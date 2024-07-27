Today in High Prairie: July 28, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 28, 2024

Attend the church of your choice.

Hoedown Jamboree at Triangle 15 km west of HP (Day 4 of 4).

1:30 p.m. – Enjoy cribbage games at the HP Golden Age Centre, 4824-53 Ave.

2:30-3:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 11 years & under. Board provided.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 28, 2024

1860 – Anastasia Mikhailovna, Grand Duchess of Russia

1866 – Beatrix Potter, Tale of Peter Rabbit Author

1887 – Marcel Duchamp, “Nude Descending a Staircase”

1890 – Marie Lohr, Pygmalion Actress

1901 – Rudy Vallee, My Time Is Your Time Singer

1907 – Earl Tupper, Inventor of Tupperware

1910 – Bill Goodwin, Burns & Allen Announcer

1916 – David Brown, Produced “The Sting”, “Jaws”

1928 – Joe Jackson, Patriarch of Jackson Family

1936 – Russ Jackson, Ottawa Rough Rider

1938 – George Cummings, Dr. Hook Rocker

1943 – Richard Wright, Pink Floyd Singer

1945 – Jim Davis, Garfield Cartoonist

1946 – Linda Kelsey, Lou Grant Actress

1947 – Sally Struthers, All in the Family Actress

1948 – Georgia Engel, Mary Tyler Moore Show Actress

1949 – Simon Kirke, Bad Company Drummer

1949 – Peter Doyle, The New Seekers Rocker

1954 – Steve Morse, Deep Purple Rocker

1958 – Terry Fox, “Marathon of Hope Hero”

1969 – Dana White, UFC President

1972 – Elizabeth Berkley, Saved by the Bell Actress

1985 – Dustin Milligan, Canadian Actor

1990 – Soulja Boy, American Rapper

This Day in Local History – July 28, 2024

July 28, 1913: A record $600 per acre or $30,000 for 50 acres is purchased by J.E. Loreman in Grouard. Plans are to build houses.

July 28, 1913: A tennis tournament begins at the Hudson Bay board courts in Grouard. It concludes 17 days later.

July 28, 1914: Dominion Inspector T.R. Bunfield investigates the possibility of draining Stinking Lake, which is named Winagami Lake today, and Round Lake, which is Kimiwan Lake today, and opening the land to settlement. He notices the Heart River, which is 3/4 miles to the east, is 40-50 feet lower than the lake and could be drained. The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railroad objects to the proposal as they had chosen Round Lake as a second divisional point for their rail line to Peace River Crossing.

July 28, 1947: Father Joseph Habay replaces Father Paul Serrand as director at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard.

July 28, 1971: South Peace News reports Allan Crawford is running as an independent candidate in the Lesser Slave Lake riding in the upcoming Aug. 30 provincial election.

July 28, 1971: South Peace News editor Reg Burgar writes in an editorial why the wading pool is not yet open for the summer. “Give the kids back some water to play in,” he writes.

July 28, 1972: Clement Tomkow, 56, and wife Ruth die in a car crash just west of High Prairie.

July 28, 1972: High Prairie Turbo gas station celebrates its grand opening with Ken Hendry as one of the owners.

July 28, 1983: Gerald Lester Knibb, 44, of Enilda is found dead after a hit and run accident.

July 28, 1984: Donkey ball comes to High Prairie. The game features softball players riding on highly-trained donkeys.

July 28, 1985: High Prairie’s Dorothy Armstrong wins the women’s title at a tennis tournament in Slave Lake. John Turner and Rick Czyz take the men’s doubles title.

July 28, 1986: Recreation director Doug Munn resigns to take on a similar position in Edson. He had been hired in June of 1981.

July 28, 1987: Playoffs in the High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League begin. The High Prairie Playboys defeat the Peavine Rangers 3-2 while the Gift Lake Sluggers defeat the Driftpile Swingers 4-3.

July 28, 1990: High Prairie businessman Norm Sware, 50, commits suicide in Edmonton.

July 28, 1993: Kendal Don Aspeslet, 23, of Grimshaw and William Wayne Lavell, 39, of High Prairie are electrocuted at the High Prairie UGG elevator after backing an auger into power line.

July 28, 1993: South Peace News reports over 800 campers have signed a petition to have the Spruce Point Park access road paved. The petition is presented to the I.D. council for consideration.

July 28, 1997: Strange lights sighted over High Prairie turn out to be only a weather balloon.

July 28, 1999: South Peace News reports Tolko Industries is waiting word on timber allotment before proceeding on a proposed expansion.

July 28, 2005: Communities in Bloom judges Lucy Chang and Noel Wideman arrive in town to judge the community.

July 28, 2010: M.D. of Big Lakes councillors are angry after Alberta Sustainable Resource Development Minister Mel Knight refuses to meet with them regarding Shadow Creek’s proposed marina and campsite. Council sends letters to Knight and Premier Ed Stelmach expressing their disappointment.

July 28, 2010: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Harvey Prockiw apologizes to Faust resident Albert Burger after accusing him of illegally hooking onto a municipal water line.

July 28, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes opposes the formation of the Alberta Agriculture Safety and Health Organization calling it a “needless bureaucracy”.

July 28, 2010: The M.D. of Big Lakes gives $18,691.25 to the Big Meadow Community Hall Association for upgrades to the hall.

July 28, 2011: Michael Thunder aces the par three second hole at the High Prairie golf course.

July 28, 2012: Kassidy Turcotte shoots 90 and Austin Guttinger 74 to win the titles at the High Prairie Junior Open Golf Tournament.

July 28, 2013: Triangle hosts its first Hoedown Jamboree to raise money for the new hall’s construction.

July 28, 2015: ATCO Electric wins Best Overall Entry at the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

July 28, 2015: Jessica Lavoie is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

July 28, 2015: Gift Lake Metis Settlement is awarded $355,000 under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program to build a new skateboard park and upgrade the ball diamond.

July 28, 2015: Wesley Charles Keay passes away at the age of 70 years.

July 28, 2016: The region is shocked after High Prairie RCMP confirm the murders of Dylan Laboucan, 17, and Cory Grey, 19. The medical examiner confirms both victims were shot.

July 28, 2018: The Great Benjamin Circus performs at the Sports Palace. Over a dozen acts entertain a crowd of over 200.

July 28, 2019: Judy Hamelin wins the women’s title and Brian Bliss the men’s title at the Sir George Bennett Senior’s Open Golf Tournament at the High Prairie Golf Course.

This Day in World History – July 28, 2024

1586 – Sir Thomas Harriot introduces potatoes to Europe.

1717 – Prussian king gives compulsory education to 5-12 years.

1821 – Peru declares independence from Spain.

1858 – First use of fingerprints as a means of identification.

1858 – Nadar takes first airborne photo [in a balloon].

1866 – Metric system becomes a legal measurement system in US.

1900 – Hamburger created by Louis Lassing in Connecticut.

1914 – Foxtrot is first danced.

1932 – “White Zombie”, first feature length zombie film, is released in US.

1943 – Italian Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini resigns.

1944 – Adolf Hitler routes four divisions of South France to Normandy.

1945 – Betty Lou Oliver survives falling 75 storeys.

1951 – Walt Disney’s animated film “Alice In Wonderland” released.

1954 – “On the Waterfront” starring Marlon Brando is released.

1957 – Jerry Lee Lewis makes his first TV appearance.

1959 – United Kingdom starts using postal codes.

1962 – Mariner I launched to Mars falls into Atlantic Ocean.

1964 – Ranger 7 launched toward moon; sends back 4,308 TV pictures.

1976 – Tangshan Earthquake, 8.2 in magnitude, kills over 240,000 in China.

1976 – World air speed record of 3,530 kph is set.

1977 – First oil through TransAlaska Pipeline System reaches Valdez, Alaska.

1978 – Price of gold tops $200/ounce for first time.

1986 – NASA releases transcript from doomed Challenger: pilot says “Uh-oh!”

1987 – Angel Cordero Jr. becomes 4th jockey to win 6,000 races.

1989 – Gloria Estefan releases her debut solo album “Cuts Both Ways”.

1991 – Montreal pitcher Dennis Martínez pitches 13th perfect game.

2016 – Earliest evidence of cancer found in 1.7 million-year-old fossil.

2018 – Longest “blood moon” eclipse of the 21st century: 1:43.00.

2061 – 31st predicted perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 28, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Consider the romantic relationships in your life right now! It is important to remember that regardless of how hot and steamy a partnership is at first, it is vitally important that there be something to replace that attraction once the initial romance wears off! Build your relationships from the ground up! Make sure your romantic partner is also one of your very best friends!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is your day to become a hero! You do not have to be dressed in fancy tights and a cape to make an important difference in someone’s life! Step up to the plate even if it is not your turn at bat! True heroes are the ones who are able to do what needs to be done when necessary, regardless of the circumstances.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There is a great deal of fun to be had today! Money is not always necessary to make this happen, however! In fact, money is not a great way to keep score! Consider the sacrifices you make each time you strive to earn more cash! There is a dynamic feeling in the air today that is asking you to expand your mind in order to consider other ways to have fun!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Remember the important thing is not necessarily what you are doing but the people you are with! There is a great deal of passion in the air today that you can latch onto and put to good use! Have fun and remember to smile! You can make a great deal of progress toward your goals as long as you stay motivated! Connect with others and feel the strength of shared resources!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You could learn a tough lesson today! More than likely, the harder the message hits you, the more important it was for you to hear! It is important you accept failure gracefully! It could be that the one who kicks you when you are down will also be the one who helps you get up! There are strange twists to this day you may not expect! Take things in stride!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – There is a great deal of fuel to keep your fire raging today! Powerful situations are apt to come your way in which you are asked to take decisive action! Do not shy away from added responsibility! Your ego is very strong, which helps you take charge of any situation! Just make sure you do not step on anyone’s toes in the process!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Remember that one wrong move today could cause you to have a headache for a good long while! Do not take uncalculated risks! There is dynamism and confidence in the air, and even though you may be tempted to step off the ledge, think twice about doing so! Keep your parachute handy! Maintain your internal power by celebrating your uniqueness instead of your need to show off your daredevil spirit!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It is a long road to becoming exactly the person you want to be! You can not change who you are! Input from every person you know and lessons from every bump in the road contribute to who you are as a person! Be proud of yourself, but also realize there is a great deal more internal development that needs to be done! Meditate or be alone for a little while!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You should always leave a loved one with loving words! Each time you exit a room, consider you are never going to enter that room again! Perhaps you will never see those people again! Make sure you take care of the people you like! People might need extra attention today to feel appreciated and important to you! Cuddle up to the people who mean the most to you!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Just when you think you have absolutely no energy left, you are able to kick into a higher gear! Push beyond your limits today! You will find you can achieve a great deal more than you thought! All you need to do is have confidence in yourself and try! You have a lot of dynamic power on your side! You will find your strength is greater than ever!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Regardless of how you feel today, it is important to own up to your mistakes! Keep in mind you are responsible for your actions! No matter how much you might want to shrink away, it is important to stand up and admit your weaknesses! Take bold action today in which you command control of the situation and hold yourself responsible for the consequences!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There is an important lesson to learn today, so do not shy away from the classroom! It is important to control your attitude now or it is likely to control you! It could be your ego is a bit too inflated! You may end up turning people away if you are not aware of how your actions affect them! Or it could be you need to change your approach.