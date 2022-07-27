Today in High Prairie: July 28, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 28, 2022

1 – 3 p.m. – Park Pals at St. Isidore Playground [children 0-6 years].

1 p.m. – McLennan Birdwalk Summer Program [ages 4-8 years]. Call [780] 324-2004 for more info.

4 p.m. – Next Steps Teen at Big Lakes Children’s Centre in HP. Pre-registration required: 780-523-2715.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 28, 2022

1860 – Anastasia Mikhailovna, Grand Duchess of Russia

1866 – Beatrix Potter, Tale of Peter Rabbit Author

1887 – Marcel Duchamp, “Nude Descending a Staircase”

1890 – Marie Lohr, Pygmalion Actress

1901 – Rudy Vallee, My Time Is Your Time Singer

1907 – Earl Tupper, Inventor of Tupperware

1910 – Bill Goodwin, Burns & Allen Announcer

1916 – David Brown, Produced “The Sting”, “Jaws”

1928 – Joe Jackson, Patriarch of Jackson Family

1936 – Russ Jackson, Ottawa Rough Rider

1938 – George Cummings, Dr. Hook Rocker

1943 – Richard Wright, Pink Floyd Singer

1945 – Jim Davis, Garfield Cartoonist

1946 – Linda Kelsey, Lou Grant Actress

1947 – Sally Struthers, All in the Family Actress

1948 – Georgia Engel, Mary Tyler Moore Show Actress

1949 – Simon Kirke, Bad Company Drummer

1949 – Peter Doyle, The New Seekers Rocker

1954 – Steve Morse, Deep Purple Rocker

1958 – Terry Fox, “Marathon of Hope Hero”

1969 – Dana White, UFC President

1972 – Elizabeth Berkley, Saved by the Bell Actress

1985 – Dustin Milligan, Canadian Actor

1990 – Soulja Boy, American Rapper

This Day in Local History – July 28, 2022

July 28, 1913: A record $600 per acre or $30,000 for 50 acres is purchased by J.E. Loreman in Grouard. Plans are to build houses.

July 28, 1913: A tennis tournament begins at the Hudson Bay board courts in Grouard. It concludes 17 days later.

July 28, 1914: Dominion Inspector T.R. Bunfield investigates the possibility of draining Stinking Lake, which is named Winagami Lake today, and Round Lake, which is Kimiwan Lake today, and opening the land to settlement. He notices the Heart River, which is 3/4 miles to the east, is 40-50 feet lower than the lake and could be drained. The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad objects to the proposal as they had chosen Round Lake as a second divisional point for their rail line to Peace River Crossing.

July 28, 1947: Father Joseph Habay replaces Father Paul Serrand as director at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard.

July 28, 1971: South Peace News reports Allan Crawford is running as an independent candidate in the Lesser Slave Lake riding in the upcoming Aug. 30 provincial election.

July 28, 1971: South Peace News editor Reg Burgar writes in an editorial why the wading pool is not yet open for the summer. “Give the kids back some water to play in,” he writes.

July 28, 1972: Clement Tomkow, 56, and wife Ruth die in a car crash just west of High Prairie.

July 28, 1972: High Prairie Turbo gas station celebrates its grand opening with Ken Hendry as one of the owners.

July 28, 1983: Gerald Lester Knibb, 44, of Enilda is found dead after a hit and run accident.

July 28, 1984: Donkey ball comes to High Prairie. The game features softball players riding on highly-trained donkeys.

July 28, 1985: High Prairie’s Dorothy Armstrong wins the women’s title at a tennis tournament in Slave Lake. John Turner and Rick Czyz take the men’s doubles title.

July 28, 1986: Recreation director Doug Munn resigns to take on a similar position in Edson. He had been hired in June of 1981.

July 28, 1987: Playoffs in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League begin. The High Prairie Playboys defeat the Peavine Rangers 3-2 while the Gift Lake Sluggers defeat the Driftpile Swingers 4-3.

July 28, 1990: High Prairie businessman Norm Sware, 50, commits suicide in Edmonton.

July 28, 1993: Kendal Don Aspeslet, 23, of Grimshaw and William Wayne Lavell, 39, of High Prairie are electrocuted at the High Prairie UGG elevator after backing an auger into power line.

July 28, 1993: South Peace News reports over 800 campers have signed a petition to have the Spruce Point Park access road paved. The petition is presented to the I.D. council for consideration.

July 28, 1997: Strange lights sighted over High Prairie turn out to be only a weather balloon.

July 28, 1999: South Peace News reports Tolko Industries is waiting word on timber allotment before proceeding on a proposed expansion.

July 28, 2005: Communities in Bloom judges Lucy Chang and Noel Wideman arrive in town to judge the community.

July 28, 2010: M.D. of Big Lakes councillors are angry after Alberta Sustainable Resource Development Minister Mel Knight refuses to meet with them regarding Shadow Creek’s proposed marina and campsite. Council sends letters to Knight and Premier Ed Stelmach expressing their disappointment.

July 28, 2010: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Harvey Prockiw apologizes to Faust resident Albert Burger after accusing him of illegally hooking onto a municipal water line.

July 28, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes opposes the formation of the Alberta Agriculture Safety and Health Organization calling it a “needless bureaucracy”.

July 28, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes gives $18,691.25 to the Big Meadow Community Hall Association for upgrades to the hall.

July 28, 2011: Michael Thunder aces the par three second hole at the High Prairie golf course.

July 28, 2012: Kassidy Turcotte shoots 90 and Austin Guttinger 74 to win the titles at the High Prairie Junior Open Golf Tournament.

July 28, 2013: Triangle hosts its first Hoedown Jamboree to raise money for the new hall’s construction.

July 28, 2015: ATCO Electric wins Best Overall Entry at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

July 28, 2015: Jessica Lavoie is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

July 28, 2015: Gift Lake Metis Settlement is awarded $355,000 under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program to build a new skateboard park and upgrade the ball diamond.

July 28, 2015: Wesley Charles Keay passes away at the age of 70 years.

July 28, 2016: The region is shocked after High Prairie RCMP confirm the murders of Dylan Laboucan, 17, and Cory Grey, 19. The medical examiner confirms both victims were shot.

July 28, 2018: The Great Benjamin Circus performs at the Sports Palace. Over a dozen acts entertain a crowd of over 200.

July 28, 2019: Judy Hamelin wins the women’s title and Brian Bliss the men’s title at the Sir George Bennett Senior’s Open Golf Tournament at the High Prairie Golf Course.

This Day in World History – July 28, 2022

1586 – Sir Thomas Harriot introduces potatoes to Europe.

1717 – Prussian king gives compulsory education to 5-12 years.

1821 – Peru declares independence from Spain.

1858 – First use of fingerprints as a means of identification.

1858 – Nadar takes first airborne photo [in a balloon].

1866 – Metric system becomes a legal measurement system in US.

1900 – Hamburger created by Louis Lassing in Connecticut.

1914 – Foxtrot is first danced.

1932 – “White Zombie”, first feature length zombie film, is released in US.

1943 – Italian Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini resigns.

1944 – Adolf Hitler routes four divisions of South France to Normandy.

1945 – Betty Lou Oliver survives falling 75 storeys.

1951 – Walt Disney’s animated film “Alice In Wonderland” released.

1954 – “On the Waterfront” starring Marlon Brando is released.

1957 – Jerry Lee Lewis makes his first TV appearance.

1959 – United Kingdom starts using postal codes.

1962 – Mariner I launched to Mars falls into Atlantic Ocean.

1964 – Ranger 7 launched toward moon; sends back 4,308 TV pictures.

1976 – Tangshan Earthquake, 8.2 in magnitude, kills over 240,000 in China.

1976 – World air speed record of 3,530 kph is set.

1977 – First oil through TransAlaska Pipeline System reaches Valdez, Alaska.

1978 – Price of gold tops $200/ounce for first time.

1986 – NASA releases transcript from doomed Challenger: pilot says “Uh-oh!”

1987 – Angel Cordero Jr. becomes 4th jockey to win 6,000 races.

1989 – Gloria Estefan releases her debut solo album “Cuts Both Ways”.

1991 – Montreal pitcher Dennis Martínez pitches 13th perfect game.

2016 – Earliest evidence of cancer found in 1.7 million-year-old fossil.

2018 – Longest “blood moon” eclipse of the 21st century: 1:43.00.

2061 – 31st predicted perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 28, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Many people conduct their lives without really making conscious decisions about their actions. People walk around like they are asleep. Do not fall into this trap. This is a good day to dust off your thinking cap and take action. Do not let others make decisions for you. Take control of your destiny. To maintain the balance today, it is important you swing toward the sensitive side of things!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your thinking is clear today and you will find it is right in sync with who you are. Find your strength in conversations in which you display your keen insight into the situation at hand. Your detective-like nature is especially active, and others will find it hard to pull the wool over your eyes now. Stay tuned in to what is going on around you!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It is OK to be wrong. If you know you have made a mistake, feel free to admit it. Do not let your ego stand in the way of progress. Others will not want to deal with you if you insist what you are doing is right all the time when perhaps it is not. Your mind may be a bit more fragile on a day like this, so try to be more sensitive and receptive than usual!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Be careful about being too critical today. You are likely to turn people away if you are not careful with how you express yourself. This is a good time to listen and receive as opposed to deliver information. Let things stew in your head for a while before you make any major decisions. You are likelier to find a greater balance in the situation if you slow down and back off a bit!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your mental ability could be rather sluggish and lazy today. It could be you are not feeling as sharp as you would like. This is most likely a sign you simply need to slow down and relax. Do not feel as if you always need to deliver the keynote address. Be more of an audience member today and take advice from the other people up on stage!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – One of the important lessons of the day for you is to remember that emotions are powerful things to recognize and honour. Do not discount your feelings. In fact, it is most important you embrace them with your whole being. Once you relax and settle into your true emotions, you will find your mind clears and you can make conscious, rational decisions about whatever issues come your way!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone may be calling you on certain behaviours today. It could be your aggressive nature rubs someone the wrong way and they simply do not have thick enough skin to take it. You may not even be aware of how your warlike attitude affects those around you. This is a good day to see things from someone else’s perspective in order to gain a bit more data on the situation!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your mind is thinking quite clearly today. You will discover you have a keen ability to tune into the subtle energies that are moving through your life right now. The good news is your ego and brain are working together, and you may be able to strike a better balance between these two elements of your psyche much more easily than usual.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your receptivity to new ideas is stronger than usual today. Listen to what people say and remember you can learn from every person you meet. There is a lesson in every situation. Remember to keep your brain exercised, just like any other part of your body. To keep it working properly, you must make sure you give it the daily stimulus that it requires!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your mental clarity is astounding today. You will find your pattern of thinking reflects exactly who you are at the core of your being. The moment you walk out the door this morning, you will find your brain wants to process everything. This action will give you greater assuredness and insight, making this a terrific day to stand up and speak your mind!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Tune into the thoughts of others. Focusing only on yourself means you are missing the beauty and wisdom that come from other people. Respect their opinions the way you want them to respect yours. Your ego might get in the way of your brain until you embrace the lesson of sensitivity that it is trying to teach you. Take a back seat and let someone else do the talking!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You will find your brain is extra sharp today and you have a greater sense of clarity regarding your purpose in life. It could be your nurturing instinct is high and your general self-esteem depends on how useful you can be to the people around you. It may seem as if you are everyone’s parent or watchful older sibling. Give people the advice they need to grow and be wiser!