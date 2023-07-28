Today in High Prairie: July 29, 2023

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 29, 2023

High Prairie Dolphins Swim Meet.

Hoedown Jamboree at Triangle Hall.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 29, 2023

1830 – Walter Hunt, Invented the Safety Pin

1883 – Benito Mussolini, Fascist Italian Dictator

1885 – Theda Bara, Cleopatra Actress

1888 – Vladimir Zworykin, Made TV [Cathode Ray Tube]

1898 – Isidor Isaac Rabi, Explored Atom

1903 – Diana Vreeland, Vogue Fashion Designer

1905 – Dag Hammarskjöld, Second Secretary-General of UN

1910 – Dorothy Hodgkin, Developed Crystallography

1920 – Rodolfo Acosta, The Fugitive Actor

1924 – Lloyd Bochner, Canadian Actor – Batman

1925 – Ted Lindsay, Detroit Red Wing

1933 – Robert Fuller, Laramie Actor

1937 – Charles Schwab, Charles Schwab Corporation

1938 – Peter Jennings, ABC Evening News Anchor

1946 – Neal Doughty, REO Speedwagon Keyboardist

1949 – Leslie Easterbrook, Police Academy Actress

1959 – John Sykes, Thin Lizzy Guitarist

1966 – Martina McBride, Country Singer

1980 – Ryan Braun, Milwaukee Brewer [Canadian]

1981 – Fernando Alonso, Formula 1 Driver

This Day in Local History – July 29, 2023

July 29, 1969: A blood donor clinic is held at the St. Andrew’s School gym. Clinics were common during this time.

July 29, 1969: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce hosts its first Jaywalkers Jamboree. A talent contest, native jigging, a dunk tank, contests, a street dance and sales are featured.

July 29, 1969: High Prairie’s Bill Whittaker is awarded a Certificate of Merit for Good Services to Scouting.

July 29, 1979: Anthony Giroux, 18, and Stewart Speakman, 15, of Kinuso, both die in a car crash.

July 29, 1979: The Peavine Rangers win the Peace River MacMillan-Scobey Men’s Fastball Tournament and $1,000 for their efforts.

July 29, 1981: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Group Home is shut down for the second time in 15 months after allegations of child abuse arise.

July 29, 1983: Lifeguards Tom Sprado and James Shaben find a man floating dead underneath the pool blanket at the High Prairie swimming pool. He is later identified as James Craig McNabb, 25, of Fort Nelson, B.C.

July 29, 1986: The body of Hudson Bay manager James Robert Cant, 22, is found in his residence at Atikameg. Next week, police report Cant died of a single gunshot wound.

July 29, 1987: High winds topple grain bins and damage crops west of High Prairie.

July 29, 1991: Alberta Transportation calls for tenders for the paving of the Banana Belt road.

July 29, 1992: The High Prairie Food Bank opens under the presidency of Doreen McDermott.

July 29, 1992: South Peace News reports on the $15,000 improvement project at the tennis courts. The project involved replacing the previous unsafe playing surface.

July 29, 1994: The Gift Lake Metis Settlement celebrates the opening of their satellite RCMP office.

July 29, 1996: A meeting in Joussard occurs. The formation of the Joussard Harbour Authority begins.

July 29, 1997: Tolko Industries announces a $45 million expansion in The Edmonton Sun.

July 29, 2000: The High Prairie Dolphins place first at their annual swim meet as nine swimmers win aggregate medals.

July 29, 2008: Cliff Calvert and Gwen McLachlan’s names are added onto the High Prairie Monument in recognition of their community service.

July 29, 2008: Jim and Helen Henderson are the grand marshals of the Elks Stampede Parade as the annual rodeo begins. ATCO Electric wins Best Commercial Float.

July 29, 2008: The Whitefish Lake Hawks advance to the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final against the three-time defending champion Grouard 86’ers after a 5-1 home win over the Peavine Rangers. The Hawks win the series 3-1.

July 29, 2008: Two people are injured in a rollover near the Grouard Bridge. Police do not release the names of the victims.

July 29, 2010: A stolen quilt to be raffled off in a High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council raffle is returned just in time for the Aug. 3 draw.

July 29, 2010: The High Prairie Regals meet at Amiro’s Steakhouse and announce they must raise $15,000 by Sept. 11 or be forced to ask the NPHL for a year’s leave of absence. Team president Lee Hunt also announces his resignation effective Sept. 7.

July 29, 2011: Long-time Big Lakes FCSS director Sharon Strang retires.

July 29, 2013: High Prairie RCMP seek the public’s help in finding a hit and run suspect who killed Chantal Savard, 34, on a gravel road after striking her.

July 29, 2014: Leann Peyre is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

July 29, 2014: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council celebrates the grand opening of its Parent Link Centre. The CRC is contracted to operate the centre.

July 29, 2015: South Peace News features former MP David Chatters, who is battling brain cancer.

July 29, 2015: Police rule the death of Ryan Joseph Ellefson, 20, a homicide, and begin an investigation to find the killers. He was found at the Esso convenience store and pronounced dead at hospital.

July 29, 2017: High Prairie mourns the loss of two youth: John Linteris and Montana Blackwell, at an accident at Randall’s Beach.

July 29, 2017: The High Prairie and District Food Bank celebrates its 25th anniversary with a banquet. Special plaques are presented to co-founder Brenda Peterson, first president Doreen Willier, and South Peace News.

July 29, 2018: A Fort Saskatchewan man, 55, dies in a motor vehicle accident 130 km northeast of High Prairie. His name is not released, no charges considered.

July 29, 2019: Jamie Lane Grey is sent to prison for two years plus one day after pleading guilty to impaired driving causing death. “There is no sentence that will undo the harm,” says Judge G.W. Paul during sentencing.

This Day in World History – July 29, 2023

1609 – Samuel de Champlain shoots and kills two Iroquois chiefs.

1783 – Skaptar Volcano on Iceland erupts killing about 9,000.

1793 – John Simcoe decides to build a fort and settlement at Toronto.

1874 – Walter Copton Wingfield patents a portable tennis court.

1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell forms Boy Scouts.

1920 – Mexican rebel Pancho Villa surrenders.

1923 – Albert Einstein speaks on pacifism in Berlin.

1927 – First iron lung installed.

1928 – Test footage created for Walt Disney’s “Steamboat Willie”.

1937 – Japanese troops occupy Peking.

1943 – One million inhabitants flee Hamburg.

1956 – Jacques Cousteau’s Calypso anchors in record 7,500 m of water.

1969 – Mariner 6 begins transmitting photos of Mars.

1973 – Greek plebiscite chooses republic over monarchy.

1974 – Episcopal Church ordained female priests.

1978 – Pioneer 11 transmits images of Saturn and its rings.

1986 – New York rules NFL violated antitrust laws, awards USFL $1.

1991 – Yankee Stadium fans throw blowup dolls at Jose Canseco.

1994 – 200,000 Muslims demand death of writer Nasrin in Bangladesh.

2005 – Astronomers announce their discovery of dwarf planet Eris.

2013 – Over $100 million of diamonds stolen in Cannes, France.

2015 – Mohammed Omar, Taliban leader, confirmed dead. Killed in 2013.

2015 – Microsoft launches Windows 10.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 29, 2023

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You have an incredibly strong influence on others today, just because yours is a fun-loving, peaceful, and harmonious nature. Your charm will take you any place you want to go, so use it at your will. Accentuate the positive and walk on the sunny side of the street. Smile and bring good cheer to the people you meet.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Put your aggressions away today. Laugh a little! Transform your energy from intense, hard, and caustic to light-hearted, fun, and loving. This will take you a long way. Little things may crop up that could disrupt your daily routine, but a warm smile is all you need to defuse any frustration or negativity.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It is a terrific day for you. Your jovial approach to every situation is just what the doctor ordered. Spend time with children and enjoy their magical world. Freely spread your love and affection to the people around you. Make sure that the corners of people’s mouths are turning up instead of down. A friendly attitude will take you far.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Take a timeout today and relax a little. Let your romantic nature have some fun. Do not feel guilty about not being as serious as you think you should be. The day’s winner is the one who can smile the most. Enter this contest with the intention of winning. The rewards will last a long time. The people you encounter will not be able to help but smile back.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might find others have a “me first” attitude that does not sit quite right with you. You may need to wake them up and say, “Hey, what about everybody else?” Try not to whine as you deliver this message. Desperation or complaining will get you nowhere. Be friendly and jovial in your approach and you will have the world at your feet.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Bask in today’s warm, loving energy. Adopt an attitude of gratitude and look to see the beauty in everything around you. This is a day to appreciate what you have, especially the people who love you. Compliment others and let them know how much they mean to you. These words and deeds will have a ripple effect that will bring you a great deal of good fortune.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It is time for you to come out of hibernation. Shake off the blues and come into the light. Today is a day to play and have fun. The mood of the day is light-hearted and jovial, so be the first with a joke or silly story. Do what you can to make others laugh. Let the fire within you burn at its brightest.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Other people’s stubborn attitudes may hinder your progress today, so take this as a hint you might need to loosen your grip on a certain viewpoint you are fiercely clinging to. There is a great deal of power behind your emotions, and you need to express it. Jump onstage and take the podium. Speak your mind even if you do not always agree with the group.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The doldrums are over and it is time to pick up the pace. Come out of your house in full regalia today. Be proud of what you have to offer to the world. Be courageous in your dealings with others. Take the time to express yourself fully in a creative manner. The bigger the smile you wear, the further you will go in just about every situation.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – People are going to appreciate extra long hugs today, so give them out like candy to everyone you meet. A kind gesture and warm word will not be forgotten. Let your generous and kind spirit shine through. Open your arms wide to spread love to the world around you. It is the perfect day for laughter and affection, so do your part.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Things should go extremely well for you today, so do not shy away from any part of it. In fact, take this opportunity to shine as brightly as you can. Crank up the power and project yourself out to the world. Bring out your radiant smile as often as possible – it is contagious. There is tremendous power behind your self-confidence, so tackle everything with energy and enthusiasm.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Come out of serious mode for a day and let yourself laugh. Hold a game night at your home and invite some good friends over to play cards and nibble on snacks until all hours. This is a day to have fun, so let loose and freely express yourself in the best way you see fit. Realize how much power you have in your jovial nature. Spread it generously.