Today in High Prairie – July 29, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 29, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 29, 2020

Aiden Welcher

Karen-Lee Backs

Tom Barrons

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 29, 2020

Christina Courtoreille

Makayla Ruecker-Thibeault

Ryley Courtoreille

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 29

1830 – Walter Hunt, invented the safety pin.

1883 – Benito Mussolini, fascist Italian dictator.

1885 – Theda Bara, Cleopatra actress.

1888 – Vladimir Zworykin, made TV [cathode ray tube].

1903 – Diana Vreeland, Vogue fashion designer.

1905 – Dag Hammarskjöld, 2nd Secretary-General of UN.

1910 – Dorothy Hodgkin, developed Crystallography.

1924 – Lloyd Bochner, Canadian actor – Batman.

1925 – Ted Lindsay, Detroit Red Wing.

1937 – Charles Schwab, Charles Schwab Corporation.

1938 – Peter Jennings, ABC Evening News anchor.

1946 – Neal Doughty, REO Speedwagon keyboardist.

1949 – Leslie Easterbrook, Police Academy actress.

1966 – Martina McBride, country singer.

1980 – Ryan Braun, Milwaukee Brewer [Canadian].

1981 – Fernando Alonso, Formula 1 driver.

This Day in Local History – July 29

July 29, 1969: A blood donor clinic is held at the St. Andrew’s School gym. Clinics were common during this time.

July 29, 1969: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce hosts its first Jaywalkers Jamboree. A talent contest, native jigging, a dunk tank, contests, a street dance and sales are featured.

July 29, 1981: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Group Home is shut down for the second time in 15 months after allegations of child abuse arise.

July 29, 1983: Lifeguards Tom Sprado and James Shaben find a man floating dead underneath the pool blanket at the High Prairie swimming pool. He is later identified as James Craig McNabb, 25, of Fort Nelson, B.C.

July 29, 1986: The body of Hudson Bay manager James Robert Cant, 22, is found in his residence at Atikameg. Next week, police report Cant died of a single gunshot wound.

July 29, 1987: High winds topple grain bins and damage crops west of High Prairie.

July 29, 1991: Alberta Transportation calls for tenders for the paving of the Banana Belt road.

July 29, 1992: The High Prairie Food Bank opens under the presidency of Doreen McDermott.

July 29, 1994: The Gift Lake Metis Settlement celebrates the opening of their satellite RCMP office.

July 29, 1996: A meeting in Joussard spurs the formation of the Joussard Harbour Authority.

July 29, 1997: Tolko Industries announces a $45 million expansion in The Edmonton Sun.

July 29, 2010: A stolen quilt to be raffled off in a High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council raffle is returned just in time for the Aug. 3 draw.

July 29, 2011: Long-time Big Lakes FCSS director Sharon Strang retires.

July 29, 2013: High Prairie RCMP seek the public’s help in finding a hit and run suspect who killed Chantal Savard, 34, on a gravel road after striking her.

July 29, 2014: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council celebrates the grand opening of its Parent Link Centre. The CRC is contracted to operate the centre.

July 29, 2015: South Peace News features former MP David Chatters, who is battling brain cancer.

July 29, 2015: Police rule the death of Ryan Joseph Ellefson, 20, a homicide, and begin an investigation to find the killers. He was found at the Esso convenience store and pronounced dead at hospital.

July 29, 2017: High Prairie mourns the loss of two youth: John Linteris and Montana Blackwell, at an accident at Randall’s Beach.

July 29, 2017: The High Prairie and District Food Bank celebrates its 25th anniversary with a banquet. Special plaques are presented to co-founder Brenda Peterson, first president Doreen Willier, and South Peace News.

This Day in World History – July 29

1609 – Samuel de Champlain shoots and kills two Iroquois chiefs.

1783 – Skaptar Volcano on Iceland erupts killing about 9,000.

1793 – John Simcoe decides to build a fort and settlement at Toronto.

1874 – Walter Copton Wingfield patents a portable tennis court.

1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell forms Boy Scouts.

1920 – Mexican rebel Pancho Villa surrenders.

1927 – 1st iron lung installed.

1928 – Test footage created for Walt Disney’s “Steamboat Willie”.

1937 – Japanese troops occupy Peking.

1943 – 1 million inhabitants flee Hamburg.

1956 – Jacques Cousteau’s Calypso anchors in record 7,500 m of water.

1969 – Mariner 6 begins transmitting photos of Mars.

1973 – Greek plebiscite chooses republic over monarchy.

1974 – Episcopal Church ordained female priests.

1978 – Pioneer 11 transmits images of Saturn and its rings.

1994 – 200,000 Muslims demand death of writer Nasrin in Bangladesh.

2005 – Astronomers announce their discovery of dwarf planet Eris.

2013 – Over $100 million of diamonds stolen in Cannes, France.

2015 – Mohammed Omar, Taliban leader, confirmed dead. Killed in 2013.

2015 – Microsoft launches Windows 10.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 29

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today is your day to become a hero! You don’t have to be dressed in fancy tights and a cape to make an important difference in someone’s life. Step up to the plate even if it isn’t your turn at bat. True heroes are the ones who are able to do what needs to be done when necessary, regardless of the circumstances.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – There’s a great deal of fun to be had today. Money isn’t always necessary to make this happen, however. In fact, money isn’t a great way to keep score. Consider the sacrifices you make each time you strive to earn more cash. There’s a dynamic feeling in the air today that’s asking you to expand your mind in order to consider other ways to have fun.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Remember the important thing isn’t necessarily what you’re doing but the people you’re with. There’s a great deal of passion in the air today you can latch onto and put to good use. Have fun and remember to smile. You can make a great deal of progress toward your goals as long as you stay motivated. Connect with others and feel the strength of shared resources.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You could learn a tough lesson today. More than likely, the harder the message hits you, the more important it was for you to hear. It’s important you accept failure gracefully. It could be that the one who kicks you when you’re down will also be the one who helps you get up. There are strange twists to this day you may not expect. Take things in stride.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There’s a great deal of fuel to keep your fire raging today. Powerful situations are apt to come your way in which you’re asked to take decisive action. Don’t shy away from added responsibility. Your ego is very strong, which helps you take charge of any situation. Just make sure you don’t step on anyone’s toes in the process.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Remember one wrong move today could cause you to have a headache for a good long while. Don’t take uncalculated risks. There’s dynamism and confidence in the air, and even though you may be tempted to step off the ledge, think twice about doing so. Keep your parachute handy. Maintain your internal power by celebrating your uniqueness instead of your need to show off your daredevil spirit.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – It’s a long road to becoming exactly the person you want to be. You can’t change who you are. Input from every person you know and lessons from every bump in the road contribute to who you are as a person. Be proud of yourself, but also realize there’s a great deal more internal development that needs to be done. Meditate or be alone for a little while.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You should always leave a loved one with loving words. Each time you exit a room, consider you’re never going to enter that room again. Perhaps you’ll never see those people again. Make sure you take care of the people you like. People might need extra attention today to feel appreciated and important to you. Cuddle up to the people who mean the most to you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Just when you think you have absolutely no energy left, you’re able to kick into a higher gear. Push beyond your limits today. You’ll find you can achieve a great deal more than you thought. All you need to do is have confidence in yourself and try. You have a lot of dynamic power on your side. You will find that your strength is greater than ever.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Regardless of how you feel today, it’s important to own up to your mistakes. Keep in mind you’re responsible for your actions. No matter how much you might want to shrink away, it’s important to stand up and admit your weaknesses. Take bold action today in which you command control of the situation and hold yourself responsible for the consequences.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There’s an important lesson to learn today, so don’t shy away from the classroom. It’s important to control your attitude now or it’s likely to control you. It could be your ego is a bit too inflated. You may end up turning people away if you aren’t aware of how your actions affect them. Or it could be that you need to change your approach.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Consider the romantic relationships in your life right now. It’s important to remember that regardless of how hot and steamy a partnership is at first, it’s vitally important that there be something to replace that attraction once the initial romance wears off. Build your relationships from the ground up. Make sure your romantic partner is also one of your very best friends.