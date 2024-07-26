Today in High Prairie: July 27, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 27, 2024

Hoedown Jamboree at Triangle 15 km west of HP (Day 3 of 4).

8 – 11 p.m. – Much Music Dance at Baytex Energy Centre.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 27, 2024

1452 – Ludovico Sforza, Commissioned The Last Supper

1625 – Edward Montagu, First Earl of Sandwich

1849 – John Hopkinson, Discovered Hopkinson’s Law

1882 – Geoffrey de Havilland, British Aircraft Designer

1900 – Charles Vidor, Gilda Director

1903 – Michail Stasinopoulos, First president of Greece

1910 – Lupita Tovar, Dracula Actress

1916 – Keenan Wynn, Dr. Strangelove Actor

1922 – Bob Thiele, Impulse Records Producer

1922 – Norman Lear, All in the Family Producer 1922

1923 – Masutatsu Oyama, Founder of Kyokushin Karate

1927 – Allen Breed, Invented Auto Airbag Sensor

1929 – Jack Higgins, The Eagle Has Landed Author

1930 – Andy White, Early Beatles Drummer

1931 – Jerry Van Dyke, Coach Actor

1933 – Nick Reynolds, The Kingston Trio Singer

1937 – Don Galloway, Ironside Actor

1938 – Gary Gygax, Dungeons & Dragons Creator

1943 – Allan Ramsey, Gary Lewis Rocker

1944 – Bobbie Gentry, Ode to Billy Joe Singer

1947 – Betty Thomas, Hill Street Blues Actress

1948 – Peggy Fleming, American Figure Skater

1949 – Maureen McGovern, “Morning After” Singer

1950 – Michael Vaughn, Paper Lace Singer

1958 – Christopher Dean, English Figure Skater

1969 – Paul Levesque, WWE “Triple H” Wrestler

1970 – Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones Actor

1980 – Dolph Ziggler, WWE Wrestler

1993 – Jordan Spieth, American Pro Golfer

This Day in Local History – July 27, 2024

July 27, 1915: Alexandra Dickie, 30, drowns in the Heart River while ferrying horses across. Dickie first objected to using the ferry but later conceded. The body is not found until Aug. 1.

July 27, 1929: Construction begins on a new wing at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard, which will permit the entire personnel to live under one roof.

July 27, 1962: James Steeves, 17, of Enilda, drowns in the East Prairie River.

July 27, 1969: Heber Keay passes away at the University Hospital in Edmonton.

July 27, 1970: Manager R. Mann helps cut the ribbon as the Toronto Dominion Bank celebrates its grand opening.

July 27, 1974: A head-on collision between a motorcycle and semi-trailer truck claims the life of High Prairie residents Garnet Fjeld, 21, and Robert F. Berry, 20.

July 27, 1986: The High Prairie Dolphins win their own swim meet with 284 points, 33 more than Peace River. Ian Griffiths and Gary Ludwig win every race they enter. Robin McCallum and Byron MacDonald also win aggregate titles.

July 27, 1988: South Peace News reports High Prairie School Division gives land to the day care society to construct a new building.

July 27, 1993: Peavine Rangers’ pitcher Elmer Anderson tosses a shutout as the Rangers defeat the Driftpile Swingers in the first game of their semi-final series in High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League action.

July 27, 1994: South Peace News reports Dolly Wally wins first place in the Towns and Villages category in the Klondike Days Parade.

July 27, 1994: South Peace News reports that Falher’s Shawn Gervais is drafted by the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

July 27, 1994: A public meeting in Faust gives the Community League a 39-4 mandate to be the voice of the hamlet. The I.D. agreed June 9 to no longer recognize FCL but rescinded that motion after the vote.

July 27, 2001: Well-known High Prairie farmer and entrepreneur Dennis Vernon Cox dies at the age of 55 years from cancer.

July 27, 2001: Doris Sekulich, 60, wins a bronze medal at the Alberta Seniors Games in Lethbridge in snooker.

July 27, 2005: South Peace News reports that Alberta Infrastructure and Transportation is cost-sharing the paving of the Resource Road on the town’s east end.

July 27, 2005: High Prairie town council discusses the idea of hiring an economic development officer. The M.D. of Big Lakes discussed the same issue at their meeting July 20. Banana Belt Councilor Alvin Billings says the right person must be hired for the job.

July 27, 2005: CBC News reports that Brenda Moreside called 911 for help before she was stabbed to death but High Prairie police did not respond.

July 27, 2008: Curly’s Steak and Pizza is re-opened under the name Boondock’s Grill under the management of Seham and Ali Mouallem.

July 27, 2009: Fire destroys a home along the East Prairie Road.

July 27, 2010: Six Driftpile residents return by horse and wagon from attending the Lac Ste. Anne Pilgrimage. It’s the tenth year of the pilgrimage which started in 2001. Steve Thunder and Roger B. Collins make the trip each year.

July 27, 2011: The Town of High Prairie and M.D. of Big Lakes councils approve a $1.58 million expansion to the High Prairie Fire Hall.

July 27, 2011: The M.D. of Big Lakes council approves a new $998,025 Kinuso Fire Hall.

July 27, 2011: South Peace News reports on Northland School Division’s investigation into a regional high school for the region. Chair Jeff Chalifoux says nothing is written in stone.

July 27, 2011: South Peace News reports that High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Steve Daley is moving to Edmonton after four years in High Prairie.

July 27, 2011: A very leery M.D. of Big Lakes council passes first reading into possibly creating the hamlet of Spruce Point. The plan never materializes.

July 27, 2011: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Alvin Billings writes the federal government over concerns regarding too much red tape over development on Lesser Slave Lake.

July 27, 2014: The High Prairie Mosquito Titans baseball team wins the Mosquito A Tier 3 title at Jaycee Park after defeating the Jasper Bears 8-4 in the final.

July 27, 2016: South Peace News features Miss Rodeo Canada Samantha Stokes, and her recovery at home after an accident June 9 near Brooks.

July 27, 2016: Sucker Creek First Nation pitches a lower speed limit on Highway 2 through the reserve during a visit from Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan.

July 27, 2016: Sucker Creek First Nation Chief Jim Badger repeats the band’s support for renal dialysis treatment at the High Prairie Hospital during a visit from Alberta Minister of Indigenous Relations Richard Feehan.

July 27, 2016: Big Lakes County discusses fining the Astral Harvest organizers $2,500 for breaches in its permit, including operating the fair past its prescribed hours.

July 27, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to support the enhanced policing program for three more years. The program specifically assigns officers to combat the area’s drug trade.

This Day in World History – July 27, 2024

1549 – First Christian missionary in Japan arrives: Francis Xavier.

1586 – Sir Walter Raleigh brings first tobacco to England from Virginia.

1866 – Atlantic telegraph cable successfully laid [1,686 miles long].

1880 – Alexander P. Ashbourne patents a process for refining coconut oil.

1890 – Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh shoots himself, dies two days later.

1920 – Radio compass used for first time for aircraft navigation.

1921 – Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin in Toronto.

1931 – Grasshoppers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota destroy crops.

1940 – Billboard magazine starts publishing bestseller charts.

1940 – Bugs Bunny, Warner Bros. cartoon character, created.

1949 – First jet-propelled airline flies.

1953 – North Korea and the United Nations sign armistice.

1962 – Mariner 2 launched to Venus; flyby mission.

1973 – Walter Blum becomes 6th jockey to ride 4,000 winners.

1982 – Indian PM Indira Gandhi’s first visit to the US in almost 11 years.

1987 – First expedited salvaging of Titanic wreck begins.

1988 – Radio Shack announces Tandy 1000 SL computer.

1990 – Zsa Zsa Gabor begins 3-day jail sentence for slapping policeman.

1991 – TV Guide publishes its 2,000th edition.

1996 – Bomb explodes at Atlanta Olympic Park, 1 killed, 110 injured.

1999 – Tony Hawk is the first skateboarder to land a “900”.

2005 – NASA grounds the Space shuttle, pending an investigation.

2007 – Two news helicopters from Phoenix TV stations collide.

2013 – 1,000 inmates escape from a prison in Libya.

2015 – Fiat Chrysler fined record $105 million over recalls.

2015 – The Shanghai Composite Index drops 8.5% in one day.

2017 – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos becomes world’s richest man [$91.4B].

Today’s Horoscopes – July 27, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your thinking is clear today and you will find it is right in sync with who you are! Find your strength in conversations in which you display your keen insight into the situation at hand! Your detective-like nature is especially active, and others will find it hard to pull the wool over your eyes now! Stay tuned in to what is going on around you!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – It is OK to be wrong! If you know you have made a mistake, feel free to admit it! Do not let your ego stand in the way of progress! Others will not want to deal with you if you insist what you are doing is right all the time when perhaps it is not! Your mind may be a bit more fragile on a day like this, so try to be more sensitive and receptive than usual!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Be careful about being too critical today! You are likely to turn people away if you are not careful with how you express yourself! This is a good time to listen and receive as opposed to deliver information! Let things stew in your head for a while before you make any major decisions! You are likely to find a greater balance in the situation if you slow down and back off a bit!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your mental ability could be rather sluggish and lazy today! It could be you are not feeling as sharp as you would like! This is most likely a sign you simply need to slow down and relax! Do not feel as if you always need to deliver the keynote address! Be more of an audience member today and take advice from the other people up on stage!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – One of the important lessons of the day for you is to remember that emotions are powerful things to recognize and honour! Do not discount your feelings. In fact, it is most important you embrace them with your whole being! Once you relax and settle into your true emotions, you will find your mind clears and you can make conscious, rational decisions about whatever issues come your way!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Someone may be calling you on certain behaviours today! It could be your aggressive nature rubs someone the wrong way and they simply do not have thick enough skin to take it! You may not even be aware of how your warlike attitude affects those around you! This is a good day to see things from someone else’s perspective in order to gain a bit more data on the situation!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your mind is thinking quite clearly today! You will discover you have a keen ability to tune into the subtle energies that are moving through your life right now! The good news is your ego and brain are working together, and you may be able to strike a better balance between these two elements of your psyche much more easily than usual!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your receptivity to new ideas is stronger than usual today! Listen to what people say and remember you can learn from every person you meet! There is a lesson in every situation! Remember to keep your brain exercised, just like any other part of your body! To keep it working properly, you must make sure you give it the daily stimulus that it requires!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your mental clarity is astounding today! You will find your pattern of thinking reflects exactly who you are at the core of your being! The moment you walk out the door this morning, you will find your brain wants to process everything! This action will give you greater assuredness and insight, making this a terrific day to stand up and speak your mind!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Tune into the thoughts of others! Focusing only on yourself means you are missing the beauty and wisdom that come from other people! Respect their opinions the way you want them to respect yours! Your ego might get in the way of your brain until you embrace the lesson of sensitivity that it is trying to teach you! Take a back seat and let someone else do the talking!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You will find your brain is extra sharp today and you have a greater sense of clarity regarding your purpose in life! It could be your nurturing instinct is high and your general self-esteem depends on how useful you can be to the people around you! It may seem as if you are everyone’s parent or watchful older sibling! Give people the advice they need to grow and be wiser!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Many people conduct their lives without really making conscious decisions about their actions! People walk around like they are asleep! Do not fall into this trap! This is a good day to dust off your thinking cap and take action! Do not let others make decisions for you! Take control of your destiny! To maintain the balance today, it is important that you swing toward the sensitive side of things!