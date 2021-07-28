Today in High Prairie: July 28, 2021

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 28, 2021

10 a.m. – Big Lakes County meets at admin building.

Noon – Grouard Seniors Lunch at Shaw’s Point Resort. Call Pearl Sandor at [780] 291-0167 to confirm attendance.

1-6 p.m. – Marigold Farmer’s Market at Marigold Building.

Today’s Birthdays – High Prairie – July 28, 2021

No listings.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 28, 2021

Rose Willier

Robert Heroux

Ken Killeen

Denny Sloan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 28, 2021

1860 – Anastasia Mikhailovna, Grand Duchess of Russia

1866 – Beatrix Potter, Tale of Peter Rabbit Author

1887 – Marcel Duchamp, “Nude Descending a Staircase”

1890 – Marie Lohr, Pygmalion Actress

1901 – Rudy Vallee, My Time Is Your Time Singer

1907 – Earl Tupper, Inventor of Tupperware

1910 – Bill Goodwin, Burns & Allen Announcer

1916 – David Brown, Produced “The Sting”, “Jaws”

1928 – Joe Jackson, Patriarch of Jackson Family

1936 – Russ Jackson, Ottawa Rough Rider

1938 – George Cummings, Dr. Hook Rocker

1943 – Richard Wright, Pink Floyd Singer

1945 – Jim Davis, Garfield Cartoonist

1946 – Linda Kelsey, Lou Grant Actress

1947 – Sally Struthers, All in the Family Actress

1948 – Georgia Engel, Mary Tyler Moore Show Actress

1949 – Peter Doyle, The New Seekers Rocker

1954 – Steve Morse, Deep Purple Rocker

1958 – Terry Fox, “Marathon of Hope Hero”

1969 – Dana White, UFC President

1972 – Elizabeth Berkley, Saved by the Bell Actress

1985 – Dustin Milligan, Canadian Actor

1990 – Soulja Boy, American Rapper

This Day in Local History: July 28, 2021

July 28, 1913: A record $600 per acre or $30,000 for 50 acres is purchased by J.E. Loreman in Grouard. Plans are to build houses.

July 28, 1913: A tennis tournament begins at the Hudson Bay board courts in Grouard. It concludes 17 days later.

July 28, 1914: Dominion Inspector T.R. Bunfield investigates the possibility of draining Stinking Lake, which is named Winagami Lake today, and Round Lake, which is Kimiwan Lake today, and opening the land to settlement. He notices the Heart River, which is 3/4 miles to the east, is 40-50 feet lower than the lake and could be drained. The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad objects to the proposal as they had chosen Round Lake as a second divisional point for their rail line to Peace River Crossing.

July 28, 1947: Father Joseph Habay replaces Father Paul Serrand as director at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard.

July 28, 1971: South Peace News reports Allan Crawford is running as an independent candidate in the Lesser Slave Lake riding in the upcoming Aug. 30 provincial election.

July 28, 1971: South Peace News editor Reg Burgar asks in an editorial why the wading pool is not yet open for the summer. “Give the kids back some water to play in,” he writes.

July 28, 1972: Clement Tomkow, 56, and wife Ruth die in a car crash just west of High Prairie.

July 28, 1972: High Prairie Turbo gas station celebrates its grand opening with Ken Hendry as one of the owners.

July 28, 1983: Gerald Lester Knibb, 44, of Enilda dies after a hit and run accident.

July 28, 1984: Donkey ball comes to High Prairie. The game features softball players riding on highly-trained donkeys.

July 28, 1985: High Prairie’s Dorothy Armstrong wins the women’s title at a tennis tournament in Slave Lake. John Turner and Rick Czyz take the men’s doubles title.

July 28, 1986: Recreation director Doug Munn resigns to take on a similar position in Edson. He had been hired in June 1981.

July 28, 1987: Playoffs in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League begin. The High Prairie Playboys defeat the Peavine Rangers 3-2 while the Gift Lake Sluggers defeat the Driftpile Swingers 4-3.

July 28, 1990: High Prairie businessman Norm Sware, 50, commits suicide in Edmonton.

July 28, 1993: Kendal Don Aspeslet, 23, of Grimshaw and William Wayne Lavell, 39, of High Prairie are electrocuted at the High Prairie UGG elevator after backing an auger into power line.

July 28, 1993: South Peace News reports over 800 campers have signed a petition to have the Spruce Point Park access road paved. The petition is presented to the I.D. council for consideration.

July 28, 1997: Strange lights sighted over town turn out to be only a weather balloon.

July 28, 2005: Communities in Bloom judges Lucy Chang and Noel Wideman arrive in town to judge the community.

July 28, 2010: M.D. of Big Lakes councillors are angry after Alberta Sustainable Resource Development Minister Mel Knight refuses to meet with them regarding Shadow Creek’s proposed marina and campsite. Council sends letters to Knight and Premier Ed Stelmach expressing their disappointment.

July 28, 2010: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Harvey Prockiw apologizes to Faust resident Albert Burger after accusing him of illegally hooking onto a municipal water line.

July 28, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes gives $18,691.25 to the Big Meadow Community Hall Association for upgrades to the hall.

July 28, 2011: Michael Thunder aces the par three second hole at the High Prairie golf course.

July 28, 2012: Kassidy Turcotte shoots 90 and Austin Guttinger 74 to win the titles at the High Prairie Junior Open Golf Tournament.

July 28, 2013: Triangle hosts its first Hoedown Jamboree to raise money for the new hall’s construction.

July 28, 2015: Jessica Lavoie is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

July 28, 2015: Gift Lake Metis Settlement is awarded $355,000 under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program to build a new skateboard park and upgrade the ball diamond.

July 28, 2015: Wesley Charles Keay passes away at the age of 70 years.

July 28, 2016: The region is shocked after High Prairie RCMP confirm the murders of Dylan Laboucan, 17, and Cory Grey, 19. The medical examiner confirms both victims were shot.

July 28, 2019: Judy Hamelin wins the women’s title and Brian Bliss the men’s title at the Sir George Bennett Senior’s Open Golf Tournament at the High Prairie Golf Course.

This Day in World History – July 28, 2021

1586 – Sir Thomas Harriot introduces potatoes to Europe.

1717 – Prussian king gives compulsory education to 5-12 yrs.

1821 – Peru declares independence from Spain.

1858 – First use of fingerprints as a means of identification.

1858 – Nadar takes first airborne photo [in a balloon].

1866 – Metric system becomes a legal measurement system in US.

1900 – Hamburger created by Louis Lassing in Connecticut.

1914 – Foxtrot first danced.

1932 – “White Zombie” first feature length zombie film, is released in US.

1943 – Italian Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini resigns.

1945 – Betty Lou Oliver survives falling 75 storeys.

1951 – Walt Disney’s animated film “Alice In Wonderland” released.

1954 – “On the Waterfront” starring Marlon Brando is released.

1957 – Jerry Lee Lewis makes his first TV appearance.

1959 – United Kingdom starts using postal codes.

1962 – Mariner I launched to Mars falls into Atlantic Ocean.

1964 – Ranger 7 launched toward moon; sends back 4,308 TV pictures.

1976 – Tangshan Earthquake, 8.2 in magnitude, kills over 240,000 in China.

1976 – World air speed record of 3,530 kph is set.

1977 – First oil through TransAlaska Pipeline System reaches Valdez, Alaska.

1978 – Price of gold tops $200/ounce for first time.

1986 – NASA releases transcript from doomed Challenger: pilot says “Uh-oh!”

1987 – Angel Cordero Jr. becomes fourth jockey to win 6,000 races.

1989 – Gloria Estefan releases her debut solo album “Cuts Both Ways”.

1991 – Montreal pitcher Dennis Martínez pitches 13th perfect game.

2016 – Earliest evidence of cancer found in 1.7 million-year-old fossil.

2018 – Longest “blood moon” eclipse of the 21st century: 1:43.00.

2061 – 31st predicted perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 28, 2021

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There’s little comfort in your emotions today. You may want to stick to business. Concentrate on getting things done in your regular routine. Create a plan and stick to it. This isn’t a day to deviate from the norm, nor is it a time in which you will find much sympathy from others. Stick close to home and take care of your personal business. Time is precious. Don’t waste it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Try not to smother others. You may want to seek comfort in their company, but this will only produce grouchiness in all parties involved. Curb your tendency to find fault with the ones you love. Your best bet is to focus on tasks you have on the back burner. Tackle projects that need special attention and discipline.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There’s a squeeze on your emotions today, which might leave you feeling like a pot of boiling water. Just by knowing there’s a lid on things, you’re likely to heat up even faster than usual. Try to hold your temper. A rage will get you nowhere. Concentrate your energy on getting your material affairs in order. Deal with finances, investments, and long-term security.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It may be hard for you to feel connected to anyone today. You’re probably better off keeping to yourself. If you’re feeling sad or depressed, it’s best to work through these feelings on your own. Other people aren’t apt to be too sympathetic to your situation. You’re better off sticking to your work to keep the demons out of your head.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel a restriction to the day, but in truth, this is for your own good. Your sense of discipline comes in handy as you tackle your work with incredible enthusiasm. Your goals aren’t far from your reach. Stay focused and don’t get pressured by the ticking clock. Hastiness will lead to careless mistakes. If you’re going to do a job, do it right the first time.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Find comfort in your work today. Although it may sound ridiculous, checking things off your list is the most rewarding activity today. Try not to be too critical of others. Focus on your tasks. Mountains that seem too daunting to climb will continue to grow bigger until you take the first step upward. Your perseverance will inspire others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Get your head out of the clouds. Nitpicky details you failed to attend to earlier may now come back to haunt you. Don’t postpone your work any further. The time to take care of the job is now. Balance your chequebook and do your laundry. Clean your bathtub and go shopping. The more you accomplish today, the better you will feel about yourself tomorrow.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Whatever you didn’t get done yesterday, you need to finish today. Discipline and attention to the sand slipping through the hourglass are the journey’s themes. The more you’re able to accomplish, the better you’ll feel. Stagnant energy is a sign that it’s time to get moving. Don’t waste a moment waiting for someone else to come up with a solution. Take the initiative.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Put aside frivolity for a day. This is an important time to prepare for the future. Don’t take another step before you know you’re on solid ground. This is an important time to establish your goals. Writing them down will help you realize them in life. Think about the long-term harvest. Security and grounding are key themes today.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – People may be a bit critical of you today. You would do well to listen to what they say. Be receptive of feedback so you can establish a healthy ego. Keep your sense of humility. You may feel critical as you see people moving like sloths compared to your lightning quick mind. Be patient with others.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Keep up your psychic shield, because you will need it. People’s comments may seem harsh even if they may mean well. Your best defense against the critical tone of the day is to use other people’s criticisms as constructively as you can in order to build a stronger framework from which to work. Process this energy in a positive frame of mind. Use it to get things done.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This isn’t a day to focus on fun and games. In fact, you may feel an annoying weightiness about your emotions, making you feel less energetic than usual. There’s a sober tone asking you to look at reality and make some serious decisions about your future goals and plans. You may feel like the timer is about to buzz. The minute hand is ticking, and there are many more adventures to be had.