Today in High Prairie: July 30, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 30, 2022

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. – Kinuso Farmer’s Market at Ag Hall. Kitchen open.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 30, 2022

1818 – Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights Author

1859 – Henry Louis Smith, Maker of first X-Ray Photo

1863 – Henry Ford, American Industrialist [Ford]

1882 – Holmes Herbert, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde Actor

1890 – Casey Stengel, New York Yankees Manager

1917 – Eddy Grove, Dragnet Actor

1922 – Henry W. Bloch, Co-Founder of H&R Block

1929 – Christine McGuire, McGuire Sisters Singer

1933 – Ben Piazza, Dallas Actor

1934 – Bud Selig, MLB Commissioner

1941 – Count Desmond, Famous Sword Swallower

1941 – Paul Anka, Canadian Singer

1946 – Jeffrey Hammond, Jethro Tull Bassist

1947 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terminator Actor

1947 – William Atherton, Ghostbusters Actor

1956 – Delta Burke, Designing Women Actress

1958 – Daley Thompson, British Decathlete

1961 – Laurence Fishburne, Apocalypse Now Actor

1962 – Andy Green, Broke Sound Barrier on Land

1963 – Lisa Kudrow, Friends Actress

1964 – Jürgen Klinsmann, German Football Icon

1974 – Hilary Swank, Million Dollar Baby Actress

1975 – Annie Parisse, Law & Order Actress

1980 – Justin Rose, English Pro Golfer

1982 – Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale Actress

This Day in Local History – July 30, 2022

July 30, 1913: Work stops on the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia railway after engineers have trouble at the Smoky River crossing. All work stops on grading and clearing west of Grouard.

July 30, 1952: The Heart River post office closes.

July 30, 1956: High Prairie citizens go to the polls to decide whether or not to permit town council to borrow $86,000 to build the new arena, town office, fire hall and other facilities. The vote passes.

July 30, 1969: IGA wins Best Float as the High Prairie Elks Stampede opens. It’s the largest rodeo in the history of the event. Opposition Leader Peter Lougheed opens the Elks Stampede.

July 30, 1969: The old High Prairie Curling Rink burns. Salvage inside was nearly completed before the blaze.

July 30, 1969: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Mayor Terry Anderson is moving to Edmonton to accept a job at NAIT as instructor of plumbing and heating. Reg Burgar is named deputy mayor.

July 30, 1981: An estimated 8,500 people attend the annual Elks Stampede. Echo Valley and Cox Brothers Contracting tie for first for best commercial float in the annual parade.

July 30, 1985: The new High Prairie Liquor Store opens.

July 30, 1986: High Prairie town council reports building permits are up to $3 million from the same time in 1985.

July 30, 1990: Fred Maurice Courtoreille, 22, of Faust is killed after being run over by a train at the hamlet’s east end.

July 30, 1994: Metis war veterans are honoured at a special ceremony at Gift Lake.

July 30, 1994: A vicious windstorm blows through Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park uprooting trees and causing $25,000 in damages to one vehicle.

July 30, 1997: Country music star Patricia Conroy attends Budfest at the Crazy Horse Saloon.

July 30, 1997: Heart River resident Neill Stout says replacing the 50 year-old Heart River Dam is a priority. The M.D. of Big Lakes later agrees.

July 30, 2001: The Grouard 86’ers defeat the Peavine Junior Canadians 12-11 to take a 2-0 lead in their High Prairie and District Men’s Fastball League playoff series. Peavine protests the game but it is later refused by league officials.

July 30, 2005: Citizens line the streets of Faust to watch a parade which kicks off Homecoming festivities.

July 30, 2006: Fire destroys the Winagami Lake Provincial Park cookshack.

July 30, 2006: Henri Gervais dies of cancer in Grande Prairie at the age of 58 years.

July 30, 2007: The concrete pad is poured in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex.

July 30, 2009: Sucker Creek Chief Jaret Cardinal is elected Grand Chief of Treaty 8 First Nations.

July 30-Aug. 1, 2010: The Driftpile Valley hosts North Country Stomp, a musical festival featuring several acts.

July 30, 2012: A meeting at the M.D. of Big Lakes building debates the proposed $300 per head wolf bounty. Council later agrees to continue the program. Cattle producers claim the program is working.

July 30, 2013: The names of Olga Johnston, Rhonda Keay and Verda Kozie are inducted onto the High Prairie Citizen’s Monument.

July 30, 2015: Linda Marie Taylor passes away at the age of 63 years. She was involved in the Air Cadets, 4-H, CWL, museum, library, and her church.

July 30, 2017: The Gospel Sing at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene is dedicated to Pastor Pat O’Rourke in his memory. Local pastors are also recognized for their service to the community.

July 30, 2017: The High Prairie Sauce win the Alberta Bantam AA Tier 4 baseball title in Stettler after defeating Barrhead in the final.

July 30, 2019: Shelby Cook is crowned 2019 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

July 30, 2019: Town of High Prairie senior peace officer Alan Bloom in honoured for his service to the community. He is awarded an Alberta Emergency Services Medal for 12 years of service.

This Day in World History – July 30, 2022

1775 – Captain James Cook aboard Resolution returns to England.

1792 – 500 Marseillaisian men sing France’s national anthem for the first time.

1869 – The Charles, considered the world’s first oil tanker, sets sail.

1872 – Mahlon Loomis patents wireless telegraphy.

1909 – Wright Brothers deliver first military plane to the army.

1909 – Eugène Schueller founds L’Oréal with new range of hair dyes.

1928 – George Eastman shows first amateur colour motion pictures.

1935 – First Penguin book published, starting the paperback revolution.

1937 – Phillies Dolph Camilli, plays first base and registers no put outs.

1946 – First rocket attains 100 miles altitude.

1948 – Pro wrestling premieres on prime-time network TV.

1954 – Elvis Presley joins the Memphis Federation of Musicians, Local 71.

1954 – Fifth British Empire Games and Commonwealth Games open in Vancouver.

1966 – US airplanes bombs demilitarized zone in Vietnam.

1971 – US Apollo 15 lands on the moon.

1975 – US Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa disappears in Detroit.

1978 – Expos crush Braves, 19-0, collecting 28 hits, NL-record-tying 8 HRs.

1980 – Vanuatu [New Hebrides] gains independence.

1984 – Holly Roffey, 11, is youngest ever to receive heart transplant.

1988 – Harry Drake shoots arrow record 1,873 metres.

1988 – Man pedals from Vancouver to Halifax in 13 days, 15 hr, 4 min.

1990 – The first Saturn automobile rolls off the assembly line.

1991 – MTV announces it will split into 3 channels in 1993.

2003 – The last ‘old style’ Volkswagen Beetle rolls off assembly line.

2008 – “Slumdog Millionaire” starring Dev Patel premieres.

2012 – Indian power grid fails leaving over 300 million without power.

2017 – China’s President Xi Jinping heads 12,000-troop parade.

2017 – First centenary of WWI Battle of Passchendaele.

2017 – Hackers reveal they have stolen data from HBO.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 30, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today it is important you make your own decisions and stick with them. Much as you prefer to depend on others, your judgment really is best. You will be paralyzed if you think only of how others will react to your decisions. You do know what is best, and everyone will benefit when you act on your beliefs. This is no time to be wishy-washy. Just do it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You are a dreamer! Everyone loves you for it, but today the planetary aspects urge practicality. There are personal issues to resolve, and it does no good to have your head in the clouds. This is a time to focus on loved ones. Perhaps your partner or your children feel neglected. Do whatever is necessary to let your family know you are available and eager to give them what they need!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Much has happened recently. Have you allowed enough time to process it? It is likely that big changes are brewing at home or work. Stay focused on the job at hand rather than fret about events over which you have no control. You may feel as if you are on a roller-coaster ride, but everything will settle down in a few days. Blink to adjust your eyes to the strange new light!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have made progress these past few weeks, especially where your temper is concerned. It has taken some effort, but it does seem you can overcome your tendency to speak before thinking. Do not lose the ground you have gained. There is one person whose mission seems to be to make you explode. Do not let him or her rankle you. Take a deep breath and rise above it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is likely to be an intense day. Family and friends may seem testy, so you are advised to stay out of their way. Do not worry – it is not anything you have done. It is the planetary energy. If you can go someplace private and shut the door, do it. If someone tries to pick a fight, do not rise to the bait. Tomorrow the air will clear and good spirits will reign again!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is not the most cheerful time, because important issues are rearing their heads again and forcing you to address them. You would rather not, but you can not wish them away. The time has come to deal with them once and for all. It is especially important you make an effort to make your home life more positive and upbeat. Your loved ones look to you to set the tone!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Do not try to force anything or anyone right now. You will find today’s elements are just as stubborn as you are. Today’s planetary configurations will force you to finally start to turn your dreams into reality, whether you want to or not. Face it – you have been planning for a long time without making much concrete progress. All that is about to change!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You are incredibly productive, with good business sense. However, lately you may have felt dissatisfied with where you are in life. As you look around, you might wish you had more possessions to show for all your hard work. Do not pursue this line of thought. Real value comes from relationships and the pride you get from doing a job well. A new car or fancy clothes may lift your spirits, but it is superficial!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You have a keen analytical mind that has served you well in business. Alas, this characteristic does not always serve you well in your personal life. It is likely that someone close has bristled from your lack of empathy. Take time to reflect upon the events of the past few weeks. Did you inadvertently send a wrong message? Correct any unintentional slights. A simple “I’m sorry!” will do wonders!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is the beginning of an exciting period in your love life. Your relationship with a significant other may have been in a rut lately, but that is about to change. Both of you are ready for something big. Perhaps a move is in store or you could both decide commit to one another more permanently. Follow your instincts, because they will lead you where you’re meant to go!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You have a passionate nature. Sometimes it is difficult for you when other people do not share your exuberance. This is a good time to tone things down a notch. There is some tension in the air, and your enthusiasm only serves to annoy rather than charm, as it usually does. Do not pout. It is only temporary. Tomorrow you will be the centre of attention again and bestowing hugs and kisses to all.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is going to be a rather intense day. On the positive side, you will accomplish a lot. On the less positive side, you may be exhausted by the end of the day. You are advised to try and pace yourself. Remain focused on what is truly important rather than let yourself get caught up in trivia. Keep the big picture in mind and the little things will take care of themselves!