923 – Masutatsu Oyama, Founder of Kyokushin Karate

1927 – Allen Breed, Invented Auto Airbag Sensor

1929 – Jack Higgins, The Eagle Has Landed Author

1930 – Andy White, Early Beatles Drummer

1931 – Jerry Van Dyke, Coach Actor

1933 – Nick Reynolds, The Kingston Trio Singer

1937 – Don Galloway, Ironside Actor

1938 – Gary Gygax, Dungeons & Dragons Creator

1943 – Allan Ramsey, Gary Lewis Rocker

1944 – Bobbie Gentry, Ode to Billy Joe Singer

1947 – Betty Thomas, Hill Street Blues Actress

1948 – Peggy Fleming, American Figure Skater

1949 – Maureen McGovern, “Morning After” Singer

1950 – Michael Vaughn, Paper Lace Singer

1958 – Christopher Dean, English Figure Skater

1969 – Paul Levesque, WWE “Triple H” Wrestler

1970 – Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones Actor

1980 – Dolph Ziggler, WWE Wrestler

1993 – Jordan Spieth, American Pro Golfer

This Day in Local History – July 27, 2023

July 27, 1915: Alexandra Dickie, 30, drowns in the Heart River while ferrying horses across. Dickie first objected to using the ferry but later conceded. The body is not found until Aug. 1.

July 27, 1929: Construction begins on a new wing at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard, which will permit the entire personnel to live under one roof.

July 27, 1962: James Steeves, 17, of Enilda, drowns in the East Prairie River.

July 27, 1969: Heber Keay passes away at the University Hospital in Edmonton.

July 27, 1970: Manager R. Mann helps cut the ribbon as the Toronto Dominion Bank celebrates its grand opening.

July 27, 1974: A head-on collision between a motorcycle and semi-trailer truck claims the life of High Prairie residents Garnet Fjeld, 21, and Robert F. Berry, 20.

July 27, 1986: The High Prairie Dolphins win their own swim meet with 284 points, 33 more than Peace River. Ian Griffiths and Gary Ludwig win every race they enter. Robin McCallum and Byron MacDonald also win aggregate titles.

July 27, 1988: South Peace News reports High Prairie School Division gives land to the day care society to construct a new building.

July 27, 1993: Peavine Rangers’ pitcher Elmer Anderson tosses a shutout as the Rangers defeat the Driftpile Swingers in the first game of their semi-final series in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League action.

July 27, 1994: South Peace News reports Dolly Wally wins first place in the Towns and Villages category in the Klondike Days Parade.

July 27, 1994: South Peace News reports that Falher’s Shawn Gervais is drafted by the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

July 27, 1994: A public meeting in Faust gives the Community League a 39-4 mandate to be the voice of the hamlet. The I.D. agreed June 9 to no longer recognize FCL but rescinded that motion after the vote.

July 27, 2001: Well-known High Prairie farmer and entrepreneur Dennis Vernon Cox dies at the age of 55 years from cancer.

July 27, 2001: Doris Sekulich, 60, wins a bronze medal at the Alberta Seniors Games in Lethbridge in snooker.

July 27, 2005: South Peace News reports that Alberta Infrastructure and Transportation is cost-sharing the paving of the Resource Road on the town’s east end.

July 27, 2005: High Prairie town council discusses the idea of hiring an economic development officer. The M.D. of Big Lakes discussed the same issue at their meeting July 20. Banana Belt Councilor Alvin Billings says the right person must be hired for the job.

July 27, 2005: CBC News reports that Brenda Moreside called 911 for help before she was stabbed to death but High Prairie police did not respond.

July 27, 2008: Curly’s Steak and Pizza is re-opened under the name Boondock’s Grill under the management of Seham and Ali Mouallem.

July 27, 2009: Fire destroys a home along the East Prairie Road.

July 27, 2010: Six Driftpile residents return by horse and wagon from attending the Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage. It’s the tenth year of the pilgrimage which started in 2001. Steve Thunder and Roger B. Collins make the trip each year.

July 27, 2011: The Town of High Prairie and M.D. of Big Lakes councils approve a $1.58 million expansion to the High Prairie Fire Hall.

July 27, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes council approves a new $998,025 Kinuso Fire Hall.

July 27, 2011: South Peace News reports on Northland School Division’s investigation into a regional high school for the region. Chair Jeff Chalifoux says nothing is written in stone.

July 27, 2011: South Peace News reports that High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Steve Daley is moving to Edmonton after four years in High Prairie.

July 27, 2011: A very leery M.D. of Big Lakes council passes first reading into possibly creating the hamlet of Spruce Point. The plan never materializes.

July 27, 2011: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Alvin Billings writes the federal government over concerns regarding too much red tape over development on Lesser Slave Lake.

July 27, 2014: The High Prairie Mosquito Titans baseball team wins the Mosquito A Tier 3 title at Jaycee Park after defeating the Jasper Bears 8-4 in the final.

July 27, 2016: South Peace News features Miss Rodeo Canada Samantha Stokes, and her recovery at home after an accident June 9 near Brooks.

July 27, 2016: Sucker Creek First Nation pitches a lower speed limit on Highway 2 through the reserve during a visit from Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan.

July 27, 2016: Sucker Creek First Nation Chief Jim Badger repeats the band’s support for renal dialysis treatment at the High Prairie Hospital during a visit from Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan.

July 27, 2016: Big Lakes County discusses fining the Astral Harvest organizers $2,500 for breaches in its permit, including operating the fair past its prescribed hours.

July 27, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to support the enhanced policing program for three more years. The program specifically assigns officers to combat the area’s drug trade.

This Day in World History – July 27, 2023

1549 – First Christian missionary in Japan arrives: Francis Xavier.

1586 – Sir Walter Raleigh brings first tobacco to England from Virginia.

1866 – Atlantic telegraph cable successfully laid [1,686 miles long].

1880 – Alexander P. Ashbourne patents a process for refining coconut oil.

1890 – Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh shoots himself, dies two days later.

1920 – Radio compass used for first time for aircraft navigation.

1921 – Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin in Toronto.

1931 – Grasshoppers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota destroy crops.

1940 – Billboard magazine starts publishing bestseller charts.

1940 – Bugs Bunny, Warner Bros. cartoon character, created.

1949 – First jet-propelled airline flies.

1953 – North Korea and the United Nations sign armistice.

1962 – Mariner 2 launched to Venus; flyby mission.

1973 – Walter Blum becomes 6th jockey to ride 4,000 winners.

1982 – Indian PM Indira Gandhi’s first visit to the US in almost 11 years.

1987 – First expedited salvaging of Titanic wreck begins.

1988 – Radio Shack announces Tandy 1000 SL computer.

1990 – Zsa Zsa Gabor begins 3-day jail sentence for slapping policeman.

1991 – TV Guide publishes its 2,000th edition.

1996 – Bomb explodes at Atlanta Olympic Park, 1 killed, 110 injured.

1999 – Tony Hawk is the first skateboarder to land a “900”.

2005 – NASA grounds the Space shuttle, pending an investigation.

2007 – Two news helicopters from Phoenix TV stations collide.

2013 – 1,000 inmates escape from a prison in Libya.

2015 – Fiat Chrysler fined record $105 million over recalls.

2015 – The Shanghai Composite Index drops 8.5% in one day.

2017 – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos becomes world’s richest man [$91.4B].

Today’s Horoscopes – July 27, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You have the missing piece people need in every situation today. Engage in light conversation in social situations, and turn your charm up high. You have the ability to make favourable impressions on just about everyone, so set the day off on the right foot. Get out of bed earlier than usual and get your blood pumping with a brisk walk around the neighborhood.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – People may want to talk a great deal, but they are avoiding their feelings today. Put your emotions on the back burner and let your mind take over. Deal with the facts and make sure your emotions do not interfere with the information you receive. Things can get clouded if you do not stay true to the communication that is taking place. Be conscious of the impact of your words.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You should be able to evaluate your emotions from a detached perspective today. Use this opportunity to take action based on what you discover. Make sure your actions are based on practicality and you are not acting rashly in response to someone else’s hasty manoeuvers. You will be amazed at the incredible things that develop if you think first.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – If you are talking about another person today, do not say anything that would upset them if they were standing next to you. Gossip may run rampant, but that is no excuse to contribute to it. Be aware that what you say has a strong impact on the people around you. It is likely to spread to many more ears than you think.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It is important to take action on a day like this. Trust yourself and your instincts. Often you have the perfect counsel for everyone but you. Keep in mind you might have to turn to others for the best advice for you. Talk things out and then take action. Hesitation will only have negative consequences. You have all the facts you need.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might be unfocused and confused about which way to go. Your baffled look is not giving others much confidence in your ability to make a good decision. Do not feel obliged to stay in an unhealthy situation. It may be time to let go and break some ties to things that are no longer working for you. Feel good about extracting yourself from old habits.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is important to get outside and feel the wind. Reconnect with nature and be aware of the four elements, especially the air. Take deep breaths and fill your lungs with the energizing life force. Imagine yourself on a mountain looking over a vast ocean. Expand your awareness so that nothing escapes your attention. Keep your head clear of clutter and be open to new adventures.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Make practical use of the thoughts you have synthesized in the last few days. Stretch your boundaries and extend your wisdom to the people around you. This is a day to take action. Connect with your heart and move forward with your plans. We normally think of our hearts as soft, tender, and vulnerable. Think of your heart today as tough, strong, and adventurous.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is an important day to make valuable connections. You will be engaged in fast-paced, witty conversations and debates from which you can learn a great deal. You are good at seeing both sides of an issue. The problem is this can lead to indecisiveness and an inability to commit. Choose a path and stick to it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It may be hard for you to get a handle on things today. Your focus seems to jump from one problem to the next without finding resolution. This is not a day to find a solution. You are better off researching, questioning, and gathering facts. Keep your channels of communication open, and do not try to pin anyone down for answers. You will accomplish a lot by keeping active and light.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might come across strong opposition today. Someone may seem to want to cut straight through to your heart. In reality, this is a message reminding you to think about things in terms of the collective, the oneness of all. Be aware of a greater perspective in which you see more than just your side of the issue. Discuss the issues with others before making any major decisions.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Act on your instincts and you will not go wrong! You may need to give up control and put logical thinking aside. Let the wind take you where it will. Explore your feelings and how others influence them. It will be just about impossible to solidify any plans today. You are better off exploring options and comparing notes with others. Do not pigeonhole yourself into one way of thinking.