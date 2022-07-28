Today in High Prairie: July 29, 2022

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

What’s Happening Today – July 29, 2022

10 a.m. – Coffee Time at Kinuso Senior Centre.

1 p.m. – Enjoy games at HP Golden Age Centre. Cribbage, pool, shuffleboard, etc.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meeting at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 29, 2022

1830 – Walter Hunt, Invented the Safety Pin

1883 – Benito Mussolini, Fascist Italian Dictator

1885 – Theda Bara, Cleopatra Actress

1888 – Vladimir Zworykin, Made TV [Cathode Ray Tube]

1898 – Isidor Isaac Rabi, Explored Atom

1903 – Diana Vreeland, Vogue Fashion Designer

1905 – Dag Hammarskjöld, Second Secretary-General of UN

1910 – Dorothy Hodgkin, Developed Crystallography

1920 – Rodolfo Acosta, The Fugitive Actor

1924 – Lloyd Bochner, Canadian Actor – Batman

1925 – Ted Lindsay, Detroit Red Wing

1933 – Robert Fuller, Laramie Actor

1937 – Charles Schwab, Charles Schwab Corporation

1938 – Peter Jennings, ABC Evening News Anchor

1946 – Neal Doughty, REO Speedwagon Keyboardist

1949 – Leslie Easterbrook, Police Academy Actress

1959 – John Sykes, Thin Lizzy Guitarist

1966 – Martina McBride, Country Singer

1980 – Ryan Braun, Milwaukee Brewer [Canadian]

1981 – Fernando Alonso, Formula 1 Driver

This Day in Local History – July 29, 2022

July 29, 1969: A blood donor clinic is held at the St. Andrew’s School gym. Clinics were common during this time.

July 29, 1969: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce hosts its first Jaywalkers Jamboree. A talent contest, native jigging, a dunk tank, contests, a street dance and sales are featured.

July 29, 1969: High Prairie’s Bill Whittaker is awarded a Certificate of Merit for Good Services to Scouting.

July 29, 1979: Anthony Giroux, 18, and Stewart Speakman, 15, of Kinuso, both die in a car crash.

July 29, 1979: The Peavine Rangers win the Peace River MacMillan-Scobey Men’s Fastball Tournament and $1,000 for their efforts.

July 29, 1981: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Group Home is shut down for the second time in 15 months after allegations of child abuse arise.

July 29, 1983: Lifeguards Tom Sprado and James Shaben find a man floating dead underneath the pool blanket at the High Prairie swimming pool. He is later identified as James Craig McNabb, 25, of Fort Nelson, B.C.

July 29, 1986: The body of Hudson Bay manager James Robert Cant, 22, is found in his residence at Atikameg. Next week, police report Cant died of a single gunshot wound.

July 29, 1987: High winds topple grain bins and damage crops west of High Prairie.

July 29, 1988: The Grouard Indian Band opens its new band office.

July 29, 1991: Alberta Transportation calls for tenders for the paving of the Banana Belt road.

July 29, 1992: The High Prairie Food Bank opens under the presidency of Doreen McDermott.

July 29, 1992: South Peace News reports on the $15,000 improvement project at the tennis courts. The project involved replacing the previous unsafe playing surface.

July 29, 1994: The Gift Lake Metis Settlement celebrates the opening of their satellite RCMP office.

July 29, 1996: A meeting in Joussard spurs the formation of the Joussard Harbour Authority.

July 29, 1997: Tolko Industries announces a $45 million expansion in The Edmonton Sun.

July 29, 2000: The High Prairie Dolphins place first at their annual swim meet as nine swimmers win aggregate medals.

July 29, 2008: Cliff Calvert and Gwen McLachlan’s names are etched onto the High Prairie Monument in recognition of their community service.

July 29, 2008: Jim and Helen Henderson are the grand marshals of the Elks Stampede Parade as the annual rodeo begins. ATCO Electric wins Best Commercial Float.

July 29, 2008: The Whitefish Lake Hawks advance to the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final against the three-time defending champion Grouard 86’ers after a 5-1 home win over the Peavine Rangers. The Hawks win the series 3-1.

July 29, 2008: Two people are injured in a rollover near the Grouard Bridge. Police do not release the names of the victims.

July 29, 2010: A stolen quilt to be raffled off in a High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council raffle is returned just in time for the Aug. 3 draw.

July 29, 2010: The High Prairie Regals meet at Amiro’s Steakhouse and announce they must raise $15,000 by Sept. 11 or be forced to ask the NPHL for a year’s leave of absence. Team president Lee Hunt also announces his resignation effective Sept. 7.

July 29, 2011: Long-time Big Lakes FCSS director Sharon Strang retires.

July 29, 2013: High Prairie RCMP seek the public’s help in finding a hit and run suspect who killed Chantal Savard, 34, on a gravel road after striking her.

July 29, 2014: Leann Peyre is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

July 29, 2014: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council celebrates the grand opening of its Parent Link Centre. The CRC is contracted to operate the centre.

July 29, 2015: South Peace News features former MP David Chatters, who is battling brain cancer.

July 29, 2015: Police rule the death of Ryan Joseph Ellefson, 20, a homicide, and begin an investigation to find the killers. He was found at the Esso convenience store and pronounced dead at hospital.

July 29, 2017: High Prairie mourns the loss of two youth: John Linteris and Montana Blackwell, at an accident at Randall’s Beach.

July 29, 2017: The High Prairie and District Food Bank celebrates its 25th anniversary with a banquet. Special plaques are presented to co-founder Brenda Peterson, first president Doreen Willier, and South Peace News.

July 29, 2018: A Fort Saskatchewan man, 55, dies in a motor vehicle accident 130 km northeast of High Prairie. His name is not released, no charges considered.

July 29, 2019: Jamie Lane Grey is sent to prison for two years plus one day after pleading guilty to impaired driving causing death. “There is no sentence that will undo the harm,” says Judge G.W. Paul during sentencing.

This Day in World History – July 29, 2022

1609 – Samuel de Champlain shoots and kills two Iroquois chiefs.

1783 – Skaptar Volcano on Iceland erupts killing about 9,000.

1793 – John Simcoe decides to build a fort and settlement at Toronto.

1874 – Walter Copton Wingfield patents a portable tennis court.

1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell forms Boy Scouts.

1920 – Mexican rebel Pancho Villa surrenders.

1923 – Albert Einstein speaks on pacifism in Berlin.

1927 – First iron lung installed.

1928 – Test footage created for Walt Disney’s “Steamboat Willie”.

1937 – Japanese troops occupy Peking.

1943 – One million inhabitants flee Hamburg.

1956 – Jacques Cousteau’s Calypso anchors in record 7,500 m of water.

1969 – Mariner 6 begins transmitting photos of Mars.

1973 – Greek plebiscite chooses republic over monarchy.

1974 – Episcopal Church ordained female priests.

1978 – Pioneer 11 transmits images of Saturn and its rings.

1986 – New York rules NFL violated antitrust laws, awards USFL $1.

1991 – Yankee Stadium fans throw blowup dolls at Jose Canseco.

1994 – 200,000 Muslims demand death of writer Nasrin in Bangladesh.

2005 – Astronomers announce their discovery of dwarf planet Eris.

2013 – Over $100 million of diamonds stolen in Cannes, France.

2015 – Mohammed Omar, Taliban leader, confirmed dead. Killed in 2013.

2015 – Microsoft launches Windows 10.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 29, 2022

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There is an important lesson to learn today, so do not shy away from the classroom. It is important to control your attitude now or it is likely to control you. It could be your ego is a bit too inflated. You may end up turning people away if you are not aware of how your actions affect them. Or it could be that you need to change your approach!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Consider the romantic relationships in your life right now. It is important to remember that regardless of how hot and steamy a partnership is at first, it is vitally important there be something to replace that attraction once the initial romance wears off. Build your relationships from the ground up. Make sure your romantic partner is also one of your very best friends!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is your day to become a hero. You do not have to be dressed in fancy tights and a cape to make an important difference in someone’s life. Step up to the plate even if it is not your turn at bat. True heroes are the ones who are able to do what needs to be done when necessary, regardless of the circumstances!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There is a great deal of fun to be had today. Money is not always necessary to make this happen, however. In fact, money is not a great way to keep score. Consider the sacrifices you make each time you strive to earn more cash. There is a dynamic feeling in the air today that is asking you to expand your mind in order to consider other ways to have fun!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Remember the important thing is not necessarily what you are doing but the people you are with. There is a great deal of passion in the air today that you can latch onto and put to good use. Have fun and remember to smile. You can make a great deal of progress toward your goals as long as you stay motivated. Connect with others and feel the strength of shared resources!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You could learn a tough lesson today. More than likely, the harder the message hits you, the more important it was for you to hear. It is important you accept failure gracefully. It could be that the one who kicks you when you are down will also be the one who helps you get up. There are strange twists to this day that you may not expect. Take things in stride!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is a great deal of fuel to keep your fire raging today. Powerful situations are apt to come your way in which you are asked to take decisive action. Do not shy away from added responsibility. Your ego is very strong, which helps you take charge of any situation. Just make sure you do not step on anyone’s toes in the process!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Remember that one wrong move today could cause you to have a headache for a good long while. Do not take uncalculated risks. There is dynamism and confidence in the air, and even though you may be tempted to step off the ledge, think twice about doing so. Keep your parachute handy. Maintain your internal power by celebrating your uniqueness instead of your need to show off your daredevil spirit!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It is a long road to becoming exactly the person you want to be. You can not change who you are. Input from every person you know and lessons from every bump in the road contribute to who you are as a person. Be proud of yourself, but also realize there is a great deal more internal development that needs to be done. Meditate or be alone for a little while!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You should always leave a loved one with loving words. Each time you exit a room, consider you are never going to enter that room again. Perhaps you will never see those people again. Make sure you take care of the people you like. People might need extra attention today to feel appreciated and important to you. Cuddle up to the people who mean the most to you!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Just when you think you have absolutely no energy left, you are able to kick into a higher gear. Push beyond your limits today. You will find you can achieve a great deal more than you thought. All you need to do is have confidence in yourself and try. You have a lot of dynamic power on your side. You will find that your strength is greater than ever!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Regardless of how you feel today, it is important to own up to your mistakes. Keep in mind you are responsible for your actions. No matter how much you might want to shrink away, it is important to stand up and admit your weaknesses. Take bold action today in which you command control of the situation and hold yourself responsible for the consequences!