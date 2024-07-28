Today in High Prairie: July 29, 2024

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and/or spneditor@outlook.com.

What’s Happening Today – July 29, 2024

9 a.m. – Free Pancake Breakfast at High Prairie Native Friendship Centre.

10 – 11 a.m. – Movement Mondays at JCA Hall in Joussard. Light exercise, stretching. Free!

1 – 4:30 p.m. – Play Mah Jong at Joussard Homesteaders Hall.

6:30 p.m. – Free Chess Club at HP Municipal Library for ages 12+. Board provided.

7:30 p.m. – High Prairie AA chapter meets at HP Church of the Nazarene.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 29, 2024

1830 – Walter Hunt, Invented the Safety Pin

1883 – Benito Mussolini, Fascist Italian Dictator

1885 – Theda Bara, Cleopatra Actress

1888 – Vladimir Zworykin, Made TV [Cathode Ray Tube]

1898 – Isidor Isaac Rabi, Explored Atom

1903 – Diana Vreeland, Vogue Fashion Designer

1905 – Dag Hammarskjöld, Second Secretary-General of UN

1910 – Dorothy Hodgkin, Developed Crystallography

1920 – Rodolfo Acosta, The Fugitive Actor

1924 – Lloyd Bochner, Canadian Actor – Batman

1925 – Ted Lindsay, Detroit Red Wing

1933 – Robert Fuller, Laramie Actor

1937 – Charles Schwab, Charles Schwab Corporation

1938 – Peter Jennings, ABC Evening News Anchor

1946 – Neal Doughty, REO Speedwagon Keyboardist

1949 – Leslie Easterbrook, Police Academy Actress

1959 – John Sykes, Thin Lizzy Guitarist

1966 – Martina McBride, Country Singer

1980 – Ryan Braun, Milwaukee Brewer [Canadian]

1981 – Fernando Alonso, Formula 1 Driver

This Day in Local History – July 29, 2024

July 29, 1969: A blood donor clinic is held at the St. Andrew’s School gym. Clinics were common during this time.

July 29, 1969: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce hosts its first Jaywalkers Jamboree. A talent contest, native jigging, a dunk tank, contests, a street dance and sales are featured.

July 29, 1969: High Prairie’s Bill Whittaker is awarded a Certificate of Merit for Good Services to Scouting.

July 29, 1979: Anthony Giroux, 18, and Stewart Speakman, 15, of Kinuso, both die in a car crash.

July 29, 1979: The Peavine Rangers win the Peace River MacMillan-Scobey Men’s Fastball Tournament and $1,000 for their efforts.

July 29, 1981: South Peace News reports the High Prairie Group Home is shut down for the second time in 15 months after allegations of child abuse arise.

July 29, 1983: Lifeguards Tom Sprado and James Shaben find a man floating dead underneath the pool blanket at the High Prairie swimming pool. He is later identified as James Craig McNabb, 25, of Fort Nelson, B.C.

July 29, 1986: The body of Hudson Bay manager James Robert Cant, 22, is found in his residence at Atikameg. Next week, police report Cant died of a single gunshot wound.

July 29, 1987: High winds topple grain bins and damage crops west of High Prairie.

July 29, 1991: Alberta Transportation calls for tenders for the paving of the Banana Belt road.

July 29, 1992: The High Prairie Food Bank opens under the presidency of Doreen McDermott.

July 29, 1992: South Peace News reports on the $15,000 improvement project at the tennis courts. The project involved replacing the previous unsafe playing surface.

July 29, 1994: The Gift Lake Metis Settlement celebrates the opening of their satellite RCMP office.

July 29, 1996: A meeting in Joussard occurs. The formation of the Joussard Harbour Authority begins.

July 29, 1997: Tolko Industries announces a $45 million expansion in The Edmonton Sun.

July 29, 2000: The High Prairie Dolphins place first at their annual swim meet as nine swimmers win aggregate medals.

July 29, 2008: Cliff Calvert and Gwen McLachlan’s names are added onto the High Prairie Monument in recognition of their community service.

July 29, 2008: Jim and Helen Henderson are the grand marshals of the Elks Stampede Parade as the annual rodeo begins. ATCO Electric wins Best Commercial Float.

July 29, 2008: The Whitefish Lake Hawks advance to the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final against the three-time defending champion Grouard 86’ers after a 5-1 home win over the Peavine Rangers. The Hawks win the series 3-1.

July 29, 2008: Two people are injured in a rollover near the Grouard Bridge. Police do not release the names of the victims.

July 29, 2010: A stolen quilt to be raffled off in a High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council raffle is returned just in time for the Aug. 3 draw.

July 29, 2010: The High Prairie Regals meet at Amiro’s Steakhouse and announce they must raise $15,000 by Sept. 11 or be forced to ask the NPHL for a year’s leave of absence. Team president Lee Hunt also announces his resignation effective Sept. 7.

July 29, 2011: Long-time Big Lakes FCSS director Sharon Strang retires.

July 29, 2013: High Prairie RCMP seek the public’s help in finding a hit and run suspect who killed Chantal Savard, 34, on a gravel road after striking her.

July 29, 2014: Leann Peyre is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

July 29, 2014: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council celebrates the grand opening of its Parent Link Centre. The CRC is contracted to operate the centre.

July 29, 2015: South Peace News features former MP David Chatters, who is battling brain cancer.

July 29, 2015: Police rule the death of Ryan Joseph Ellefson, 20, a homicide, and begin an investigation to find the killers. He was found at the Esso convenience store and pronounced dead at hospital.

July 29, 2017: High Prairie mourns the loss of two youth: John Linteris and Montana Blackwell, at an accident at Randall’s Beach.

July 29, 2017: The High Prairie and District Food Bank celebrates its 25th anniversary with a banquet. Special plaques are presented to co-founder Brenda Peterson, first president Doreen Willier, and South Peace News.

July 29, 2018: A Fort Saskatchewan man, 55, dies in a motor vehicle accident 130 km northeast of High Prairie. His name is not released, no charges considered.

July 29, 2019: Jamie Lane Grey is sent to prison for two years plus one day after pleading guilty to impaired driving causing death. “There is no sentence that will undo the harm,” says Judge G.W. Paul during sentencing.

This Day in World History – July 29, 2024

1609 – Samuel de Champlain shoots and kills two Iroquois chiefs.

1783 – Skaptar Volcano on Iceland erupts killing about 9,000.

1793 – John Simcoe decides to build a fort and settlement at Toronto.

1874 – Walter Copton Wingfield patents a portable tennis court.

1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell forms Boy Scouts.

1920 – Mexican rebel Pancho Villa surrenders.

1923 – Albert Einstein speaks on pacifism in Berlin.

1927 – First iron lung installed.

1928 – Test footage created for Walt Disney’s “Steamboat Willie”.

1937 – Japanese troops occupy Peking.

1943 – One million inhabitants flee Hamburg.

1956 – Jacques Cousteau’s Calypso anchors in record 7,500 m of water.

1969 – Mariner 6 begins transmitting photos of Mars.

1973 – Greek plebiscite chooses republic over monarchy.

1974 – Episcopal Church ordained female priests.

1978 – Pioneer 11 transmits images of Saturn and its rings.

1986 – New York rules NFL violated antitrust laws, awards USFL $1.

1991 – Yankee Stadium fans throw blowup dolls at Jose Canseco.

1994 – 200,000 Muslims demand death of writer Nasrin in Bangladesh.

2005 – Astronomers announce their discovery of dwarf planet Eris.

2013 – Over $100 million of diamonds stolen in Cannes, France.

2015 – Mohammed Omar, Taliban leader, confirmed dead. Killed in 2013.

2015 – Microsoft launches Windows 10.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 29, 2024

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You are a dreamer! Everyone loves you for it, but today the planetary aspects urge practicality! There are personal issues to resolve, and it does no good to have your head in the clouds! This is a time to focus on loved ones! Perhaps your partner or your children feel neglected! Do whatever is necessary to let your family know you are available and eager to give them what they need!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Much has happened recently! Have you allowed enough time to process it? It is likely that big changes are brewing at home or work! Stay focused on the job at hand rather than fret about events over which you have no control! You may feel as if you are on a roller-coaster ride, but everything will settle down in a few days! Blink to adjust your eyes to the strange new light!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have made progress these past few weeks, especially where your temper is concerned! It has taken some effort, but it does seem that you can overcome your tendency to speak before thinking! Do not lose the ground you have gained! There is one person whose mission seems to be to make you explode! Do not let him or her rankle you! Take a deep breath and rise above it!

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is likely to be an intense day! Family and friends may seem testy, so you are advised to stay out of their way! Do not worry! It is not anything you have done! It is the planetary energy! If you can go someplace private and shut the door, do it! If someone tries to pick a fight, do not rise to the bait! Tomorrow the air will clear and good spirits will reign again!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is not the most cheerful time, because important issues are rearing their heads again and forcing you to address them! You would rather not, but you can not wish them away! The time has come to deal with them once and for all! It is especially important you make an effort to make your home life more positive and upbeat! Your loved ones look to you to set the tone!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Do not try to force anything or anyone right now! You will find today’s elements are just as stubborn as you are! Today’s planetary configurations will force you to finally start to turn your dreams into reality, whether you want to or not! Face it – you have been planning for a long time without making much concrete progress! All that is about to change!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are incredibly productive, with good business sense! However, lately you may have felt dissatisfied with where you are in life! As you look around, you might wish you had more possessions to show for all your hard work! Do not pursue this line of thought! Real value comes from relationships and the pride you get from doing a job well! A new car or fancy clothes may lift your spirits, but it is superficial!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You have a keen analytical mind that has served you well in business! Alas, this characteristic does not always serve you well in your personal life! It is likely someone close has bristled from your lack of empathy! Take time to reflect upon the events of the past few weeks! Did you inadvertently send a wrong message? Correct any unintentional slights! A simple “I’m sorry,” will do wonders!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – This is the beginning of an exciting period in your love life! Your relationship with a significant other may have been in a rut lately, but that is about to change! Both of you are ready for something big! Perhaps a move is in store or you could both decide commit to one another more permanently! Follow your instincts, because they will lead you where you are meant to go!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You have a passionate nature! Sometimes it is difficult for you when other people do not share your exuberance! This is a good time to tone things down a notch! There is some tension in the air, and your enthusiasm only serves to annoy rather than charm, as it usually does! Do not pout! It is only temporary! Tomorrow you will be the centre of attention again and bestowing hugs and kisses to all!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is going to be a rather intense day! On the positive side, you will accomplish a lot! On the less positive side, you may be exhausted by the end of the day! You are advised to try and pace yourself! Remain focused on what is truly important rather than let yourself get caught up in trivia! Keep the big picture in mind and the little things will take care of themselves!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today it is important you make your own decisions and stick with them! Much as you prefer to depend on others, your judgment really is best! You will be paralyzed if you think only of how others will react to your decisions! You do know what is best, and everyone will benefit when you act on your beliefs! This is no time to be wishy-washy! Just do it!